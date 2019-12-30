         The 21 best science fiction movies of the decade

Share it:

A whole decade, and more in a genre as it is science fiction, which is characterized by its constant search for novelty, to enter unexplored terrain, it goes a long way. We have had from recovery of mythical franchises (from 'Mad Max' to 'Blade Runner' or 'Planet of the Apes', going through many others – not all with the same commercial fortune -) to more independent discoveries that have given variety to genre for ten years full of surprises (from 'Ex-Machina' to 'Attack the Block', going through 'High-Life', 'Under the Skin' or 'Annihilation').

Nor should we forget the great phenomenon of science fiction mainstream of this decade: Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm, Marvel and Fox make it an absolutely monstrous science fiction producer. A science fiction absolutely nuanced to the public's taste, but It is impossible to assess this last decade in the genre without taking into account the turnaround that 'Star Wars' has given, again in the front line of fire of popular taste, beyond the fans, and the construction of superheroes as a narrative mainstream by excellence. To this is added the Fox catalog, with gender franchises under his belt as 'Alien', 'Predator' or 'The fly', and to which no output has yet been given.





In general terms, the feeling is that in this decade the mass of the internet has diversified the fandom, which has led us to an era of science fiction in which both tougher approaches can be accommodated (the literary resurgence of the genre thanks to much more active and vocal fans has a good part of it) and more massive ones. Not so long ago, a success of the genre like 'The Matrix' marked fashions, styles, narratives and even extended tentacles to other genres such as terror (what is 'Resident Evil', if not an exploit of Matrix with zombies). Now there is so much variety that subgenres continually arise (he points out: hopepunk and climate science fiction) and diversification does not stop.

Faced with such a variety we have asked some of the fans of the genre on Webedia to elucidate a list perhaps not definitive, but with some essential science fiction milestones of recent years. We have avoided repetitions to make this more varied, but in the end we include the most voted titles for your comfort and fun. A decade to remember, and to which we will certainly return when time travel is a daily thing.

'Origin (Inception)' (2010)

We always say that everything is invented. But there are artists who still find a way to keep the environment in which they work fresh and exciting. In 2010, Christopher Nolan came from revolutionizing the comic film with 'The Dark Knight', and before closing his Batman trilogy he wanted to offer an original, different show, a unique experience for the public. It was titled 'Origin' ('Inception').

Today, nine years later, we are used to it. It has been discussed to satiety, it has been referenced, imitated, parodied … Like any film whose strength depends on visual effects, its impact capacity has diminished. The flaws of Nolan's cinema are more evident. However, despite everything, it still works like a clock. The concept is powerful, the narrative is very ingenious, it catches the music of Hans Zimmer, and the cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio keeps the film alive at all times. It is a great fantastic adventure that does not give truce and that achieves amazing moments, never seen before in the cinema. Therefore, 'Origen' deserves a place among the best of science fiction of the decade.

Juan Luis Caviaro (director of Espinof)

'Looper' (2012)

It seems that many people are discovering the great director that is Rian Johnson in the wake of 'Daggers in the back', but this man had previously given birth to the great 'Looper'. A film with a very good premise and that does not decay in its development, which has a Joseph Gordon-Levitt who performs at a high level even trying not to make himself, but Bruce Willis. It has its little things, of course, and would not withstand careful dissection but 'Looper' deserves to be part of the science fiction elite of this decade for multiple reasons. It will be cult, if it is not already.

Samuel Fernandez (editor in Xataka Mobile)

'Dredd' (2012)

'Dredd' may not be the most rounded film on this list (although others with much more popularity would want to exhibit such crystalline virtues so boldly), and of course it is clear that it is not the most ambitious. But I think it's worth it, between so much transcendental humanism and so much space opera with ínfulas, stop for a moment to claim a film that sinks his intentions in the same root of science fiction: comics and cheap literature. And not anyway: the script of 'Dredd' comes from Alex Garland, who has already appeared on this list with 'Ex Machina' and that, if this list were extended to the rest of the century it would appear mentioned more times, both towards the past (the so-called 'Sunshine', the foundational '28 days later ') as towards the future (the future adaptation of' Halo ').

