The 30 best Netflix thrillers and thrillers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sometimes the only thing we want is for us to put a little tension. Today we do not want passionate romances, action adventures or delusional comedies, but a story that takes us by the lapels of the shirt and forces us to follow it closely until the end. What amounts to a good suspense film, the ones that hook and surprise and leave you thinking.

Is that what you are looking for when you go through the Netflix catalog? Do not worry that Here we present you a selection of titles that will not disappoint you– Thrillers of all sizes and colors to enjoy a good story of mystery, action and, occasionally, even a bit of romance. Take note and do not miss other of our recommendations.