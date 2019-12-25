The 31 best movie classics to watch with your family

Share it:

Film classics are not just the old movies that we like to review Because its quality and values ​​are timeless. There are also more recent classics, films that were released not so many years ago, but that have already earned consideration because they have dazzled young and old and are permanently revisable. Both are the protagonists of this list.

We have selected 31 classics a few years ago and much more. Old and modern films absolutely infallible to review in groups, and especially appropriate for these days of congregation in front of the screens. Check and discover all these movies with us, but remember that it is an absolutely personal selection. We invite you to contribute your own classics in the comments!

Gremlins

Direction: Joe Dante

Interpreters: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Frances Lee McCain, Dick Miller, Polly Holliday, Keye Luke, Corey Feldman

The fantastic movie of the eighties that has aged better? It can be because its practical effects, its black humor, its fiddling with the fourth wall, its argument that intermingles horror and comedy and his joyful winks to the genre cinema are still very cool. A true Christmas classic whose bad milk, roundness and charisma time has not made a dent. And yes, in double program with the sequel, better than better.

Toy story

Direction: John Lasseter

Although practically all the 'Toy Story' movies have something to offer (and what we have left, with the fourth to the point of caramel), the first still keeps that air very aware of being a pioneer, of being opening an expressive and argumentative path in animated cinema with the story of toys that come to life. From the chemistry of Buzz and Woody to Sid's sinister weavings, everything in this movie is pure classic.

ET the alien

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Interpreters: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Robert MacNaughton, Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote, C. Thomas Howell, K.C. Martel

Naive and wonderful today as at the time, which for a long time was the most important and popular family fantasy movie ever It is the on-screen display of the most devoted Spielberg in cinema as a space where everything goes to tickle the viewer's imagination, without more sub-fugitives. The deceptive simplicity of its argument and its battery of iconic images make it a permanently revisable classic.

A fantasy world

Direction: Mel Stuart

Interpreters: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear, Michael Bollner, Aubrey Woods

The passage of time has given this film about a group of children who win a contest to travel to the bowels of a candy factory a certain quality of worship that makes it especially accessible for adults, especially for his lysergic tone, the disturbing interpretation of Gene Wilder and the dreadful presence of the oompa-loompas and its devastating odes to serial work. Incomparably superior to Tim Burton's version, all this fits well with Roald Dahl's novel, aimed at children but, like all his work, with an interesting poisonous subtext.

Batman returns

Direction: Tim Burton

Interpreters: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Michael Gough, Michael Murphy, Cristi Conaway

It is clear that Batman films directed by Tim Burton can be hit hard. As clear as that its virtues are indisputable: the villains, the production design, the soundtracks, the gloomy environment, the definitive conversion of Batman into a legitimate Dark Knight … 'Batman Returns' is the most personal of his two contributions to the character, and the Penguin and Catwoman form a duo of absolutely memorable villains, and superior in many ways to the nemesis of today's superhero movies.

My neighbor Totoro

Address: Hayao Miyazaki

Pure anime delight, and alongside 'Princess Mononoke', the absolute classic of Miyazaki's filmography. If that threatens a violent environmental story full of adventure, 'Totoro' abounds in another of the director's specialties: Imaginative fairy tales full of unique characters, often inspired by Japanese folklore. Miyazaki is an almost certain choice in regards to its classic tone, but also for its nostalgic airs and delicate distillation of what a pure childhood adventure should be.

Who cheated on roger rabbit?

Direction: Robert Zemeckis

Interpreters: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Cassidy, Mike Edmonds, Joel Silver, Richard LeParmentier

An incomparable movie, literally. It is galaxies away from any other mix of cartoons and real image and his tone, strangely adult but at the same time accessible to all audiences, mixes hard black series and devout love for delirium and thorn. It is, perhaps, the rarity (however commercial its approach on paper) was the highest grossing of all time, and due to the complexity of its production, it never had continuity, being isolated in time as an absolute and unsurpassed classic.

