The 34 best Spanish series you can watch on Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Movistar + and other VOD platforms

In this era of streaming, one of the side effects of the boom of the platforms is that many series aired long ago on traditional television, (some of them even forgotten) they see a second life thanks to the fact that they are available on Netflix, Amazon or any other video platform on demand.

Famous are cases such as 'The paper house' or 'The Ministry of Time' that have seen on Netflix an unusual international showcase so far. But next to them there are other great national fictions that are worthwhile and today we are going to review the 34 best Spanish series that we can see on Netflix, HBO, Movistar, Amazon Prime Video, Sky and Filmin.

'Madrid burns'

It swept the Feroz Awards in 2019 and has been one of the most popular and best series of 2018. The proposal of Paco León and Anna R. Cuesta is a bold and comical vision of the castiza Spain – embracing the traditional without depressing it – through the stay of Ava Gardner (Debi Mazar) in the capital.

'Arròs Covat' ('Past Rice')

Juanjo Sáez is the creator both in script and graphic aspect of these humor strips originally broadcast on TV3. Adult animation directed by Kike Maíllo in which we meet Xavi Masdéu's arrival in the "adult world", our protagonist. It could be seen in the rest of Spain thanks to TNT, in its Adult Swim block.

'Under suspicion'

From the hand of the people in charge of Bambú, with 'Under suspicion' they went fully into the secrets and lies thriller in a town demolished after the disappearance of a girl on the day of her first communion. The second season, with a different case, is in my opinion much looser. But the first is noteworthy.

'Chapter 0'

It's funny how little noise the premiere made last year of the last of the "chanantes". In 'Chapter 0' we find the perfection of the style and technique of Joaquín Reyes, Ernesto Sevilla and company in a fantastic parody of many series

'Carlos, Emperor King'

Something of bad decision had 'Carlos, King Emperor', sequel to 'Isabel' to have to review something hastily (17 episodes for forty years of reign) the history of Carlos I of Spain and V of Germany. Fantastically realized, its unique season did not give time for respite even trying to reflect on the birth of imperialism that ruled part of Europe and America during the sixteenth century.

'The paper house'

A perfect and planned robbery to the last detail It became one of the latest phenomena of Spanish television. Yes, we talk about 'The paper house', the impressive thriller of Antena 3 that became a global phenomenon when Netflix made it available to everyone.

'The case. Chronicle of events'

A series that might have deserved a better life after a very good first and only season. Created by César Benítez and Aitor Gabilondo on an idea by Fernando Guillén-Cuervo (who, in addition, stars), in 'The case' we find the day to day of a weekly news in charge of tracking some of the most tremendous crimes while trying to escape from Franco's censorship.

'Crematorium'

Before Movistar +, Canal + `entered the field of Spanish fiction with some notable bets. One of them was 'Crematorio' with Pepe Sancho in the role of a greedy builder willing to get as it is to realize his great urban project. It is one of the first Spanish series with which we saw that another type of fiction was possible.

'Tell me how it happened'

The dean series of La 1 which in the last twenty years has presented us with the history of Spain through the Alcantara family. A jewel with its ups and downs (the logical thing considering that it is heading for the four hundred episodes) that, as it continues at this rate, will reach its own premiere.

'Tomorrow'

A brilliant puzzle. Thus we titled our critique of 'Tomorrow', a magnificent series about an enigmatic and somewhat young hustler caught in the social conflict of late-Franco Barcelona. The leading duo, Oriol Pla and Aura Garrido is splendid, with a delicate Mariano Barroso as director.

'The jetty'

Amazing thriller created by the head of 'La casa de papel' and one of the most in vogue producers in recent years. Álvaro Morte, Verónica Sánchez and Irene Arcos is the main trio of the series.

'Elite'

It must be recognized that, as a youth series, 'Elite' It's the best you can find today on television. Once you embrace the tropes of the genre you devour the season in less time than we would like to recognize.

'I am alive'

We still don't know if he will have a third season, but 'I'm alive' can be perfectly one of the best series that TVE has given birth in the last five years. A endearing and vibrant supernatural drama and familiar with Javier Gutiérrez, Anna Castillo and Alejo Sauras as protagonists.

'Fariña'

It was one of the sensations of 2018 and a thriller that we need the most on national television. A magnificent recreation of the history of drug trafficking in Galicia starring Javier Rey in the role of Sito Miñanco, the main drug lord.

'Giants'

Enrique Urbizu signs two seasons where he puts all the meat on the grill with the history of the Warrior clan. It may be a "minor work" within his work, but it is still a solid criminal thriller that provides great television moments.

'Great Hotel'

After the North American adaptation failed to survive, it is worth remembering in this list 'Gran Hotel', the first great Bamboo bombshell (not its first major series). With the touch of soap opera that characterizes his series, we find the story of the death of a plant manager of a sumptuous hotel of the early twentieth century.

