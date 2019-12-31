Share it:

About to welcome the new year, taking a look at the movies and series that await us in 2020, here we continue with the review to the best of the decade. After recommending our favorite series, we go now with the most memorable cinema of the last ten years.

Again, 17 regular editors and collaborators of Espinof have chosen the 35 best films of the decade (2010-2019), both in movie theaters and on platforms streaming (here we do not discriminate). Each has contributed their favorites and the ranking of the website comes out of adding the first ten titles of each personal list (you can consult them at the end of the article).

Without more, then I leave you with our 35 recommended movies which have been released between January 2010 and December 2019:

The social network (The Social Network, 2010)

Direction: David Fincher. Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Max Minghella, Armie Hammer, Rooney Mara, Dakota Johnson …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The social network'

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Address: Lee Unkrich.

Espinof review of 'Toy Story 3'

Scott Pilgrim against the world (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010)

Direction: David Fincher. Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Alison Pill, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Scott Pilgrim against the world'

The wind rises (Kaze tachinu, 2013)

Address: Hayao Miyazaki.

Criticism in Espinof of 'The wind rises'

Drive (2011)

Address: Nicolas Winding Refn. Cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Albert Brooks, Ron Perlman, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac, Christina Hendricks …

Criticism on Espinof of 'Drive'

The cure of well-being (A Cure for Wellness, 2017)

Address: Gore Verbinski. Cast: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth, Susanne Wuest, Celia Imrie, Lisa Banes …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The cure of well-being'

Mad Max: Fury on the road (Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015)

Direction: George Miller. Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Angus Sampson, Zöe Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Mad Max: Fury on the road'

Spider-Man: A new universe (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2018)

Direction: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey & Rodney Rothman.

Espinof's review of 'Spider-Man: A New Universe'

Parasites (Gisaengchung, 2019)

Address: Bong Joon-ho. Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Seon-gyun, Jang Hye-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik …

"The fleeting two and a quarter hours of 'Parasites' and the tsunami of stimuli with which it hits the viewer can only be compared with some of the great symphonies that have endured through the centuries. Creations that bring their instruments together – whether musical or filmic — in a single piece that creeps deep into the heart, thrilling, marveling, and shivering like only masterpieces can do. "

Criticism in Espinof of 'Parasites'

Story of a marriage (Marriage Story, 2019)

Address: Noah Baumbach. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta …

"'History of a marriage' is one of the films of the year. It may seem that I have said a lot lately, since in just a few weeks time the arrival of titles like 'The Irish', 'Le Mans' 66' is coinciding or 'Daggers in the back,' but I'm not going to stop praising Baumbach's latest work, a precise proposal that knows how to get all the juice out of a story without much novelty in the plot, but painful and fascinating in its way of portray the divorce faced by two characters unbeatable by Driver and Johansson. "

Criticism in Espinof of 'History of a marriage'

Once upon a time in Hollywood (Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood, 2019)

Address: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning …

"Tarantino thus sets up a game of mirrors at some points even more sophisticated than that of 'Damn Bastards', and reaches a unique balance between his dissection of a Hollywood that is almost a mental state (that drive-in near where he lives Booth and from where you hear the tune of the trailer ads that 'Grindhouse' popularized), his own author traits (with scenes stretched to paroxysm, such as the filming of the western or the conversation of Booth with his dog) and the sincere tributes with sense and sensitivity (from Bruce Lee to Bruce Dern). A real party, but also a reflection on the legacy of pop culture. Puro Tarantino. "

Espinof's review of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The city of stars (La La Land, 2016)

Address: Damien Chazelle. Cast: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, J.K. Simmons, Finn Wittrock, Sonoya Mizuno …

Review of 'La La Land' in Espinof

The life of Adèle (La vie d'Adèle – Chapitre 1 & 2, 2013)

Address: Abdellatif Kechiche. Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Léa Seydoux, Salim Kechiouche, Mona Walravens, Jeremie Laheurte, Alma Jodorowsky …

Review of 'The Life of Adèle' in Espinof

Interstellar (2014)

Direction: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, Matt Damon, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck …

Criticism of 'Interstellar' in Espinof

Black Swan (Black Swan, 2010)

Direction: Darren Aronofsky. Cast: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Winona Ryder, Barbara Hershey, Tina Sloan …

Criticism of 'Black Swan' in Espinof

The Lords of Salem (2012)

Direction: Rob Zombie. Cast: Sheri Moon Zombie, Christopher Knight, Dee Wallace, Clint Howard, Udo Kier, Barbara Crampton, Maria Conchita Alonso, Lisa Marie …

The ilusos (2013)

Direction: Jonás Trueba. Cast: Francesco Carril, Aura Garrido, Vito Sanz, Mikele Urroz, Isabelle Stoffel, Luis Miguel Madrid …

Criticism of 'Los ilusos' in Espinof

Upside Down (Inside Out, 2015)

Direction: Pete Docter & Ronnie Del Carmen.