The engaged princess

Address: Rob Reiner

Interpreters: Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, Fred Savage

With a cast of stars and a handful of phrases, characters and iconic moments, this very special fairy tale about destinies to fulfill, princesses, castles and perfect romances it serves both as an ode to the imagination and the wonderful topics of always as of affectionate parody thereof. A perfect balance and very of his time, which is what has made him survive until today as a favorite movie of millions of viewers.

The Empire Strikes Back

Direction: Irvin Kershner

Interpreters: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Frank Oz, Billy Dee Williams, David Prowse, Alec Guinness

We are not going to enter into the controversy of which is the best film of the saga because they are not hours or dates, but it is clear that this has everything we like: epic, humor, tremendous side, the classic cast of heroes and heroines, iconic scenes, traumatic, defining moments of the series and lots of dolls. We do not know if it will be the best, but of course you can defend the position with all honors.

In search of the lost Ark

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Interpreters: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, Vic Tablian, Denholm Elliott, Wolf Kahler

Although in our hearts the best one is 'Indiana Jones in the Cursed Temple', we recognize that some of its scenes can chok out more than a peaceful family meal, so let's be safe with this capitalized adventure, which includes a large pantry of moments classics of the saga and a good sample of why the Harrison Ford-whip-Stetson combo turned into the eighties as a guarantee of fun.

The Wizard of Oz

Direction: Victor Fleming

Interpreters: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke, Clara Blandick, Margaret Hamilton, Charley Grapewin

Almost seventy years later, children and adults continue to fall before this classic, and possibly due to their wild imagination, which ranges from the characterizations of the picturesque group of protagonists to their fight of flying monkeys and golden paths from which not to leave. Your message about the importance of home, wherever you have it and even if it is painted in gray tones, it will never lose value.

The iron Giant

Address: Brad Bird

Despite its closeness in time, this pre-Pixar Brad Bird movie has the scent of authentic classic: with traditional animation combined with effects for robot movements made by computer, his plot of a boy who befriends a weapon of gigantic mass destruction is a visual and narrative delight. To review again and again, and recreate in its multitude of exquisite details.

The teleñecos in Christmas Story

Direction: Brian Henson

Interpreters: The Muppets, Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh, Meredith Braun, Robin Weaver, Donald Austen

All the films of the Muppets are recommended, from their first and very deep forays into the film to their most recent adventures. Nevertheless, few sing a family classic like this adaptation of 'Christmas Story' with Michael Caine as Scrooge, which is extremely faithful to the original work of Dickens while including a good portion of chaos, humor and slapstick genuinely muppet.

Inside of the labyrinth

Direction: Jim Henson

Interpreters: Jennifer Connelly, David Bowie, David Goelz, Toby Froud, Natalie Finland, Shelley Thompson, Christopher Malcolm, Frank Oz

In his day it was a huge box office failure, which always saddened Jim Henson and kept him from directing a movie out of his muppets. But time has revalued it and turned into a cult film, even becoming its iconic Bowie soundtrack, for decades considered one of the worst works of the singer. An apocryphal adaptation of 'Alice in Wonderland' of unusual sinister tones and an absolutely admirable artisanal special effects work.

The Lion King

Direction: Rob Minkoff, Roger Allers

Impossible to choose a single film from all those that marked the rebirth of Disney in the nineties, from 'The Little Mermaid' onwards. Each one is a small (or large) classic for its own reasons, but with the announcement of the CGI reboot, it is clear that 'The Lion King' is one of those who have left a more indelible mark. Possibly its extraordinary setting and its history of mythical Shakespearean airs what has given him that timeless touch that other productions of the time such as 'Pocahontas' or 'The hunchback of Notre Dame' have not been able to scratch.

Home alone

Address: Chris Columbus

Interpreters: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Roberts Blossom, Catherine O'Hara, John Candy, Angela Goethals

It is not surprising that, almost thirty years later, Macaulay Culkin continues to remember the character who gave him fame … and we with him. This Christmas comedy classic still works like a cannon, and the trompazos style cartoon of the two unsuspecting thieves who are widely surpassed in wit and bad milk by a child abandoned by their parents at home are just as blunt as in the nineties.

