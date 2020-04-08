         The 31 best games for Android: the selection of the editors of Xataka

Share it:

We bring you a collection of the best Android games according to the editors of Xataka and other technological means of Webedia, both free and paid. In this article we have not sought so much to offer you the best of the best, but the games that each of us consider as the best according to our particular tastes.

We have tried to make variety prevail and each one to propose different games, although there are some times when it has not been possible due to the numerous coincidences. The result has been a list as varied as our own personal tastes, so you will find suggestions for everyone.





But in the end, it is still a list of the best according to our tastes, and there may be games for you that should also be. So, as we always tell you at Xataka Basics, We invite you to leave us your proposals in the comments so that the rest of the readers also benefit from your tastes and your essential games.

8 ball pool

Recommended by Samuel Fernández, editor of Xataka Android and Xataka Móvil

"Although I have long been dedicated to single-player and short-game games, lately I find some satisfaction in games against other people, so the first of my choices has to be the 8 Ball Pool, a game billiards with good physics and a 'looter' system to evolve that ends up hooking you. Winning games makes you win coins for the game but also experience, and the victories give you boxes containing pieces of blocks to expand the collection and be able to make them evolve. To this you add that there are games of nine-ball billiards, tournaments and the possibility of playing without the classic guidelines. Without a doubt, a must for me for a while to this part. "

Asphalt 9

Recommended by Enrique Pérez, Xataka editor

"I use mobile games to distract myself and one of the genres I like the most is cars. Here Asphalt 9: Legends is just what I need, with impressive graphics, a sense of speed and different game modes. There are all kinds of cars, seasons and movements. Of course, removing the TouchDrive mode that does not contribute anything. It is true that in-app purchases are quite abundant, but Gameloft has created a classic and an essential game that provides hours and hours of fun. "

Alto's Adventure

Recommended by Javier Pastor, Xataka editor

"I play very little on mobile but one of the few games that have managed to get me hooked on the small screen has been 'Alto's Adventure', which brings together simple mechanics and a fantastic visual experience that makes it easy to re-engage and try to beat the score and achievements of the last game over and over. It reminds me of that 'Tiny Wings' that I really enjoyed on an iPhone that I had years ago and with which I did get dangerously involved. "

Bridge Constructor Portal

Recommended by Iván Linares, editor of Xataka Android and Xataka Móvil

"It seems simple because" only "you have to build bridges, but the practice has nothing to do with the theory. Taking into account the physics, the app poses a solution to problems that we will have to solve by placing pillars and sleepers. All with the aesthetics of the famous Portal game and voiced by GLaDos, the AI ​​that puts the cherry on top of Bridge Constructor Portal, especially with its jokes. "

Call of Duty: Mobile

Recommended by Frankie, VidaExtra editor

"That the bespoke version of 'Call of Duty' for mobile devices had a spectacular debut is justified from the first game: it looks surprisingly good and plays even better. 'Call of Duty: Mobile' is free, includes its own Battle mode Royale and has a very successful progress system -paid battle pass included- with which it seeks to compete head-on with 'Fortnite' and 'PUBG' on mobile phones, maintaining at all times the gaming sensations of the millionaire Activision saga (to the delight of his fans). "

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Recommended by Frankie, VidaExtra editor

"The Konami classic adapts to mobile devices while maintaining everything that made it a must: 'Castlevania: Symphony of the Night' unfolds the outstanding 2D action and adventure that popularized the 'Castlevania' saga in a labyrinthine castle that will have us Entire evenings captivated. Not against our will, of course, but due to the enormous number of secrets and unlockables that will appear during our vampiric purge. And despite the fact that the gameplay is quite successful – within what can be expected from the touch screens- it is worth bearing in mind that it is compatible with traditional controls. A really suggestive extra. "

Cut the Rope

Recommended by Antonio Sabán, coordinator of Genbeta

"As a fan of the casual games that stood out at the beginning of the past decade, I have to recommend 'Cut the Rope'. The mechanics of the game are as simple as getting a candy to the mouth of a frog. To promote this, we are once again facing a physics game in which gravity will be our greatest rival and friend at the same time. To pass the level, we will have to cut ropes so that in addition to reaching the frog's stomach, the ball touches all the stars. At first it is very easy, but then it gets complicated. If you want more, there are sequels that maintain the level. "

