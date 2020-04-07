The 29 best movie sagas in history

Share it:

Although it may seem that all this of the film sagas and the franchises It is more or less recent, the reality is quite different. Long before Marvel turned the concept upside down with its ambitious project started with 'Iron Man' in 2008, the industry was already shaping feature film series of all shapes and colors.

Below I propose a review of what, in my view, are the 29 best movie sagas which has given us the seventh art, but before we get to work, I will clarify a couple of points so that Troy does not burn against some possible absences.

The concept "saga" implies that the story to be narrated covers several generations of a family but, given the limitations of this, we are going to take a license and include franchises and trilogies, as long as they share the same protagonists or the same story, which excludes jewels such as Krzysztof Kieślowski's Three Colors Trilogy, Park Chan-wook's Revenge, or Leone's Dollar Trilogy. That said, to the mess.

007 (1962 – 2015)

If when talking about a simple trilogy there are already certain ups and downs of quality among the works that compose it, imagine doing it from a saga with 26 feature films —if we include the non-canonical ones— behind them. The titles that thicken Agent 007's legacy may include nonsense like 'The Man with the Golden Gun' or 'Die Another Day', but the more than 50 years that Ian Fleming's spy has been spending style on the big screen they translate, as a general rule, into joys. And the ones we have left!

Planet of the Apes (1968 – 2017)

Let us forget for a moment the existence of that abomination of remake that Tim Burton signed in 2001. If we succeed, and we know how to enjoy with a complicit look the aftermath, almost exploits, of the magnificent original 1968 title directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, the saga of 'the planet of the apes' is the perfect excuse to binge on science fiction. The new trilogy, directly, is the one that ends up elevating it to the seventh heaven, mixing cutting-edge technology with a narrative and a superb character treatment.

Dirty Harry (1971 – 1988)

Clear things; None of the four sequels to 'Dirty Harry' managed to match the level of genius reached by Don Siegel in his 1971 feature film. That said, the Harry Callahan pentalogy, with its violence, its tons of lapidary phrases and that bearing and presence that could only provide Clint eastwood, it is worth a complete viewing – yes, including 'The Black List'.

The Godfather (1972 – 1990)

What am I going to tell you that hasn't already been said about this trio of jewels. You may be one of those who think that 'The Godfather. Part III 'is a disgrace within the Corleone film sagaBut if you belong to that sector of spectators, do not worry, because you still have two masterpieces to rediscover over and over again while attending a master class in narrative, direction, photography, interpretation … Faced with such a wonder, one can only kneel down and give thanks to Coppola.

Rocky (1976 – 2018)

Don't say 'sports drama', say 'Rocky'. Yes, 'Rocky V' is terrible, and 'Rocky III' has been a little forgotten, but the great moments that the underrated saga starring Sylvester Stallone they're for framing, including their fantastic late sequel 'Rocky Balboa'. And in case we are left with more desire for epic boxing, beyond the main series, we are left with the two fantastic spin-offs focused on Adonis Creed.

Star Wars (1977 – 2019)

With Episode XI, titled 'The Rise of Skywalker', already released, we can finally conclude that space opera cathedral, now known as the Skywalker Saga. A galactic epic spanning three generations, narrated through nine feature films – aside from spin-offs, non-canon tapes and other transmedia productions – and more than four decades that have made history and captivated legions of fans across the globe. The 1977 George Lucas would not have believed it or had enough of wine.

Star Trek (1979 – 2016)

If the soccer classic is Real Madrid – Barcelona, ​​in the field of cinematographic space fiction, the fiercest struggle continues being the one that confronts 'Star Wars' with 'Star Trek'. I've never been a huge fan of the adventures of Kirk, Spock, and company, but the remarkable reboot by J.J. Abrams and his two recommended continuations invited me to discover an irregular, extensive franchise – only 13 feature films count – but with enviable levels of creativity. And this without counting his cathodic trajectory.

Alien (1979 – 2017)

They say that the variety is the taste, and if we apply this maxim to a series of films, it may be that the most reflected in the expression is 'Alien'. From the milestone of terror directed by Ridley Scott in 1979 to the futuristic delirium of 'Alien Resurrection', passing James Cameron's orgy of action in 'Aliens', and always without forgetting David Fincher's brutal debut in the ill-fated 'Alien 3', the xenomorph quadrology gives us a priceless dose of adrenaline. The prequels already such …

Mad Max (1979 – 2015)

Maybe 'Mad Max: Fury on the Road', the best action movie of the 21st century and one of the best in history, has attracted all the lights to the point of almost making us forget its predecessors; but A look at 1979 allows us to realize that the genius that George Miller treasures did not emerge spontaneously in 2015.. The sparing hero in the words of Mel Gibson, and now Tom Hardy, is film history, and the four wonders he stars in – yes, 'Beyond the Dome of Thunder' is also great – they deserve that title.

