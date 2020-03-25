The 23 Best Disney Movies +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arrival of Disney + in Spain has meant the landing of another player in the battle for the supremacy of streaming. This new platform has both lights and shadows and it seems destined for a very specific type of audience, but soon after one delves into its catalog, one will surely find several titles that bring back great memories and others to discover.

After reviewing the most outstanding series available, today it is time for Espinof to make a selection of the best movies available at Disney +. For this we have also opted for variety, structuring the list into four sections and choosing the best in each of them. Without further ado, I leave you with the 23 chosen.

Disney classics

The titles on which both the studio and animated cinema were founded.

‘Basil, the superdetective mouse’

Probably the choice that surprises you the most since for many this rereading with mice by Sherlock Holmes is an already forgotten title – or at most they remember the undeniable visual vigor of the final stretch – when it should not be the case. In the end it is still a case in which the rivalry between the protagonist and Ratigan, one of the best villains in the Disney catalog, stands out. Without unnecessary breaks and with a couple of anthological songs, it is an ideal option if you are looking for something different within the company's animated production.

Criticism in Espinof

'The Lion King'

A milestone that marked a whole generation of spectators. A film that is difficult to put some but. A memorable villain, a hero with whom it is possible to empathize and who is not afraid to show his weaknesses, some fun and charismatic cronies, not to mention that the fact that triggers his departure is surely the scene with the most emotional resonance that we have given a Disney Classic.

Criticism in Espinof

'Beauty and the Beast'

In my opinion, the definitive fairy tale of the company that made history as the first animated film to be nominated for the Oscar for best film. Finally, he did not take it, but what will always last is the gap he left in our hearts from the extraordinary start, presenting the protagonist through one of the excellent songs that populate the story.

Criticism in Espinof

'Lilo and Stitch'

Disney released almost consecutively two very different titles within the usual in the company as ‘The Emperor and his follies’ and the one that concerns us here. However, in ‘Lilo and Stitch’ he was able to better integrate that exotic factor that the character of Stitch brings to offer an approximation to the importance of the family that knows how to touch your heart whenever things as crazy as fun are not happening.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Vaiana’

An in-depth review of the concept of Disney Princess to the point that the fact of being it to become somewhat anecdotal. Supported by the great songs of the creator of ‘Hamilton’, in ‘Vaiana’ you will find an unforgettable adventure supported by its two charismatic protagonists and which perfectly combines fun, emotion and ecological message.

Criticism in Espinof

Pixar

Disney's first major acquisition in this 21st century was from the other animation studio that could really shade it.

'Coconut'

A joy that knows how to use a Mexican holiday to create its own universe and offer a delicious exploration of the family and what we remember about it. It starts as a nice and fun movie so as not to stop growing fluidly and that feels natural, also having a strong visual identity and knowing how to hit the target whenever it is proposed.

Criticism in Espinof

'Reverse'

A fascinating exploration of an essential stage in life through the feelings of a girl, very well differentiated both for what each one represents and for what the story gets from them. It also manages to mix fun with emotion very well instead of concentrating the whole second section at the end and I have no problem repeating that it is the best Pixar film to date.

Criticism in Espinof

'The Incredibles'

A movie that was both a great superhero movie and a parody of a sub-genre that was still starting to take off at the time. The passage of time has only served to make its validity even clearer and that the adventure it poses continues to function as a shot.

Criticism in Espinof

Story Toy Story ’

It was hard to choose just one of the top three of what could have been the best trilogy of all time if a fourth installment had not been made. For that of which it will always be better to see things in order I have chosen the first one because in addition to continuing to be an unforgettable adventure with a wonderful gallery of characters, it also has the special force of the first time, both for the saga itself and for Pixar .

Criticism in Espinof

‘Up’

An entertaining adventure film, with moments of sea of ​​fun and that develops very well the relationship between its two protagonists, not to mention the endearing Dug. On her weighs the burden that her first minutes awaken such unanimity that it seems that what comes next is not worth it when without it she would already deserve her place here.

Criticism in Espinof

Star Wars and Marvel

The two large franchises acquired by Disney in recent years and which have been the basis for it to become the dominant company in cinema worldwide.

'The Empire Strikes Back'

It is not for nothing the most commented title when talking about sequels that are better than the first installment. An exciting and dark title that allowed the franchise to grow and take it in a direction that many did not expect, also having a climax in style with the final great revelation.