Criticism of 'Del reverse' in Espinof

Manchester facing the sea (Manchester by the Sea, 2016)

Direction: Kenneth Lonergan. Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, Lucas Hedges, Tate Donovan, Erica McDermott, Matthew Broderick, Gretchen Mol …

Review of 'Manchester facing the sea' in Espinof

Hereditary (2018)

Address: Ari Aster. Cast: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Hereditary'

The Irish (The Irishman, 2019)

Direction: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Stephen Graham, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano …

"The festival of excesses, death, and violence that unfolds during the first two acts of 'The Irish', more traditional and closely linked to the genre, lead to a third and final episode that links more with 'Silence' than with 'Casino "In this way, the director underlines the twilight aspect of his piece and underpins his devastating and still warm speech about aging, loyalty, remorse, duty and fear of leaving no trace in this life." The Irish 'is the nth reaffirmation that, the day Scorsese leaves us, he will leave an irreplaceable. "

Espinof's review of 'The Irishman'

Magical Girl (2017)

Address: Carlos Vermut. Cast: Luis Bermejo, Bárbara Lennie, José Sacristán, Israel Elejalde, Lucía Pollán, Alberto Chaves …

Criticism on Espinof of 'Magical Girl'

Mother! (Mother !, 2017)

Direction: Darren Aronofsky. Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig, Brian Gleeson …

Criticism on Espinof of 'Mother!'

Portrait of a woman on fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, 2019)

Address: Céline Sciamma. Cast: Adèle Haenel, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Cécile Morel …

"With an absolutely committed point of view but without prejudices or morals, the filmmaker manages to convey the emotion of a beautiful story of sincere friendship and love released, out of social constraints. A brushstrokes of a deeply pictorial, elegant and sober photography, Sciamma builds an honest portrait of the femininity of the time that conveys truth, free of all artifice. With a magnificent duo of actresses, the sweeping Adèle Haenel and a less known and also exciting Noémie Merlant, who fill the screen with a hypnotic force. "

Espinof review of 'Portrait of a woman on fire'

The invisible thread (Phantom Thread, 2017)

Direction: Paul Thomas Anderson. Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville, Richard Graham, Bern Collaco, Jane Perry, Camilla Rutherford …

Espinof's review of 'The invisible thread'

Let me out (Get Out, 2017)

Direction: Jordan Peele. Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Betty Gabriel, Caleb Landry Jones …

Espinof review of 'Let me out'

The Maiden (Ah-ga-ssi, 2016)

Address: Park Chan-wook. Cast: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong, Moon So-ri, Kim Hae-sook, Lee Yong-nyeo …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Maiden'

Cold War (Zimna wojna, 2018)

Address: Pawel Pawlikowski. Cast: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Agata Kulesza, Borys Szyc, Cédric Kahn, Jeanne Balibar, Adam Woronowicz …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Cold War'

The arrival (Arrival, 2016)

Address: Denis Villeneuve. Cast: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark O'Brien, Nathaly Thibault …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Arrival'

Toni Erdmann (2016)

Address: Maren Ade. Cast: Peter Simonischek, Sandra Hüller, Lucy Russell, Trystan Pütter, Thomas Loibl, Hadewych Minis, Vlad Ivanov …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Toni Erdmann'

Wild Tales (2014)

Direction: Damián Szifrón. Cast: Ricardo Darín, Darío Grandinetti, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Érica Rivas, Oscar Martínez, Julieta Zylberberg …

Espinof critique of 'Wild Tales'

The Witch (The Witch, 2015)

Direction: Robert Eggers. Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Lucas Dawson, Ellie Grainger, Julian Richings …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Witch'

Frances Ha (2012)

Address: Noah Baumbach. Cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Adam Driver, Michael Esper, Grace Gummer, Charlotte d'Amboise, Michael Zegen, Patrick Heusinger …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Frances Ha'

About Llewyn Davis (Inside Llewyn Davis, 2013)

Direction: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen. Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, John Goodman, Ethan Phillips, Garrett Hedlund, Justin Timberlake, Max Casella, F. Murray Abraham …

Criticism in Espinof of 'About Llewyn Davis'

Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993)

