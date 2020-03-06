Share it:

PlayStation 2 was a revolutionary console, both in terms of its hardware and its massive videogame catalog. It was the birth of franchises that still continue today, and kept the classics alive for future generations to enjoy. With a catalog of almost 2,000 gamesThere are dozens and dozens of games that, to this day, are still replayable classics.

To celebrate the Playstation 2 20th anniversary, these are our selections for the best PS2 games of all time.

25. Guitar Hero II

25. Guitar Hero II

Maybe Guitar Hero changed the party games for the next decade, but Guitar Hero 2 was the best moment of the series. GH2 was developed at a time when the central concept of the franchise was "catchy rock / metal themes that were fun to play on a plastic guitar" and not "funny karaoke songs that also have guitars, maybe."

Guitar Hero 2 was also the last game in the rhythmic action genre that came out before each music editor realized how much money was in it, so Harmonix had its absolute selection of songs. You had Suicidal Tendencies, Megadeth, Danzig, Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, Iggy and the Stooges … whatever you wanted, you had it. And cool amount.

24. Sly Cooper 2: Band of Thieves

24. Sly Cooper 2: Band of Thieves

The Sly Cooper series is a wonderfully unique combination of family action, stealth and really funny script, and Sly 2: Band of Thieves exemplifies this better than any other installment in the franchise. Its genuinely enjoyable story is presented with a varied and intriguing set of worlds to explore, along with the ability to play like the entire Sly team, including the powerful Murray and Bentley technology expert. And with a really exciting stealth at the center of everything, Sly 2 offered an original experience, the best of the trilogy; one that was unlike anything else in the Sony pantheon at that time.

23. ICO

23. ICO

For a game that was desasaplanded almost entirely around an escort mission, which were almost universally vilified, even in 2001, it ended up being incredible. Part of that success is due to the quality of their puzzles, but just as important was how Ico develops the link between its two main characters. It conveyed a deep personal connection not through dialogue, but through the simple act of navigating together through its labyrinthine castle. It is one of the best examples of minimalist narrative to date, not to mention an excellent showcase on how to tell stories in a way that only video games can do.

22. NBA Street, Vol. 2

22. NBA Street, Vol. 2

NBA Street 2 is arcade-style basketball at its best. The visually striking but easy-to-execute movements attracted a more casual sporting audience, while the excellent handling of the ball and the alasaplandment of the stars is irresistible to basketball fans. With 4 game modes and the ability to unlock street characters and NBA legends alike, NBA Street is an always attractive loop of crossovers and mates with more style and swag than anyone could ask for, but above all, there is nothing like going face to face against a friend to try to break some ankles.

21. Kingdom Hearts II

21. Kingdom Hearts II

Kingdom Hearts II is an excellent example of how sequels can improve their predecessor. While we recommend playing the first before the second to get the full effect, Kingdom Hearts II offered the best series combat thanks to a mixture of magic, its particular Keyblade, different form states for the protagonist Sora and more.

And his exploration of mythology offered a satisfactory depth to the ideas and characters introduced in the first game, even despite its rather long introduction section. Kingdom Hearts II may not be the best starting point, but every facet, from its desasapland of worlds to its history and its combat, is emblematic of why so many Disney and Final Fantasy fans fell in love with the franchise.

20. Tony Hawk's Underground

20. Tony Hawk's Underground

THUG took everything that was great in the Tony Hawk series and added it. The story was fun and cheesy, the soundtrack was great, with over 70 licensed tracks, and the features of creating a skater / skatepark / trick were super easy to use and surprisingly deep (plus, you can unlock and play as Iron Man!) While there were some mixed reactions from the community to its story mode and its seemingly Jackass-inspired humor, Underground was the best Pro Skater game in all but name and something else. If you ever return to the franchise in the future, we are likely to see that many of the features that were released in this game return for another race.

19. Disgaea: Hour of Darkness

19. Disgaea: Hour of Darkness

Long after the initial release of Disgaea, it remains one of the most iconic games of the generation. Isometric battlefields full of enemies and a variety of characters with different abilities and weapons will surely keep you occupied with all the tactical possibilities in your adventure with the demon prince Laharl throughout the Underworld. Sure, sometimes it can be heavy, but Disgaea thrives despite it. Its extravagant gothic themes, comic characters and a deliciously intricate combat make it an infinitely entertaining classic that you can leave and revisit at any time.

18. Ratchet & Clank 3

18. Ratchet & Clank 3

The Ratchet & Clank series was exceptional from the beginning, providing adorable characters, stories spanning galaxies and lots of extravagant weapons. The third installment was the largest so far, with a mountain of new devices and mini-games, along with one of the most ambitious online modes ever seen on the console at that time. What other game allows you to use a Suction Cannon to turn an army of enemies into missiles?

17. Beyond Good & Evil

17. Beyond Good & Evil

With its combination of action and exploration, a unique world and a cast of diverse, charming and hilarious characters, Beyond Good & Evil is one of the most prominent PS2 classics. His world is full of strange monsters, a hovercraft repair shop run by rhinoceros lovers of reggae and many secrets to discover. Nothing really is the same, and it is not surprising that fans have spent so many years waiting for a sequel to be released someday.

16. Burnout Revenge

16. Burnout Revenge

Whether running through its streets, making it through traffic, or trying to cause the greatest possible mess in crash mode, Burnout Revenge relied on one thing: speed. Short doses of action accumulated as much as vehicles on their way, and would often result in lost hours in the search for the gold medal at each event. Yes, the races with Takedown offered their own set of emotions, but this was the apex of the series and the last Burnout game that included a crash mode, which makes it even more frustrating that no one has been able to capture the magic of mode (successfully) and replicate it since then.

15. Psychonauts

15. Psychonauts

Psychonauts turned the classic summer tale about coming of age with secret agents with psychic powers in a way that makes both aspects harmonize beautifully. It is a challenging and often hilarious action and platform game that tells a great story, and it does so while taking you through some really incredible levels, each evoking the twisted psyche of the mind that is imagining it.

Psychonauts is full of memorable moments and incredible desasaplands, both visual and gaming, that stand out as impressive to this day.

14. Devil May Cry 3

14. Devil May Cry 3

Devil May Cry 3 is not just one of the most influential action games of all time, it is simply one of the best in history. Even at its most basic levels, Devil May Cry 3 offers challenging but rewarding combat, an excellent history of dark and twisted family ties, and some of the most entertaining scenes you'll find, even when compared to modern games. However, going deeper, it would be difficult to find a combat system with a higher skill ceiling, or one that allows more creativity than Devil May Cry 3.

13. Katamari Damacy

13. Katamari Damacy

Katamari Damacy is absurd chaos in the best possible way. It's the simplest mechanical concept you can find: push your ball to tangle things up and get really big, combined with the craziest layer of paint imaginable. This non-stop parade of ridiculous scenarios and hilarious views is a joy not only because of how silly everything is, but also because it is infinitely optimistic at all times. And although filming can be simple, that mechanical core is really so much fun that Katamari Damacy immediately rolls up people's hearts and has not yet stopped doing it almost two decades later.

