The 41 best movie soundtracks of the decade

The end of the decade (2010-2019) allows you to take a look at the great films released in these years and reflect on them. In this paper I make a brief list of the best soundtracks that have been written for cinema during the last ten years.

I would like to add that this is a subjective selection and, therefore, it is possible that the occasional title is missing. The scores are presented in chronological order (and in alphabetical order, within the same year) and links to Spotify and YouTube have been added where it has been possible for you to listen to the music.

Finally, I would love that this list serves to publicize some of the most important soundtracks that have been heard in this decade of cinema.

'Origin' (Inception, 2010) by Hans Zimmer

Zimmer's first solo score for the director Christopher Nolan (although if we read the libretto, Lorne Balfe made some subjects). For a film that takes place in the world of dreams, the composer applies different textures to transform his music into a sound background full of nuances. The slowdown of “Non, je ne Regrette Rien” by Edith Piaf It becomes a powerful sound wave (similar to the sound of a horn) that trailers have become an identity brand (known as the “Horn of Doom” and I dare to say that the other movie is also to blame from DiCaprio 2010 'Shutter Island').

The music has Johnny Marr's guitar spreading charisma and chulería to a movie that desperately seeks to be the director’s James Bond (oddly a theme sounds suspiciously like one of Arn Quantum of Solace ’by David Arnold ). Even with everything, it is a fresh and interesting soundtrack that will be imitated in a constant and sound way. Oscar candidate.

'The writer' (The Ghost Writer, 2010) by Alexandre Desplat

'The writer', the first collaboration of the French composer with the famous director Roman Polanski, gave rise to one of the best soundtracks of recent times. Thriller that allows you to update the sound more Herrmannian achieving levels of authentic terror.

The final theme "The Truth about Ruth" closes the film, discovering as if they were onion layers the mystery the protagonist faces. Desplat makes movies with this music. Winner of multiple awards, including the European award for best soundtrack.

'How to train your dragon ’(How to Train your Dragon, 2010) by John Powell

Never have Powell's scandalous percussions worked so well. Musician specialized in animation films of the factory Dreamworks SKG, managed to create an epic score, delicious. It is full of themes! To highlight the sequence of first flight . One of the best surprises of the year 2010 and he received the IFMCA award for best soundtrack and an Oscar nomination. Both sequels were also musicalized by Powell with great success.

‘Tron: Legacy’ (2010) by Daft Punk

The employee of Disney who had the great idea of ​​hiring the French techno group Daft Punk for the sequel to ‘Tron’, should lead the company. Choice of the most successful that demonstrates that non-audiovisual composers can work in the middle successfully. A very powerful soundtrack, each track is a surprise! There is a dramatic theme that reaches an important level in its Adage , fabulous progressions worthy of veteran composers and a single That is pure Daft Punk.

The group thanked the help of Hans Zimmer, John Powell, Harry Gregson-Williams and Christophe Beck to carry out the project. Impressive titles of final credits of those who leave you in the armchair until the lights come on. Grammy nominee.

'The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn ' (The Adventures of Tintin, 2011) from John Williams

It is hard to believe that with a filmography that begins in the late 50s, this was first soundtrack composed by Williams for the animation genre (He had only done the DNA short in Jur Jurassic Park ’). How could it be otherwise, a lively soundtrack with themes dedicated to the own journalist , to Milú , Brothers Hernández and Fernández and even at Captain Haddock . It highlights its buccaneer air of pirate adventures in everything related to the Unicorn ship. The titles of final credits They are wonderful that they confessed to us that "the adventure continues". Let's hope they come back soon and with John Williams in charge of the music. Nominated for the Oscar.

'The Artist' (2011) by Ludovic Bource

Extraordinary feat of Bource for a film that demands music for all its sequences. Fabulous composition that could have fallen into parody or in the ridiculous and that nevertheless manages to honor such important names as Erich Wolfgang Korngold , Charles Chaplin , Max steiner … A real shame that its director Michel Hazanavicius despised the end of Bource to use an important piece of ‘Vertigo’ by Bernard Herrmann.

Even so, the success of the film made her justly deserving of the great majority of musical awards of her year (Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA). For some reason, Ludovic Bource has barely continued working in the middle, something of the most illogical because this score is a masterpiece.

