The 30 best action movies on Netflix

Mission Impossible: Fallout (Christopher McQuarrie, 2018)

The fifth installment in the 'Mission Impossible' saga is, perhaps, one of the best. Until Tom Cruise He broke a foot doing one of the dangerous scenes that we see, so you can see the commitment that the actor has at his age with this franchise. More action, more script twists, more characters, and more international storylines, this movie directed by Christopher McQuarrie gives us everything we were looking for by hitting the play. And also to Henry Cavill punching the air.