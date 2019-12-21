The 5 best exotic countries to travel in 2020

Share it:

About to enter 2020, it is a good time to plan next year's vacations. If you want to enjoy a different destination, we tell you what are the best exotic countries to travel in 2020.

Bhutan

Bhutan is one of the few countries in Southeast Asia that has not been "invaded" by tourism. Located in the Himalayan mountain rangeIt is a beautiful destination, which maintains customs and traditions of several years ago. You will be impressed with the snowy landscapes of the Himalayas and the monasteries.

Aruba

Aruba is an autonomous country of the Netherlands located in the Caribbean. A fabulous destination for a honeymoon or to enjoy a few days of sun and beach. Aruba is well known for its crystal clear waters and its beaches of fine white sand. Sunrise City is a meeting point for bohemians and artists, with streets full of color and good energy.

Jaimaica

Jamaica is one of the best exotic countries to travel in 2020. A country famous for its impressive Beaches and the great hospitality of its inhabitants. Beyond the beaches, it offers many other natural attractions, such as the Dunn’s River Falls.

Greenland

Although in many cases we relate exotic destinations with sun and beach, the truth is that it is not always the case. Y Greenland It is the best example. An impressive destination, to see first hand some of the most impressive glaciers around the world.

Mongolia

Mongolia is an impressive country, and 2020 is a great year to get to know it. It has a wide range of natural attractions, such as the Gobi Desert.