'The great miracle' (The Greatest Miracle, 2011) by Mark McKenzie

Mexican animated film absolutely unknown and with great religious load. The story of some individuals protected by the Guardian Angels allows Mark McKenzie to create one of his best soundtracks. The composer, once orchestrator of some of the most important composers such as Jerry Goldsmith, John Williams or Danny Elfman, signs a apotheosis score that will delight those who hear it for the first time. IFMCA candidate for the best soundtrack of the year.

‘The invention of Hugo’ (Hugo, 2011) from Howard Shore

Martin Scorsese either use songs (selected by Robbie Robertson) or call Howard Shore (formerly Elmer Bernstein) to compose an original soundtrack. For the adaptation of this children's story, again requires the services of Shore who composes one of the most magical scores of recent times . Melancholic and full of magic and dreams, music does not forget that this story is located in Paris . It is a pity that a piece as amazing as “ The inventions of Dreams "Be relegated out of the film by the always effective" Gymnopedie No. 1 "by Erik Satie. Oscar nominee.

'La Ligne Droite' (2011) by Patrick Doyle

Although the composer is usually related to his work for Kenneth Branagh, his works for the director must also be highlighted Régis Wargnier. In addition, sports movies usually have great soundtracks and this was not going to be less. A minimalist setting with emphasis on the piano , you can remember the works of Philip Glass or Max Richter but for some reason, it has had less impact than it should. Delicate composition full of inspiration.

'Soul Surfer' (2011) by Marco Beltrami

Based on the terrible real story of the surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost an arm because of a shark attack. Marco Beltrami composes a soundtrack full of hope that has a ethnic choir with Hawaiian reminiscences , place where the film is located. This score demonstrates that Beltrami is a composer capable of adapting to all types of genre, since the final result of this drama, musically speaking, is excellent. Nominated to the IFMCA.

'War Horse' (2011) by John Williams

With echoes of their famous sheet music for ‘Horizons Far Away’ or 'The Patriot' (that sound “larger than life” so characteristic of its author) and with allusions to Ralph Vaughan Williams, since the film is set in the United Kingdom, the music of John Williams is impregnated with a beauty that culminates in a apotheosis outcome piece . Nominated for an Oscar and winner of the IFMCA for best soundtrack.

‘Life of Pi’ (Life of Pi, 2012) by Mychael Danna

Ang lee Go back to your fetish composer for this fantastic adventure full of mysticism. An extraordinary work, delicious in melodies and harmonies that complement each other extraordinarily with the odyssey of Pi and her tiger Richard Parker . A ethnic sound that works at perfection Inside the movie It is accompanied by a beautiful song called “ Pi’s Lullaby ”Which sounds in the initial credit titles and is co-written by the Indian artist Bombay Jayashri. Oscar winner and IFMCA award.

‘Grand Piano’ (2013) by Víctor Reyes

With ‘Grand Piano’, Víctor Reyes had the complicated mission of making at the same time music for the film as for the piano concert that the character of Elijah Wood I was interpreting. The challenge was difficult and the result is masterful . A powerful soundtrack, with a boot reminiscent of ‘The Untouchables of Eliot Ness’ from Ennio Morricone and a suite series reminiscent of classical music but that really is a soundtrack for the narration of the characters. Nominated for the IFMCA award and winner of the CEC medal.

‘Gravity’ (2013) by Steven Price

How Alfonso Cuaron He sought to convey the idea that there is no oxygen in space (and therefore silence reigns), he relied on sound technician Steven Price to take over all the musical work of the film. The result is one of the most outstanding exercises in terms of unconventional soundtrack. All the emotions of the characters are reflected through an experimental score that can afford to be harmonica or noisy justified according to the needs of the film. The “tour de force” of the landing sequence is spectacular .

For some reason, fans demanded a version of the movie without the music. Cuarón edited it in blu-ray and, as expected, the film does not work without this important resource of the final product. A soundtrack worthy of being studied and analyzed in detail. Oscar winner.

'The best offer' (La Migliore Offerta, 2013) by Ennio Morricone

There is much talk about Ennio's professional relationship with Sergio Leone and quite a bit about what he maintains with Giuseppe Tornatore which not only includes jewels like this score that concerns us, also a documentary about the composer pending release.

