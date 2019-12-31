The 48 most anticipated premiere films 2020

Share it:

We already have the hours to say goodbye to 2019, which means the arrival of a new year full of great premieres. Next we are going to review those in Espinof we consider to be the 48 most anticipated films of 2020, taking this as a base that will be released in Spain throughout these 366 days ahead.

'Richard Jewell'

Clint Eastwood returns to adapt an incredible true story in a film that has put together more noise for extra-cinematographic reasons. The first unavoidable film appointment of 2020 (although in the United States it was released last year). Paul Walter Hauser, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates lead the cast.

Premiere January 1

Criticism on Espinof: ‘Richard Jewell’ is the most humane chapter of Clint Eastwood’s real hero collectibles

'1917'

The acclaimed war film by Sam Mendes with the particularity of being presented in a single sequence shot. In addition, technical virtuosity is not the only thing that has earned him many compliments, as the interpretation of George McKay, seen in 'Captain Fantastic', has also received many praises.

Premiere January 10

'Jojo Rabbit'

After sweeping at the box office with 'Thor: Ragnarok', Taiki Waititi returns with a smaller film that tells the unlikely friendship between a Nazi boy and the Jewish teenager that his father has taken refuge in his home. A different comedy with the hook of the presence of Scarlett Johansson, although then the real weight falls on its young protagonists.

Premiere January 17

Criticism in Espinof: 'Jojo Rabbit': an enjoyable satire where Taika Waititi mixes emotion and humor with ease

'Bad Boys for Life'

Many years have waited for fans of the 'Two rebel cops' franchise to see together again the characters played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Against him that Michael Bay does not repeat behind the cameras, but let's hope that Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah know how to live up to it.

Premiere January 17

'Birds of prey'

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn was one of the most applauded things about 'Suicide Squad' and now she has the chance to shine again without counting on her side with the disappointing Joker played by Jared Leto. This time she will be accompanied by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor.

Premiere 7 February

'Sonic, the movie'

Very marked by the controversial design of the protagonist hedgehog that was finally altered. That does not take away so that the content will be the same, but the idea of ​​seeing a unleashed Jim Carrey again sounds most promising.

Premiere February 14

'Bloodshot'

Vin Diesel did not star in a movie away from a franchise since the horrible 'The Last Witch Hunter'. Here, he opts for a superhero comic about a marine resurrected by scientists and improved through nanotechnology to become a superso

Premiere February 21

'The invisible man'

The Dark Universe was born already dead with 'The Mummy', but now Blumhouse recovers one of the most mythical characters of Universal's monsters. With Leigh Whannell behind the cameras and Elizabeth Moss in front of them, it is emerging as one of the great commercial horror films of the year.

Premiere February 28

'The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords'

The return to its origins of Guy Ritchie with a criminal comedy starring Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery. His story revolves around an American drug dealer based in London and how the criminal underworld of that city is altered when the rumor arises that he will retire.

Premiere February 28

'Onward'

The new original Pixar movie. Many moviegoers are already looking forward to going to the movies just by hearing those words. It tells the story of two elven brothers desperate to find a way to spend a day with their father, who died years ago.

Premiere March 6

'A quiet place: Part 2'

Continuation of one of the greatest phenomena of recent horror movies. There remains the fear of whether it will not be limited to being a repetition of what worked in the first installment, but we will be many who will be there to verify it. After all, Emily Blunt is still in charge of the cast and the signing of Cillian Murphy does no harm either.

Premiere March 20

'Mulan'

Another remake in real action of a Disney animated classic, yes, but everything that has surrounded you to think suggests a freer adaptation than usual instead of a copy of the original work. Surely there is no lack of criticism for it from certain viewers, but others are delighted that the idea of ​​changes.

Premiere March 27

'No time to die'

The last James Bond movie with Daniel Craig giving life to Agent 007. The villain with the face of Rami Malek promises to be memorable and sure that Gary Joji Fukunaga knows how to get the most out of the material at his disposal. Just imagine something with the solvency of the first season of 'True Detective' applied to a great action show …

Premiere April 2

'The new mutants'

You don't know what to expect from what you promised to be a terrifying spin-off of the X-Men universe. The film has been hanging around for so long – which was filmed in the summer of 2018! – to know what it has become after the purchase of Fox by Disney. Of course, there I will be to see for myself.

