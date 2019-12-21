The 5 best countries to travel in 2020

Share it:

About to start the new year, it's time to go slowly planning our vacations. Are you looking for a different destination? Next we tell you what are the best countries to travel in 2020. Little tourist countries but that have a lot to offer the tourist.

Bhutan

If you want to know the most traditional character of Asia, Bhutan is an extraordinary option. A small kingdom of the Himalayas that next year 2020 will be the only country in the world 100% ecological. A true paradise, with great mountains and hidden monasteries. A fabulous destination if you want to disconnect from the routine.

North Macedonia

A nation in the Balkans that was part of the Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. One of the best countries to visit in 2020 since next year the High Scardus Trail will be released to tour the mountains of North Macedonia. The visit to the Ottoman bazaar in Skopje is essential.

Esuatini

If you feel like enjoying an exotic and different trip to the African continent, Esuatini You'll love it. Despite being one of the least visited countries in the world, it is a great opportunity to get to know the oldest African traditions. In 2020 it will premiere an international airport. In addition, it is a country with hardly any urban tensions, unlike neighboring nations.

Uruguay

Uruguay is a progressive and democratic country, leader in sustainable tourism. In this country you will find spectacular cities, such as Sacramento Colony, with its colonial streets full of colors. In addition, in Uruguay you can live great experiences: whale watching, sailing through Punta del Diablo …

Uzbekistan

And finally, Uzbekistan. With the Silk Road As the main attraction, it is one of the most interesting countries in Central Asia. The walled city Itchan Kala has been a World Heritage Site since 1990.