For ‘La Migliore Offerta’ Morricone make a variation again to his masterpiece ‘Once upon a time in America’ accompanied by numerous suspense pieces for the mystery that this great thriller develops. Have your partner again Edda Dell’Orso to evoke a siren song to the protagonist , an art collector. Winner of the European award for best soundtrack.

'Romeo and Juliet' (Romeo & Juliet, 2013) by Abel Korzeniowski

The planned composer was James Horner, whose music was rejected and replaced by Abel Korzeniowski who had very little time to compose this new version of the classic William Shakespeare. Despite the pressure and the everlasting comparison with the score of Nino Rota for the Franco Zeffirelli version, the Polish composer composed a exquisite romantic soundtrack and with a classic cut style that begins to be scarce in today's cinema. The film music critic was responsible for revaluing this composition, placing Korzeniowski at the top of the picture. Winner of the IFMCA award for the best original soundtrack.

'To meet Mr. Banks' (Saving Mr. Banks, 2013) by Thomas Newman

The most respected of the Newman had the difficult task of composing the score of a film that dealt with how ‘Mary Poppins’ was made (book and film). The temptation to turn to the beautiful themes of the Sherman brothers it was very attractive but that would not have worked altogether.

Newman composes a completely original soundtrack in which there is barely room for the original score. The work is beautiful and musically establishes the roles of each of the characters, from the Pamela's complex character , to the leadership of Walt Disney and the memories of that childhood in Australia . All this without sacrificing your signature house sound style. A little jewel Oscar nominee.

‘The Grand Hotel Budapest’ (The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014) by Alexandre Desplat

In this title, Wes Anderson culminates an important turn in his career: you no longer need pre-existing pop and rock music and known to tell his stories, he is now able to do it with an original soundtrack. It is fascinating to see how to each new project with Alexandre Desplat, Wes leaves aside his musical choices that made him famous. Colorful creation which incorporates a rich instrumentation in Eastern European sounds like balalaikas, cymbal, the French Horn, whistles …

Is a very creative score in which the composer is allowed to play with the different themes, as is the case with the reason for the sequence in Gabelmeister's Peak , where the musical theme and its cadence changes instrumentation, according to what we see on the screen. Very similar to what Carl Stalling did in animation. Fair deserving of the Oscar.

'Debt of honor' (The Homesman, 2014) by Marco Beltrami

Marco Beltrami's third collaboration with Tommy Lee Jones (formidable actor, best director) is this tough western in which he achieves one of his best scores. Inspired by the landscapes filmed by Rodrigo Prieto of desolate lands and by the character of Hilary Swank, who in the film sings and simulates playing the piano, Beltrami with the help of his collaborator Buck Sanders, performs a soundtrack full of experiments, such as placing a musician on top of a hill and wait downstairs to feel how the sound came.

The intention was Capture the sound through the wind. They built wind harps that they placed in different windows to record the audio when the wind blows . Another wind harp was also introduced inside an old vertical piano so that when playing the music, the sound bounced in water tanks, allowing to record an organic sound that changes our perception of the wild west. All this sound collides with the most traditional western music , reflecting that this moment in American history is coming to an end. Winner of the IFMCA award for best dramatic soundtrack.

‘The Imitation Game’ (2014) by Alexandre Desplat

Smart score that had the bad fortune of premiering the same year as the previous one of Desplat that took all the praise. For this movie based on the mathematician Alan Turing and the construction of the Christopher machine capable of deciphering Enigma, Desplat composes a magnificent main theme that establishes the drama and conflict of the protagonist .

But not everything remains here, for a film that is a celebration of a mathematical genius, Desplat incorporates a series of musical cadences whose notes reflect numbers, operations, calculations … This can be seen in sequences as interesting as that of the submarine attack (where the music simulates the morse code) or in the crossword exam scene . Nominated for an Oscar for best soundtrack.

‘Interstellar’ (2014) by Hans Zimmer

For this tear science fiction odyssey, Hans Zimmer produces an excessive score in which he seeks to reflect what is divine and what is human through the use of the church organ. Freckle of pretentious in its execution with constant allusions to ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ that are free and can take out the viewer but the score wins whole when Zimmer becomes more intimate and quiet , with beautiful passages that allow us to discover the exterior and interior of the universe.

