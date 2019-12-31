The 29 most anticipated premiere series of 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last hours of 2019 and we take a look at what will bring us back in 2020. If you do anything we reviewed the movies, now it's time to tell you what are the most anticipated premiere series that will arrive in Spain next year.

And, the truth is that it will be a very interesting year, with some bombs like the landing of Disney + in Spain with his first series as well as the arrival of one of the Spanish fictions that is arousing more interest, 'Patria' of HBO. But those are just two examples. We start

'Dracula'

The first major premiere of the year is this collaboration between BBC and Netflix in what is the new series of the always interesting Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Inspired by the vision of Bram Stoker's character, the duo moves the mythical vampire to the streets of Victorian London in three episodes of ninety minutes.

Premiere on January 4 on Netflix

'The New Pope'

On January 11, the sequel to one of the most fascinating and aesthetically hypnotic miniseries of recent times finally arrives at HBO. Paolo Sorrentino tells on this occasion the arrival of a new pope, John Paul III (John Malkovich), who will arrive at the papacy with the ballot to reach the sole of his predecessor's shoes, played by Jude Law.

'The visitor'

Richard Price, who brought us the acclaimed 'The Night Of' a few years ago, adapts Stephen King in a ten-episode miniseries that, in my opinion, pulls too much intensity (tomorrow you have my critique of the series) in a story that It begins with the brutal murder of a child and whose main suspect has strong evidence against him and also a proven alibi: he was more than a hundred kilometers away.

Premiere on January 13 on HBO

'Evil'

Released in the US this past September, 'Evil' arrives in Spain this January after receiving a good wave of good reviews. It is also true that, coming from Robert and Michelle King, creators of authentic essentials like 'The Good Wife', 'The Good Fight' and 'Braindead', we could not expect anything else from this supernatural procedural.

Premiere: January 13 on SyFy

'Star Trek: Picard'

Don't see the desire I have (we all have the truth) to see the mythical character played by Patrick Stewart again in action. Located years after the end of 'The new generation', Picard (and the troop) will have to return to the star fleet for a great mission in a series whose promotion of nostalgia.

'Lincoln Rhyme: Hunting the Bone Collector'

Television adaptation of the novel by Jeffery Deaver, we follow Lincoln Rhyme (Russell Hornsby), a forensic criminologist who is injured during the persecution of a serial killer. When he returns to action, Lincoln will have the help of the young Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel) to hunt down the criminal while handling the most complex cases of the police department.

Premiere: January 27 at AXN

'Locke & Key'

On February 7, the comic book adaptation of Netflix arrives Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Bill Heck embody the Locke, who at the death of their father discover a whole group of keys that seem to open the mystery around the loss.

Premiere: February 7 on Netflix

'The plot against America'

David Simon returns with a new miniseries starring John Turturro and Winona Ryder. This time he adapts Philip Roth's eponymous novel that follows a Jewish family in what he sees a new xenophobic and fascist president rise to power in the 1940s.

Premiere: March 17 at HBO Spain

'The Mandalorian'

That in these times we are waiting months for the arrival of what has been one of the notable series of 2019 has fabric. But good. If all goes well, in March 2020 Disney + will arrive in Spain and with it will officially premiere in our country, the highly recommended Star Wars television raid.

'Homeland'

The great fiction premiere of HBO Spain and one of the series that since it was announced, we have wanted to know the most. In May 2020 this adaptation of the homonymous novel by Fernando Aramburu will finally arrive, which tells us the story of two families separated by the terrorism of ETA. Elena Irureta and Ane Gabarain lead the cast.

Premiere in May 2020 on HBO

'Snowpiercer'

Scott Derrickson takes the lead in the television adaptation of Bong Joon-Ho's film. Seven years after the Earth became a great ice ball, a train travels the entire globe with the surviving humanity, divided into social classes, on board. Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly lead the cast.

Premiere: Spring on TNT (in Spain on Netflix)

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond'

Ten seasons in progress and 'The Walking Dead' remains one of the most watched series worldwide. And to continue exploiting the franchise, we have a new spin-off in which we follow a group of teenagers who have been raised between walls and protected throughout the zombie apocalypse.

Spring premiere at AMC (internationally on Prime Video)

'Unit'

One of Movistar's main bets for 2020 is this police thriller created by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini. Starring Nathalie Poza, this fiction is based on the unpublished testimonies of senior anti-terrorist fighters, with special interest in jihadism.

