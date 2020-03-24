The 24 best movies to watch as a family on Netflix

Does family play night and you don't know what to see? Do not worry: If you have Netflix at hand, we recommend more than twenty movies perfect for the whole family. Some are more adult (it does not hurt to address complicated issues, as does the bread of war) and others surrender to pure entertainment (Spielberg, teacher), but what is certain is that they are all great movies that you have What to see at least once in life. And if it is with the family, the better.
Have you already chosen what you are going to see this afternoon as a family?
one
Space Jam (Joe Pytka, 1996)
A great success in the family cinema of the 90s, led by the basketball player Michael Jordan and the Looney Toones. An impossible mix? Wait to see the results: a hilarious comedy for all ages in which the famous animated characters they will have to learn to play basketball to beat evil aliens. In that game they are playing for their stay on Earth.
two
My neighbor Totoro (Hayao Miyazaki, 1988)
A classic of Japanese animation that must pass from generation to generation as an inalienable intangible heritage. And is that the film of Hayao Miyazaki not the acclaimed flagship (and corporate image) Studio Ghibli by chance. In it she tells the story of two sisters who go to live in the country with their father to be closer to their mother, who is recovering from an illness in a nearby hospital. In the forest that surrounds them lives a magical being, called Totoro, who makes the wind blow and travels in a bus.
3
The route to El Dorado (Bibo Bergeron and Don Paul, 2000)
Although often forgotten, this is one of the funniest animated adventures film has given us. Tulio and Miguel (Miguel and Tulio!) They embark on stowaways on the ship of the Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés, who goes in search of the legend of El Dorado, that is, a city full of solid gold. Mythical film from the DreamWorks studio. There is life beyond Disney-Pixar.
4
Ghostbusters (Ivan Reitman, 1984)
The legacy of these ghost hunters lives on more than thirty years later, and their reasons have. The group formed by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis Y Ernie hudson They starred in one of the most iconic adventure and fantasy films of the 1980s, in which they were dedicated to saving New York from the threat of ghosts, even if at first no one believed in them. It is not difficult to understand why.
5
Kubo and the two magic ropes (Travis Knight, 2016)
Tired of Disney-Pixar animation at home? Do you want something different? Without a doubt, Kubo will give you what you need. A story of adventure, family and magic from the hand of Laika Study, in which a child must go in search of his father's magic armor to be able to fight the monsters that try to finish him off. A film full of surprises, different and very exciting.
6
The endless story (Wolfgang Petersen, 1984)
If your kids are fans of 'Stranger Things' and have wondered what Suzie was singing at the end of the third season of the series, now is the time to put this iconic movie from the 80s on. Based on the novel by Michael Ende and turned into a family classic of European cinema, it tells the story of a boy who devours the pages of a book in the attic of his house until he realizes that he will be a key piece in the plot.
7
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Tim Burton, 2005)
This movie from Tim Burton brought back to the big screen the chiripitiflautica novel of Roald Dahl, which already had a version in the 70s with Gene Wilder. Is now Johnny Depp who wears the top hat of the boss of the most incredible chocolate factory in the world, Willy Wonka, who has invited a group of children with the aim of selecting among them an heir for his mysterious and sweet business.
8
The Harry Potter saga (2001 – 2011)
In the Netflix catalog you can find each and every one of the movies in the saga Harry Potter, based on the books of J.K. Rowling and that they are in their own right one of the great phenomena of the 21st century. They are also, and especially the first, perfect movies to watch with the family, with viewers of all ages, who can discover the magical world of Hogwarts and its brave students.
9
The castle in the sky (Hayao Miyazaki, 1986)
It is one of the least known movies by Hayao Miyazaki, but also one of his most luminous, entertaining and charismatic adventure stories. A true gem to discover on Netflix, through its two young protagonists: a girl who keeps the secret to find a floating island lost for thousands of years and a brave boy who will help her get out of this dangerous adventure alive.
10
In Search of the Lost Ark (Steven Spielberg, 1981)
At the dawn of World War II, an archaeologist jumps from university classrooms to adventures on the ground, aiming to retrieve valuable historical objects. Some of them really powerful. Steven spielberg awaits you on Netflix with one of his most legendary films, one of the greatest hits of the 80s cinema, starring Harrison Ford and that we will never tire of seeing.
eleven
The girl who jumped through time (Mamoru Hosoda, 2006)
The North American animation is very good, but do not lose sight of the Japanese: even beyond Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki, there are movies that will surprise you. This is the case of this film by Mamoru Hosoda, the only one we can find on Netflix and that uses time travel to build an exciting and enjoyable 'teen' story for any member of the family.