Dragon Ball Legends

Recommended by Samuel Oliver, editor of Xataka TV

"If you are a fan of Dragon Ball like me, the game that has me opening it every day is Dragon Ball Legends. Although it is a gacha game (the grace is to get characters that will play you randomly) it has very good graphics, a Simple fighting system for those who only want to spend a little time or deep enough for those who want a challenge.Its monetization is one of the most user-friendly I have ever seen, being able to achieve almost everything without going through the box and the details and care for the original manga are everywhere. "

Florence

Recommended by Iván Ramírez, editor of Xataka Android and Xataka Móvil

"Florence is half game, half interactive story that is about the first love of, well, Florence. In the world of integrated shopping that mobile games have become, the concept is equally refreshing and relaxing: it's a visually beautiful game with a story in which you progress based on mini-games. The game has an amazing soundtrack, and while everyone may not like it, those who like it like it very much. His average score on Google Play right now is 4.7 out of 5.0, which is not bad. "

Football Strike

Recommended by Laura Sacristán, editor of Xataka Android and Xataka Móvil

"My recommendation for all those who miss LaLiga and the Champions, is 'Football Strike'. With this game, you will be able to bloat to score goals and kill the football" monkey "a bit. The mechanics are very simple: you have to shoot to goal and hit a series of targets that appear. In addition, it allows you to compete online against other real players to win prizes with which, for example, you can customize your footballer. "

Game Dev Tycoon

Recommended by Iván Linares, editor of Xataka Android and Xataka Móvil

"Game Dev Tycoon is a complete video game creation simulator that focuses on the enormous complexity that all creators face before launching their developments. The game allows you to manage the company, make it grow, choose what the next title will be like and much more: In addition to being complete, it is absorbing. Game Dev Tycoon offers hours of fun. "

Gladiator Rising

Recommended by Yúbal Fernández, Xataka editor

"One day I started looking for a very specific type of game, the one that allows you to take a character and simply do battles and level it up without having to think too much or worry about exploration. To my surprise I found one that was perfect, the Gladiator Rising. You choose a gladiator and you simply have to pass all the levels. With each combat you win with its turn-based fighting mechanics, you gain experience and level up, allowing you to gain new skills. The only bad thing I see in the game is that when after several days I managed to play it, I didn't feel like playing it again. But I think it's almost a must try. "

Golf peaks

Recommended by Santi Araújo, editor of Genbeta

"Golf Peaks is a kind of combination between golf + a board game. In addition to having a very careful design, in this game they will make us think and calculate every move to the millimeter. Instead of pointing to where we want to send the ball and the level of force, here we will have to analyze the number of movements (squares) we want to make and choose the shots well if we want to get to the hole. Very entertaining and great for quick games. "

Hearthstone

Recommended by Frankie, VidaExtra editor

"In 2014 Blizzard went crazy: turning 'World of Warcraft' into a collectible card game. And it didn't go wrong: Since then, 'Hearthstone' has not only positioned itself in a privileged position among other physical or digital alternatives, but which is considered the maximum reference in many aspects thanks to its simplicity, the rhythm of its games, some themed seasons elaborated with an extra point of fun (and madness) and a really solid competitive approach. If we add to this that it is free (with payment options) and that we can continue our games from PC, tablet or mobile, we have a winning bet. "

Jetpack Joyride

Recommended by Toni Castillo, editor of Genbeta

"I have never been a mobile gamer, nor a gamer in general, but 'Jetpack Joyride' is one of those games that I consider essential. Its operation is very simple, you only need a finger, and its dynamics engage. It is perfect for entertaining in moments of boredom , have quick games or lift your spirits when apathy dominates you. Playing as soon as you have time to think about other things, you have to be attentive at all times! "

Mario Kart Run

Recommended by Anna Martí, Xataka editor

"One of the“ guilty pleasure ”that I occasionally attend: the 'Mario Kart'. Another example of a very simple game that I use above all to disconnect a bit from reality and“ not think ”, and the truth is that Fool, I have more kilometers made there than in the 'Asphalt', which I usually use to test mobiles (I take the opportunity to insert a wedge: 'Asphalt 8: Airbone' >>>>>> 'Asphalt 9'). "