Indiana Jones (1981 – 2008)

Put yourself in the shoes of a child who is asked if he loves mom or dad more. Well, in that same situation I find myself when I try to find out which Indiana Jones saga movie is my favorite. It is clear that 'The kingdom of the crystal skull', despite having enjoyed it enormously, would be ruled out; But when it comes to choosing between 'The Lost Ark', 'The Temple of Doom' and 'The Last Crusade', things get complicated to the point of directly keeping all three of them. What a trio of wonders.

Terminator (1984 – 2019)

We can say that Indiana Jones has not fared too well over time, but if we compare it to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator, Indy seems to have drunk the elixir of eternal youth. The first installment of the saga is an incunabula classic, 'Terminator 2' raised the original concept to the seventh heaven, and 'The rebellion of the machines' and even 'Salvation' endure the type with solvency; but, from there … downhill and without brakes. Just for the titles of 84 and 91, the James Cameron franchise deserves to be ranked among the best in history.

Back to the Future (1985 – 1990)

Speaking of classics from the 1980s and 1990s, we couldn't miss the 'Back to the Future' trilogy; a collection of premium entertainment with a cast that oozed charisma through the pores, an exquisite direction in each of its deliveries and a domain of narrative worthy of study in film schools. A round saga even in its moments of ranting in a western key.

Grab it as you can (1988 – 1994)

Said the lieutenant Frank Drebin in the thundering 'Grab it as you can' that a good way to die is after a Lapp bites you in the eggs. Well, if you give me a choice, I would prefer to do it after breaking the box for almost five hours with a marathon of these three absurd comedies starring a Leslie Nielsen who is missed very, very much. Delusional

Crystal jungle (1988 – 2013)

I can affirm without fear of being mistaken that the film that I have seen the most times throughout my life has been 'Crystal jungle'. The John McTiernan classic, In addition to being one of the best action movies of all time, it saw the birth of one of the great icons of the big screen; a John McClane who continued to star in fantastic exercises in the genre … until the gum was stretched too much and the franchise was distorted in the fifth part. If we forgive this slip, we have a real saga bomb, fourth installment inclusive.

Jurassic Park (1993 – 2018)

The first time I saw 'Jurassic Park' it was very, very difficult to keep the jaw in place – even today it continues to cost. Steven Spielberg has us used to burying ourselves under tons of what is colloquially known as the "magic of cinema"But what King Midas accomplished in 1993 was unrepeatable. 'The Lost World' and 'Jurassic Park III' – the latter by Joe Johnston – are high enough that the entire trilogy deserves to appear in this selection. Too bad 'Jurassic World' …

View Askewniverse (1994 – 2019)

Maybe with the View Askewverse we are before a saga, a priori, impossible to conceive. Nobody in their right mind would have thought after seeing the splendid 'Clerks' in 1994 that Kevin Smith's indie bombshell could make way for a franchise that would span a quarter of a century alongside characters like Jay and Silent Bob, Dante, Randall or Brodie, in films like 'Mallrats', 'Chasing Amy' or 'Dogma'But it seems that miracles do exist after all.

Before … (1995 – 2013)

Are you looking for a series of feature films that will melt your heart, make you hug a cushion, and force you to sigh while looking at the ceiling after watching them? Richard Linklater's 'Before …' trilogy is your solution. Filmed over almost two decades with Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, these three diamonds in the rough tell one of the most beautiful – and realistic, by movie standards – love stories in the history of the seventh art. Brilliant dialogue, shovel-shot sequence shots, improvisation, and a gigantic heart for an exceptional trilogy.

Toy Story (1995 – 2019)

If we focus on purely technological aspects, Pixar made history in 1995 shaping toy 'Toy Story', the first one hundred percent CGI film in history. But the story of Woody, Buzz and company was not only a technical prodigy; It also showed the immense narrative power that the animation studio continues to show off., increased by two sequels that reached their zenith in a simply huge 'Toy Story 3'. The fourth part, despite not shining as high as its predecessor, continues to be at a level unattainable for other companies.

