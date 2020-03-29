The 30 best Netflix thrillers and thrillers

Sometimes the only thing we want is for us to put a little tension. Today we do not want passionate romances, action adventures or delusional comedies, but a story that takes us by the lapels of the shirt and forces us to follow it closely until the end. What amounts to a good suspense film, the ones that hook and surprise and leave you thinking.
Is that what you are looking for when you go through the Netflix catalog? Do not worry that Here we present you a selection of titles that will not disappoint you– Thrillers of all sizes and colors to enjoy a good story of mystery, action and, occasionally, even a bit of romance. Take note and do not miss other of our recommendations.
Home (Álex Pastor and David Pastor, 2020)
This Spanish original from Netflix led by the Pastor brothers and starring Mario Casas Y Javier Gutiérrez it has all the necessary ingredients for a good suspense session. In it, a man who has had to move because he was unable to maintain the apartment in which he lived becomes obsessed with the new couple that lives there, infiltrating their lives in a sick way. An amazing movie.
Origin (Christopher Nolan, 2010)
One of the most applauded movies in Christopher Nolan, which took us to a completely new world (at least, for those who did not see 'Paprika' before), where dreams are not blurred stories that you have forgotten since you wake up in the morning, but places that can be inhabited and where very valuable secrets can be hidden. With a cast led by Leonardo DicaprioThis movie is quite an experience.
Diamonds in the rough (Ben Safdie and Joshua Safdie, 2019)
In one of the best roles of his career (which earned him the Best Actor award at the Independent Spirit Awards), Adam Sandler plays a New York salesman obsessed with living on the edge in all aspects of his life. The Safdie brothers, who already surprised with 'Good time' (also on Netflix!), have perfected the cinematic technique of anxietyThat is, get on our nerves at every minute with everything that happens quickly, disorderly and dangerous. For this trip you have to be prepared.
The hole (Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, 2019)
Winner of the Sitges Festival, this is one of the essential Spanish films of the moment. This is the situation: a group of people live locked in a vertical structure made up of hundreds of floors, ordered numerically and that separates the people in pairs, and each day a platform full of food comes down that is gradually being emptied. Those who are on the first floor have everything at their disposal. Starting at the 100th floor, they will starve for a month until the levels are drawn again. A chilling allegory in the form of dystopia about our society.
Zodiac (David Fincher, 2007)
When movies and series about serial killers weren't quite as fashionable yet, David Fincher signed one of the best stories ever shot on the subject. Focus on the zodiac killer, who murdered various people between the 60s and 70s in San Francisco, but above all in the investigators (police and also members of the press) who struggled to find him. A suspense film that makes your hair stand on end, and that does not speak so much of an individual as of a society subdued by fear.
Lost (David Fincher, 2014)
It is fair to say that 'Lost' is one of the most controversial and debated films of the past decade. Based on Gillian Flynn's novel, it tells the story of a woman's disappearance (Rosamund Pike) and her husband's struggle (Ben Affleck) not so much to find her, but to avoid what soon begins to happen: that everyone thinks that it was he who killed her. A fascinating story that never takes the paths that we expect.
Your son (Miguel Ángel Vivas, 2018)
Never put your hand in the fire for anyone, not even for your children. In this remarkable thriller directed by Miguel Ángel Vivas, a father (played by Jose Coronado) will do everything possible to find the truth behind the beating that his son has just been subjected to, and that has left him between life and death. But the truth is that it not only seeks answers: also revenge. An amazing film, with great twists of script and a reflection that freezes the blood.
Cell 211 (Daniel Monzón, 2008)
A classic of Spanish cinema, and one of the most tense and exciting movies you can find in the Netflix catalog. The situation deserves it: a police officer is trapped inside a prison when a rebellion breaks out among the prisonersSo you will have to impersonate one of them to survive and hopefully end the violent protest they are carrying out. Special mention for the Malamadre de Luis Tosar, immortal character of our cinema.