'Dredd' is based on a comic simply essential to understand current science fiction, visionary in its devastating mix of pulp without complexes and British social criticism at two hundred percent revolutions. And in its simple, direct film structure, from going from point A to point B leaving as many corpses as possible along the way tune in to the best movie of this article ('Mad Max: Fury Road'), the best movie of action of this century ('The Raid') and the only film that has understood well (but well) the nostalgia of the eighties ('Attack the Block'). The result can boast of being the best adaptation of a non-superhero comic of the decade and of a film that reminds us that science fiction is also anger, rage, satire, violence and visionary images that you had never seen before. All of that is 'Dredd', and if you disagree, right-handed isocubes.

John Tones (editor in Xataka)

'Holy Motors' (2012)

Starting from an image as fascinating as it is evocative and full of intrigue, Leos Carax introduces the viewer into a dystopian and delusional universe, making him an accomplice of a tremendously sensory and absolutely cinematic journey towards the very origin of the question about the meaning of art. To the shout of "for the beauty of the gesture", embodied in the figure of the overwhelming Denis Lavant, the filmmaker leads us through the illusory, deformed and sometimes even disfigured image of a dream Paris and travels through the ins and outs of taste, sensitivity, feeling and memory in a truly physical way. Hypnotic and disconcerting, ‘Holy Motors’ is an unbeatable work as full of meaning as enjoyable and growing with each new view.

Sara Martínez Ruiz (collaborator in Espinof)

'How difficult it is to be a god' (2013)

If a movie starring the most glittering stars in modern cinema history, directed by one of the greatest authors of the new Hollywood and direct to your living room, is a demanding experience, I don't know very well how to describe the posthumous work of Alexei German, 'How difficult it is to be a god'. Medieval, infectious science fiction, based on the work of Boris and Arkadiy Strugatskiy, the same behind ‘Stalker’ and ‘Monday starts on Saturday’, it can be one of the most unpleasant movies in movie history.

A casting delivered and led by Leonid Yarmolnik gives everything in this exploration, almost documentary (many of the characters that swarm look at the camera and the viewer will feel it as something logical), about a scientific team on planet Arkanar, a world that is in the medieval phase of its own history. You tell and it seems incredible. You live it and it will be unforgettable. Try it, it's in Filmin. The story, by the way, already had a version directed by Peter Fleischmann in 1989 under the title ‘The power of a god’. The film won a couple of awards in the 1990 edition of the Sitges festival, the best screenplay and best music.

Kiko Vega (editor in Espinof)

'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Now that in 2020 a new one is going to be released reboot In series form, it is worth visiting 'Snowpiercer', a science fiction film about a rebellion aboard a train that travels a post-apocalyptic and icy world. All those who protest that movies should not have a political message they will meet here with a very clear and large banner that speaks of class struggle, of the system's ability to absorb a rebellion or climate change, among other issues. Already in itself, this Bong Joon-ho movie would shine for its proposal and its unstoppable staging from left to right, but it has an aúpa cast with Chris Evans, John Hurt, Jamie Bell, Ed Harris or Tilda Swinton . It is not about wondering why you have not seen it, but why you have not seen it again, at least once again.

Adrián Álvarez (collaborator in Xataka and Espinof)

'The congress' (2013)

If 'Holy Motors' was a recognition of the death of the cinema in which the moral was that, before the ruin, the show must continue, 'The congress' was a cinematographic oracle whose prophecies continue to be fulfilled. With Stanislaw Lem's 'Futurology Congress' as the backbone, Ari Folman's film expands from the real image to the animation of fleischerian inspiration and saturated pop elements to represent a pretended imagined future that continues to crystallize in a present in the that Will Smith, Robert De Niro or Joe Pesci rejuvenated have become involuntary avatars of the celluloid as a chimera and of the imposition of the digital image that Robin Wright embodies in the film as the protagonist of the bridge towards actor digitalization. No lack of virtues or exuberance, 'The congress' is an overflowing work that adds without prediction or concert predictions about the mutations of contemporary cinema, maternity or pharmacological dystopia of the Huxleyan court.