Mini Metro

Recommended by Javier Jiménez, editor of Xataka

"My latest discovery is Minimetro. The truth is that I began to play it, in full quarantine, without waiting too long. As if wishing to compensate for the melancholy of not being able to spend the morning crowded into subway cars of the 80s. I was going to say it, it has me completely hooked. Mini Metro has a very simple dynamic: create subway lines between different stations that emerge throughout the game. However, the key is not there but in being able to prevent the network from becoming saturated and ending up collapsing thanks to locomotives, wagons or exchangers. I am aware that it sounds worse than it is, but that is precisely why it is worth recommending. "

Also recommended by José García, Xataka editor

"In addition to the classic 'Monument Valley' and 'Alto's Odissey', a game that is essential on Android is 'Mini Metro'. It is a version for smartphones of the PC title developed by Dinosaur Polo Club and, basically, it is a very minimalist that's all about putting subway stations together and preventing them from becoming overcrowded. It may sound simple, but it's very, very complicated. Still, you can play in a kind of "free mode" where the stations are never overcrowded, so you you can put the headphones on, play calmly and enjoy the fantastic soundtrack. "

Monument Valley

Recommended by John Tones, Xataka editor

"The two installments in this game draw on the art and tricks of MC Escher and a minor but highly vindicable PSP classic, Echochrome. We have a number of geometrically impossible scenarios to interact with, often spinning and rotating them, so that our heroine can go through them. A true marvel, captivating and designed by Ken Wong, and which is almost the mathematical opposite of so many frenetic games of immediate reflex testing that abound in mobile phones. Its second part enters more in the field of architectural puzzles. with touches of action, but it retains its fascinating aesthetics and captivating architectures, with the story of the reunion between a mother and her daughter. "

Part Time UFO

Recommended by Iván Ramírez, editor of Xataka Android and Xataka Móvil

"From the creators of Kirby and Super Smash Bros, only one good thing could come out. While Nintendo has mostly bet on Free to Play games on Android, in Part Time UFO you pay once and it's over. The game is crazy and fun in parts same, where your goal is to stack objects. For this you take control of a UFO (or UFO, in English), which loaded with a claw must take the most unlikely objects and stack them with mastery and precision. The game is both easy and difficult and, above all, very crazy. "

Traffix

Recommended by Javier Pastor, Xataka editor

"Traffix is ​​a game that won me over because of its simplicity: you control traffic lights on a series of road layouts and although at first it is simple, then it gets complicated to absolutely crazy levels. Impossible not to get stung when you make a miscalculation that you will probably return to commit over and over again. It is fantastic. Curious how on the mobile I move away from FPS games that I do play on the PC or racing or soccer simulators like the ones I enjoy on the console, I suppose I unintentionally separate those preferences according to the screen where you play them. "

Peggle Blast

Recommended by John Tones, Xataka editor

"Peggle has been around since 2007, but frankly it hasn't lost an iota of its charm. The 2014 mobile version is called PEGGLE BLAST and is virtually identical to its desktop siblings. The original was created by PopCap Games , creators of the 'casual' myth Bejeweled before being absorbed by Electronic Arts, but in this game they touched the sky of apparently silly games but with highly polished and infectious mechanics. Basically we are facing a game of pachinko but with a somewhat ironic rainbow and unicorn aesthetic, but perfect for the simple mechanics that lie ahead: shooting a ball at intricate piece structures that disappear when our projectile reaches them. There are power-ups and multiple variations of the game to make it entertaining, and although the mobile version was widely criticized for its abuse of microtransactions, it is perfectly playable without them. "

Pixel Dungeon

Recommended by Yúbal Fernández, Xataka editor

"If you like roguelike dungeon exploration games as you level up your character, this game is simply a must. You have four warrior classes to delve into the dungeons, each with their abilities, and you have to survive the different levels facing the enemies that appear to you until you reach the final boss of each group of dungeons. Every time you play, the dungeons are generated randomly, so it is not worth knowing each other and the corners of each one. The graphics are pixelated, but it's the least important thing. You will also need to learn how to manage your resources because the stores only appear every few levels. "

