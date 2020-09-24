the 5 best characters from the Game of Thrones series

The eighth season of Game of Thrones ended in general disagreement over what D&D brought to the screen: GOT could have had better endings, and news of the cast shooting an alternate ending to GOT 8 drew a lot of interest, although we believe HBO doesn’t. will ever distribute.

However, it’s also true that there are several characters who have had a consistent development throughout the show, and whose exploits we loved from start to finish. That’s why today we’re going to list our favorite Game of Thrones characters, trying to highlight their strengths and growth throughout the series.

Match as the rebel of the house Stark, the young Arya (Maisie Williams) is one of the characters who had the best story. Her encounter with faceless man Jaqen H’ghar (Tom Wlaschiha) set Arya on the path of revenge, with the epic moment in which she managed to get rid of Walder Frey (David Bradley). She would have been one of the best players already, but killing the Night King also made her simply unforgettable.

It is impossible not to mention the sister as well Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Haughty and spoiled in the first few seasons (and decidedly unpleasant), the traumas of her life led to a radical change and made her the determined and courageous Queen of the North.

He was a simple mercenary at the beginning of the series Bronn (Jerome Flynn), but his sympathy, courage and unique interactions with the Lannister brothers have made him one of the most loved characters. His constant requests for a castle and a wife led to fans exposing themselves for him, and he eventually got what he wanted, becoming lord of Highgarden. Highlight: Her epic rescue of Jaime from Drogon’s fire.

And what about Tormund (Kristofer Hivju)? One of the bravest men in the series, representative of the free people and Jon’s best friend. We will continue to cheer on the love story between him and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), even if it never happens.

We conclude with our favorite character of all: Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). We will never tire of Tyrion and his genius, his wit and battle strategy, all the unforgettable moments he left us and his incredible determination.

What are your favorite Game of Thrones characters? Let us know in the comments space!