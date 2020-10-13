the 5 best female characters who made the series famous

The success of Friends between 1994 and 2004, and beyond, is often attributed to the characters of Ross, Chandler and Joey. The boys have consistently positioned themselves as symbols of the show’s comedy and fun.

However, this is not exactly true, as they were also joined by three main female characters, as well as a number of other famous stars who helped make Friends the entertainment giant it still is today. The show featured not a few important and influential female charactersSome have been loved, some have been hated, and some have set important acting standards in the genre of comedy and particularly television sitcoms.

We just have to discover that in our opinion they are the 5 most important female characters of Friends:

Phoebe: Without Phoebe’s extravagance and originality, Friends certainly wouldn’t have had all the success it has accumulated over the years. Her character represents the classic prototype of a fragile, but brave and determined person who after every problem manages to get up and fight against the obstacles that life throws at her. Eventually he manages to get the happy ending he deserved. Monica: he’s smart, funny and a little bit quirky and this combination is what makes his character unique. The events rarely seem to go the right way in the first few seasons, but when he meets Chandler and falls madly in love everything changes until they reach the success of their marriage. He is a very smart character, but he always sticks to his values. Rachel: if you were to choose a central character in the Friends story, Rachel would probably be the one most people would choose. She goes from being a spoiled little girl to an incredibly successful woman and does it in New York City, one of America’s hardest cities to do it. Unfortunately this doesn’t take away from how often rude he can be, but there is a constant evolution in his character that is hard to ignore. Judy: mothers everywhere will always try to be the exact opposite of Judy Geller. She may have been a good mom to Ross, but for unclear reasons she never seemed to bond with her daughter Monica. This theme was touched upon for most of the show’s duration, but despite having some good times it has always confirmed that the relationship between a parent and child can often be complicated. Janice: “Oh my God.” These three words will forever remain embedded in Friends folklore and may even be the most popular phrase in the full ten years of the show. Outside of a brief fling with Ross, the centerpiece of Janice’s screen presence was Chandler. At one point they seemed destined to be together, but then, over and over, one of them did something to screw it up. She was an icon from the moment she arrived, right up to her last scene.

We leave you to the 5 best guest stars you would never have imagined seeing in Friends. Here are also some details on the upcoming HBO reunion series from Friends.