Premiere the first half of 2020 in Movistar +

'Hunters'

Al Pacino hunting Nazis. If this no longer places it as one of the most anticipated series of 2020 I don't know anymore. We moved to New York in the seventies, where a group of people discover that senior Nazi officers are still living among us and conspire to create the Fourth Reich.

'Belgravia'

Julian Fellowes, the creator of 'Downton Abbey', has two series underway and the first one that will arrive on our screens is 'Belgravia', adaptation of his own novel set in the development of the wealthy London neighborhood. Philip Glenister and Alice Eve star in this miniseries.

Premiere in the first half of 2020 in Epix (without chain in Spain)

'30 coins'

The filming of '30 coins' has just finished, the series that Álex de la Iglesia prepares for HBO Spain and that presents the story of Vergara, an exorcist, boxer and ex-ex-convict in a parish in a remote village in Spain You will see in the middle of a great global conspiracy around the 30 coins that were given to Judas in payment for betraying Jesus Christ.

'The invisible line'

The new series by Mariano Barroso immerses us in the origins of ETA and the first murder committed by the terrorist band, back in 1968. The six-episode series features Àlex Monner, Antonio de la Torre, Anna Castillo and Asier Etxeandia in the cast. , among others.

Premiere in 2020 in Movistar +

'Run'

That Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new series for 2020 It is already a guarantee of a hole in this list. This co-stars and produces a comic thriller created by Vicky Jones, a contributor to Bridge since Fleabag was a play. Merritt Wever is a young woman looking to reinvent himself while Domhnall Gleason is the fashion guru.

'Industry'

Lena Dunham directs the new HBO drama, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and which she defines as a cross between 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Melrose Place' set in London. The series follows a group of young graduates competing for a position in one of the largest banking firms in the capital.

'Y'

After two years since a pilot was shot, culminating years of "hellish development", it seems that in 2020 we can finally see the adaptation of the masterly comic 'Y: The Last Man' by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. Barry Keoghan is Yorick, the only survivor of a global event that has erased every mammal carrying the Y chromosome.

'Invincible'

They were already late, taking into account Kirkman's pull with 'The Walking Dead' in which an adaptation of one of the best superhero comics of the 21st century materialized. Mark Grayson is a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the greatest superhero on Earth. When he begins to develop his own super powers, he will begin to be under the guidance of his father.

'Temperance'

A great production between Atresmedia and Amazon that adapts the homonymous novel by María Dueñas. A period drama that unites Mexico, Havana, London and Jerez from the rise of wine cellars through the history of Soledad (Leonor Watling) and Mauro (Rafa Novoa)

Premiere in Amazon Prime Video

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

One of the most popular series that Marvel prepares for Disney + is the one starring the two Captain America colleagues. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan re-wrap the superhero costumes in a series that takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

'Mrs. America'

Cate Blanchett embodies the controversial legislator Phyllis Schlafly, one of the most important opponents of the Equal Rights Amendment in a miniseries set in the 70s. Rose Byrne and Uzo Aduba embody some of the most prominent feminist activists of the time.

'Ripley'

With Andrew Scott as the talented Mr. Ripley, Showtime prepares a new adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novels. The series begins in New York, where a rich man hires scammer Tom Ripley to travel to Italy and convinces his son to return home. Steve Zaillian writes this eight episode drama.

Premiere in 2020 in Showtime (in Spain in Movistar +)

'Jupiter's Legacy'

Among the Mark Millar adaptations that Netflix prepares, 'Jupiter's Legacy' is the one that looks best. The creator of 'Daredevil', Steven S. DeKnight writes these eight episodes that explores a second generation of heroes who hopes to live up to his parents. Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb lead the cast.

Premiere in 2020 on Netflix

'Ratched'

After the hit of 'The Politician', the next series of Ryan Murphy for Netflix is ​​a prequel to 'Someone Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'. Created by Evan Romansky, Sarah Paulson embodies the famous nurse in a follow-up to her macabre evolution.

Premiere on Netflix in 2020.

'Idhun's memories'

Expected animated adaptation of the fantasy series of Laura Gallego, who occupies a co-writer position with Andrés Carrión in the ten episodes of the first season. The series follows Jack and Victoria, who fight to stop Kirtash, an assassin sent by Ashran to end the idhunitas who fled his tyranny.

Premiere in 2020 on Netflix

'The Stand'

We finish with the adaptation of Stephen King's 'Apocalypse' that CBS All Access is preparing for this year, even without a specific date. Alexander Skarsgård stars in this series as the Adversary, the Man in Black, with James Marsden as his antagonist. Whoopi Goldberg, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Daniel Sunjata, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga are in the cast.