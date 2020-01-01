Share it:

That the phrase "reality surpasses fiction" sounds manida and is most well-worn, it is not at odds that its five words treasure a truth that is hardly debatable; And this is something that is amply demonstrated when we look at a genre like the documentary, capable of offering some of the most intense stories we can face by posing their eyes on the world around us.

As non-fiction is always a vindicable field and, sadly, something inadvertent happens in front of other types of productions, we have decided to make this list in which I have selected the ones that, in my view, are the 27 best documentary films of all time.

'Titicut Follies' (1967)

Address: Frederick Wiseman

This directorial debut by Frederick Wiseman, associate documentary filmmaker – although he detests the term – to the genre of direct cinema It is probably one of the toughest documentaries we can face. A disturbing and suffocating black and white portrait of the abuses suffered by patients of a mental institution in the mid-sixties, sparingly in words, and that uses only its visual impact to force us to keep our eyes fixed on the screen, most of the time, against our own will. Easily, my favorite documentary.

'Capturing the Friedmans' (2003)

Direction: Andrew Jarecki

Following the trail of documentary pieces of difficult digestion we find the Oscar nominee in 2003 'Capturing the Friedmans'; a key work within the criminal documentary that explores the limits of truth, the chiaroscuro of justice and the destruction of a family through a subject as delicate as pederasty. An exceptional piece that is rooted in the memory of the viewer and tests its ethical and moral code without much effort.

'Deliver Us From Evil (Deliver Us From Evil)' (2006)

Direction: Amy Berg

Rarely has a documentary been able to destroy my nerves and stir my stomach as this jewel did that served Amy Berg an Oscar nomination in 2006. A true nightmare that could well have been extracted from the most horrific horror film in which It tells the story of Father Oliver O'Grady – who raped dozens of children for two decades – and how the Catholic Church managed to cover up his crimes. Demolishing and filmed with a coldness that freezes the blood.

'Bowling for Columbine' (2002)

Direction: Michael Moore

After more than a decade of active work Michael Moore made the definitive leap to the forefront as the most incendiary political documentary filmmaker with a 'Bowling for Columbine' who won the Oscar thanks to his fantastic claiming power, a narrative agility impeccable and a sense of humor, corrosive to more power, necessary to deal as lightly as possible with such a delicate issue as gun control in the US. A point of reference within the modern documentary.

'I Am not Your Black' (2016)

Address: Raoul Peck

Without abandoning the documentary more vindicating, we go from the still current American arms problem to this exceptional essay on the history of the African-American movement in the United States, its current status and a racial problem that continues sadly in force. The intense narration of Samuel L. Jackson and an exceptional performance and assembly finish shaping one of the best exercises we have seen in this decade about to end.

'The Square' ('Al Midan', 2013)

Direction: Jehane Noujaim

Journalism in its purest form. Thus we could qualify a 'The Square' that garnered a good number of awards and nominations in the 2013 season thanks to its chronicle of the convulsive political revolution in Egypt at the beginning of the decade. An exercise whose unquestionable formal and narrative qualities are buried by its documentary value and by the way in which the viewer of the irrespirable social climate of the moment participates.

'The Act of Killing' (2012)

Direction: Joshua Oppenheimer, Christine Cynn

If we focus on terms of relevance and transcendence, 'The Act of Killing' may be the most memorable documentary of the decade – and, let's not fool ourselves, in strictly cinematographic terms exactly the same happens. The top work of Joshua Oppenheimer has been praised, on its own merits, by middle titans such as Werner Herzog or Errol Morris; and it is that his look at the genocide committed by the Indonesian death squads is unique, shocking, overwhelming and never seen. Cinema in its purest state that does not understand genres or separations between fiction and reality.

'Grizzly Man' (2005)

Direction: Werner Herzog

Speaking of Werner Herzog, it is necessary to recognize that the German has great works in his filmography, both in fiction and in the documentary -discipline that concerns us-, but among all his remarkable pieces, I must choose for personal tastes a 'Grizzly Man 'that puts the views on the life of its protagonist and its director face to face; all this to shape a reflection that goes far beyond the morbidity of its premise. A masterpiece.