The black chasm

Direction: Gary Nelson

Interpreters: Maximilian Schell, Anthony Perkins, Robert Forster, Joseph Bottoms, Yvette Mimieux, Ernest Borgnine, Tom McLoughlin

Oh, when Disney started making movies in the seventies and eighties absolutely insane. It is a real pit of foolishness that impacted both his real image films and animation, and whose most popular case is this 1979 anti-classic that would say that part of inject elements of '20,000 leagues of underwater travel 'in' 2001: An odyssey in space '. The result is metaphysical science fiction for all audiences, with sinister ship crews considering the meaning of life on the edge of a black hole. A delight

The boy

Direction: Charles Chaplin

Interpreters: Charles Chaplin, Jackie Coogan, Edna Purviance, Carl Miller, Tom Wilson, Henry Bergman, Lita Gray

Perhaps silent films, in these times of audiovisual frenzy, have partly lost their consideration of art that all audiences like, but it is clear that some productions of the time retain their full potential, especially the comedies of the greatest. At least it is worth trying with films like this, co-starring a Jackie Coogan as a street boy who wakes up the inevitable paternal instinct of the usual wandering Chaplin.

Sleeping Beauty

Address: Clyde Geronimi

With the Disney of the early years there is no possible fault: 'Snow White', 'Dumbo', 'Pinocchio', 'Bambi' … all classics, all spotless. I have special devotion, however, for this somewhat later production, of strange perfection. Its modern aesthetic and colorful today, its final third with drag included … and Maleficent, of course, the most perfect of the Disney villains before their very redeeming reinvention in real image. Not here: here we are going to top with fairy tales with all their consequences.

Return to the future

Direction: Robert Zemeckis

Interpreters: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Claudia Wells, Thomas F. Wilson, James Tolkan

With a script of reinforced cement, so iron and consistent that it is practically untouchable, 'Back to the Future' is pure Amblin. Imaginative, well-tempered, with perfect performers, full of iconic moments and with its unquestionable accompaniment if the session is prolonged: the second and the third part are perfect to continue the party without (hardly) quality or fun descending.

Superman

Direction: Richard Donner

Interpreters: Christopher Reeve, Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Margot Kidder, Ned Beatty, Jackie Cooper, Glenn Ford, Trevor Howard

With a unique tone between camp, the classic and the innovative, 'Superman' is still the measuring stick with which all the blockbusters of the genre are compared, and it is not surprising: the iconic character of its aesthetics, of the interpretations of Reeve, Hackman and Kidder, of its special effects… Despite the slow pace of his first half, 'Superman' is still 'Superman', and the reasons for this are very clear.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Direction: Henry Selick

Okay: we are all tired of seeing the stylized figure of Jack Skellington on posters, bags and t-shirts, but his adventures after Christmas are a magical and eternal story (although not very original: Dr. Seuss' Grinch told the story) same story long before). Perverse enough to dazzle adults while children stay with the colorful songs and the incredible design of the characters: everything that characterized the best Tim Burton.

Big

Direction: Penny Marshall

Interpreters: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard, Jared Rushton, Mercedes Ruehl, Jon Lovitz, David Moscow

The recently disappeared Penny Marshall directed this allegory about childhood and what we lose by becoming adults who, paradoxically, spread a childish joviality Like few movies. The secret lies in the extraordinary interpretation of Tom Hanks, here in his total revelation despite some previous successful roles, and his extraordinary ability to play a big boy.

Babe, the brave little pig

Direction: Chris Noonan

Interpreters: James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski, Paul Goddard, Zoe Burton, Marshall Napier, Brittany Byrnes

A fairly defining proof that some of the simplest ideas can give rise to the most elegantly emotional films of all time. Here, with the story of friendship and mutual respect between a farmer and a little pig determined to be a sheepdog against wind and tide. A delicious classic, inspiring and that, due to its visual and thematic classicism, remains as surprising and endearing as when it was released more than twenty years ago.