Premiere April 17

'Black Widow'

Marvel has waited too long to give his film alone to Scarlett Johansson and has done so after what happens to the character in 'Avengers: Endgame'. It promises to be great entertainment and Marvel always drags people to the movies.

Premiere April 30

'Shabby Stories'

The new film by Javier Fesser after the historic success achieved with 'Champions'. For now there are not many details about his argument beyond that it is a collection of stories marked by the surreal humor of the person in charge of 'The Miracle of P. Tinto'.

Premiere April 30

'The woman in the window'

Jump to the big screen of A.J. Finn with Amy Adams as the main protagonist of the function. She has been one of the best actresses of our time for years and this may end up being a thriller for more or less entertaining use, but with her leading the cast and Joe Wright behind the cameras better grant her the benefit of the doubt.

Premiere May 15

'Saw' relaunch

Few details are still about a movie whose premiere is just around the corner. However, the idea of ​​a relaunch of this popular horror franchise sponsored by Chris Rock sounds at least curious. Directs Darren Lynn Bousman, who already dealt with the second, third and fourth installment of the franchise. In his cast besides Rock, the presence of Samuel L. Jackson stands out.

Premiere May 15

'Fast & Furious 9'

After taking a short break and letting 2019 be the year of the entertaining spin-off focused on the characters of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, the Vin Diesel franchise returns with a ninth installment that promises crazy action and an overdose of testosterone.

Premiere May 22

'Artemis Fowl'

Disney has been with a great weakness for several years now: launching a new real-action franchise away from Marvel. This time he tries again with the adaptation of the literary universe created by Eoin Colfer. The delay in its premiere invites doubts, but come on, let's trust the good work behind Kenneth Branagh's cameras.

Premiere May 29

'Wonder Woman 1984'

The first installment helped to redirect the course of the extended DC universe. He missed his poor final stretch, something we hope Patty Jenkins has corrected in a sequel that once again features Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, in addition to adding Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal to his cast.

Premiere June 5

'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds once again exhibits his skills to mix comedy and action in a movie that baby from the world of video games. It tells the story of a bank worker who discovers that a non-playable character from one of them and from there the chaos breaks out.

Premiere July 3

'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

The nice yellow creatures return to live a new adventure. The spin-off focused on them is the most fun that this millionaire franchise has given and hopefully its sequel is not limited to giving us more of the same.

Premiere July 10

'Tenet'

The new Christopher Nolan movie. With that you already sell it to a lot of people. If it is also a show that reminds of the excellent 'Origin', but with time travel instead of entering people's dreams, it also helps.

Premiere July 17

'Top Gun: Maverick'

34 years after the first installment, Tom Cruise flies high again, this time to help Goose's son become a great pilot. To ensure a higher dose of nostalgia, 'Top Gun: Maverick' also recovers the character of Val Kilmer. Behind the cameras we have Joseph Kosinski.

Premiere July 17

'Father there is only one 2'

The sequel to the greatest success of Spanish cinema in 2019. It is committed to continuity on all fronts, from the cast to the direction through the script. More of the same? Maybe, but hopefully the problem that the character played by Santiago Segura has to face is entertaining enough.

Premiere July 17

'Jungle Cruise'

Disney returns to bet on a popular attraction of its theme parks to launch a saga that aspires to be the new 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will live an incredible adventure in the Amazon trying to locate a tree with healing properties. Jaume Collet-Serra's new movie is also Dani Rovira's jump to Hollywood.

Premiere July 24

'Morbius'

The success of 'Venom' made it clear to Sony that there was a lot of interest in more movies around some of the most memorable villains in the Spider-Man universe. Here is Jared Leto who becomes a vampire and unleashes chaos.

Premiere July 31

'Soul'

In 2020 we are in luck, since Pixar is going to release two original films. This time it is the new work of Pete Docter, responsible for 'Del Revés', of the best that the study has given us. In it we will attend an incredible journey to find the answers to the most important questions of our lives through Joe.

August 7 premiere

'Malignant'

James Wan returns to the horror movie in a personal movie that revolves around two women who are doing their best to escape the monster that pursues them.

Premiere August 14

'Ghostbusters: Beyond'

The female reboot did not have the support of the public despite being a very fun update with nothing to envy the original film, but the franchise wants to return to the front line with a third installment that a priori reminds more of 'Stranger Things' than' The Ghostbusters'.

