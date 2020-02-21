The 23 best vintage series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Movistar +

Share it:

Last. How we like it So many years of Humanity history give many ways to explore it with stories of all kinds and television fiction was not going to be less giving sensational series set in the past. That's why today we bring you a selection of the 23 best vintage series that we can find on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Movistar +.

Before making this listing, let's define what we understand by a period fiction ". As with almost all genres, this sails in a sea of ​​ambiguities especially when used, in many cases, as a synonym for the historical genre. A debate that occurs in literature, in cinema and that affects, of course, television. So much so that the historical genre can be considered as a subgenre of the period.

I think that the approach to the plot and characters are different enough when talking about time and history, that we can mark the limit there. In 'Ficcionando: Spanish television series', its coordinators (Belén Puebla Martínez, Elena Carrillo Pascual and Ana Isabel Íñigo Jurado) distinguish the "pure" period series such as "distant to a current era with fictional characters and plots" ('Downton Abbey').

From there I think it is convenient to include in this list those series that, having recognizable plots and characters, encompass fiction beyond the reconstruction of historical facts ('Me, Claudio'). As for the era, we have to set the limit at a time far enough so that it does not transmit nostalgia (eg 'Stranger Things' is not worth it).

For the elaboration of this list, I have set the limit in the 1960s (or in series set 40-50 years before its issuance). Let's start:

'Downton Abbey'

I couldn't think of any other way to start the list other than with the mother of all the fictions of the past few years. Julian Fellowes signs the British phenomenon that follow a family of aristocrats (and their servants) during the twenties and twenties of the twentieth century. An interesting portrait of the aristocracy in a time of decline that has been a success with six seasons and a film.

'Plague'

Although season 2 has attracted less attention, we must recognize that Movistar + did a very good job to ensure that 'La peste', a drama that began in a Seville ravaged by black plague in the seventeenth century, it was the house emblem series. A blockbuster with all of the law.

'Outlander'

With a certain fantastic touch (time transfers), Starz's proposal takes us to the Scottish highlands of the 18th century, in the context of the Jacobite uprisings, we follow the story of Claire (Caltriona Balfte), a war nurse who is mysteriously moved to 1743, where she meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

'Mad Men'

In the "limit" that we have set ourselves to talk about "time", is this television masterpiece. Matthew Wiener signs one of the series that has revolutionized television in the 21st century with the story of Don Draper (Jon Hamm), an ambitious publicist while browsing his own miseries (and some other virtue).

'Boardwalk Empire'

Shortly after 'The Sopranos', Terence Winter, one of his usual screenwriters, allied with Martin Scorsese to explore the story of Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi), an important Atlantic City businessman who manages to elude authorities during the Dry Law. A treatise on organized crime in which historical (Al Capone) and fictional figures are mixed.

'The wonderful Mrs. Maisel'

Let's go in the late 50s of the 20th century to learn the story of Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a young woman who decides to take the reins of her life and try to launch a career as a comedian. A wonderful and award-winning series by Amy Sherman-Palladino, of these that gives us life.

'The time between seams'

Ambitious and surprisingly good adaptation of María Dueñas' novel with Adriana Ugarte in the leading role. Sira, a young Madrid dressmaker, decides to run away with the man she has fallen in love with. However, the play goes badly and will be seen in situations in which he did not imagine seeing himself.

'Great hotel'

Also of Spanish and vintage invoice, this time set in a coastal luxury hotel of the early twentieth century that comes a young man trying to find the truth about the disappearance of his sister. Great mysteries and secrets will haunt the halls of this series that was one of the first major overseas hits of the past decade.

'The Knick'

Superb series directed by Steven Soderbergh that gets fully into the dynamics of a New York hospital in 1900. Through its two seasons, filmed with an almost documentary tone, we have an exciting exploration of modern medicine in this era, as well as an x-ray of the city in those years.

'Peaky Blinders'

You practically do not need to present this piece of criminal drama set in the low Birminghan funds in the post-Great War period. Steven Knight signs the, at the moment, five seasons of which the British series consists.

'Alias ​​Grace'

Based on Margaret Atwood's novel, this Canadian production is a fascinating approach to the psyche of a real murderer over six episodes. A pretty delicate and beautifully built miniseries.

'Deadwood'

Awesome western which brings us to the era of expansion of a small American town with the annexation of Dakota as a state of the Union. Three seasons and a movie starring Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant.

'Rome'

If 'Deadwood' demystified the western, with 'Roma' HBO did the same with the conception we have about the great Roman empire. Through two legionaries, Bruno Heller explore the period between the rise and fall of Julius Caesar and the beginning of the empire Properly said.

'Vikings'

We continue in our stop by historical scenarios with capital letters to know the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his forays into medieval Europe. The series is now in its final stretch, but it has left us more than glorious moments.

'Spartacus'

We return to the bloodiest peplum with the reconstruction of the history of Spartacus in a series that, I recognize, it pulls a lot back for the "trinket" it seems. However, once the barrier of sex, violence and free stone cardboard has been overcome, it becomes a series of those that you devour immediately with a great ending.

'Just before Christ'

We do not leave the great Rome to get into this hilarious comedy starring Julián López representing a patrician who, to save the honor of his family, decides to go to the front of the Roman legions. A great series that covers a broad spectrum of humor.

'Gentleman Jack'

The fascinating and Anne Lister's unknown figure is explored in this markedly feminine series that follows the story of a landowner and industrialist in Halifax. Only for the acting lesson that Suranne Jones marks, followed by an agile and very well-executed script, is it worthwhile to approach the series.

'Warrior'

Amazing series born from the mind of Bruce Lee but developed decades later by immersing ourselves in the San Francisco of the 19th century. A macarra series, with violent bands, interesting characters and subplots without much complication in a cocktail the sea of ​​enjoyable.

'Red Eagle'

Do not lavish much in our fiction, but the adventure genre has given us good series like that of 'Red Eagle', the story of Gonzalo de Montalvo (David Janer), who transforms into a hooded adventurer to investigate the death of his wife, something that will lead him to discover an even greater conspiracy in the heart of the kingdom.

'Curro Jiménez'

Now that Movistar prepares 'Libertad', it is an ideal time to claim the most mythical Spanish bandit drama. Sancho Gracia fights against the French and injustice in the Spain of the early nineteenth century with the Student and the Algarrobo among many others.

'April 14th. The Republic'

Unfortunate series, more for his fate and for the problems he had to broadcast his season 2 (eight years he spent in a drawer). A beautiful spin-off of another great period drama, 'The Lady', with the De la Torre family in the center living the turbulent times of the beginning of the Second Spanish Republic.

'Versailles'

It seemed that on this list we were quite forgetting the palatial drama, but here comes this French-Canadian co-production set in 17th-century France and the expansion of the well-known Palace of Versailles. Loves and conspiracies shake hands in this bright and addictive drama.

'Poldark'

It's funny the little noise that seems to cause 'Poldark' but the fan phenomenon behind it. This British series starring Aidan Turner as the character that gives title to the story, a soldier who returns home after fighting in the war of the North American Revolution. There he meets his house in ruins and his great love promised to another.

