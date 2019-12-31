Entertainment

The 35 best films of the decade (2010-2019)

December 31, 2019
Maria Rivera
18 Min Read
About to welcome the new year, taking a look at the movies and series that await us in 2020, here we continue with the review to the best of the decade. After recommending our favorite series, we go now with the most memorable cinema of the last ten years.

Again, 17 regular editors and collaborators of Espinof have chosen the 35 best films of the decade (2010-2019), both in movie theaters and on platforms streaming (here we do not discriminate). Each has contributed their favorites and the ranking of the website comes out of adding the first ten titles of each personal list (you can consult them at the end of the article).

Without more, then I leave you with our 35 recommended movies which have been released between January 2010 and December 2019:

The social network (The Social Network, 2010)

Direction: David Fincher. Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Max Minghella, Armie Hammer, Rooney Mara, Dakota Johnson …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The social network'

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Address: Lee Unkrich.

Espinof review of 'Toy Story 3'

Scott Pilgrim against the world (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010)

Direction: David Fincher. Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Alison Pill, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Scott Pilgrim against the world'


The wind rises (Kaze tachinu, 2013)

Address: Hayao Miyazaki.

Criticism in Espinof of 'The wind rises'

Drive (2011)

Address: Nicolas Winding Refn. Cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Albert Brooks, Ron Perlman, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac, Christina Hendricks …

Criticism on Espinof of 'Drive'

The cure of well-being (A Cure for Wellness, 2017)

Address: Gore Verbinski. Cast: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth, Susanne Wuest, Celia Imrie, Lisa Banes …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The cure of well-being'

Mad Max: Fury on the road (Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015)

Direction: George Miller. Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Angus Sampson, Zöe Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Mad Max: Fury on the road'

Spider-Man: A new universe (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2018)

Direction: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey & Rodney Rothman.

Espinof's review of 'Spider-Man: A New Universe'

Parasites (Gisaengchung, 2019)

Address: Bong Joon-ho. Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Seon-gyun, Jang Hye-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik …

"The fleeting two and a quarter hours of 'Parasites' and the tsunami of stimuli with which it hits the viewer can only be compared with some of the great symphonies that have endured through the centuries. Creations that bring their instruments together – whether musical or filmic — in a single piece that creeps deep into the heart, thrilling, marveling, and shivering like only masterpieces can do. "

Criticism in Espinof of 'Parasites'


Story of a marriage (Marriage Story, 2019)

Address: Noah Baumbach. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta …

"'History of a marriage' is one of the films of the year. It may seem that I have said a lot lately, since in just a few weeks time the arrival of titles like 'The Irish', 'Le Mans' 66' is coinciding or 'Daggers in the back,' but I'm not going to stop praising Baumbach's latest work, a precise proposal that knows how to get all the juice out of a story without much novelty in the plot, but painful and fascinating in its way of portray the divorce faced by two characters unbeatable by Driver and Johansson. "

Criticism in Espinof of 'History of a marriage'


Once upon a time in Hollywood (Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood, 2019)

Address: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning …

"Tarantino thus sets up a game of mirrors at some points even more sophisticated than that of 'Damn Bastards', and reaches a unique balance between his dissection of a Hollywood that is almost a mental state (that drive-in near where he lives Booth and from where you hear the tune of the trailer ads that 'Grindhouse' popularized), his own author traits (with scenes stretched to paroxysm, such as the filming of the western or the conversation of Booth with his dog) and the sincere tributes with sense and sensitivity (from Bruce Lee to Bruce Dern). A real party, but also a reflection on the legacy of pop culture. Puro Tarantino. "

Espinof's review of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'


The city of stars (La La Land, 2016)

Address: Damien Chazelle. Cast: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, J.K. Simmons, Finn Wittrock, Sonoya Mizuno …

Review of 'La La Land' in Espinof

The life of Adèle (La vie d'Adèle – Chapitre 1 & 2, 2013)