Antonio Ramón Jiménez Peña (collaborator in Espinof)

'Gravity' (2013)

'Gravity' could have simply been a sensational technical virguería in which Alfonso Cuarón returned to show that virtuosity that he had already displayed in the splendid 'Children of men'. He could also have stayed in one of those showy works because of the great use he makes of 3D or only having stood out for the sensational interpretation of Sandra Bullock. But is that in addition to that It is a work with a lot of heart that maintains the tension with brilliance not only because of the dangerous situation to which his protagonist faces, but also because he manages to break that emotional barrier between spectator and fiction so that one feels almost as his own what happens to his protagonist. 'Gravity gets something almost impossible. You are seduced by the look with its impressive visual section, it conquers your heart with Bullock's emotional journey and you get to really turn on the brain to reflect on everything it poses.

Mikel Zorrilla (editor in Espinof)

'Her' (2013)

'Her' is, like other films of the genre, a vision of a future that in this case seems to be especially close. It unites two technological segments that are already a reality –artificial intelligence and the intersection of technology with the search for a partner– and places us in a future that in a certain way is already seen in countries like Japan, in which personal relationships are in many cases different from traditional ones. The treatment of the theme and the performance of Joaquin Phoenix (with the dubbing, that the voice of the machine outside Scarlett Johansson is not relevant) are exemplary, and at least in my case he managed to cause that disturbing feeling of "I mean , what about Tinder, which is already worrying, are we going to this? "

Javier Pastor (editor in Xataka)

'Coherence' (2013)

The hitherto unique (and modest) film directed in 2013 by James Ward Byrkit, which was awarded at several of the most important fantasy film festivals such as Sitges, Austin or Bilbao, tells the story of a group of friends that meets for dinner the night a comet will spend very close to Earth. Just as this passes, there is a blackout … and everything gets complicated. In the neighborhood there is only one house with light, and when two members of the group decide to go there to contact the neighbors, a game of universes and parallel realities begins from which, if as a spectator you have already entered, it is impossible to leave. It is entertaining but not able, indecipherable at some times and, ultimately, it works as a kind of customary sci-fi in which you don't know what paths the story is going to take. 'Coherence' is 90 minutes of challenges to logic to pass pipe watching the protagonists suffer. As a curiosity: the movie was filmed at the director's house and the script was undefined. The fact that they are improvising actors made me fall in love a little more with her.

Maria Alba (collaborator in Espinof)

'Predestination' (2014)

I've always had some devotion to the stories of temporary travel and, although I keep hope, a part of me knows that I will never find something as crazy, convoluted and well-born as 'Predestination'. On paper a fairly simple story, an organization that travels in time trying to stop terrorist attacks, but the hour and peak that lasts the tape is one of those science fiction festivals that manages to blow your head every two times three . It is not one of those names that monopolize front pages constantly with the surname of overprinted cult film, but one that I recommend whenever I can.

Rubén Márquez (Editor in Xataka)

On the edge of tomorrow (2014)

Choosing a single film as the best of the decade in its genre seems an almost impossible task. In a hypothetical list I would put a good handful of them to compete for the throne, sure, but as it happens what happens, and both 'Interstellar' and 'The Arrival' are taken by other companions, I stay with 'On the edge of tomorrow' .

If my memory does not fail me, I think we are facing one of the few cases in which Hollywood decides to bring a Japanese novel to the big screen. In this case 'All You Need Is Kill' by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, with Doug Liman as director, the huge Christopher McQuarrie in the scriptwriting team and two luxury protas: Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise.