Criticism in Espinof

'A new hope'

The movie that started it all. What could have been a simple science fiction and adventure film was the basis of what is probably the most important franchise in film history. It also has the innocence of building something new with enthusiasm instead of squeezing something, something that is contagious at all levels and allows its young cast to show a great freshness.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

For me it is still the best Marvel movie to date. Based on the spy thrillers of the 70s, the Russo brothers hit the target in their way of integrating Captain America alone in today's world, wonderfully establishing the true foundations of his professional relationship with Black Widow and also creates a very entertaining film but with a little more background than usual in this universe of superheroes.

Criticism in Espinof

'Guardians of the Galaxy'

James Gunn knew how to get the most out of a group of superheroes that very few knew to build a franchise of his own within the MCU so closely associated with him that Disney had no choice but to back down after firing him. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is the demonstration that a director can really leave his mark on Marvel cinema, also creating a hilarious movie that has absolutely hit the target when it comes to choosing all the team members.

Criticism in Espinof

'The Avengers'

Something simply unrepeatable. Marvel had done several things very well, but it was here that the popularity of the MCU skyrocketed, and with good reason. Joss Whedon knew how to plan a great mission in which all the characters had their plot of importance – the exception would be Hawkeye, something that was already corrected in the sequel -, he introduced a humor that here worked like a charm and also knew how to equip this adventure of an enviable sense of spectacle in the final battle.

Criticism in Espinof

Others

Other titles that we find in his catalog mostly in real action, but also some animated production.

'The Lone Ranger'

A very battered film already during its production phase that was released practically doomed, but at the moment of truth it turned out to be a very funny adventure film with an energetic start and a last half hour that is quite a milestone of entertainment cinema . For this alone, it would be worth seeing, but even in its extensive central part, which is the least accomplished of the function, it is still a more than correct pastime.

Criticism in Espinof

'The search'

The adventures of Indiana Jones are sorely missed in the Disney + catalog and among its many substitutes we may be looking at the best. At no time is he ashamed of this reference and a film that works as a shot is supported mainly by a rather inspired Nicolas Cage – and restrained for what is usual for him. In fact, I do not consider it at all rash to say that this film is much more enjoyable than the fourth installment of the saga led by Harrison Ford.

Criticism in Espinof

'The Muppets'

A great example of how to do things right when revitalizing a franchise that was not going through its best hours then. With several unforgettable songs – one of them I even chose to play during my wedding – and a contagious nerve, Jason Segel knew how to give these characters a new energy without betraying their roots, and the presence of Amy Adams is also appreciated. By the way, a pity that there is no sign of ‘Enchanted’ in the Disney + catalog.

Criticism in Espinof

'Nightmare Before Christmas'

A miracle of animation cinema and a tireless machine for generating merchandising, to the point that more than one will have taken a fancy for it. Hobby that should disappear at the same time you see it again, because it still is, since it is a musical tale with touches of terror, it is still a delight that works both as a Halloween and Christmas classic. A film that knew how to integrate all of Tim Burton's imagination but without giving in to his vices to find his own voice.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’

Jack Sparrow has earned himself a privileged place among the most popular characters in film history. The franchise may have been somewhat erratic, but the first installment is still a great adventure with a director behind who knows how to control the action, a great sense of humor and a stunning Johnny Depp with a performance that was justly recognized with an Oscar nomination.

Criticism in Espinof

'Who cheated on roger rabbit?'

An impossible miracle today, since Roger Zemeckis was able to use characters from different franchises to build this hybrid between real action and animation to build unstoppable entertainment that is also not afraid of being a bit dark when the occasion requires it. Of course, comedy and adventure prevail, managing to establish an unrepeatable dynamic between Bob Hoskins and the crazy boyfriend of Jessica Rabbit.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Sky High’

A different superhero movie with many possibilities to become a franchise that unfortunately we will never see. It stands out for a familiar approach that does not mean that it is exclusively aimed at the smallest of the house, since there is an interest in creating their own universe, with a well-chosen young cast, perfectly complemented by faces better known as Kurt Russell or Bruce Campbell. A hobby with which to have a great time.

Criticism in Espinof

'Home alone'

Quite a classic of family cinema and the catapult to fame of a Macaulay Culkin that fit perfectly into the character of Kevin McCallister. John Hughes also knew how to make his house become a deadly plot without ever being repetitive, using physical humor to see all the problems that thieves go through played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.