Mission: Impossible (1996 – 2018)

In 1996, Brian de Palma rescued the 80s series 'Misión imposible' from oblivion in a model thriller that, according to the director himself, there was no point in making a franchise. Twenty-two years later, the adventures of Ethan Hunt go for their sixth installment, and have become a benchmark in action cinema thanks to set-piece sequences at the forefront of the genre and a Tom Cruise, almost suicidal, converted into the best special effect we can imagine. Fun and adrenaline in its purest form in a saga that evolves in crescendo.

Matrix (1999 – 2003)

I open the anti-missile shield, because 'Matrix Reloaded' and 'Matrix Revolutions' are not usually very well received by the film buff, but I am unable to not defend the Neo saga, which started in 1999 by the hand from the Wachowski sisters, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and Laurence Fishburne. In case all the lore described in the trilogy seems too little, you can complement it with the delicious collection of animated short films compiled in 'Animatrix'.

X-Men (2000 – 2019)

The nurturing passage of Patrol X on the big screen is the closest thing to a roller coaster that we can imagine in terms of quality. The first two 'X-Men' are a benchmark for superhero cinema as we conceive it today, second only to Matthew Vaughn's brilliant 'First Generation' and the splendid 'Logan'. However, the other side of the coin leaves us with titles like 'The final decision', 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' or 'Dark Phoenix', which are better to forget. Luckily, there is the Bocazas Mercenary balancing the scales and saving the ballot with the two truncheons 'Deadpool'.

The Fast & The Furious (2001 – 2019)

At this point in the saga, and after so many ghosts on all four wheels, it only remains for Toretto and company to go into space – beware, because the joke could end up coming true – but it is curious to see how what started as a version bacarra of 'They call him Bodhi' set in the world of tunning, has mutated into an action-packed billionaire franchise and impossible set-pieces which already has its own spin-offs.

Harry Potter (2001 – 2018)

I would be lying if I said that I have not enjoyed the two installments of 'Fantastic Animals' more than all my approaches to the main 'Harry Potter' saga. Still, the titanic effort of Warner Bros. to shape the story arc encompassed by J.K. Rowling in eight feature films that, with the passage of time, gradually gained in darkness, depth and cinematic solidity.

The lord of the rings (2001 – 2003)

On paper, it seemed like an impossible idea, practically suicidal. Bringing from black on white to the big screen the epic fantasy par excellence, written by J.R.R. Tolkien between 1937 and 1949, was a titanic task, but Peter Jackson did the impossible, shaping three wonders who were rewarded for all their efforts with the 11 Oscars that received 'The Return of the King' in 2003. The 'The Hobbit' trilogy should not even mention it.

Jason Bourne (2002 – 2016)

It can give the feeling that, with names like James Bond or Ethan Hunt, Jason Bourne does not have a place in a selection like this, but nothing is further from reality. The series of feature films starring Matt Damon —and Jeremy Reener—, in addition to maintaining a remarkable level, whose zenith is found in 'The Bourne Ultimatum', set a precedent in terms of realization with the arrival of Paul Greengrass, his shaky-cam and his chaos ordered to the franchise.

Spider-Man (2002 – 2007)

With permission from Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, directors of the animated wonder 'Spider-Man: A New Universe', the filmmaker who has best understood the famous spider man and his universe has been Sam Raimi. For many meme factory in which it has ended up deriving 'Spider-Man 3', the second installment of the adventures and misadventures of the Peter Parker of Tobey Maguire continues to this day, one of the great adaptations of comics to the great screen that we have been able to enjoy.

Batman (2005 – 2012)

Speaking of superhero trilogies, we couldn't leave out of this list the magnificent Dark Knight trilogy. You can love or hate Christopher Nolan – with the British there seems to be no middle ground – but it must be admitted that his approach to the Batman myth laid a before and after in the subgenre, with that tone dark and gritty and that realistic treatment – within all that is possible – that was given to both the hero and his exquisite repertoire of villains.

Infinity Saga (2008 – 2019)

In terms of ambition, we may be facing THE SAGA in capital letters. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its Infinity Saga, is more than just a film project. a narrative engineering work articulated through three phases, two decades and 22 feature films – not counting 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. A true cosmic odyssey that began and ended with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and that has left billions of profits at the box office in its wake.

John Wick (2014 – 2019)

We have already talked about John McClane, Ethan Hunt, James Bond, or Max Rockatansky, worse what better way to end our selection with the best sagas than with a new one action hero it's here to stay as it amazes fans of the genre from around the world with its inimitable style; We are talking about a John Wick that, in three feature films – each one better than the last – has marked a new standard when it comes to physicality and showmanship that make the difference in your combat scenes. Never, ever, the death of a puppy has been – or will be – so worthwhile.