What can be more science fiction than a time loop? Well, a temporary loop with an alien invasion and exotrages. Let's say 'On the edge of tomorrow' is the futuristic version of 'Trapped in time' and his wonderful groundhog day, where the protagonists must find the correct sequence of actions to undo the loop. And it's all so well tied and it's all so nice and fun that it can't be left out as one of the best films of the genre of the whole decade. "

Alex CD (director of Extra Life)

'Interstellar' (2014)

'Interstellar' is a work of art in capital letters. I think it is one of Cristopher Nolan's great creations, not only because of the history, which is capable of keeping you on the couch for the 169 minutes that lasts, but for how physical theorists like wormholes and relativity have been introduced. Evidently it helped to have Kip Thorne, scientific advisor.

Also, I love the mime that was put to the small details, like that when the ship moves in space there is no sound. It also stands out for how concepts such as singularity, gravity or space-time are explained so that even the least learned in physics is able to understand them. It is one of those movies that any science fiction fan should see at least once in a lifetime.

José García (editor in Xataka)

'Mad Max: Fury on the road' (2014)

There is no list of the best of the decade that is not 'Mad Max: Fury on the road'. In the great pages of culture and entertainment you can find a quarter of the saga that changed the post-apocalyptic cinema first in many of them. There is so much conviction and coincidences that there is no doubt. George Miller's movie disheveled us on the movie screen and we haven't recovered from that one. The feeling he left was that after that, no action movie would be up to par. We had to close the cinema. The passing of the years has left many great fantasy films, many trilogy closures and shared universes. But no, nothing has hit us again like the two-hour round trip with tuned cars and kamikazes with spray in the mouth looking for Valhalla. We left the cinema full of adrenaline, thinking "What a day! What a beautiful day!" and since then, none has come to overcome it.

Jorge Loser (editor in Espinof)

'Mars (The Martian)' (2015)

A castaway on Mars. The idea of ​​being alone on a desert island, but on a planetary level. Behind this creepy premise is a perhaps not so recognized masterpiece by Ridley Scott. With an amazing photograph, a timed pace and a great performance by Matt Damon, 'Mars (The Martian)' is a faithful recreation of what such an adversity would mean.

Like almost all films of the genre, scientifically speaking, it may have some flaws, but it is noted that on this occasion they put special care andl film breathes science in small details such as protective suit, travel times, pressurized habitat or the rescue itself. A survival drama that manages to transmit and reach the viewer, without losing a point of irony and optimism.

Enrique Pérez (editor in Xataka)

'Ex Machina' (2015)

In the era of ‘Black Mirror’ it is always appreciated that an author looks at the past and knows how to distance himself from the current current without needing to flee from it. Alex Garland did it in an unbeatable way in what is undoubtedly one of the great science fiction films of recent years.

And it is that the whole genre is concentrated here: poisoned digital gifts, mephistophalic firms, laboratories, mad doctors… even modern Frankenstein monsters (Prometheus) or fatal women. In this case, they are also the same.

Divided into test sessions, Garland steps forward from the fabulous (fabled) formula with which Spielberg completed Stanley Kubrick's idea of ​​artificial intelligence. The theory of drunken relativity, another brilliant point, only makes that brilliant bastard that Oscar Isaac embodies impeccably more hateful.

Microexpression as a mirror of the soul and echoes of European fantasy, which had more entrails than cables, inside that cabin of horrors in the forest that will open to a new world dominated by machines.

Masterpiece.

Kiko Vega (editor in Espinof)

'Star Wars – The Force Awakens' (2015)

Regardless of whether you are a fan of the 'Star Wars' saga or not, you cannot deny that The first of the last trilogy of the most famous film saga in the history of cinema is one of the premieres / events of the decade. In addition, J.J. Abrams, a declared fan of the adventures of Luke, Leia, Han and company, made the movie that he (and the millions of fans around the world) wanted to see: tell practically the same story, but at another time, with new characters and returning to the usual (and they are almost like family). But with 'The Force Awakens', Abrams gave us much more, something I corroborated by going to see 'The Rise of Skywalker' and meeting a 12-year-old girl disguised as Rey, the new heroine of 'Star Wars': a female character totally away from stereotypes and at the height of becoming a reference for many girls and boys.

