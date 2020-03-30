The 31 best comedy series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and other streaming platforms

Share it:

How good a good comedy comes to us from time to time, if only for its ability to distract us and make us laugh a good time. So today we are going to propose you a good humor festival, specifically 31 piece of television comedies that go from the classic sitcom to the dramatic comedy that you can find on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon, Movistar +, Apple TV + and Filmin.

'Archer'

Sterling Archer is one of the best secret agents in the world … but he is also macho, an alcoholic and an egomaniac with his nose. A sensational spy fiction that is currently preparing its eleventh season.

'Arrested Development'

One of those "best series that went away prematurely" and that, in fact, Netflix rescued is the adventures of the Bluths, a dysfunctional family of rich people who intend to continue with their lifestyle despite the fact that circumstances have changed drastically.

'Barry'

Bill Hader stars in and co-creates this comedy in which he plays a hitman who is seduced by the world of acting, deciding to put aside his old profession. A tremendously effective black humor sitcom that is capable of delivering absolutely perfect episodes.

'Bojack Horseman'

Perhaps it is not the perfect example of hilarious and optimistic comedy to watch in moments like these because, in fact, it is almost the opposite. However, the story of Bojack, a former 90s star trying to get out of the hole, is a masterpiece that mixes humor with deep reflection on addiction, mental health, and other subjects.

'Brooklyn Nine Nine'

One of so many great "workplace sitcoms" that have come out of Michael Schur's factory takes us inside a police station. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is a great detective but somewhat disastrous and immature, something that the arrival of the new captain (André Braugher) wants to end.

'Chapter 0'

Joaquín Reyes and Ernesto Sevilla lead this anthology of two seasons full of humor with a great touch of fantasy and science fiction. The tables of this duo are noted and what we find is a technically outstanding work that leads us to levels of unsuspected hilarity.

'Community'

A lawyer who has been banned from practicing for lying about his degree gets into an unlikely study group at an adult training center. Based on Dan Harmon's own experiences, the comedy starts shy but soon manages to hook and make us not stop laughing episode by episode.

'How I Met Your Mother'

Although with its last season there was a lot of "rejection" of the series, it must be admitted that it marked an entire era in terms of romantic television comedies. A kind of mix of 'Friends' and 'Lost' (the latter in terms of obsession and fan theories) that had us for years guessing who would be the mother of Ted's children.

'Los Conchords (Flight of the Conchords)'

Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie jump from New Zealand to try to become "the Americas" and jump to world fame with their musical duo in this stupendous musical comedy. Sure, it will not be easy … but we will have a great time with their adventures and the hilarious lyrics of their songs.

Derry Girls

They are in a dangerous area, Northern Ireland in the midst of the 90's conflict, but they are more concerned with being able to link one of these days. A teen comedy and its occurrences and with doses of Celtic music that became fashionable at the time that is an antidote to boredom.

'Fleabag'

Come for the premise, stay for the genius embodied in Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Acid, irreverent and with a game with the spectator that is delicious in which we become accomplices of the shamelessness and the high and low moments of the protagonist.

'Friends'

The object of desire of all streaming platforms and, in fact, there are millionaire bids to have it. Ross, Monica, Chendler, Joey, Rachel and Phoebe are six friends whose dynamic stories and anecdotes have created legendary moments over the years.

'The Good Place'

Imagine that you wake up in a waiting room, they receive you and the first thing they tell you is that you are dead and that thanks to how good you are you have reached the "good side", a kind of heaven. Only you know you shouldn't be there. That is the premise of a series that manages to evolve and reinvent itself season by season, being an essential of the decade.

'The computer scientists' (IT Crowd)

One of those sitcoms with which you can end up with laces of all the laughter that it causes. Richard Ayoade, Chris O'Dowd and Katherine Parkinson embody workers in a company's IT department.

'Inside no. 9 '

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith create and star in a dark, bizarre, outlandish, absurd, cult comedy. An anthology whose only element in common is number 9 as the identifier of the setting where each episode is set.

'Larry David'

The co-creator of 'Seinfeld' and his neuras are the protagonists of this series that revolves, like the one mentioned, about nothing. It is shot in the "cinemá verité" style and with improvisation as the main component in an exercise defined by David as rewriting.

'What we do in the shadows'

About to premiere the second season, the "spin off" series of the New Zealand film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement brings the concept "vampires sharing a flat" to New York. Very funny, deliberately skimpy but absolutely delicious.

'The wonderful Mrs. Maisel'

The not so new thing about Amy Sherman-Palladino takes us back to the fifties to the story of Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) who decides to take charge of her life and try to make a career as a humorist. An agile and optimistic comedy like few others.

'Master of None'

Among the new school semi-autobiographical comedies, perhaps the most complete is Aziz Ansari's. Personal, intimate, fun, aware that millennials are closer to thirty than twenty and what that means.

'Look what you have done'

From the mind and experiences of Berto Romero comes this comedy about fatherhood, his specifically. Two seasons (and a third in preparation) in which the comedian unfolds his talent to present how hard and comforting it is to be a father of a family and, also, to work in the entertainment world.

'Monty Python's Flying Circus'

Perhaps the most valued thing on Netflix, at least for me, is that it is complete 'Monty Python's Flying Circus', the series of skits that the legendary British group made between the late sixties and early seventies for the BBC.

'Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows'

It has positioned itself among the best of this year and is the best of its own platform. A hilarious look at the ins and outs of a video game studio created and starring Rob McElhenney and his regular collaborators.

'The Office'

Now that he is fifteen, not without controversy, it is a great moment to claim the American adaptation of the creation of Ricky Gervais with Steve Carrell as headliner. A comedy that has a hard time catching the point, especially in its first season, but as soon as they grease dynamics it is a real gem.

'Psych'

He wanted to take advantage to claim this peculiar mix of comic and dramatic genres through the story of Shawn, who pretends to be a psychic and helps the police solve many cases. Eight seasons of cases, actually.

'Rick and Morty'

Mad science fiction, nerdy references, and self-destructive characters mingle in this animated comedy starring a mad scientist and his grandson. A hilarious series that was quickly placed among the highlights of (adult swim), something quite complicated in itself.

'Silicon Valley'

With its ups and downs and everything, 'Silicon Valley' has managed to find its place among the best HBO comedies with its scathing satire at the core of computer technology with Pied Piper at the center of it all.

'South Park'

The biggest regret of recommending 'South Park' is that only a handful of streaming seasons are found. But, even so, it is very much worth remembering that two decades later, the series by Trey Parker and Matt Stone still retain a fresh, irreverent and tremendously hilarious humor.

'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

In times like these, it is worth recalling the adventures of this optimistic girl who goes out into the world after being held in a bunker for fifteen years. Tina Fey puts all her heart into the making of this tender and referential comedy.

'Veep'

Although 'Avenue 5' has not turned out to be the jewel that we expected from the hand of Armando IanucciIt is a good time to see again the excellent political satire starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Quick dialogues and mutual contempt in half an hour per session.

'Shame'

Although personally the third one left me a little lukewarm, the comedy starring Javier Gutiérrez and Malena Alterio is an example of how much we like to see people get into wonderful gardens. Of course, it works better than usual when they go for something more mature.

'The Black Viper'

Rowan Atkinson has been immortalized by two characters and Edward Blackadder's is probably his best work. A historical comedy that navigates through the times with the hilarious goings-on of this British nobleman.

So far our selection. As always, surely I have left some in the pipeline, what comic series in streaming do you recommend?