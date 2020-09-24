the 5 best episodes of the series with Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu

The adventures of Sir Arthur’s iconic literary investigator Conan Doyle have seen many twists and turns over the years. One of the most recent adaptations of the great detective’s stories was the CBS crime drama Elementary, starring Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu.

The series aired from 2012 to 2019 for seven seasons. While the show has been a little overshadowed by its more glamorous and publicized BBC counterpart, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, it’s obvious Elementary has done a bold modern take on the legendary detective. Let’s take a look at five best episodes from the CBS drama series:

Moriarty (season 1, episode 24): Irene Adler’s mask is destroyed in one of the biggest revelations of the series: Adler, in fact, turns out to be none other than Moriarty. Actress Natalie Dormer transforms herself from a vulnerable damsel in distress into the intriguing Jamie Moriarty. Holmes’ blind love for her keeps him from noticing it for quite a while, but he eventually realizes it, and with a modern twist, Moriarty is drawn to Holmes and eventually caught by the police for her crimes committed. Evil Mind (Season 2, Episode 12): this episode stands out as one of the few episodes that significantly featured Sherlock’s nemesis Moriarty. A little girl is kidnapped and her parents killed; the detective duo suspect a possible connection between the kidnapping and the murder and their arch enemy they arrested in the previous season. In an addicting cat and mouse game, Holmes discovers that the girl they were trying to save was, in fact, Moriarty’s daughter. The Illustrious Client (season 3, episodes 11 and 12): in the third season, Holmes decides to train a young woman, named Kitty Winter, in the art of deduction. In this episode, Winter’s traumatic past finally comes to the fore in its entirety as well as the details of his chance encounter with Holmes at Scotland Yard. Winter’s kidnapper turns out to be the same person who hired Joan Watson as a consultant for her company, and the episode shows Kitty preparing for revenge while Holmes and Watson try to figure out how to help her. Give Me Your Finger (Season 6, Episode 6): the case on which the protagonist investigates, in this episode, is not as intriguing as the story that develops around the antagonist, Michael Rowan. The latter is a drug addict who meets Holmes during the support group meetings and begins to approach the detective as if to thank him for his recovery. It is soon revealed, however, that Rowan is more than just a friendly drug addict. Right in this episode, Rowan gets bolder and decides to hit on Captain Gregson’s daughter, Hannah. Holmes and Watson realize Rowan is a serial killer, but the trick is to find evidence and attribute the crimes to him. The actor Desmond Harrington He does an admirable job playing the sinister killer who gets away with a perfect crime that puts even the best detective in the world in serious trouble. The Fall (season 7, episode 12): the title in Italian, unfortunately, does not give the same verve as the original title. The episode in question, in fact, takes the name of Reichenbach Falls and lovers of the work of Sir Arthir Conan Doyle will surely have understood the connection with the famous event of the Reichenbach Falls, where Holmes and Moriarty begin to fight and this leads to the death of Moriarty and the fake death of Sherlock. Elementary reinvents this fight and turns it into a face off between Holmes and a tech guru, aptly named Odin Reichenbach, a fanatical corporate tycoon, obsessed with putting the whole world under surveillance and pushing people to commit calculated actions as he sees arbitrariness as a threat to individuals and the nation. Also in this episode Holmes is believed dead by his colleagues in the police department. The penultimate episode offers audiences a highly anticipated confrontation between the detective and a modern vision of a criminal mind with unlimited access to every civilian’s life.

We leave you to the most important roles played by Elementary protagonist Johnny Lee Miller. Also, sorry to say, but there will be no more Elementary seasons.