Lucia Ros (collaborator of Espinof)

'The arrival' (2016)

Denis Villenueve manages to place ‘The Arrival’ as the first film about aliens that comes out of the canon of the pre-established by the genre. His approach to language is not only innovative when addressing the plot, but it ignores the war and testosterone conflicts that usually surround these types of tapes. The choice and location of the music, together with the rhythm and control of the suspense make 'The arrival' one of those films so immersive that when you finish them it is difficult to return to retake the reality that exists outside of it.

Irene Sierra (editor on Magnet)

'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

The challenge before Denis Villeneuve when he was proposed to take over the direction of dirección Blade Runner 2049 ’was titanic. Tuning a sequel to the height of the timeless classic that Ridley Scott directed in 1982 seemed unlikely, and yet, in my opinion Villeneuve came out graceful. ‘Blade Runner 2049’ does not have the cathartic moments that have caused ‘Blade Runner’, the original, to leave an indelible mark on the many fans who love this movie. But It has personality, is impeccably directed and scrupulously respects the universe created by Philip K. Dick that with so much success and a great dose of freedom Scott moved to the big screen.

These are the reasons why ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is, for me, one of the best science fiction films of the decade that we are about to leave behind. On my particular podium, it is accompanied by ‘The Arrival’, another great Villeneuve film, and ‘Interstellar’, perhaps Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious project to date. I cross my fingers so that the ‘Dune’ revisit that the Canadian filmmaker is currently preparing has a quality comparable to that of his other films.

Juan Carlos Lopez (Editor in Xataka)

'Annihilation' (2018)

When Alex Garland signed in 2014 that cathedral of science fiction cinema entitled ‘Ex-Machina’, with which he embraced the purest and cerebral vision of the genre, many saw almost impossible what could raise the bar in their future works; but, with ‘Annihilation’, the Briton reaffirmed himself as an authority within the current sci-fi landscape. And is that few recent film stories have explored the idiosyncrasy of the human being in such a smart and devastating way, combining a technical invoice and a portentous address with an existentialist grounds that get under the skin and remain with you long after having finished viewing. A real gem to return to a thousand times, as horrendous and terrifying as beautiful.

Victor Lopez (Editor in Espinof)

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

It can be debated openly and soundly if 'Infinity War' is the best film at UCM, or not, but it is beyond doubt that Marvel Studios' masterpiece is also the greatest champion of Science Fiction on the big screen of the decade. Moreover, it has been praised as ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ of our generation. Big words.

Not all merit lies in its 149 minutes – which fly by – but in the way of converging ten years of individual and intertwined stories into a real carousel of emotions, special effects, technology that borders on fantasy and battles that take place on different planets With Tony Stark at the helm, nothing less. Pure Sci Fi, yes, but also pure spectacle.

The Russo Brothers knew how to collect the witness of the Marvel studios and raise the whole to all levels, flying the head to millions of spectators worldwide and turning Thanos and his infamous cosmic click into a timeless icon of those that are no longer seen in modern feature films. Of those that occur once a year and hopefully.

But, above all, it is a production that manages to expand the limits of science fiction in such a natural way – and without sacrificing explosiveness – that it becomes enjoyable for all audiences. Taking the impact and the draft reserved for others space operas and ambitious plots with artificial intelligence, cyberpunk, dystopia or robotics for a whole decade. Even the one of 'Avengers: Endgame', its own sequel.

Frankie MB (editor in Extra Life) Avengers: Infinity War

'A quiet place' (2018)

The golden rule of any fiction: if you set clear limits, do not make a single movement that can take you out of them. That knows so well ‘A quiet place’ that is his greatest gift: ** create an oppressive environment in which you suspend any hit that you could put to the premise. And yes, the premise is crazy **: mysterious alien creatures capable of hearing any minimal noise have led the Earth to the apocalypse, killing anyone who speaks, steps on a branch or whispers a little louder. That is, the aliens that are your father napping.

John Krasinski marks so beautifully the rules of the game that we enter with him in a fascinating universe that lasts what has to last and that, possibly, cannot continue beyond (despite the sequel announced). The most suffocating film, the cinematic experience with the most skin-deep nerves of recent months.

Probertoj (editor in Xataka)