12
Shrek (Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, 2001)
After a decade of Disney princesses, Dreamworks appeared in 2001 with this story of a green and grumpy ogre who, with the help of a talking donkey, will rescue a princess from the highest of the highest tower to hand it over to a megalomaniac prince who is obsessed with his own beauty. The result? A hilarious comedy without hair on the tongue or shame in the face of flatulence that has become a cult film.
13
Paddington 2 (Paul King, 2017)
Never before has a movie starring a bear captivated critics, especially this sequel. The saga directed by Paul king tells the adventures of a bear named Paddington in London, living side by side with humans and trying to make a living like any citizen. But everything changes when the gift he was preparing for his aunt, a pop-up book, is stolen. And it will do its best to find it.
14
The most soccer (Miguel Ángel Lamata, 2018)
There is no sport that creates more obsession in our country than soccer. We take it so seriously that the star group of children in this movie is willing to do whatever it takes to save their team, Soto Alto F.C., which has been too many defeats and is about to drop to second. Directed by Michelangelo Lamata, this comedy for the whole family promises to make us have a good time between goals and childhood dreams.
fifteen
Hotel Transilvania (Genndy Tartakovsky, 2012)
The entire saga created by Genndy Tartakovsky is on Netflix, and it's time to give it a try (or watch it for the umpteenth time). The story stars the Warner's most famous monsters, from Dracula to Frankenstein through the Invisible Man or the Mummy, but in a way that we have never seen them before: running a hotel, the Hotel Transilvania, where they protect themselves from the threat of humans.
16
Klaus (Sergio Pablos, 2019)
It may be unmistakably Christmassy, but this movie by Sergio Pablos It is captivating at any time of the year. Nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Film, this production from The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine tells us about the origins of Santa Claus (in a beautiful and unexpected way) through the story of an apprentice postman who must learn to fend for himself same when his father cuts the tap to him.
17
Jumanji (Joe Johnston, 1995)
If you are a family fond of board games, watch out for this movie by Robin Williams: Maybe it convinces you to never try a new game again. The adventures that the characters in this classic 90s film have to experience are pure entertainment, with images that will take a long time to get out of your head.
18
Bread (Neverland Journey) (Joe Wright, 2015)
New version of the classic boy character who didn't want to grow up, Peter Pan. Based on the original story of J.M. Barrie that Disney brought to the animated cinema in 1953, this film by Joe Wright Reencounter us with the same characters, but somewhat changed and full of surprises. An adventure film that gives the classic a twist without losing the magical essence that characterizes it.
19
Nicky the Witch's Apprentice (Hayao Miyazaki, 1989)
Between Studio Ghibli movies there are all kinds of stories, but this is one of the most innocent and luminous. Its protagonist, Nicky, is a witch's apprentice who moves to a new city to seek life and develop her powers. To survive, he starts a delivery service that will bring him many headaches, but will also teach him what is truly important in life.
twenty
Catch the flag (Enrique Gato, 2015)
This Goya-winning Spanish animated film will take us into outer space. Directed by Enrique Gato, tells us the story of a billionaire who wants to erase the arrival to the Moon from history, but three young adventurers will do everything possible to stop him. An entertaining and familiar adventure that uses historical ideas to immerse ourselves in a visually incredible world.
twenty-one
Matilda (Danny de Vito, 1996)
One of the most indisputable classics of family cinema from the 90s is waiting for you on Netflix: a mini-superhero with telekinetic powers who seeks to leave her home to do good with her abilities. Adaptation of a story by Roald Dahl, the story starts as many laughs to children as to adults.
22
All in one day (John Hughes, 1986)
John Hughes, a teacher of the teenage cinema of the 80s, signed with this film one of his wildest and least romantic adventures. A very young Matthew Broderick becomes the eternal Ferris Bueller, a student who decides to skip classes and go to town with his two best friends. An undoubtedly iconic film.
2. 3
The bread of war (Nora Twomey, 2017)
Sometimes, the stories starred by children can make us understand – both adults and children – the impact of problems to which we are perhaps not paying enough attention. This movie from Nora Twomey, nominated for an Oscar, takes us to the center of Afghanistan, and her dramatic history – with the occasional touch of humor – can make us learn a lot. Not everything is laughter in life.
24
Clueless (Amy Heckerling, 1995)
You may not have read Jane Austen, but without a doubt you can see their stories (or versions of them) scattered throughout our cinephile culture. This is one of his best examples: this modern 'Emma' played by Alice Silverstone He has made a place for himself in the pantheon of 'teen' cinema, and it is that he has charisma in abundance.
. (tagsToTranslate) best movies netflix (t) movies to watch as a family netflix (t) family movies (t) movies to see (t) movies to do with children (t) netflix kids movies
Add Comment