Cooper's farewell sequence It is saturated in terms of music but it works, which is what matters. One of the loudest soundtracks of recent times that has managed to attract a new audience to film music, which has merit. He drinks a lot of Philip Glass's minimalism for ‘Koyaanisqatsi’ but nobody cares. Winner of the IFMCA award for best soundtrack and Oscar nominee.

‘Maleficent’ (Maleficent, 2014) by James Newton Howard

In the past it was much easier to find good scores in science fiction, adventure or fantasy movies. Today, they are scarce at an abysmal level. That's why it was a surprise to meet this majestic soundtrack that returns us to the best orchestral sound of the 80s and 90s reminiscent of the style developed by James Horner.

The issue on Maleficent flying It is one of the greatest creations of James Newton Howard. With soundtracks like this, it seems that all the inspiration for Disney's “live action” productions is in their new scores. Nominated for the IFCMA award for best soundtrack.

'The Monkey King' (2014) by Christopher Young

Something strange happens in Hollywood and it is that some of its best composers have fallen into oblivion and have had to emigrate to continue working. This is the case of veteran Christopher Young (great composer, best person) who was hired for this film from China and Hong Kong and who recounts the legend of the Monkey King (Sun Wukong) . Christopher Young's music is brilliant, spectacular in its presentation . So good that Young also took care of the sequel. It is a pity that the film is unknown because the music is very interesting . Discover it and marvel. Nominated for the IFMCA award for best soundtrack.

‘The Hateful Eight’ (The Hateful Eight, 2015) by Ennio Morricone

Who would tell us that a movie of Quentin Tarantino I was going to be deserving of the Oscar for the best original soundtrack! The process of creating this soundtrack was tedious: the director, a great admirer of Ennio Morricone's work, tried to persuade him by all means to take charge of the music of his eighth film, after the failed attempts in his previous films . Finally he got it after a meeting in Rome but under pressure to release the film, the composer told him that he was going to present a main theme and little else and that he could use his music that was left out of ‘La Cosa’.

Morricone worked on his composition and ended up getting about 20 minutes of original score approximately that would later know variations in the film. Although in the film there are co-songs and songs from Morricone like ‘The Exorcist 2’ and the one mentioned ‘ The thing' , the original score is from high quality with a psychological development reminiscent of veteran Bernard Herrmann . As commented in its premiere, Tarantino himself was not convinced by music the first time he heard it (we imagine he expected something more spaghetti western) but once he placed it in the film, it was unbeatable. " The Last Diligenza of Red Rock ”Is one of the best songs composed for film music. Oscar winner.

'Operation U.N.C.L.E.' (The Man from U.N.C.L.E., 2015) by Daniel Pemberton

Review of the series “The Agent of CIPOL” that instead of paying tribute to Jerry Goldsmith or Morton Stevens, prefers to emulate a more funky sound similar to what David Holmes did in the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ trilogy but with a much more marked musical narrative development. The result is extraordinary, a score that sounds modern and sophisticated and that recovers the best "cool" sound that Henry Mancini and Lalo Schifrin cultivated in the 60s. Pemberton is allowed the luxury of applying a morriconian theme For a revenge Guy ritchie He is not aware of what his cinema has improved since he uses the scores more than the songs.

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2015) from John Williams

Williams recovers his most famous creation and once again demonstrates that he is the only one capable of expanding the universe of Guerra Star Wars ’with outstanding results. Unlike the rest of the team, John Williams barely wastes his time with tributes or nostalgia and gives us a new amount of themes and motives that revitalize movie music. Highlights Rey's theme , protagonist of the new trilogy and who receives one of the best songs (the best?) written by John Williams for cinema.

The final sequence is amazing in its development : music discovers the mystery we were all waiting for, where Luke Skywalker is and what has become of our hero. Massive masterpiece at the height, not only of the circumstances, but also of the originals. The composer's work in the following installments of the trilogy, both ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ deserves all possible praise. John Williams has composed 9 films (each of more than two hours) for the same saga in a period of 42 years. Thank you teacher, may the force be with you.