Direction: Carla Simón. Cast: Laia Artigas, Bruna Cusí, David Verdaguer, María Paula Robles, Paula Blanco, Etna Campillo, Jordi Figueras, Dolores Fortis …

Criticism of 'Summer 1993' in Espinof

Espinof's team chooses the best films of the decade: personal lists

* JUAN LUIS CAVIARO:

'Cold War' (Zimna wojna, 2018) by Pawel Pawlikowski 'Mad Max: Fury on the road' (Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015) by George Miller 'Portrait of a woman on fire' (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, 2019) by Céline Sciamma 'The Master' (2012) by Paul Thomas Anderson 'Drive (2011) by Nicolas Winding Refn 'Lobster' (The Lobster, 2015) by Yorgos Lanthimos 'Spider-Man: a new universe' (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2018) by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman 'Of such a father, such a son' (Soshite chichi ni naru, 2013) by Hirokazu Koreeda 'Nebraska' (2013) by Alexander Payne 'The Maiden' (Ah-ga-ssi, 2016) by Park Chan-wook 'Origen' (Inception, 2010) by Christopher Nolan 'The Avengers' (The Avengers, 2010) by Joss Whedon 'Toy Story 3' (2010) by Lee Unkrich 'Blue Valentine (2010) by Derek Cianfrance 'Certified Copy (Copy compliant, 2010) of Abbas Kiarostami 'The social network' (The Social Network, 2010) by David Fincher 'The Artist' (2011) by Michel Hazanavicius 'Nader and Simin, a separation (Jodaeiye Nader az Simin, 2011) from Asghar Farhadi 'The Tree of Life' (The Tree of Life, 2011) by Terrence Malick 'Looper' (2012) by Rian Johnson 'Love' (Amour, 2012) by Michael Haneke 'The great beauty' (La grande bellezza, 2013) by Paolo Sorrentino 'Ellis' Dream' (The Immigrant, 2013) by James Gray 'Before nightfall' (Before Midnight, 2013) by Richard Linklater 'The Lone Ranger (The Lone Ranger, 2013, Gore Verbinski) 'Lost' (Gone Girl, 2014) by David Fincher 'The Grand Hotel Budapest' (The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014) by Wes Anderson 'The story of Princess Kaguya' (Kaguya-hime no Monogatari, 2014) by Isao Takahata 'The club' (2015) by Pablo Larraín 'The Hateful Eight' (The Hateful Eight, 2015) by Quentin Tarantino 'Sicario' (2015) by Denis Villeneuve 'Now yes, not before' (Ji-geum-eun-mat-go-geu-ddae-neun-teul-li-da, 2015) by Hong Sang-soo 'The son of Saul' (Saul fia, 2015) by László Nemes 'Paterson' (2016) by Jim Jarmusch 'Silence' (Silence, 2016) by Martin Scorsese 'La La Land' (2016) by Damien Chazelle 'Moonlight' (2016) by Barry Jenkins 'The arrival' (Arrival, 2016) of Denis Villeneuve 'Z, the lost city' (2016) by James Gray 'May God forgive us' (2016) by Rodrigo Sorogoyen 'Three ads outside' (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2017) by Martin McDonagh 'The invisible thread' (Phantom Thread, 2017) by Paul Thomas Anderson 'The other side of hope' (Toivon tuolla puolen, 2017) by Aki Kaurismäki 'Shared custody' (Jusqu'à la garde, 2017) by Xavier Legrand 'The Reverend' (First Reformed, 2017) by Paul Schrader 'Three faces' (Se rokh, 2018) by Jafar Panahi 'Burning' (Beoning, 2018) by Lee Chang-dong 'Hereditary' (2018) by Ari Aster 'Leto' (2018) by Kirill Serebrennikov 'Parasites' (Gisaengchung, 2019) by Bong Joon-ho

* MIKEL ZORRILLA:

How to Train Your Dragon Upside Down (Inside Out) Detroit Dunkirk the Irish Story of a marriage Kubo and the two magic ropes The arrival Manchester facing the sea toy Story 3 Anomaly Before nightfall Wrinkles Call Me By Your Name Coconut Gravity The room Hugo's invention The social network Logan Origin Toni Erdmann Three ads outside

* ALBERTINI:

Shaun the sheep 2: Granjaguedón Parasites Spider-Man: A new universe toy Story 3 Water form Your name Let me out Mother! The Avengers Lady bird Baby driver Logan Scott Pilgrim against the world A Ghost Story

* VÍCTOR LÓPEZ:

Mad Max: Fury on the road I Saw the Devil La La Land Paddington 1 and 2 Mother! Hereditary Love Jack's house Once upon a time in Hollywood Cohesion toy Story 3 Inception The social network Drive Take shelter Melancholia Warrior The raid Lords of Salem The hunt The Miserables Zero Dark Thirty Nebraska Prisoners The wolf of Wall Street Blue ruin Lost Whiplash Interstellar The Raid 2 Paddington Hitman Bone Tomahawk Saul's son Ex Machina The witch The arrival Comanchería Train to Busan Green room Brawl in Cell Block 99 Dunkirk Let me out The cure of well-being Annihilation The priest Mission Impossible: Fallout Spider-Man: A new universe Dragged Across Concrete Parasite the Irish

* JORGE LOSER:

Mad Max Fury on the road (2015) Hereditary (2018) Planet of the Apes Trilogy (2011-2017) The Wellness Cure (2017) Take Shelter (2011) Warren File 1 and 2 (2013-2016) Prisoners (2013) Lords of Salem (2012) Logan (2017) Drive (2011) Babadook (2014) Nightcrawler (2014) IT 1 and 2 (2017-2019) Super (2010) Doctor Dream (2019) Dredd (2012) On the edge of tomorrow (2014) The Evi Within (2017) Possum (2018) I Saw The Devil (2010) Looper (2012) The Force Awakens (2015) Mandy (2018) Django Unchained (2012) The invisible thread (2018) Spider-Man: a new universe (2018) La La Land (2016) Let the bodies tan (2018) Guardians of the Galaxy (2012) The Wailing (2017) The Luck of the Logan (2017) The Void (2017) The Predator (2018) Warrior (2011) Shutter Island (2010) The Raid (2011) The ghost writer (2010) Daniel Isn’t Real (2019) The social network (2010) The Witch (2015) Value of Law (2010) Let me out (2017) Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015) Parasyte 1 and 2 (2014-2015) No Controls (2010) Riddick (2013) The Avengers (2010) Black Swan (2010) The Night Comes for Us (2018) Why Don’t You Just Die! (2018)

* KIKO VEGA:

About Llewyn Davis (Joel Coen, Ethan Coen) MacGruber (Jorma Taccone) The Lone Ranger (Gore Verbinski) Paddington (Paul King) Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan) Get Out (Jordan Peele) The cure of well-being (Gore Verbinski) A Ghost Story (David Lowery) The Witch (Robert Eggers) Pain and glory (Pedro Almodóvar) God forgive us (Rodrigo Sorogoyen) Sheep Shaun: The Movie (Richard Starzak, Mark Burton) Scott Pilgrim against the world (Edgar Wright) Alléluia (Fabrice Du Welz) Foxcatcher (Bennett Miller) Something very fat (Carlo Padial) The club (Pablo Larraín) Berberian Sound Studio (Peter Strickland) I have boats (Juan Cavestany) The Lords of Salem (Rob Zombie) The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn (Steven Spielberg) Jackass 3D (Jeff Tremaine) The skin I inhabit (Pedro Almodóvar) Red State (Kevin Smith) Kill List (Ben Wheatley) How difficult it is to be a god (Aleksey German) Story of a marriage (Noah Baumbach) I found the devil (Kim Jee-woon) We have to talk about Kevin (Lynne Ramsay) Magical Girl (Carlos Vermut) Upstream color Prometheus

* JOHN TONES:

The witch Hereditary Berberian Sound Studio Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The handmaiden Lords of Salem Canine Mad Max: Fury Road Scott Pilgrim The raid House of the devil Mission Impossible: Fallout Elle Ex Machina Holy motors The Act of Killing Under the skin What Silver Lake hides Mandy Nightcrawler The social network Dredd Personal shopper The Skin I Live In

* LUCIA ROS:

Right now, wrong then Frances Ha La La Land Faces and places Mommy Magical Girl The deluded Mustang Estiu 1993 About Llewyn Davis Saul's son

* SARA MARTÍNEZ:

Moonrise Kingdom (Wes Anderson – USA) Magical Girl (Carlos Vermut – Spain) Cold War (Pawel Pawlikowski – Poland) The ilusos (Jonás Trueba – Spain) Leto (Kirill Serebrennikov – Russia) Black Coal (Diao Yinan – China) Frances Ha (Noah Baumbach – USA) Spring Breakers (Harmony Korine – USA) In Another Country (Hong Sang Soo – South Korea) 120 beats per minute (Robin Campillo – France) La La Land (Damien Chazelle – USA) A Touch of Sin (Jia Zhangke – China) Like Father, Like Son (Hirokazu Koreeda – Japan) Her (Spike Jonze – USA) Enemy (Denis Villeneuve – Canada) Holy Motors (Leos Carax – France) Sunset (Lazlo Nemes – Hungary) 20,000 days on Earth (Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard – UK) Of Horses and Men (Benedikt Erlingsson – Iceland) Gloria (Sebastián Lelio – Chile) Carol (Todd Haynes – USA) You were never really here (Lynne Ramsay – UK) Parasite (Bong Joon Ho – South Korea) Aquarius / Doña Clara (Kleber Mendoça Filho – Brazil) Hitchcock / Truffaut (Kent Jones – USA) Portrait of a woman on fire (Céline Sciamma – France) Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodóvar – Spain) Notes for a robbery movie (Elías León Siminiani – Spain) Sieranevada (Cristi Puiu – Romania) 10,000km (Carles Marqués-Marcet – Spain) Rams (Grímur Hakonarson – Iceland) Le ptit Quinquin (Bruno Dumont – France) The Meyerovitz Stories (Noah Baumbach – USA) Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wes Anderson – USA) Wrong (Quentin Dupieux – France) Leviathan (Andrey Zvyagintsev – Russia) Cosmopolis (David Cronenberg – Canada) Nocturnal Animals (Tom Ford – USA) High Rise (Ben Wheatley – UK) Wild Goose Lake (Diao Yinan – China) Son of Saul (Lazlo Nemes – Hungary) Bacurau (Kleber Mendoça Filho and Juliano Dornelles – Brazil) Litigant (Franco Lolli – Colombia) In Fabric (Peter Strickland – UK) So Long My Son (Xiaoshuai Wang – China)

* ANTONIO RAMÓN JIMÉNEZ:

'It's Such a Beautiful Day' (2012) 'The congress' (2013) 'The great beauty' (2013) 'The wind rises' (2013) 'The story of Princess Kaguya' (2014) 'The red turtle' (2016) 'Paterson' (2016) 'Magical Girl' (2017) 'The invisible thread' (2017) 'Portrait of a woman on fire' (2019)

* ÁLEX APPLE:

The life of Adele. Chapters 1 and 2 Z, the lost city Inside out The Turin horse A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mistery Once upon a time … in Hollywood La La Land toy Story 3 Cold war Toni Erdmann Joker A family affair On the beach alone at night Century of Birthing The Day He Arrives

* ESTHER MIGUEL TRULA:

Mad Max Fury road Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives Certified copy Scott Pilgrim vs. the world The social network Invisible thread Once upon a time in Hollywood The assassin Certain women Elle Drive Princess Kaguya Right now Wrong then The Act of Killing Inside Llewyn Davis La La Land Exit through the gift Shop The raid The great beauty It follows Room 237

* IRENE SIERRA:

Parasite Boyhood Magical Girl Story of a Marriage Wild Tales I, Tonya Summer 1993 Call me by your name Black Swan Lost The great beauty Drive Okja About Time For nothing Our last summer in Scotland

* ADRIÁN ÁLVAREZ:

The Avengers Mad Max: Fury on the road The Grand Hotel Budapest The social network Paddington 2 Spider-Man: A new universe Your name Train to Busan Snowpiercer On the edge of tomorrow The LEGO Movie John wick John Wick 2 The gray Spider-Man Homecoming Thor: Ragnarok Avengers Infinity War Avengers Endgame Avengers: the age of Ultron You are next The Guest Mother! The hateful eight War horse, toy Story 3 Upside Down (Inside Out) Coconut Before nightfall Cohesion

* ANGEL LUIS SUCASAS:

Interstellar Wolf children Mad Max Fury Road Drive Joker Black swan The Irishman The Wind Rises Ready Player One Mandy

* MARÍA ALBA:

Interstellar I sighed The great Hotel Budapest Hereditary Mad Max: Fury Road The arrival Raw Let me out Item Blue valentine The Avengers Pride The life of Adele Isle of dogs The hateful eight Moonrise kingdom Coconut I origins It follows The voices

* ÁLVARO DE LUNA:

Shame The life of Adele Rome The square Wild tales Birdman Parasites Nocturnal animals Mrs. Clara Toni Erdmann Long trip to the night The bicycle boy Drive About Llewyn Davis Cold war Once upon a time in Hollywood The lobster Pain and glory Burning The hunt Holy motors An Elephant Sitting Still I Do Not Care If We Go Fown in … National Gallery Amour (Haneke) the Irish Saul's son Martin Eden Human capital Ema Nocturama The factory of nothing toy Story 3 The social network Truman Oh boy 127 hours The Artist Threw out Mother!

So far Espinof lists. I hope you think now, and leave in the comments which have been the best films of the decade according to your point of view.