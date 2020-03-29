The 30 best action movies on Netflix

How fast are bullets streaming? Will the powder jam the speakers of the tablet? Does a blast binge count twice as much as a series? We review the best you can find on Netflix Spain in terms of action genre. Twenty movies to leave you adrenaline through the roof, which take us through stories of superheroes, police, detectives, spies and also normal people trying not to kill her. Large doses of tension and struggle prepared to set the tone of your living room via streaming.
Choose yours!
Mission Impossible: Fallout (Christopher McQuarrie, 2018)
The fifth installment in the 'Mission Impossible' saga is, perhaps, one of the best. Until Tom Cruise He broke a foot doing one of the dangerous scenes that we see, so you can see the commitment that the actor has at his age with this franchise. More action, more script twists, more characters, and more international storylines, this movie directed by Christopher McQuarrie gives us everything we were looking for by hitting the play. And also to Henry Cavill punching the air.
Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 (Quentin Tarantino, 2003 – 2004)
These two films, which could well be just a very long one, tell the story of a woman seeking revenge. And a very violent one. Quentin Tarantino Sign this marvel of action cinema full of temporary jumps, bloody fight sequences and a good handful of legendary moments that is undaunted by the great Uma Thurman.
Lucy (Luc Besson, 2014)
Did you know that we only use a small part of the capacities of our brain? And what if we were able to use it all? Same thing checks Scarlett Johansson in this action movie from Luc Besson, in which a woman is exposed to a strange drug that she carried in her body, and suddenly discovers that it provides her with superhero abilities. Wow, a killing machine that is now ready to find the truth.
Two rebel policemen (Michael Bay, 1995)
Both the first and its sequel, 'Two Rebel Policemen II' (2003), are available in the Netflix catalog to remind us why this is one of the most legendary couples in action cinema. Martin Lawrence Y Will Smith They form an infallible team facing Miami's criminal networks. The public loves them so much that in 2019 they released a third part, 'Bad boys for life', which promises not to be the last we will see.
Objective: The White House (Antoine Fuqua, 2013)
The objectives are not over for this saga starring Gerard Butler. This first installment showed us the possibilities of his proposal: a terrorist attack perpetrated by North Korea endangers the President of the United States, and a secret service agent comes out of retirement as a soldier to save him. Pure fast-paced action full of shots, destruction and the almost superheroic abilities of the protagonist.
Matrix (Lily and Lana Wachowski, 1999)
Action cinema was never the same after 'Matrix'. The Wachowski sisters They changed the way we experienced fast-paced action in film with a science fiction story of 'Platonian' aspirations that accompanied Keanu Reeves outside the simulation in which he was locked up. The truth is now revealed in a dystopian world where only the brave take the red pill.
The trilogy of 'The Dark Knight' (Christopher Nolan, 2005 – 2012)
One of the most acclaimed superhero stories of our time, now remembered as the pinnacle of the genre's comic adaptation on the big screen, courtesy of Christopher Nolan. In it, Batman begins a moral journey that will take him to meet the Joker of Heath Ledger and to the Bane of Tom hardy, which will make you lose loved ones and see yourself as a villain.
6 in the shade (Michael Bay, 2019)
The last mischief of Michael Bay (creator of the 'Transformers' saga) is a faithful and unmistakable representation of his style: the more explosions and bombast, the better. And the truth is, when you are looking for a movie to not think and just enjoy the action, you can not ask for anything more accurate than this movie starring Ryan Reynolds. In just the first few minutes half the city of Florence is loaded. Promising.
Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow (Kenneth Branagh, 2014)
The classic character created by Tom clancy (and who also has his own series with John Krasinski on Amazon Prime Video) returns to the big screen embodied by Chris Pine, with a history of espionage and international threats that takes the hero to Moscow. A classic and entertaining thriller that reminds us why this literary character has survived for decades in film and television.
The Messenger (Ric Roman Waugh, 2013)
Nap Dwayne JohnsonWe already know that this film has a certain quality assurance within the genre. And, although the story does not convince us, it will always be worth seeing the ex-wrestling star in action. Based on real events, this film follows a father's fight to prove the innocence of his son, who has been arrested for drug trafficking.
The spy who planted me (Susanna Fogel, 2018)
There are spies who have everything under control, and others who are pulling chestnuts out of the fire on the go. And is that if you discover that your boyfriend leads a double life as a secret agent and you want to find answers after he leaves you standing, the only thing you can do is follow your instinct. Mila Kunis Y Kate McKinnon They star in this unpretentious action comedy that will brighten up your afternoon.
Shaft (Tim Story, 2019)
Late sequel to the movie John Singleton from the year 2000 (which in turn was a sequel to the classic 70s movie), where Samuel L. Jackson He played a ruthless police detective looking for a murderer. Now, almost twenty years later, John Shaft returns to help his son solve a new case on the streets of New York, and in this way fix the relationship between them, full of grudges and reproaches.
Iron Man (Jon Favreau, 2008)
It all started with her. This movie from Jon Favreau It opened at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) with the origins story of one of its most beloved and most popular superheroes: Tony Stark. Interpreted by Robert Downey JrThis movie helps us remember the path he has traveled (and how his attitude has improved) to 'Avengers: Endgame'. The birth of a superhero in the most adverse circumstances.
The mechanic (Simon West, 2011)
Jason Statham never disappoints. This action hero once again gave it his all in this movie from Simon West, in which he plays a ruthless elite assassin who will be forced to take care of the son of a good friend who has just passed away. The young man wants revenge, and he has all the skills to teach him to do it. Remake of the movie starring Charles Bronson in 1972.