‘Tomorrowland’ (2015) by Michael Giacchino

The most imaginative soundtrack of its composer. For this product that did not finish working at the box office, Giacchino develops a whole sound panorama in which the imagination abounds. ¡¡ It has action, it has adventure, it has fantasy ! A waste of creativity that does not forget the dramatic density of your proposal. The sequence in which Casey catches the pin and enters the universe of "Tomorrowland" It is one of the best soundtrack sequences in recent times.

'The last wolf' (Wolf Totem, 2015) by James Horner

Although it was not the last soundtrack composed by its author, we could say that this work was his swan song. Beautiful creation that talks about the wolf nature , in the style of what its director Jean-Jacques Annaud He had previously done in his career with ‘The Bear’. Incorporates ethnic voices , habitual resource in the music of the composer that gives presence and elegance to his powerful main topic . A great score with a rich instrumentation that rivals the best of the author. The last show of the enormous talent for the drama of James Horner who died shortly after leaving a huge void in the panorama of music for cinema. Nominated for the IFMCA award for best soundtrack.

'My friend the giant ’(The BFG, 2016) from John Williams

The adaptation of "My friend, the giant" was a personal project to Steven Spielberg, not only for bringing to the big screen a story of Roald Dahl, also as a tribute to her deceased friend, the screenwriter Melissa Mathison. John Williams composes an extraordinary soundtrack that once again proves that despite his age, he remains number one.

The music tells the whole story through the fantastic themes that Williams creates for these characters: relations that are established, the villains of the function and above all, those jugs full of dreams whose playful sound of wind instruments can remind Prokofiev. A wonder that because of its failure at the box office, was unfairly forgotten in all the awards of its year. Recover it because it is beautiful.

‘The Jungle Book’ (The Jungle Book, 2016) from John Debney

Wonderful review of the classic soundtrack by George Bruns ( whose notes even open the film ). He was very successful Jon Favreau in considering your usual composer for this production and the result is great. Debney shows that he is still the most chameleonic composer with elegant music that fills the movie accompanying. It is true that his score can remind melodies of Jerry Goldsmith or John Barry but its strength and beauty, which develops in the style of the most classic soundtrack , makes it one of the best of recent times. Once again, it is interesting to see that Disney's “live action” contains very creative soundtracks, as long as they do not hire the original composer who ends up doing a jumble of the original.

‘La La Land’(2016) by Justin Hurwitz

After the success of his previous film, Damien Chazelle Together with his fetish composer, Justin Hurwitz, they perform a score and series of original songs inspired by classical musicals such as ‘An American in Paris’ or ‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’ (emulating the work process of Michel Legrand and Jacques Demy). The result is the less unique. Being the composer of the entire soundtrack, Hurwitz incorporates the melodies of the songs into a pleasant score for the palate that desperately seeks to recall the sound of yesteryear while demonstrating the artistic limitations of the composer (who does not stop repeating schemes already heard in ‘Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench’ and that will sound again in ‘First Man’).

Regarding the songs, they pale in comparison to the score. The exception is " Audition (The fools who dream) "(For its narrative value within the film as a character catharsis) and" Another Day of Sun ”Which contains the best melody. However, we have two silent scenes in which music reaches all the spotlight: planetarium sequence and the bittersweet epilogue . It is ironic that one of the best moments of the soundtrack is in the final credits , which is nothing but an instrumental version of the song that opens the film. The enormous success that the musical achieved made all these details be overlooked. Hurwitz's mission was complicated and the result is good but this is one of the most overrated soundtracks of all time. Oscar winner.

'Tale of a Lake' (2016) by Panu Aaltio

Documentary cinema has also given rise to very interesting soundtracks. Genre that allows enormous creativity when describing the locations and emotions of the recorded testimonies, has allowed to make known to one of the greatest talents of current film music, Panu Aaltio.

For this film about Finland, his homeland, the composer produces a surprising sound panorama, with top quality orchestral textures . The beauty that this almost unknown soundtrack gives off is fabulous. Winner of the IFMCA award for the best documentary soundtrack.