'Iron'

Candela Peña and Darío Grandinetti They star in one of the dramas of 2019 that most caught the attention during the past year: a judicial thriller of these in which nothing is what it seems. The best of the series is, without a doubt, the performance of the protagonists and the beauty of the Canarian landscapes.

'The intership'

Paving the way to reimagining? that Amazon Prime Video prepares, is good time to revisit 'The boarding school', one of the teenage series that have marked the most in what we have been of the century. The Black Lagoon is an educational center whose grounds are great mysteries.

'Isabel'

In a matter of historical series is where TVE tries to take the crown and where it has much to tell. Although we have already seen its sequel on this list, the three seasons of 'Isabel' are the last major series of this genre we have seen. A generous Michelle Jenner plays the Castilian queen From his youth until his death.

'Merlí'

With the sequel already in Movistar, 'Merlí' is one of the most interesting teenage series of the last five years. Made by Francesc Orella as a professor of rough philosophy but with a great passion for his work and for transmitting the love for free thinking. It is a strongly didactic fiction but without forgetting its touch of high school series and what it entails.

'The ministry of time'

With a fourth season in negotiations, as we learned at the end of 2018, we find a sensational fiction of time travel and History of Spain. Created by Javier Olivares, during his three seasons we have been able to enjoy magnificent episodes and great cultural winks and historical by the patrol.

'The mysteries of Laura'

Do not see the illusion that has made me see that Amazon was available 'The mysteries of Laura', a fun police drama with a separated mother trying to lead her life as a reputable and shrewd detective with the raising of two beasts of hell sons. A good drama that gathers the relief of the classic series of mystery and murder.

'Nit i dia' ('Night and day')

With 'Nit i dia', TV3 has fully engaged in the construction of the criminal thriller with a great technical invoice and tremendously interesting cases starring Clara Segura, who plays a young coroner in her day to day within the police.

'Ours'

Although the second season has started quite disappointingly, the first 'Ours' was one of the few Spanish jewels of the 2014 vintage. Hugo Silva and Blanca Suarez got into their three episodes in the flesh of two green berets during a dangerous mission in Mali.

'Paquita Salas'

Originally created for Flooxer, this comedy soon became a phenomenon sponsored by fashion directors, the Javis and Brays Efe, which gives life to a representative of artists who clings like a nail burning to a fame already lost. His success was such that Netflix decided to take over the series and commission a second season that is even better than the first.

'Plague'

It was the main fiction bet of Movistar + since they decided to take a place in the increasingly competitive world of television production and the truth is that the play came out of pearls with a spectacular vintage story.

'Polseres Vermelles' ('Red bracelets')

Famous was the promotion that Antena 3 of 'Red Bracelets' had with the famous phrase "the series that moved Spielberg" (it would produce the American remake). Originally from TV3, Pau Freixas and Albert Espinosa told the tender story of a group of children and adolescents in their fight against cancer.

'Prince'

The worst thing that can be said about 'The Prince' is that it shows that it is Telecinco's production and that, therefore, they play something with the romantic plots of handsome men who don't quite fit. However, that does not mean that we find a thrilling action thriller and a whole phenomenon.

'What happened to Jorge Sanz?'

David Trueba and Jorge Sanz already embarked on semi-autobiographical comedy at a time when those series barely reached the Spanish public ('Larry David's show' was an honorable exception). Three seasons (specials included) of comedy more than powerful and exceptional.

'I know who you are'

Pau Freixas is responsible for one of the last great national thrillers of recent years. In 'I know who you are' we meet the case of the mysterious amnesia of a relentless lawyer after suffering a traffic accident. However, nothing is as it seems as it could be involved in the disappearance of a student of his.

'The time between seams'

One of the adaptations that marked a before and after in Spanish fiction is that of María Dueñas' novel. Adriana Ugarte stars in a blockbuster (Spanish level, of course) about a young dressmaker who leaves everything to go to Tangier with her beloved.

'Shame'

Probably, the genre of uncomfortable humor is one of the most provocative that exist. Of course, the key is that it bothers us as much as its protagonists and the series of Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero lo achieves by far through the experiences of a middle-aged marriage specialized in getting into "gardens."

'Perfect life'

With a non-controversial production, Leticia Dolera undertakes a generational portrait in the Movistar + series through the story of three friends. Fun and fascinating in equal parts.

'Vis a Vis'

Right now FOX is broadcasting the last episodes of its fourth season and we find a thrilling prison series starring a group of dams. The beginning shows the first day of Maca (Maggie Civantos) in Cruz del Sur and its harsh adaptation to the violent ecosystem of the prison.

Of course, this list, like all, is not made to everyone's taste, but I would like to know what Spanish series, for you, are left over and which should not have been missing in this list.