The twelve tests of Asterix

Direction: René Goscinny, Albert Uderzo, Pierre Watrin

Although his animation may seem somewhat rudimentary in today's eyes, 'The twelve tests of Astérix' has been well regarded as a classic not only for posing a different story from the classic and unbeatable original albums, but for its frantic rhythm, its slightly adult texture and its nothing disguised layer of criticism between monumental throats. The result is simply hilarious, and unequaled by virtually no subsequent adaptation of Asterix, more sophisticated but less unique.

Robin of the woods

Direction: Michael Curtiz, William Keighley

Interpreters: Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Basil Rathbone, Claude Rains, Patric Knowles, Ian Hunter, Una O'Connor, Alan Hale

The rainiest Sunday afternoon can be illuminated without problems by a movie like this, pure classic adventure and carefree joviality. Errol Flynn in the role of his life, Basil Rathbone as unsurpassed villain, choreographies and top acrobatics… even the artifice of the sets and the tropes a thousand times told in similar films work in favor of the film, defining it as the adventure film par excellence.

The jungle book

Direction: Wolfgang Reitherman

Contrasting with any of the solemn, almost ecclesiastical later adaptations, this version of the Kipling classic is Genuine jungle fun, with an unforgettable side squad (from villains to vultures-Beatles, tronchantes in its version in neutral Castilian) and with one of the best soundtracks of classic Disney animation. The careless line, almost full of his drawings, has long been the atmosphere of jazz madness that soaks up this authentic lively party.

Nimh, the secret world of Mrs. Brisby

Address: Don Bluth

One day we must conveniently vindicate Don Bluth, who is burned to keep the flame of the classic animation on wind and tide, bounced off a decaying Disney and, yes, okay, responsible for tostones like 'In search of the Enchanted Valley' or ' Pulgarcita ', but with movies like this, his debut outside of Disney. Possibly next to 'Taron and the magic cauldron', the most sinister animated film for children in history, with mutant rodents that speak, necromancy, monsters and many, many darkness.

A Night at the Opera

Direction: Sam Wood

Interpreters: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Margaret Dumont, Kitty Carlisle, Allan Jones, Sig Ruman, Walter Woolf King, Edward Keane

Although not as perfectly anarchic as 'Goose Soup', perhaps this is the perfect movie to be introduced in the still modern Marx Brothers and their conception of cinema as an Ockham razor, because this production is pure Marx style, but with structure still of sensible narration. The cabin, contract and dinner of Groucho with Margaret Dumont are here and still maintain their brilliant rude and rumbling tone of whirlwind.

The General's machinist

Address: Buster Keaton, Clyde Bruckman

Interpreters: Buster Keaton, Marion Mack, Glen Cavender, Jim Farley, Frederick Vroom, Charles Smith, Frank Varnes, Joe Keaton

Another silent classic, this one also rabidly modern and, even today, astonished by the frenetic pace that Keaton prints to one chase after another, a stunt After another. A love story set in the Civil War is all that the genius of slapstick He needs to chain chatter at hellish speeds, with a sense of rhythm and comedy that we are still learning today.

Mary Poppins

Direction: Robert Stevenson

Interpreters: Julie Andrews, Dick van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns, Ed Wynn, Hermione Baddeley, Karen Dotrice, Elsa Lanchester

This nanny-witch does not put the children in an oven and simmer them, but instead it shows them an alternative reality to their boring ordinary life, full of light, color, songs and animated penguins. The author of the long series of novels on which this wonderful everyday adventure, Pamela Lyndon Travers, is based, was never satisfied with the colorful version of Disney, which has prevented a new version from being made so far and has increased the halo Mythic of the original. In any case, a song to the imagination and to the riot in the day to day that summarizes the virtues of the best Disney in real image.

And here our selection of classics to see as a family this Christmas … or when it is taken. Do you agree with our selection or do you have other indisputable films to contribute? Tell us in the comments.