‘The Death of Stalin’ (The Death of Stalin, 2017) from Christopher Willis

One of the most ungrateful genres in the cinema (but the most) is comedy. And there is no more complicated task for a composer than to musicalize a comedy where fear of spoiling the joke is present. For this reason one of the most used resources to raise the mood of a comedy, is to make a completely serious score (Elmer Bernstein was the master of this trend).

Rookie composer Christopher Willis perfectly understood this concept and applied it in "The Death of Stalin" with remarkable success. Apotheosic score reminiscent of composers such as Shostakovich and John Williams , allows satire to work perfectly thanks to its high drama . A a great surprise who managed to sneak into the list of the 15 pre-selected scores for the Oscar for best soundtrack although he did not get the nomination.

‘The invisible thread’ (Phantom Thread, 2017) from Jonny Greenwood

After previously working with Jon Brion, the filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson hired Jonny Greenwood (guitarist of Radiohead) to take over ‘Wells of Ambition’. Since then, Greenwood has made the music of his films and as the titles happened, the same thing happened with Wes Anderson: the original music has been gaining ground to the collection of songs.

The soundtrack for ‘The Invisible Thread’ is a score of exquisite maturity. A powerful main theme that knows variations as it progresses the sickly romance alternates with a sound with some echo to Bill Evans to reflect the pomposity of the famous protagonist tailor . Surprising that the Radiohead guitarist turned out to be Bernard Herrmann's heir . Oscar nominee and IFMCA winner.

‘The War of the Planet of the Apes’ (‘War for the Planet of the Apes, 2017) by Michael Giacchino

For the closing of the last trilogy of the saga of the apes, Giacchino composes a very dramatic soundtrack which reflects Caesar's search for his place in the world while humans destroy their dreams and hopes . It is a very rich thematically soundtrack that manages to detach itself (finally!) From the everlasting allusions to the works of Jerry Goldsmith and Leonard Rosenman for the first titles. The most tribal moments are present but integrated into a new symphony that detracts from the sound of "an orchestra of monkeys."

Bright is the final moment where the music calms down and happens with a beauty Warm enhanced with a chorus in a state of grace in some cadences that can remind John Barry's romantic themes for cinema. There is a theme for the adventure very inspired by Ennio Morricone's ‘La Moglie Piu 'Bella' that was surely used as a temp-track. Epic, the best score composed by Michael Giacchino. Nominated to the IFMCA for the best soundtrack.

'In the stars' (2018) by Iván Palomares

Tras haber compuesto la música de una enorme cantidad de cortometrajes, el joven Iván Palomares fue seleccionado para ‘En las Estrellas’, película sobre un director de cine caído en desgracia que sobrevive relatándole historias fantásticas a su hijo. The música es acogedora, delicada, con un bellísimo piano que representa la situación personal del protagonista mientras que los recuerdos suenan a fascinación llena de nostalgia . Una banda sonora que es un canto de amor a la magia del cine. Nominada al premio Goya y al IFMCA.

‘El regreso de Mary Poppins’ (Mary Poppins Returns, 2018) de Marc Shaiman

Difícil tarea tenía Marc Shaiman (y su letrista Scott Whittman) al hacerse cargo de la secuela de 'Mary Poppins’ casi 50 años después. Una labor ingrata pues todo el mundo recuerda las hermosas canciones de los hermanos Sherman y las orquestaciones de Irwin Kostal de la original pero afortunadamente, la elección de Marc Shaiman fue todo un éxito.

Dentro de la espectacular obertura (¿para cuándo el regreso de las oberturas en el cine de manera habitual?), conocemos el melancólico nuevo tema de Mary Poppins que será el centro de toda la obra. The canciones están igualmente incorporadas en la propia partitura , permitiendo un esquema musical mucho más adecuado. Todo ello aderezado con pequeñas referencias al musical original. Deliciosa, sus títulos de crédito finales son enternecedores . Candidata al premio Oscar y al IFMCA.

‘Max & Me’ (2018) de Mark McKenzie

Preciosa creación de Mark McKenzie para una nueva película de animación del estudio mejicano Dos Corazones y que apenas ha sido distribuida. Relata la historia de Maximilian Kolbe, franciscano polaco prisionero en un campo de concentración durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Más adelante, se ofreció ser ejecutado en lugar de otro prisionero injustamente sentenciado. Con toda esta vida de ejemplo y entrega a los demás, el papa Juan Pablo II le canonizó en 1982. Para esta historia llena de dolor y religión, Mark McKenzie incorpora el violín de Joshua Bell a sus hermosas melodías interpretadas por una orquesta de 135 músicos y coro incluido .