Address: Abdellatif Kechiche. Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Léa Seydoux, Salim Kechiouche, Mona Walravens, Jeremie Laheurte, Alma Jodorowsky …

Review of 'The Life of Adèle' in Espinof

Interstellar (2014)

Direction: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, Matt Damon, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck …

Criticism of 'Interstellar' in Espinof

Black Swan (Black Swan, 2010)

Direction: Darren Aronofsky. Cast: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Winona Ryder, Barbara Hershey, Tina Sloan …

Criticism of 'Black Swan' in Espinof

The Lords of Salem (2012)

Direction: Rob Zombie. Cast: Sheri Moon Zombie, Christopher Knight, Dee Wallace, Clint Howard, Udo Kier, Barbara Crampton, Maria Conchita Alonso, Lisa Marie …


The ilusos (2013)

Direction: Jonás Trueba. Cast: Francesco Carril, Aura Garrido, Vito Sanz, Mikele Urroz, Isabelle Stoffel, Luis Miguel Madrid …

Criticism of 'Los ilusos' in Espinof

Upside Down (Inside Out, 2015)

Direction: Pete Docter & Ronnie Del Carmen.

Criticism of 'Del reverse' in Espinof


Manchester facing the sea (Manchester by the Sea, 2016)

Direction: Kenneth Lonergan. Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, Lucas Hedges, Tate Donovan, Erica McDermott, Matthew Broderick, Gretchen Mol …

Review of 'Manchester facing the sea' in Espinof

Hereditary (2018)

Address: Ari Aster. Cast: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Hereditary'

The Irish (The Irishman, 2019)

Direction: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Stephen Graham, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano …

"The festival of excesses, death, and violence that unfolds during the first two acts of 'The Irish', more traditional and closely linked to the genre, lead to a third and final episode that links more with 'Silence' than with 'Casino "In this way, the director underlines the twilight aspect of his piece and underpins his devastating and still warm speech about aging, loyalty, remorse, duty and fear of leaving no trace in this life." The Irish 'is the nth reaffirmation that, the day Scorsese leaves us, he will leave an irreplaceable. "

Espinof's review of 'The Irishman'


Magical Girl (2017)

Address: Carlos Vermut. Cast: Luis Bermejo, Bárbara Lennie, José Sacristán, Israel Elejalde, Lucía Pollán, Alberto Chaves …

Criticism on Espinof of 'Magical Girl'

Mother! (Mother !, 2017)

Direction: Darren Aronofsky. Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig, Brian Gleeson …

Criticism on Espinof of 'Mother!'

Portrait of a woman on fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, 2019)

Address: Céline Sciamma. Cast: Adèle Haenel, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Cécile Morel …

"With an absolutely committed point of view but without prejudices or morals, the filmmaker manages to convey the emotion of a beautiful story of sincere friendship and love released, out of social constraints. A brushstrokes of a deeply pictorial, elegant and sober photography, Sciamma builds an honest portrait of the femininity of the time that conveys truth, free of all artifice. With a magnificent duo of actresses, the sweeping Adèle Haenel and a less known and also exciting Noémie Merlant, who fill the screen with a hypnotic force. "

Espinof review of 'Portrait of a woman on fire'

The invisible thread (Phantom Thread, 2017)

Direction: Paul Thomas Anderson. Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville, Richard Graham, Bern Collaco, Jane Perry, Camilla Rutherford …

Espinof's review of 'The invisible thread'

Let me out (Get Out, 2017)

Direction: Jordan Peele. Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Betty Gabriel, Caleb Landry Jones …

Espinof review of 'Let me out'

The Maiden (Ah-ga-ssi, 2016)

Address: Park Chan-wook. Cast: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong, Moon So-ri, Kim Hae-sook, Lee Yong-nyeo …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Maiden'

Cold War (Zimna wojna, 2018)

Address: Pawel Pawlikowski. Cast: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Agata Kulesza, Borys Szyc, Cédric Kahn, Jeanne Balibar, Adam Woronowicz …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Cold War'