The skin I live in (Pedro Almodóvar, 2011)
With echoes of 'Faceless eyes'by Georges Franju, this film by Pedro Almodovar Winner of 4 Goyas tells the story of a plastic surgeon (Antonio Banderas) who tries by all means to create a new skin for his wife, whose body was destroyed after an accident. But to perfect her technique, she will need the non-voluntary help of a woman (Elena Anaya), who will end up locked up like a human guinea pig in her luxurious mansion. A suggestive, precise and suspenseful film.
It is not a country for old men (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2007)
This movie, for which Javier Bardem he won an Oscar (among the other three that the production took), he follows the violent trail of a serious murderer in a setting that could well be the Wild West. However, it is the 80s and the Coen brothers adapt the novel by Cormac McCarthy with a solemnity that takes your breath away. Bardem's is one of those characters that will be remembered for years. Mainly in our nightmares.
Blind (Susanne Bier, 2018)
Based on the novel by Josh Malerman, this movie directed by the Oscar winner Susanne Bier It poses a classic situation of apocalyptic dystopia: the world is suddenly inhabited by invisible beings who can provoke suicide in all those who look at them. That is why, as we see Sandra BullockNow you have to go with your eyes covered (blindly!) and find safe places in total darkness. Of course, that proposal gives material for very tense moments.
Shark (Steven Spielberg,
Between terror and suspense, Steven spielberg He created a serious collective fear of beaches when he released this film in the 70s. Not to do it: in it he shows the ravages that a great shark leaves on the coast of a small town, and also how three very different men will try to hunt him down. All coast. Although for that they will need a bigger boat.
Network of Lies (Ridley Scott, 2008)
Starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Russell CroweThis film takes us to US intelligence operations in the Middle East lands, where the CIA wants to catch a dangerous terrorist leader. Ridley Scott He nervously directs this thriller that plays on the impetus of a young agent and the veteran of his partner, with a history of investigation, espionage and action based on real events.
Perfection (Richard Shepard, 2018)
Few movies are going to leave you as misplaced as this one. And it is an absolute box of surprises. Directed by Richard Shepard, became one of Netflix's surprise phenomena in 2018 when everyone started wondering: What the hell is going on? The only thing we can say is that it stars two young cellists who are involved in a plot of professional envy, childhood trauma and psychotropic travel.
Fracture (Brad Anderson, 2019)
Another one of those movies that surprised in the Netflix catalog, with a plot full of ambiguities and a final surprise that you do not expect. Or maybe yes. The point is that Brad Anderson he does his best to breathe a dose of mystery and suspense into a father's story (Sam Worthington) that, after having an accident with his daughter and taking her to the hospital, she and her mother disappear from the face of the Earth. What are the doctors hiding from you? Or that he is hiding himself?
The unknown (Dani de la Torre, 2015)
The thriller marks Spain in its most tense and minimalist version. In this movie of Dani de la Torre, a banking executive (Luis Tosar) You receive a call while driving informing you that there is a pump under your car seat. He wants money, and if he doesn't get it he'll blow him up. A tense story against the clock that will leave us glued to the sofa.
The invisible guardian (Fernando González Molina, 2017)
The film adaptation of the novel by Dolores Redondo He achieved his goal: it is just as disturbing and mysterious as the story on which it is based. A forest, a serial killer, a family mystery, a mythological setting. It has everything to take us on a suspense trip that would follow later with 'Legacy of the Bones' and 'Offering to the Storm'.
Escape plan (Iñaki Dorronsoro, 2017)
Iñaki Dorronsoro He writes and directs this recent Spanish film, which is fully involved in the sub-genre of the 'heist movie' (robberies and robberies) with style and a lot of entertainment. As our review in Frames said: "If you love dirty and locked criminal cinema Sidney LumetFor example, don't think about it: this is your movie. "
The Bourne case (Doug Liman, 2002)
This movie started a whole saga starring Matt Damon (and even a spin-off starring Jeremy Renner), and it's okay to come back to her once in a while to see how well she laid the foundation for her story, centered around a man waking up one day in a strange place and extraordinary fighting skills he doesn't know how he got it. His fight to know his identity is at the center of this great action-thriller movie.
