the 5 best guest stars who took part in the series

Friends is one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time, thanks in large part to the great chemistry between its six main stars: Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

In addition to its much-loved ensemble cast, the NBC show has also expanded its appeal by featuring dozens of guest stars during its airing.

Many famous faces have made cameos during the 10 seasons of the sitcom, but some appearances stood out more than others. Here are the 5 of the best guest stars who appeared Friends, ranked in order of memorability:

Susan Sarandon: Joey has another chance to be a soap opera star in Season 7, with the help of Susan Sarandon. Thanks to her, he learns that his former character, Dr. Drake Ramoray, who has been in a coma for five years, is about to get a new brain. Where did that new brain come from? From Cecilia Monroe played by Jessica Lockhart, or the character played by Sarandon. In short, a carousel of interpretations that only a skilled actress like Susan Sarandon could achieve very well. Billy Crystal e Robin Williams: made a brief, but unforgettable cameo during a Season 3 episode in which they crash into Central Perk and interrupt a chat between the six friends by asking them to move to the sofa. Williams’ character, in fact, suspects his wife is sleeping with someone else. They are all shocked when Crystal’s character admits to being the one she sleeps with. Julia Roberts: She played Chandler Elementary school classmate Susie Moss, whom she humiliated in fourth grade after lifting her skirt during a school play. She eventually finds him decades later, seduces him in a bathroom and then steals his clothes. Revenge accomplished. George Clooney e Noah Wyle: made a memorable appearance in the first season of the NBC show. The two played a couple of doctors who ask Monica and Rachel on a date. What they don’t know is that Rachel is using Monica’s name to use her health insurance. Of course, chaos ensues, leading to a very awkward date. Their interpretation in the role of doctors was to be linked to the television series ER, in those years very popular among medical dramas. Brad Pitt: Brad Pitt’s cameo in season 8 was unforgettable. Pitt played Ross’s best friend from high school, Will Colbert, who considered Rachel his greatest enemy (besides complex carbohydrates). His hatred of her was so deep that he arrogantly admits that in high school, he had begun to say she was a hermaphrodite.

