the 5 best guest stars you may not have noticed

Chris Carter’s sci-fi series The X-Files is one of the greatest shows of the 90s, a milestone in pop culture and one of the classics that should be seen by everyone.

The original series ran for nine seasons, ending in 2002. A sequel film was released in 2008, but the show reprized with a short season 10 of six episodes in 2016 and the eleventh (and presumably final) season was aired. in 2018.

Over the course of the show’s eleven seasons, many exceptional episodes have been made that have featured some of television’s best writers and actors. A myriad of actors appeared as guests playing all kinds of characters. Choosing the best ones was certainly not an easy task, but we have reduced them to these five:

Bryan Cranston: Before becoming Walter White on the hit series Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston made a guest appearance on an episode of The X-Files, which would later serve as inspiration for Walter White’s character. Written by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad, the sixth season episode “Drive” is about a nasty racist, played by Cranston, whom Mulder must drive west to prevent his death. Cranston’s performance was nothing short of brilliant and impressed Gilligan enough to bring Breaking Bad to the AMC with Cranston starring in the show. Michael McKean: made her first appearance as a guest star on The X-Files in Season 6. McKean played Morris Fletcher, a man in black who works at Area 51, who after a freak accident exchanges bodies with Mulder. Seeing this as an opportunity to escape a life he hates, Fletcher decides to live like Mulder, while the latter takes the opportunity to browse Area 51. Eventually, everything returns to normal and everyone involved forgets everything. what happened during the passage. Giovanni Ribisi as Darren Peter Oswald and Jack Black as Bart ‘Zero’ Liquori: it is a fairly standard episode of Monster of the Week from The X-Files, featuring a teenager with strange powers and a killer bent. But what really sets him apart are the actors playing the teenager and his best friend: Jack Black as his friend and Giovanni Ribisi as a suspect. The two play typical teenage slackers who do nothing more than hang out, play video games and hit people with lightning, but both do it in such a captivating way that, in two inseparable interpretations, they really elevate the episode as a whole. Peter Boyle: Clyde Bruckman, his character’s name, was chronically sad, tragic and doomed. Peter Boyle does nothing but elevate an already great episode scripted by Darin Morgan. Even when Bruckman is being coarse, or discussing someone’s death in graphic detail, there is a disturbing poem that makes him completely understanding and appreciative. A skillfully honed performance in an expertly written and produced episode. Carrie Hamilton: Time-looped episodes where only one character realizes what’s going on are relatively common, but usually that character is one of the series regulars, someone we already know and can follow easily. In the episode “Monday” the courageous step is taken of introducing a guest character as the looper – someone we have never seen before and will never see again. Pam’s story is a tragedy from start to finish, a woman who is obviously living a difficult life in the first place, who is trapped for who knows how long in a violent time loop, and who ultimately pays the price to break it. A wonderful performance in a great episode.

We leave you to the reasons for the differences between Gillian Anderson and the production of The X-Files. This is also why the X-Files has turned the world of television upside down.