The arrival (Arrival, 2016)

Address: Denis Villeneuve. Cast: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark O'Brien, Nathaly Thibault …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Arrival'

Toni Erdmann (2016)

Address: Maren Ade. Cast: Peter Simonischek, Sandra Hüller, Lucy Russell, Trystan Pütter, Thomas Loibl, Hadewych Minis, Vlad Ivanov …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Toni Erdmann'

Wild Tales (2014)

Direction: Damián Szifrón. Cast: Ricardo Darín, Darío Grandinetti, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Érica Rivas, Oscar Martínez, Julieta Zylberberg …

Espinof critique of 'Wild Tales'

The Witch (The Witch, 2015)

Direction: Robert Eggers. Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Lucas Dawson, Ellie Grainger, Julian Richings …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Witch'

Frances Ha (2012)

Address: Noah Baumbach. Cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Adam Driver, Michael Esper, Grace Gummer, Charlotte d'Amboise, Michael Zegen, Patrick Heusinger …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Frances Ha'

About Llewyn Davis (Inside Llewyn Davis, 2013)

Direction: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen. Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, John Goodman, Ethan Phillips, Garrett Hedlund, Justin Timberlake, Max Casella, F. Murray Abraham …

Criticism in Espinof of 'About Llewyn Davis'


Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993)

Direction: Carla Simón. Cast: Laia Artigas, Bruna Cusí, David Verdaguer, María Paula Robles, Paula Blanco, Etna Campillo, Jordi Figueras, Dolores Fortis …

Criticism of 'Summer 1993' in Espinof

Espinof's team chooses the best films of the decade: personal lists

* JUAN LUIS CAVIARO:

  1. 'Cold War' (Zimna wojna, 2018) by Pawel Pawlikowski
  2. 'Mad Max: Fury on the road' (Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015) by George Miller
  3. 'Portrait of a woman on fire' (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, 2019) by Céline Sciamma
  4. 'The Master' (2012) by Paul Thomas Anderson
  5. 'Drive (2011) by Nicolas Winding Refn
  6. 'Lobster' (The Lobster, 2015) by Yorgos Lanthimos
  7. 'Spider-Man: a new universe' (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2018) by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman
  8. 'Of such a father, such a son' (Soshite chichi ni naru, 2013) by Hirokazu Koreeda
  9. 'Nebraska' (2013) by Alexander Payne
  10. 'The Maiden' (Ah-ga-ssi, 2016) by Park Chan-wook
  11. 'Origen' (Inception, 2010) by Christopher Nolan
  12. 'The Avengers' (The Avengers, 2010) by Joss Whedon
  13. 'Toy Story 3' (2010) by Lee Unkrich
  14. 'Blue Valentine (2010) by Derek Cianfrance
  15. 'Certified Copy (Copy compliant, 2010) of Abbas Kiarostami
  16. 'The social network' (The Social Network, 2010) by David Fincher
  17. 'The Artist' (2011) by Michel Hazanavicius
  18. 'Nader and Simin, a separation (Jodaeiye Nader az Simin, 2011) from Asghar Farhadi
  19. 'The Tree of Life' (The Tree of Life, 2011) by Terrence Malick
  20. 'Looper' (2012) by Rian Johnson
  21. 'Love' (Amour, 2012) by Michael Haneke
  22. 'The great beauty' (La grande bellezza, 2013) by Paolo Sorrentino
  23. 'Ellis' Dream' (The Immigrant, 2013) by James Gray
  24. 'Before nightfall' (Before Midnight, 2013) by Richard Linklater
  25. 'The Lone Ranger (The Lone Ranger, 2013, Gore Verbinski)
  26. 'Lost' (Gone Girl, 2014) by David Fincher
  27. 'The Grand Hotel Budapest' (The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014) by Wes Anderson
  28. 'The story of Princess Kaguya' (Kaguya-hime no Monogatari, 2014) by Isao Takahata
  29. 'The club' (2015) by Pablo Larraín
  30. 'The Hateful Eight' (The Hateful Eight, 2015) by Quentin Tarantino
  31. 'Sicario' (2015) by Denis Villeneuve
  32. 'Now yes, not before' (Ji-geum-eun-mat-go-geu-ddae-neun-teul-li-da, 2015) by Hong Sang-soo
  33. 'The son of Saul' (Saul fia, 2015) by László Nemes
  34. 'Paterson' (2016) by Jim Jarmusch
  35. 'Silence' (Silence, 2016) by Martin Scorsese
  36. 'La La Land' (2016) by Damien Chazelle
  37. 'Moonlight' (2016) by Barry Jenkins
  38. 'The arrival' (Arrival, 2016) of Denis Villeneuve
  39. 'Z, the lost city' (2016) by James Gray
  40. 'May God forgive us' (2016) by Rodrigo Sorogoyen
  41. 'Three ads outside' (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2017) by Martin McDonagh
  42. 'The invisible thread' (Phantom Thread, 2017) by Paul Thomas Anderson
  43. 'The other side of hope' (Toivon tuolla puolen, 2017) by Aki Kaurismäki
  44. 'Shared custody' (Jusqu'à la garde, 2017) by Xavier Legrand
  45. 'The Reverend' (First Reformed, 2017) by Paul Schrader
  46. 'Three faces' (Se rokh, 2018) by Jafar Panahi
  47. 'Burning' (Beoning, 2018) by Lee Chang-dong
  48. 'Hereditary' (2018) by Ari Aster
  49. 'Leto' (2018) by Kirill Serebrennikov
  50. 'Parasites' (Gisaengchung, 2019) by Bong Joon-ho
* MIKEL ZORRILLA:

  1. How to Train Your Dragon
  2. Upside Down (Inside Out)
  3. Detroit
  4. Dunkirk
  5. the Irish
  6. Story of a marriage
  7. Kubo and the two magic ropes
  8. The arrival
  9. Manchester facing the sea
  10. toy Story 3
  11. Anomaly
  12. Before nightfall
  13. Wrinkles
  14. Call Me By Your Name
  15. Coconut
  16. Gravity
  17. The room
  18. Hugo's invention
  19. The social network
  20. Logan
  21. Origin
  22. Toni Erdmann
  23. Three ads outside

* ALBERTINI:

  1. Shaun the sheep 2: Granjaguedón
  2. Parasites
  3. Spider-Man: A new universe
  4. toy Story 3
  5. Water form
  6. Your name
  7. Let me out
  8. Mother!
  9. The Avengers
  10. Lady bird
  11. Baby driver
  12. Logan
  13. Scott Pilgrim against the world
  14. A Ghost Story

* VÍCTOR LÓPEZ:

  1. Mad Max: Fury on the road
  2. I Saw the Devil
  3. La La Land
  4. Paddington 1 and 2
  5. Mother!
  6. Hereditary
  7. Love
  8. Jack's house
  9. Once upon a time in Hollywood
  10. Cohesion
  11. toy Story 3
  12. Inception
  13. The social network
  14. Drive
  15. Take shelter
  16. Melancholia
  17. Warrior
  18. The raid
  19. Lords of Salem
  20. The hunt
  21. The Miserables
  22. Zero Dark Thirty
  23. Nebraska
  24. Prisoners
  25. The wolf of Wall Street
  26. Blue ruin
  27. Lost
  28. Whiplash
  29. Interstellar
  30. The Raid 2
  31. Paddington
  32. Hitman
  33. Bone Tomahawk
  34. Saul's son
  35. Ex Machina
  36. The witch
  37. The arrival
  38. Comanchería
  39. Train to Busan
  40. Green room
  41. Brawl in Cell Block 99
  42. Dunkirk
  43. Let me out
  44. The cure of well-being
  45. Annihilation
  46. The priest
  47. Mission Impossible: Fallout
  48. Spider-Man: A new universe
  49. Dragged Across Concrete
  50. Parasite
  51. the Irish

