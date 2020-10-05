the 5 best cases solved by the protagonists of the series

There were many things that made Castle great. The heart-warming chemistry between Beckett and Castle, the extraordinary qualities of the supporting actors and, of course, the extraordinary cases that kept viewers glued to television.

Over the course of eight seasons, audiences teamed up with the mystery writer and NYPD investigator to tackle mind-boggling cases. There have been many of the latter, but some were simply unforgettable. Let’s take a look at the five most extraordinary cases addressed:

Vintage Murder (Season 3 Episode 10): audiences were certainly shocked watching Castle and Beckett investigate the murder of a bar owner with family ties to Prohibition. The beauty of this episode, however, are the legendary twists. Night of the Walking Zombies (episode 22 of the fourth season): zombies and a murder investigation pointing to the undead as guilty. So there are many moments in this episode that will make you believe that Castle’s crazy zombie theory is real, but in reality it’s just an incredibly well-orchestrated murder. Castle’s remarks alone make this episode a must-watch, and the zombie makeup is so good that audiences haven’t slept in a few nights. The Time Traveler (Season 6 Episode 5): what’s better than zombies and the Prohibition era setting? Time travel. Following a murder, a single suspect is uncovered who claims to be a time traveler trying to prevent a war that will kill millions. In short, the spectators got what they were looking for. Veritas (episode 22 of the sixth season): the murder of Katherine Beckett’s mother was one of the main storylines of the show for several seasons. This terrible event shaped Kae’s life in many ways, and the obsession with finding her killer nearly killed her. But “Veritas” finally saw Bracken, the man who orchestrated the murder, being brought to justice. Impossible not to get excited with this episode. Once Upon a Time in the West (episode 7 of the seventh season): the only thing you can expect from Castle and Beckett is the unexpected. And nothing is as unexpected as an Old West honeymoon tied to a murder investigation. The costumes are gorgeous, the mystery is intricate and exciting, and seeing one of the best couples on TV act like they’re stuck in an old western movie is proof that Castle knows exactly how to deliver the right entertainment.

We leave you to the words of Nathan Fillon regarding Castle season 8. The latter was Castle’s last season and no more will be released.