PUBG Mobile

Recommended by Anna Martí, Xataka editor

"I continue in my way as the 'old woman yells at cloud' of mobile games and by far 'Fortnite' and a new battle royale that I am from 'PUBG'. There are so many additions left over (each time you start the game you have three A thousand notifications in the start menu with promos, rewards, messages, etc.), but the mechanics of the game are very simple and in the end it is what we who want to play short and sporadic games want and we like to aim. I usually mix strategies of going alone or with a team, but the game doesn't have much of a mystery and I'd rather this (shoot and survive, period) than build hassles and histrionic graphics. "

Also recommended by Ricardo Aguilar, editor of Xataka Android and Xataka Móvil

"I don't really like to play on mobile, but I have to admit that PUBG Mobile doesn't usually miss half an hour a day, especially since I can play online with another teammate (or with a full squad). The game has evolved in an incredible way Since its launch, with factors such as being able to play it at 60 FPS HDR in a high-end range, it is the cherry on top. I have tried Call Of Duty Mobile in its Battle Royale mode and it also looks very good, but it is still green compared to PUBG at the map level, so I am closely following its evolution. "

Reigns

Recommended by Enrique Pérez, Xataka editor

"Tinder's gesture is very addictive and it is just what Reigns takes advantage of to offer us an easy and entertaining game, with a story that engages from the first moment. Getting our king to go as far as possible making decisions. It is like playing role-playing but in simple, although it is not exactly easy to advance. A classic for its theme and that also works on all types of phones. "

Rummikub

Recommended by Samuel Fernández, editor of Xataka Android and Xataka Móvil

"And since the first has been billiards, the second has to be the Rummikub. Again, multiplayer game against other players around the world, although you can mount private games with your contacts if you want. As in the case of 8 Ball Pool, you can buy the game currency with real money but it is not necessary, because you can fill your wallet by seeing ads and thus avoid disbursements. A game in which there are also experience levels so that multiplayer games match you with players of more or less your level, and that steals more time than it seems. As soon as you realize it, you've been playing game after game for half an hour. If you like Rummikub already, having it on your mobile is an expanded experience "

Stardew valley

Recommended by José García, Xataka editor

"And continuing with the line of quiet games, one that has had me in love since its launch is 'Stardew Valley'. It is a role-playing game camouflaged in a farm simulator. It has infinity of things to do, a virtually unlimited adventure, some controls fantastic … I like it better for PC, but if you want to play it on your mobile, you can enjoy it exactly the same, it is by far one of the best games for smartphones.

The Battle of Polytopia

Recommended by Yúbal Fernández, Xataka editor

"I have been looking for a good turn-based strategy game for a long time, something like Civilization, and The Battle of Polytopia is by far the closest thing and the most careful I have come across. The maps are not very big, maybe that is their big disadvantage , but the gaming experience has had me hooked for months. You start the game by founding your first city, and you have to collect resources and create combat units to explore, create more cities and invade the opposite ones. It is like Civilization. The base game with three or four civilizations is free, although later you have to unlock more with payments if you want to extend the experience. "

Toon Blast

Recommended by Laura Sacristán, editor of Xataka Android and Xataka Móvil

"To get a little out of the usual games in these types of listings, I am going to recommend a fairly popular one in my environment of friends and family: 'Toon Blast'. It may seem like the umpteenth game inspired by 'Candy Crush', but it is especially addictive for the variety of elements and possible combinations that you add as you progress in the game. It also allows you to join a team and achieve common goals to buy lives. "

Transmission

Recommended by Eva Rodríguez, editor of Xataka

"Another game that guarantees entertainment in a short time is 'Transmission', which essentially consists of having to establish connections between points to establish communications. Come on, an original and stimulating puzzle game with 70 levels divided into 7 worlds."

Virtua Tennis Challenge

Recommended by Eva Rodríguez, editor of Xataka

"I like racket sports (or shovel, in its default) in all its forms and video games are no exception. How many dead moments I will have perfected my virtual game in this version of SEGA for mobile. Playing is easy, but get the trick to power and orientation has its that. "

World of goo

Recommended by Antonio Sabán, coordinator of Genbeta