* JORGE LOSER:

  1. Mad Max Fury on the road (2015)
  2. Hereditary (2018)
  3. Planet of the Apes Trilogy (2011-2017)
  4. The Wellness Cure (2017)
  5. Take Shelter (2011)
  6. Warren File 1 and 2 (2013-2016)
  7. Prisoners (2013)
  8. Lords of Salem (2012)
  9. Logan (2017)
  10. Drive (2011)
  11. Babadook (2014)
  12. Nightcrawler (2014)
  13. IT 1 and 2 (2017-2019)
  14. Super (2010)
  15. Doctor Dream (2019)
  16. Dredd (2012)
  17. On the edge of tomorrow (2014)
  18. The Evi Within (2017)
  19. Possum (2018)
  20. I Saw The Devil (2010)
  21. Looper (2012)
  22. The Force Awakens (2015)
  23. Mandy (2018)
  24. Django Unchained (2012)
  25. The invisible thread (2018)
  26. Spider-Man: a new universe (2018)
  27. La La Land (2016)
  28. Let the bodies tan (2018)
  29. Guardians of the Galaxy (2012)
  30. The Wailing (2017)
  31. The Luck of the Logan (2017)
  32. The Void (2017)
  33. The Predator (2018)
  34. Warrior (2011)
  35. Shutter Island (2010)
  36. The Raid (2011)
  37. The ghost writer (2010)
  38. Daniel Isn’t Real (2019)
  39. The social network (2010)
  40. The Witch (2015)
  41. Value of Law (2010)
  42. Let me out (2017)
  43. Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015)
  44. Parasyte 1 and 2 (2014-2015)
  45. No Controls (2010)
  46. Riddick (2013)
  47. The Avengers (2010)
  48. Black Swan (2010)
  49. The Night Comes for Us (2018)
  50. Why Don’t You Just Die! (2018)

* KIKO VEGA:

  1. About Llewyn Davis (Joel Coen, Ethan Coen)
  2. MacGruber (Jorma Taccone)
  3. The Lone Ranger (Gore Verbinski)
  4. Paddington (Paul King)
  5. Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
  6. Get Out (Jordan Peele)
  7. The cure of well-being (Gore Verbinski)
  8. A Ghost Story (David Lowery)
  9. The Witch (Robert Eggers)
  10. Pain and glory (Pedro Almodóvar)
  11. God forgive us (Rodrigo Sorogoyen)
  12. Sheep Shaun: The Movie (Richard Starzak, Mark Burton)
  13. Scott Pilgrim against the world (Edgar Wright)
  14. Alléluia (Fabrice Du Welz)
  15. Foxcatcher (Bennett Miller)
  16. Something very fat (Carlo Padial)
  17. The club (Pablo Larraín)
  18. Berberian Sound Studio (Peter Strickland)
  19. I have boats (Juan Cavestany)
  20. The Lords of Salem (Rob Zombie)
  21. The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn (Steven Spielberg)
  22. Jackass 3D (Jeff Tremaine)
  23. The skin I inhabit (Pedro Almodóvar)
  24. Red State (Kevin Smith)
  25. Kill List (Ben Wheatley)
  26. How difficult it is to be a god (Aleksey German)
  27. Story of a marriage (Noah Baumbach)
  28. I found the devil (Kim Jee-woon)
  29. We have to talk about Kevin (Lynne Ramsay)
  30. Magical Girl (Carlos Vermut)
  31. Upstream color
  32. Prometheus

* JOHN TONES:

  1. The witch
  2. Hereditary
  3. Berberian Sound Studio
  4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  5. The handmaiden
  6. Lords of Salem
  7. Canine
  8. Mad Max: Fury Road
  9. Scott Pilgrim
  10. The raid
  11. House of the devil
  12. Mission Impossible: Fallout
  13. Elle
  14. Ex Machina
  15. Holy motors
  16. The Act of Killing
  17. Under the skin
  18. What Silver Lake hides
  19. Mandy
  20. Nightcrawler
  21. The social network
  22. Dredd
  23. Personal shopper
  24. The Skin I Live In