Pelham Train Assault 123 (Tony Scott, 2009)
Remake of the classic starring Walter Matthau in 1974 ('Pelham 1, 2, 3'), this film by Tony Scott It puts us in a limit situation in which an organized crime gang assaults one of the subways in New York City and asks for a large sum of money in exchange for the lives of the passengers. The supervisor (played by Denzel Washington) will have to face the situation from within.
Salt (Phillip Noyce, 2010)
Right after 'Wanted (Wanted)', Angelina Jolie he returned to the gun-in-hand action genre with this movie from Phillip Noyce, in which she plays a CIA agent who is put to the test by her own organization when someone accuses her of being a Russian spy. Whatever the truth, that accusation forces her to flee and defend herself from those who were formerly her companions and bosses. Can you prove your innocence?
Spenser: Confidential (Peter Berg, 2020)
This original Netflix movie starring Mark Wahlberg Y Winston Duke It will give you the minimum expected of an action movie: chases, shots, fights and fast paced. And it is enough for us. In it, we see a former police officer who discovers a conspiracy with national implications, but, given the possibility that the authorities are burying the issue, he decides to take justice into his own hands.
Justice League (Zack Snyder, 2017)
A film surrounded by controversy (¿Zack Snyder or Joss Whedon?), but that, beyond all its problems on and off the screen, it is an adventure and entertaining action film that should not be asked too much. In addition, its cast of characters is tremendous, among the Wonder Woman of Gal Gadot up to the Flash of Ezra Miller.
The Night Comes For Us (Timo Tjahjanto, 2018)
One of the best Netflix original productions to date, and also one of the most violent, bloody and electrifying movies the cinema has seen in a long time. Do you lack reasons to hit play? Timo Tjahjanto It shows the nerve of the tradition of martial arts and we do not want it to end.
Polar (Jonas Akerlund, 2019)
Based on a graphic novel by the Valencian Victor SantosThis original Netflix movie showcases a dark comic aesthetic and a few gallons of blood. Mads Mikkelsen He leads the cast with two pistols in hand, an eye patch and a lot of anger on top, leading a story full of twists and turns.
The Bourne case (Doug Liman, 2002)
A modern classic of action cinema, with a young man Matt Damon chasing the keys of his own identity. On Netflix we can find the first installment of the saga, the one that started it all, and we advance: it is still as good as we remembered it. And, in fact, if the monkey has entered you, on the platform you have the rest of the deliveries.
Triple Frontier (J.C. Chandor, 2019)
Original from Netflix, the new film by the director of 'The most violent year' brings together on screen some of the most powerful and fashionable men of the moment: Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund. There is nothing. Together they set out to rob a big drug lord. And not everything will go as expected.
The Equalizer (Antoine Fuqua, 2014)
Denzel Washington not kidding in this action movie from the director of 'Training Day'. Age is not a barrier for the protagonist to kick the asses of the bad guys and try to save innocent people who are in trouble, as in the case of Chloë Grace Moretz.
Anacleto: Secret Agent (Javier Ruiz Caldera, 2015)
Can there be a Spanish superhero that we are proud of? While we waited for 'Superlópez', we did not have a bad representative in the Anacleto de Imanol Arias (Y Quim Gutierrez as his young relay, of course), who gave us this action movie with fighting actions that are pleasant.
Pain and money (Michael Bay, 2013)
Maybe this looks like the typical testosterone movie of hunky men (see picture), pretty women, and exploding cars … and, well, it is. But be careful here: her clever load of humor makes her an unexpected satire that you cannot miss. Michael Bay, a very common name in this list, continues to give us the action we want when we seek action.
The boy (Daniel Monzón, 2014)
We have seen action movies a thousand times on the border between Mexico and the United States, or on the streets of Paris, London and New York, but when have we started to look at our own territory? The Gibraltar area, and its drug trafficking and immigration conflicts, are condensed in this electric thriller 'Made in Spain' starring Jesus Castro and led by the great Daniel Monzón ('Cell 211').
Headshot (Kimo Stamboel and Timo Tjahjanto, 2016)
Did you like 'The night comes for us', which we saw a little higher in this same list? So you have to go back to one of the director's previous movies, Timo Tjahjanto, in which he re-teams with the wonderful Iko Uwais. What a way to fight this man, Jesus. A film full of violence and blood, and the best martial arts on Netflix.
The Villain (Byung-gil Jung, 2017)
South Korean thrillers never disappoint, and this one from Byung-gil Jung is no exception. They are masters of action, and they prove it again with this story of an assassin who must lay down her arms and hide, until the secrets begin to surface. Prepare yourself for large doses of violence.
Shooter: The Shooter (Antoine Fuqua, 2007)
Who can rip off an elite sniper? Mark Wahlberg he plays a soldier with great aim who plans a relentless revenge against those who have deceived him. A film that continues to show us the actor's nerve (and liking) for action movies, and which is directed by a master of the genre like Antoine Fuqua. Winning combination.
The Mercenaries 2 (Simon West, 2012)
After leaving us all somewhat dissatisfied with the first installment, they managed to retread the second to offer exactly what the public wanted: more action, more lapidary phrases and a real shooting scene where Stallone, Schwarzenegger Y Willis share ammunition and cover. Also, as a gift, a little while Chuck Norris and a Van Damme evil that we didn't know we needed.