Premiere August 21

'The other bodyguard 2'

The first installment was a very entertaining action comedy that shone the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. In their new mission they will have to protect the character that Salma Hayek already played in 'The other bodyguard'.

Premiere August 28

'Monster Hunter'

After finishing with 'Resident Evil', director Paul W. S. Anderson and actress Milla Jovovich take advantage of the Capcom videogame saga. The premise is quite juicy: a team of military men are sent to an alternative world in which they will have to prevent terrifying monsters from trapsing the portal to invade Earth. Eye to the presence in the cast of Tony Jaa.

Premiere September 4

'Warren File: Forced by the Devil'

The previous two deliveries are among the best that horror movies have given us in recent years. The problem is that the presence of James Wan behind the cameras was essential and here he has been replaced by Michael Chaves, responsible for the forgettable 'La Llorona'. Here the Warren set aside haunted houses to investigate a man who said he was possessed by several demons when he committed horrible crimes.

Premiere September 11

'The King´s Man: The First Mission'

Prequel to 'Kingsman', one of the best action sagas of recent times. However, here Matthew Vaughn seems to change a little third to explain the origin of the British agency in a film starring Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Premiere September 18

'Death on the Nile'

The new version of 'Murder in the Orient Express' showed that the public wanted more cases for the Hercules Poirot played by Kenneth Branagh. This year we will have one in which Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie or Annette Bening also appear.

Premiere October 9

'The Witches'

New version of Roald Dahl's novel that already served as the basis for 'The Curse of the Witches'. With Robert Zemeckis behind the cameras and Anne Hathaway as the great villain of the show.

Premiere October 9

'Last Night in Soho'

Edgar Wright's first film from 'Baby Driver' – whose sequel we will see sooner rather than later. There is hardly any details about his argument, but it is known that Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp are the protagonists.

Premiere October 9

'Halloween Kills'

The enormous success of the previous installment led to Blumhouse not leaving the opportunity to rescue Michael Myers once again. Same team as in 'Halloween night' and with the promise that it won't be the last. We will see if he returns to attract so much public to the halls once the "novelty" is lost.

Premiere October 16

'The Eternals'

A new group of superheroes for Marvel that will also feature the first openly gay in the MCU. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry lead the cast of a film that will give much to talk about.

Premiere October 30

'Godzilla vs Kong'

A crossover that promises an overdose of spectacle and destruction. There will always be the doubt to see how the union of these two colossi works in the plot, but at least it will be visually impressive. Of course, hopefully it is closer to 'Kong: Calavera Island' than to 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

Premiere November 20

'Raya and the Last Dragon'

The new animated Disney movie. The studio goes through a great creative stage – during the last years it has launched jewels like 'Vaiana' or 'Zootrópolis'- which we hope will continue with this story of an Asian princess in a world full of dragons.

Premiere November 27

'Way Down'

Jaume Balagueró passes to the robbery thrillers in a movie in which Freddie Highmore will have to lead a plan to assault the impregnable Bank of Spain with the 2010 World Cup as a backdrop as a distraction. Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jose Coronado, Liam Cunningham, Sam Riley, Luis Tosar, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Axel Stein, Daniel Holguin and Famke Janssen complete the cast.

Premiere November 27

'Samaritan'

A superhero movie with Sylvester Stallone in which a kid discovers that a superhero he was missing after an epic battle years ago is still there.

Premiere December 11

'Dune'

Denis Villeneuve, one of the most interesting directors of today's Hollywood, is behind this new adaptation of the mythical novel by Frank Herbert that was already taken to the cinema by David Lynch. Eye to the deal: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Premiere December 18

'West Side Story'

New version of the acclaimed musical with the incentive of having Steven Spielberg Behind the cameras. A different view of the story of Romeo and Juliet with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in the lead roles.

Premiere December 18

'The prince of Zamunda 2'

Another one of those late sequels that are so much stretched in recent years. On this occasion 32 years have passed since the premiere of the funny comedy led by Eddie Murphy, who has taken advantage of his artistic resurrection with 'I am Dolemite' to bring Akeem back to life, who discovers that he has a son whose existence he did not know, which It takes you back to the United States.

Premiere December 18

'Rifkin's Festival'

Woody Allen returns to Spain after the problems he had with Amazon that led us to stay in 2018 without a movie of his. It tells the story of a couple visiting the San Sebastian Film Festival and a series of events will test their relationship. Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon, Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel and Sergi López lead the cast.

No release date.