The 4 reasons why Mauricio Pochettino is again an option for Barcelona's bench of substitutes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mauricio Pochettino, waiting for another opportunity in Europe for next season (REUTERS / Marko Djurica)

The iron is at a high temperature and Quique Setien's luck on Barcelona's bench of substitutes seems to be directly linked to the team's sports luck in the current edition of the Champions League. This Saturday the Catalans will welcome Napoli for the rematch of the round of 16 after 1-1 in Italy. Whoever qualifies for the next round will probably face Bayern Munich (they defeated Chelsea 3-0 and will define their home series) on Friday August 14 in Lisbon.

In this context, the Catalans managers are considering options for the bench for the possible departure of Setién, who will have his days numbered if he is eliminated from the Champions League. And the name of Mauricio Pochettino it was written back into its folder. Of course, if Barça strikes and lifts the most weighted trophy in Europe, the current coach will surely prolong his stay at the institution.

Pochettino has a heavy history with Espanyol, Barça's historical rival. There he played for 7 seasons as a footballer (he won the Copa del Rey in 2000 and 2006) and then started as DT in 2009. In the past he declared that he could never lead Barcelona but today he seems to have changed his stance. There are several reasons why your landing could be registered if Setien leaves.

1. YOUR AFFINITY WITH LIONEL MESSI

@FCBarcelona_es

La Pulga is the maximum reference of the Blaugrana squad and would raise the thumb for the arrival of his fellow countryman, a product of Santa Fe football and the Newell's Old Boys academy in Rosario. The Barça star explained his differences with the current coaching staff led by Quique Setién and his word is important for the directors of the institution when choosing a possible substitute.

2. THE RELATIONSHIP WITH TWO IMPORTANT EXECUTIVES

Ramón Planes is a key man in the sports structure of Barcelona today and was the same technical secretary who promoted Pochettino's hiring in 2009 for Espanyol, in what was his first experience at the bank. They were together for three seasons at the parakeet club and then Planes joined the technical secretary of English Tottenham in the 2014/2015 season, when Poche started his journey with the Spurs.

And if Planes is one of the strongest voices of Barça when it comes to decision-making, what to say about President Josep Maria Bartomeu, President, who also has a lot of consideration for the Argentine coach and would not object to his acquisition.

3. YOUR BACK AND GAME PLAN

Poche led to the end of the last Champions League to English Tottenham (EFE / EPA / RONALD WITTEK)



Mauricio Pochettino started his coaching career in 2009 (Espanyol) and his last experience ended last year at Tottenham, with which he reached the final of the Champions League last year (he lost with Liverpool). His career and level went from low to high, even during his time at Southampton in the 2013/2014 season, also in the Premier League.

He is a strategist with ideas that could come to fruition in Barcelona's philosophy and above all he has the personality to stand in a locker room with strong egos and heavy figures. That characteristic is what can seduce Messi and part of the board. Then, if necessary, you must show your value with the trainer diver on.

4. THE DESCENT OF ESPANYOL AND ITS CHANGE OF SPEECH

If he were to take over Barcelona in the next season he would not have to face Espanyol by league, which fell (REUTERS / Marko Djurica)

"Before heading to Barcelona or Rosario Central, I go back to the field at Murphy." That was what Pochettino had said some time ago, when they consulted him about the chances of directing Barcelona or Canalla, Newell's rival club in Argentina. The coach who also sounded strong at Real Madrid changed his thinking and has even publicly stated that he never knows what the future holds.

The great point that would serve as a mitigating factor is that if he took over Barcelona for the next season, he would not face Espanyol because he has just lost the category. The only way to register a crossing is through the Copa del Rey.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC :

Lionel Messi fired Iker Casillas, one of his favorite victims

With several figures and a history: the list of essentials for Barcelona

Alarm in Barcelona: the demands of Ter Stegen to renew his contract

The scandal grows in Spain: a footballer declared to the Police for alleged corruption after a controversial audio