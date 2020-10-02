the 5 best guest stars who took part in the series

In its fifteen seasons, Criminal Minds has had a slew of fantastic guest stars who have played different roles such as victims, unsubs and even key members among the protagonists. Here are, in our opinion, the best 5 guest stars of the show:

Aaron Paul: three years before Aaron Paul became the symbol of Breaking Bad, played an eyeliner enthusiast Satanist in Criminal Minds. In the episode In the Sign of Evil, Paul is questioned by the BAU and shows off his prowess as an irreverent Satanist amused by the fact that he had found one of his virgin peers. Robert Englund: Criminal Minds isn’t exactly a horror series, but it’s horrifying on many occasions and what better way to prove it than by bringing one of the most famous faces in the horror genre? Curiously, Englund’s main role was not that of a villain at all, but that of a detective who appears in the episode “The Heathridges.” The creepy ways and Halloween vibe of the episode made her performance sublime. Cameron Monaghan: years before Cameron Monaghan became the star of Showtime and the Joker of Gotham, he was already moving the waters on TV, appearing in an episode of the second season of Criminal Minds as a troubled kid who turns into a serial killer when he discovers how to attract the children in the woods by killing them with a baseball bat. In short, disturbing from an early age. Frankie Muniz: appeared in an episode of the third season of Criminal Minds shortly after the end of his hit series Malcolm in the Middle. His character in Criminal Minds was very different from his classic comedy genre, as he was forced to watch his girlfriend get raped and killed. This caused the character to suffer from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and ended up causing him to suffer a psychotic breakdown and become a serial killer himself. The performance was memorable! Jane Lynch: It’s hard to think of Jane Lynch’s character Diana Reid as a guest star, as she is an integral part of Dr. Spencer Reid’s existence and the troubles he has faced throughout his life. However, she appeared in five episodes over several seasons as Spencer Reid’s mother, although she is mentioned a little more often.

We leave you to the most absurd theories on the ending of Criminal Minds. Here is also what happened to the cast of Criminal Minds.