'The Thin Blue Line' (1988)

Direction: Errol Morris

Errol Morris, another of the great masters of contemporary documentary, marked a before and after in the genre thanks to his impeccable 'The Thin Blue Line': a feature film that managed to reopen the court case he analyzes and set a formal precedent in the "true crime" with its use of reconstructions, graphic material and assembly. As exciting at the cinematic level as in regards to its overwhelming history.

'Shoah' (1985)

Direction: Claude Lanzmann

It may be that the task of dealing with the almost ten hours of 'Shoah' is not at all simple and, perhaps, his narrative, which dispenses with any type of recreation or archival material, is not the most benevolent with the viewer . There is no doubt that this hard wonder of Claude Lanzmann is the best document about the horrors experienced by those who suffered the Holocaust in their own flesh that we can find. An essential memory in a loud voice of the darkest side of the human race.

'The triumph of the will' ('Triumph des Willens', 1935)

Address: Leni Riefenstahl

As a general rule, it is very difficult to separate the content and message of a work from its cinematographic quality; especially when it comes to the documentary genre and revolves around such thorny issues as 'The triumph of the will'. I will not deny that it is difficult to recommend this impeccable, glorious and terrifying piece of National Socialist propaganda signed by the sublime Leni Riefenstahl, but doing justice to his cinematographic qualities, we must recognize that it is a true prodigy.

'Nazi concentration camps' ('Nazi Concentration Camps', 1945)

Direction: George Stevens

Without leaving the framework of World War II, it is fair to stop at this 60-minute compilation in which George Stevens, director of 'Deep Roots' and 'Giant', picked up the horrors of the Nazi concentration camps during his passage through the US Army Signal Corps under General Eisenhower. A document without a narrative structure, used as evidence in the Nuremberg trials that reminds us of the power of celluloid as a tool to give a perennial testimony of the world around us.

'The Cove' (2009)

Direction: Louie Psihoyos

The Oscar winner for the best documentary in 2009 is one of the worst films that an animal lover can face. Pivoting about the mass killing of dolphins in Japan, 'The Cove' oscillates between non-fiction and the most stifling thriller while giving a master class on how to remove consciences and impact on viewers with a repertoire of images as hard as revealing. Essential.

'When We Were Kings: When We Were Kings' (1996)

Direction: Leon Gast

I will always defend boxing as the most "cinematic" sport ever conceived – there is nothing more to take a look at the dozens of sports drama classics that prove it. But beyond fiction, we have this splendid documentary in which what happened during what is considered the greatest sporting event of the twentieth century is collected: a 'The Rumble in the Jungle' that faced Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, and that transcended to the ring to rise as a social, political and cultural event that was perfectly captured through the eyes of Leon Gast.

'Murderball' (2005)

Direction: Henry Alex Rubin, Dana Adam Shapiro

We do not leave the world of sport, but we do a 180º turn with respect to what was seen in the previous entry of the list; because if some adjective does not fit with 'Murderball', that is "conventional". This Oscar nominee on quadriplegic rugby players is a real savage that appeals to you with the unique discipline of the discipline on which she turns, and that forces you to stay with the jaw disengaged thanks to the extreme personalities of its protagonists.

'Hoop Dreams' (1994)

Direction: Steve James

One of the greatest virtues of the documentary is the way in which, despite focusing on a specific subject or individual, it manages to capture the essence of the era or the surrounding context. A good example of this is a 'Hoop Dreams' that, through its duo of protagonists, aspiring to touch the sky of basketball in the NBA through its career in the university league, makes a hard day-to-day radiography in the North America of the nineties.

'Man on Wire' (2008)

Direction: James Marsh

In a new show of rupture between genres, James Masrh won the Oscar for the best documentary with a 'Man on Wire' that could well qualify as one of the best thrillers of the first decade of the 21st century. Based on the artistic adventures of the tightrope walker Philippe Petit – who walked on a cable between the Twin Towers -, the film finds its greatest virtue in the portrait, almost cathartic, of its protagonist, and in its bitter post-11S posture.

'20 steps from fame' ('20 Feet From Stardom ', 2013)

Address: Morgan Neville

They have always been there, but they have rarely obtained the attention they deserve, being eclipsed by the great stars on which the light beams of the spotlights have perched. We talk about the choristers, gigantic voices that have accompanied the greatest and enriched their creations, and that with 'A 20 steps from fame' assault the stage to leave you speechless. If you love music, this is your documentary.