May God forgive us (Rodrigo Sorogoyen, 2016)
One of the most disturbing Spanish thrillers in recent years, with a Javier Pereira skeletal that we would not want to meet at the home portal. Rodrigo Sorogoyen tells us a story of an intense persecution through the streets of Madrid with two policemen (Antonio de la Torre Y Roberto Álamo) who desperately search for a serial killer while dealing with their differences.
The invitation (Karyn Kusama, 2015)
The winner of the Best Film award at the Sitges Festival presents us with a tense -but tense- dinner among friends, which ends up becoming something more disturbing and deadly. You will think that you can identify with this, but wait to see all the surprises that the hosts have prepared. The filmmaker Karyn Kusama It disturbs us in the best possible way with this great movie between suspense and terror.
The equalizer (Antoine Fuqua, 2014)
With Denzel Washington next door (and as the protagonist of a movie), nothing bad can happen. Even more so when the script endows him with almost superheroic abilities to leave the bad guys in a rut. Time to enjoy your sudden attacks of violence with this movie from Antoine Fuqua that, although with lukewarm reviews, is a remarkable thriller to raise the adrenaline.
The boy (Daniel Monzón, 2014)
With those blue eyes and that hard expression on his face, Jesus Castro it won the heart of all of Spain. It was thanks, of course, to the work of Daniel Monzón in this fast-paced action film between Gibraltar and Africa, where crime, drugs and corruption are not lacking. A new setting that has nothing to do with North American films, but that maintains its levels of production and spectacularity.
Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow (Kenneth Branagh, 2014)
"A vigorous spy thriller that immerses us, from the hand of a wonderful Chris Pine, in the whirlwind of our darkest apocalyptic fantasies ", you could read in the review of Fotogramas. And so it is: directed by Kenneth Branagh, is a commendable thriller to have a great time, which gives a new life to the classic character created by the writer Tom clancy (which can also be seen in an Amazon Prime Video series).
Without limits (Neil Burger, 2011)
Bradley Cooper He gives life here to a writer in crisis who, thanks to a drug, manages to relaunch his creativity and, with it, his career. With a good dose of humor, without neglecting the conspiracy plots, this film by Neil Burger which has the presence of Robert de Niro it's a different option on this list of suspense thrillers. An option that is definitely worth exploring.
Infiltrators (Martin Scorsese, 2006)
The movie for which Martin Scorsese took – finally! – the Oscar for Best Picture was this thriller with Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jack nicholson, hand in hand leading a criminal gang in Boston. Although one of them has a secret that can cost him dearly … A fast-paced and extraordinary film that reminds us why we love this filmmaker. As if we were missing reasons!
Hidden Plan (Spike Lee, 2006)
Spike lee received all possible compliments with this robbery film, which portrays the 'tour de force' between a policeman (Denzel Washington) and a rogue robber (Clive Owen). As we wrote in PHOTOGRAMS at the time: "for lovers of ingenious thrillers". And we were not mistaken: it is a perfect option if we are looking for a different 'heist movie' with the Lee touch.
The Da Vinci Code (Ron Howard, 2006)
Although many will prefer the book of Dan Brown (or not), this not insignificant film adaptation with Tom Hanks It can also lead you to the mysteries that Paris hides and, above all, those that hides the smile of Da Vinci's Mona Lisa. And that toupee! The movie of Ron Howard captured the essence of the phenomenon of the novel, which would later repeat in 'Angels and demons'.
The Butterfly Effect (Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber, 2004)
Although not liked by all critics, this thriller with Ashton Kutcher He plays with time travel to teach us that history is history, and that changing the smallest detail in it can have disastrous consequences. Although it is not the best on the list, it is always a good option to have a good time and a different thriller with fantastic touches that will surprise us.
The hand that rocks the cradle (Curtis Hanson, 1992)
As a representative of that vengeful psychological thriller genre of the 80s and 90s, we find this movie from Netflix Curtis Hanson, which is building the tension between its characters – a couple, a girl and a new and disturbing babysitter – until the final big turn jumps in our faces. A classic of the time that still leaves us with tension in the body.