El uso de este instrumento solista le permite alcanzar unas cotas de dramatismo que permiten a la partitura rivalizar con algunas de las bandas sonoras más trágicas y emotivas de todos los tiempos. It is alucinante este nivel musical en una película de poco recorrido comercial y una vez más, pone de manifiesto que es posible disponer de una enorme partitura aunque la película no esté a la altura de las circunstancias. Esta es la obra maestra de Mark McKenzie y merece todo el respeto . Ganadora del premio IFMCA a la mejor banda sonora para animación.

‘Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars’ (Solo: A Star Wars Story, 2018) de John Powell

Cuando se anunció que John Powell era el elegido para este spin-off, la afición de la banda sonora se tranquilizó. El artista había dado ya numerosas muestras de calidad por lo que ‘Star wars’ estaba en buenas manos. Aún así, el maestro John Williams (la verdadera voz musical de la saga) compuso un magnífico tema titulado “ Las Aventuras de Han Solo ” que John Powell incorporó a su propia partitura.

La música de Powell es escandalosa, rítmica y emocionante , todo lo que la película necesitaba (y más después de los conflictos que su producción arrastraba). Powell se permite incluso realizar un tema con voces étnicas que aunque desentona en el universo galáctico, le da un toque de personalidad. Y es que más que una banda sonora de ‘Star Wars’, es más bien una de John Powell haciendo ‘Star Wars’ que era lo que la película requería. Espectacular pieza que recupera los temas de John Williams en la trilogía original con sonido de John Powell . Ganadora del IFMCA a la mejor banda sonora.

El vicio del poder (Vice, 2018) de Nicholas Britell

A pesar de que ‘El Blues de Beale Street’ se llevó todos los honores y menciones, la otra banda sonora de Nicholas Britell en 2018 merece el mismo reconocimiento, o incluso más. Perfecta sinfonía cuyo punto de partida es un tema para el vicepresidente Dick Cheney con alusiones a la “Fanfarria para el Hombre Corriente” de Aaron Copland pero que en su desarrollo contiene, lo que podríamos decir, las notas equivocadas y hace que su sonido no termine de sonar confortable. El tema convive con otro dedicado a su familia que es cálido, acogedor y perfectamente equilibrado .

El contraste que esta banda sonora juega en la película, hace que la sátira funcione a la perfección. Otro magnífico ejemplo: el personaje de Donald Rumsfeld se representa a través de ritmos setenteros divertidos y una vez Dick Cheney consigue estar a su altura, su propio tema conoce este sonido . El tema “ The Iraq War Symphony ” es una magnífica creación. La calidad de esta banda sonora denota que Nicholas Britell es el compositor de música de cine más prometedor en este momento. Preseleccionada para la nominación al Oscar.

‘Historia de un matrimonio’ (Marriage Story, 2019) de Randy Newman

¡Qué buena idea tuvo Noah Baumbach al permitir a Randy Newman hacerse cargo de la música de sus películas! Su estilo se adapta a la perfección a los planteamientos dramáticos del director neoyorkino, tal y como quedó demostrado en la banda sonora (interpretada solo a piano) de ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’. Para ‘Historia de un Matrimonio’, Randy tuvo la difícil tarea de hacerse cargo de una película cuyo temp-track estaba repleto de preciosas melodías de Georges Delerue.

La película arranca con su música para los dos puntos de vista del matrimonio: el de Nicole Y el de Charlie mientras cada uno de ellos nos narra los acontecimientos que se suceden en pantalla. Baumbach y Newman son conscientes de que no necesitan apoyarse en demasiada música, lo que permite que la música tenga una justificación mayor dentro de la película y por lo tanto que el resultado final sea más interesante. Esta es la mejor partitura de Randy Newman desde los años 90 y es asombroso encontrar una banda sonora de estas características en un momento en el que el cine prefiere sonar industrial y apenas respetar los silencios. De momento está nominada al Globo de Oro pero todo apunta a que será candidata al premio Oscar.

