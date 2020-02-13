The 23 best romantic movies of all time

Share it:

A new February 14 is coming, congratulations to all the lovers in the world. Nobody said it was easy, and in fact it is not, but fortunately, there we have the magic of cinema to wash our brains and make us believe that, maybe, love is the force that moves the world. Hey, maybe not, but the good times we've had with him romantic cinema No one takes it from us.

What you need is love

Romantic movies can be fun, tragic, classic animated or very modern. If yours is to love and feel loved, there is nothing better than seeing a good fiction about two people who suffer and enjoy together. Therapy? Maybe, but since there are many and they don't end, we will celebrate Valentine's Day remembering some of the best romantic movies of all time.

Water form

Address: Guillermo del Toro

Distribution: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones

Only a lover of monsters like Guillermo del Toro could propose a romance between a human woman and the creature of the black lagoon of our times. Sally Hawkins is a force of nature (in addition to the best possible mom for Paddington) and steals our hearts in her flaky romantic adventure with Doug Jones. Surrounded by a cast full of charisma, 'La forma del agua', perhaps, is the best film by the Mexican filmmaker. Of course, be careful if your passion in this life is cats.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The shape of water'.

Forget about me! (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind)

Address: Michel Gondry

Distribution: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood, Mark Ruffalo

With a script by Charlie Kaufman and Gondry behind the camera, the film dispenses with romantic conventions to reflect on love, memory and the need to stay with painful emotions. The nonlinear narrative navigate between the break and happy days of the relationship between Joel and Clementine, who make the drastic decision to completely forget each other. Who could pay for such treatment. Better than the time machine.

Criticize Espinof: 'Forget me'.

Virgin at 40

Address: Judd Apatow

Distribution: Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen

One of the masterpieces of the Apatow director is this very complete discovery of love, its celebration and the sexual act, as well as serving as presentation of a batch of comedians who now dominate the genre with a master hand. For many, the first time with Seth Rogen on the big screen. Carell and Keener are absolutely adorable and the musical number that closes the movie, a milestone. It's not another stupid American comedy.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Virgin at 40'.

Brokeback Mountain

Address: Ang Lee

Distribution: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams

A modern classic thanks to the incredible performances of Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal and the delicate direction of Ang Lee, who won an Oscar for his work. 'Brokeback Mountain' is a film full of tenderness on a taboo subject, the forbidden desire. The story of two cowboys who slowly fall in love with each other is powerful and credible thanks to a cast for perfect that also includes Randy Quaid, Linda Cardellini and Anna Faris.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Brokeback Mountain'.

Chasing Amy

Address: Kevin Smith

Distribution: Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Kevin Smith, Jason Lee

The quintessential independent romantic comedy of the 90s was a film that maintains an elegance obviously doomed to the most zarrapastrous fashion of the decade. The romance between comic book artist Holden and Alyssa, marked a generation. His sexual policy is as outdated as his costumes, but the script nails references and pop concerns and remains one of Smith's most endearing stories.

Up

Address: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

Go crapier people these Pixar, showing that pure love always ends badly. If everything is wonderful, you will cry. If everything is bullshit, you will cry too. Life, the good things in life, but also the bad things, are seen in an absolutely prodigious prologue that possibly nobody in their right mind will want to see again. No need to do: never forget.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Up'.

Love at close range (True Romance)

Address: Tony Scott

Distribution: Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Gary Oldman

The story devised by Quentin Tarantino drinks from the bad lands of yesteryear (lands for which the same music even played) and became, on its own merits, one of Tony Scott's greatest films. 'Amor a quemarropa' is a party with a split of aúpa, a lot of cameos, violence of the 90's and good heart. Yes, maybe the end is not up to the previous hours, but in the end the story of Clarence and Alabama is one of the greatest love stories never filmed

Criticism in Espinof: 'Love at close range'.

Brief encounter

Address: David Lean

Distribution: Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard

David Lean's film is infinitely romantic and melancholic. Without the need to know at all what happens in their lives, not at least beyond what is necessary and in common, the film becomes a powerful tale of impossible love. 'Brief encounter' touched on some delicate issues of the time, themes that according to current standards seem quite common. And he did it with a stiletto. A romantic classic but also a lesson in the best cinema classic.

Carol

Address: Todd Haynes

Distribution: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, Kyle Chandler

Todd Haynes knows a lot about dodgy loves and seemed the best option for an adaptation of a novel by Patricia Highsmith in which no one is killed. 'Carol' is a touching melodrama so elegant that it is hard to believe that it is not a lost movie that has been found in a Manhattan store.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Carol'.

Roxanne

Address: Fred Schepisi

Distribution: Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah, Shelley Duvall, Rick Rossovich, Fred Willard

I'm sorry, but this is much better, more fun and much more modern (even today, more than 30 years later) than the popular verse text that adapts one of Steve Martin's best interpretations. Its revolutionary Cyrano firefighter works for an audience of then as for now. Classic tangle in search of true love where it matters little to know perfectly where it will go if everyone is having a great time.

