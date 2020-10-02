the 5 best guest stars who took part in the series

In its seven seasons, The Good Wife has had gloriously embarrassing appearances of characters playing themselves: Gloria Steinem, Donna Brazile, Valerie Jarrett, Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio are just examples. Let’s see, however, together which were the 5 best guest stars.

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni: in her first appearance in season one, Elsbeth was a bit silly but capable, convincing a sheriff that Peter Florrick’s electronic ankle device had shut down through no fault of her own. But with each return (she appeared 14 times) her wardrobe became more colorful and her facial tics more drastic until she reached the platonic ideal of the Eccentric Genius. He gets Peter acquitted, helps Alicia avert the Treasury Department, and stops Will from going to jail on corruption charges. Seriously, one of the best secondary characters in the series. Michael J. Fox as Louis Canning: “Your Honor, I suffer from a condition called Tardive Dyskinesia …” Never in the history of television has an actor brought his physical handicap to a character in such a funny way. With stumbles, travel and crutches that are almost unattainable, Louis Canning makes laughter, and a little hatred, of a physically disabled person completely normal. Martha Plimpton as Patti Nyholm: Winner of an Emmy just for best guest star, the actress played the role of one of the comedic shoulders of the series. We’re talking about a somewhat rude lawyer, longtime acquaintance of Will Gardner, who uses her kids to curry favor with anything. The latter are the protagonists of some hilarious exchanges with Will, but his real shoulder was Michael J. Fox because among funny and somewhat naughty lawyers they certainly find themselves at ease. Dylan Baker as Colin Sweeney: is a creepy but incredibly passionate killer. After having definitively killed his wife, in fact, he exclaimed: “Oh no! Now I need a quarter for bridge!”. He’s the perennial client, who always kills someone and needs legal help, and his creepy crush on Alicia has always perfectly aligned the line between sweetness and madness. Wallace Shawn as Charles Lester: no one will ever confirm that he is the one doing the wrongdoing, but Charles Lester leaves behind a string of incredibly colorful and at times disturbing intimidated witnesses. Additionally, he forces Alicia to meet him at the bowling alleys where he wears Stevie Wonder sunglasses and confronts Abraham Lincoln. In short, what more could you want ?!

Did you know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was featured in the seventh season of The Good Wife? Did you also know that Matthew Goode wasn’t a regular in the seventh season of The Good Wife?