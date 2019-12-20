The 5 best Christmas movies on Netflix

Share it:

If you have an account on Netflix and you want to enjoy an afternoon of sofa and blanket with your family, this interests you. We tell you what are the best Christmas movies Netflix. Take note!

The Spirit of Christmas

A movie of drama and mystery Perfect to enjoy on these dates. The protagonist is Kate Jordan, a reputed Boston who comes to close an agreement to a hotel that will be sold. When he arrives, he realizes that there is a spirit that lives in the hotel. Both meet and end up falling in love.

Christmas calendar



Uns young woman receives an old advent calendar. Although she initially does not know, the object is magical. So your most important wishes gradually begin to come true. Will there be a happy ending?

Bob's broken sled

A great movie for the little ones in the house. An elf and his friends get stuck with him Santa's sleigh In a magical forest. They will have to hurry and return in time for the children of the world to receive all their gifts.

Christmas Chronicles



A movie for the whole family available on Netflix. Kate and Teddy are two brothers who decide to get on the Santa's sleigh, without knowing the catastrophic consequences that this could bring. Finally they are forced to help Santa to solve the problem and that everything returns to normal.

The knight of Christmas



A romantic movie that tells the story between a young woman who no longer believes in love and a medieval british knight that travels in time to the present in Ohio. Both intersect and fall in love. But is this enough for the gentleman to decide to stay?

These are the best Christmas movies Netflix!