* LUCIA ROS:

  1. Right now, wrong then
  2. Frances Ha
  3. La La Land
  4. Faces and places
  5. Mommy
  6. Magical Girl
  7. The deluded
  8. Mustang
  9. Estiu 1993
  10. About Llewyn Davis
  11. Saul's son

* SARA MARTÍNEZ:

  1. Moonrise Kingdom (Wes Anderson – USA)
  2. Magical Girl (Carlos Vermut – Spain)
  3. Cold War (Pawel Pawlikowski – Poland)
  4. The ilusos (Jonás Trueba – Spain)
  5. Leto (Kirill Serebrennikov – Russia)
  6. Black Coal (Diao Yinan – China)
  7. Frances Ha (Noah Baumbach – USA)
  8. Spring Breakers (Harmony Korine – USA)
  9. In Another Country (Hong Sang Soo – South Korea)
  10. 120 beats per minute (Robin Campillo – France)
  11. La La Land (Damien Chazelle – USA)
  12. A Touch of Sin (Jia Zhangke – China)
  13. Like Father, Like Son (Hirokazu Koreeda – Japan)
  14. Her (Spike Jonze – USA)
  15. Enemy (Denis Villeneuve – Canada)
  16. Holy Motors (Leos Carax – France)
  17. Sunset (Lazlo Nemes – Hungary)
  18. 20,000 days on Earth (Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard – UK)
  19. Of Horses and Men (Benedikt Erlingsson – Iceland)
  20. Gloria (Sebastián Lelio – Chile)
  21. Carol (Todd Haynes – USA)
  22. You were never really here (Lynne Ramsay – UK)
  23. Parasite (Bong Joon Ho – South Korea)
  24. Aquarius / Doña Clara (Kleber Mendoça Filho – Brazil)
  25. Hitchcock / Truffaut (Kent Jones – USA)
  26. Portrait of a woman on fire (Céline Sciamma – France)
  27. Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodóvar – Spain)
  28. Notes for a robbery movie (Elías León Siminiani – Spain)
  29. Sieranevada (Cristi Puiu – Romania)
  30. 10,000km (Carles Marqués-Marcet – Spain)
  31. Rams (Grímur Hakonarson – Iceland)
  32. Le ptit Quinquin (Bruno Dumont – France)
  33. The Meyerovitz Stories (Noah Baumbach – USA)
  34. Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wes Anderson – USA)
  35. Wrong (Quentin Dupieux – France)
  36. Leviathan (Andrey Zvyagintsev – Russia)
  37. Cosmopolis (David Cronenberg – Canada)
  38. Nocturnal Animals (Tom Ford – USA)
  39. High Rise (Ben Wheatley – UK)
  40. Wild Goose Lake (Diao Yinan – China)
  41. Son of Saul (Lazlo Nemes – Hungary)
  42. Bacurau (Kleber Mendoça Filho and Juliano Dornelles – Brazil)
  43. Litigant (Franco Lolli – Colombia)
  44. In Fabric (Peter Strickland – UK)
  45. So Long My Son (Xiaoshuai Wang – China)

* ANTONIO RAMÓN JIMÉNEZ:

  1. 'It's Such a Beautiful Day' (2012)
  2. 'The congress' (2013)
  3. 'The great beauty' (2013)
  4. 'The wind rises' (2013)
  5. 'The story of Princess Kaguya' (2014)
  6. 'The red turtle' (2016)
  7. 'Paterson' (2016)
  8. 'Magical Girl' (2017)
  9. 'The invisible thread' (2017)
  10. 'Portrait of a woman on fire' (2019)

* ÁLEX APPLE:

  1. The life of Adele. Chapters 1 and 2
  2. Z, the lost city
  3. Inside out
  4. The Turin horse
  5. A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mistery
  6. Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  7. La La Land
  8. toy Story 3
  9. Cold war
  10. Toni Erdmann
  11. Joker
  12. A family affair
  13. On the beach alone at night
  14. Century of Birthing
  15. The Day He Arrives

* ESTHER MIGUEL TRULA:

  1. Mad Max Fury road
  2. Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives
  3. Certified copy
  4. Scott Pilgrim vs. the world
  5. The social network
  6. Invisible thread
  7. Once upon a time in Hollywood
  8. The assassin
  9. Certain women
  10. Elle
  11. Drive
  12. Princess Kaguya
  13. Right now Wrong then
  14. The Act of Killing
  15. Inside Llewyn Davis
  16. La La Land
  17. Exit through the gift Shop
  18. The raid
  19. The great beauty
  20. It follows
  21. Room 237

* IRENE SIERRA:

  1. Parasite
  2. Boyhood
  3. Magical Girl
  4. Story of a Marriage
  5. Wild Tales
  6. I, Tonya
  7. Summer 1993
  8. Call me by your name
  9. Black Swan
  10. Lost
  11. The great beauty
  12. Drive
  13. Okja
  14. About Time
  15. For nothing
  16. Our last summer in Scotland

* ADRIÁN ÁLVAREZ:

  1. The Avengers
  2. Mad Max: Fury on the road
  3. The Grand Hotel Budapest
  4. The social network
  5. Paddington 2
  6. Spider-Man: A new universe
  7. Your name
  8. Train to Busan
  9. Snowpiercer
  10. On the edge of tomorrow
  11. The LEGO Movie
  12. John wick
  13. John Wick 2
  14. The gray
  15. Spider-Man Homecoming
  16. Thor: Ragnarok
  17. Avengers Infinity War
  18. Avengers Endgame
  19. Avengers: the age of Ultron
  20. You are next
  21. The Guest
  22. Mother!
  23. The hateful eight
  24. War horse,
  25. toy Story 3
  26. Upside Down (Inside Out)
  27. Coconut
  28. Before nightfall
  29. Cohesion

* ANGEL LUIS SUCASAS:

  1. Interstellar
  2. Wolf children
  3. Mad Max Fury Road
  4. Drive
  5. Joker
  6. Black swan
  7. The Irishman
  8. The Wind Rises
  9. Ready Player One
  10. Mandy

* MARÍA ALBA:

  1. Interstellar
  2. I sighed
  3. The great Hotel Budapest
  4. Hereditary
  5. Mad Max: Fury Road
  6. The arrival
  7. Raw
  8. Let me out
  9. Item
  10. Blue valentine
  11. The Avengers
  12. Pride
  13. The life of Adele
  14. Isle of dogs
  15. The hateful eight
  16. Moonrise kingdom
  17. Coconut
  18. I origins
  19. It follows
  20. The voices

* ÁLVARO DE LUNA:

  1. Shame
  2. The life of Adele
  3. Rome
  4. The square
  5. Wild tales
  6. Birdman
  7. Parasites
  8. Nocturnal animals
  9. Mrs. Clara
  10. Toni Erdmann
  11. Long trip to the night
  12. The bicycle boy
  13. Drive
  14. About Llewyn Davis
  15. Cold war
  16. Once upon a time in Hollywood
  17. The lobster
  18. Pain and glory
  19. Burning
  20. The hunt
  21. Holy motors
  22. An Elephant Sitting Still
  23. I Do Not Care If We Go Fown in …
  24. National Gallery
  25. Amour (Haneke)
  26. the Irish
  27. Saul's son
  28. Martin Eden
  29. Human capital
  30. Ema
  31. Nocturama
  32. The factory of nothing
  33. toy Story 3
  34. The social network
  35. Truman
  36. Oh boy
  37. 127 hours
  38. The Artist
  39. Threw out
  40. Mother!

So far Espinof lists. I hope you think now, and leave in the comments which have been the best films of the decade according to your point of view.