The diaryof Bridget Jones

Address: Sharon Maguire

Distribution: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Jim Broadbent

The multi-award Renee Zellweger put herself in the shoes (and pajamas) of Helen Fielding's character in an endearing comic-romantic story full of laughs, quirky characters and blue soup. Hugh Grant and Colin Firth and the magic of continuing to have to write a newspaper with a pen on paper because the Internet, at that time, was only for celebrities in balls. Well, like now.

As we were

Address: Sydney Pollack

Distribution: Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand, Bradford Dillman, Viveca Lindfors

Arthur Laurents adapts his own novel in a melodrama starring a couple that never got to mate. Opposites attract, but do not necessarily work. His narrative achieves a sad and discouraging tone. The soundtrack of Marvin Hamlisch is still one of the most exciting scores for romantic cinema Hollywood classic more glamorous.

The queen of Africa

Address: John Huston

Distribution: Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn

A Hollywood classic that makes a romance a suicide mission in the First World War. Katharine Hepburn is the Methodist missionary who convinces the rude and fox captain Humphrey Bogart to repair her steamboat on a dangerous journey on the Ulanga River. John Huston and his male star did not get sick from drinking bad water. Think what you want.

The ideal boy (The Wedding Singer)

Address: Frank Coraci

Distribution: Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, Christine Taylor, Allen Covert, Alexis Arquette

The most demanding filmmakers will say that 'Punch-Drunk Love' is Adam Sandler's best romantic film, but the rest of us will stay with this singing wedding (if we do not choose the excellent '50 first dates') where Sandler and Drew Barrymore give credibility and joy and we also have a hilarious John Lovitz out there doing what he does best.

Call me by Your Name

Address: Luca Guadagnino

Distribution: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg

First love, feelings that wake up and confuse us. The look of the arrival of the love that Luca Guadagnino makes has been full of praise, nominations and some prize. Teen Elio is developing a deeper relationship with Oliver, his father's research assistant. Shot in beautiful country landscapes in the sun. Michael Stuhlbarg is the great cover of a function to which his two protagonists stole all the prominence. Especially Timothée Chalamet.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Call my by Your Name'.

Titanic

Address: James Cameron

Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Gloria Stuart, Bill Paxton

Do you really have to present 'Titanic' to someone by now? Since everything that has been said about this has been said doubly historic epic, I would like to highlight the appearance of Billy Zane in the hilarious 'Holmes & Watson', one of the last comedies to be really massacred by critics. In it we see Zane climb aboard the great ship that would never return.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Titanic'.

Apartment

Address: Billy Wilder

Distribution: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray, Ray Walston

Billy Wilder, at the top of his film reign, manages Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine through a film that explores better than any other, loneliness, despair and meeting A world that you give a damn about. Five Academy Awards over ten nominations, including best film, director and original screenplay, although none of its protagonists won the jackpot.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The apartment'.

Zombies Party (Shaun of the Dead)

Address: Edgar Wright

Distribution: Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, Nick Frost, Bill Nighy

It wasn't Edgar Wright's debut, but as if it were. With the passage of time, 'Shaun of the Dead' is still large and there is plenty of heart and brain. A romantic comedy with zombies that speaks like no other (perhaps with the permission of the comedies on the maturity of Apatow) of commitment and fears surrounding it. You look at a masterpiece wherever you look.

Annie hall

Address: Woody Allen

Distribution: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Carol Kane, Paul Simon

'Annie Hall' remains one of the best romantic comedies ever made. Maybe the best. The film avoids falling into emotional abuse to focus on small daily moments full of joy and / or disappointment with ruptures of the fourth wall and a lot of bad drool. It is not very likely that With which it is falling I will win new adherents, but it is impossible to forget for all who have already enjoyed it.

10 reasons to hate you

Address: Gil Junger

Distribution: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levit

The 90s were left over from Shakespeare, but perhaps the coolest of all was this charming tale located in a Seattle high school. He turned rookies Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles into stars and put someone else into orbit. All topics are as we had never seen them before a prodigious rhythm.

Caught in time

Address: Harold Ramis

Distribution: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky

The sarcastic meteorologist Phil Connors gets caught in a temporary loop in which he is forced to become his best version and be able to conquer the girl of his dreams. The film is still an icon and a recurring classic that has even had a sequel in this latest Super Bowl. When Bill Murray was a guarantee of fun.

Her

Address: Spike Jonze

Distribution: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pratt

The most beautiful dehumanization ever seen on a movie screen. Jonze at full capacity serving on a tray an overwhelming reflection to an ideal cast. Another of those roles of the star of 'Joker' that deserved greater recognition, although it seems that painting like a clown adds points facing the prestige of one of the great stars of the interpretation of the current cinema.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Her'.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Address: Mike Newell

Distribution: Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, Simon Callow, James Fleet, John Hannah

Newell, a veteran who had touched all possible clubs, from the adaptation of Bram Stoker with Charlton Heston to the television adventures of young Indiana Jones, knew how to handle the rise of Richard Curtis from the small screen. The result is a delicious comedy that somehow established the British genre among the spectators of all the world.