'Las Hurdes (Land without bread)' (1933)

Direction: Luis Buñuel

In spite of the harsh criticisms poured into this work, Luis Buñuel had to do something well so that this small medium-length film will continue so well almost eight decades after its premiere. Censored both by the Republic and during Franco, branded as propagandistic and reproved for its manipulated scenes and its twisted look at reality, 'Las Hurdes' continues to be one of the great landmarks of Spanish cinematography and another example of the genius of his creator. For better or worse.

'Dear Executioners' (1977)

Direction: Basilio Martín Patino

Basilio Martín Patino signed in 1977 what is probably my favorite Spanish documentary. A chilling 'Dear Executioners' which is much more than the spooky portrait of the three executing hands of the Franco regime on which the feature film is; It is the radiography of a spooky Spain, it is an allegation against the death penalty, it is an essential document to understand the country in which we live, to which the passage of time has given a perspective that has made it win whole. A real gem.

'The Disenchantment' (1976)

Direction: Jaime Chávarri

If Martín Patino scrutinized the ins and outs of the Franco regime through three executioners, Jaime Chávarri did the same based on an element as sacred and, at the same time, as cursed, as the family is. 'Disenchantment' offers a brilliant hour and a half as uncomfortable as transcendent in which, through lapidary phrases, and a kind of blackish sense of humor like jet, the family sunset is presented as a reflection of the decline of a Spain , as the film title says, disenchanted.

'Life Itself' (2014)

Direction: Steve James

As a good film board, one of the great personalities – perhaps the largest – of the guild to have on a pedestal and as a reference point is Roger Ebert, so this biographical documentary is absolutely essential. As a good lover of the seventh art, 'Life Itself' is essential for its review of the medium through the gaze of a titan of film criticism and for the infinite number of winks and clicks that make its viewing a delicious experience. Cinema in its purest form.

'Hearts in Darkness' ('Hearts of Darkness', 1991)

Address: Fax Bahr, George Hickenlooper, Eleanor Coppola

There are many documentaries about cinema, but feature films such as 'Apocalypse Now' are counted on the fingers. That is why 'Corazones en Tinieblas' stands as a unique document that captures the chaos and tremendous problems that reigned over the production of the war cinema cathedral orchestrated by Francis Ford Coppola. If we add that this documentary has unpublished material shot in 16mm by Eleonor Coppola, its presence on this list is more than justified.

'Jodorowsky's Dune' (2013)

Direction: Frank Pavich

In 1975, Dan O'Bannon, Moebius and H.R. Giger, led by Alejandro Jodorowsky, began working on an ambitious adaptation to the big screen of the science fiction classic "Dune" by Frank Herbert. As we all know, the project ended up falling apart, but that does not mean that the work devoted to these four geniuses did not bear fruit to something exciting that includes this wonderful documentary brimming with passion, talent and love for cinema.

'Best Worst Movie' (2009)

Direction: Michael Stephenson

A "Face B" of both 'Hearts in Darkness' and 'Jodorowsky's Dune' is this delusional genius entitled 'Best Worst Movie', which in a hilarious hour and a half tells the process of gestation of a 'Troll 2' that has transcended as one of the best worst movies ever. Cinefilia, passion for the environment and an enviable comic come together in a documentary that may not overflow quality, but that is shown as an indispensable for lovers of the seventh art, regardless of the quality of this.

'Koyaanisqatsi' (1982)

Direction: Godfrey Reggio

Between documentary cinema, experimental cinema and video art we find 'Koyaanisqatsi', the first part of the Godfrey Reggio trilogy that would culminate with 'Powaqqatsi' and 'Naqoyqatsi', in which, using only powerful images and an absolutely soundtrack Wonderful of Philip Glass, confronts modern and industrialized society with nature. An hour and a half hypnotic and transcendent to get carried away.

'Nanuk, the Eskimo' (Nanook of the North, 1922)

Direction: Robert J. Flaherty

I could not conclude this list without mentioning the film that saw the birth of the documentary genre as we know it today. A 'Nanuk, the Eskimo' who not only deserves to be praised for her status as a pioneer and an unparalleled anthropological document, but also for her own cinematographic merits.

These have been the 27 movies that I consider as the best documentaries of all time. As always in these types of lists, there is room for debate, so let's move it to the comments section: what movies would you exclude? Do you miss any other? Do not stop telling us.