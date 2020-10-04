the 5 best guest stars appeared in the series

Since 2005 Supernatural has seen the making of 15 seasons and 307 episodes in total. It has also seen the appearance of many interesting guest stars, but here are the best 5 in our opinion:

Finn Wolfhard: the extraordinary actor starring in Netflix’s hugely popular fantasy series Stranger Things, as well as the latest remake of Stephen King’s beloved horror novel, It also made an appearance in Supernatural. Even though her role as Jordy Pinsky in the season 11 episode Slender Lizzie was small, her presence was very interesting. Alden Ehrenreich: yes, the Star Wars star was in an episode of Supernatural and moreover in the second episode of the first season entitled “Wendigo”. Sam and Dean head into the woods to investigate the disappearance of several campers. There, they meet Haley Collins and Ben Collins (Ehrenreich), two brothers who are looking for their lost brother. While his role may not have been important, it’s still a fun easter egg for Supernatural fans who also love the Star Wars series. Dylan Minnette: the actor was nothing more than a kid when he starred in an episode of Supernatural. This happened in the fourth season of the series, in an episode entitled “Family Remains”. Minnette plays Danny Carter, the youngest member of the Carter family, who has just moved into a home that has a troubled history. Lauren Cohan: before she was Maggie Green in The Walking Dead, or Rose in The Vampire Diaries, or Juliana in Archer, she starred as Bela Talbott in Supernatural. Bela was a scam artist. After taking a crossroads in her teens, Bela’s life is cut short when the infamous hellhounds come to take her. Jeffrey Dean Morgan: the actor best known for his role as Negan on The Walking Dead starred as John Winchester throughout the first season of Supernatural and helped his sons defeat the yellow-eyed demon, Azazel.

