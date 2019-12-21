The 21 best science fiction and fantasy films of the decade (2010-2019)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mary Shelley Georges Méliès. 'Captain Video'. Science fiction bears a whopping 200 years swarming between pages, frames or serials. And, although in many occasions their stories focus on the end times, the truth is that the future of science fiction is one of the most mutable, grateful and squeezable films.

Myths of the Future

The terror of the lists is here, that time of the year where those of us who dedicate ourselves to typing things about cinema spend dozens of hours in front of the computer to gather things that we believe deserve your attention. This is not going to be over. Nor is it a provocation. In this list that I start now with a movie with which we all agree, some will surely be included. will unleash the wrath of Khan himself.

Here is room for everyone. From the largest and most spectacular to the most personal and simple science fiction. From the laser beam to the purely cerebral genre. From noise to silence. Just make memory and think about what you need to see. If I recommend it, it is worth it. Let's go there.

Mad Max: Fury on the road (2015)

Direction: George miller

Distribution: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne

Everything is in place. Even what nobody expected. The matriarchal affair, the milking machines, the chocolates in the safe, the continuous movement without pause, the guitarist, the "creatures", the desert, the rush … Everything fits into that infinite universe that is Rockatansky's world, where it doesn't matter what happened or at least how it happened. When one believed that a form of filmmaking was coming here to finish, it turns out that what happened was that the myth was restarted. And the cinema. Perhaps, the only one of those sequels-reboots-call it x is really worth it.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Mad Max: Fury on the road'.

Under the Skin (2013)

Direction: Jonathan Glazer

Distribution: Scarlett Johansson, Paul Brannigan, Robert J. Goodwin

It would be bold to recommend an experimental film, (almost) silent and bizarre as 'Under the Skin' to any viewer who does not agree with the less commercial and daring cinema. Beyond the detail, Glazer's greatest success has been that of accentuate the right moments with the best possible music. The score of Mica Levi will not stop playing for a season. The rest, marginal desolation, huge restlessness (the beach or underwater sessions are the strengths of the film) and very bad vibes. Lousy.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Under the Skin'.

Dredd (2012)

Direction: Pete Travis

Distribution: Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby, Lena Headey

Together with 'Punisher 2: War Zone', the adaptation of violent comic and macarra always forgotten by everyone. Rough action cinema of the eighties full of amazing synthesizers as a sound setting. As if that were not enough, ninety minutes. I don't know what else the team responsible for this could have done little miracle that came at a bad time. How we miss you, Mega-City One. How beautiful you are.

Interstellar (2014)

Direction: Christopher Nolan

Distribution: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Commercial cinema with science fiction, a priori harder and more demanding. Visual (and sonic) echoes to the most accessible Spielberg, a bit of explanations in secret lairs mark the house, a giant iPod that walks and, just when we thought we were not going to see much beyond "Farmer looking for Galaxy", the thing He gets solemn and pulls hard (scientific) porn on its final stretch. We will always have the blinds of Vigalondo, the imagination to power and the rest of ingenious mischief that live on a round script, but it is that the images and music of 'Interstellar' are from another galaxy.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Interstellar'.

Looper (2012)

Direction: Rian johnson

Distribution: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt

I don't know if Rian Johnson sounds like something to you. He is a filmmaker who debuted by moving Raymond Chandler to the toughest high schools in America. After an experiment that could cost a career (ask Richard Kelly), here we have it with an intelligent story as noir as that, but with a brutal fantastic addition That still works like a charm. Conveined, intriguing, exciting and effective as few. Much more than a hobby.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Looper'.

The incident (2014)

Direction: Isaac Ezban

Distribution: Raúl Méndez, Humberto Busto, Nailea Norvind

Smart, economic science fiction and with all the love in the world. Isaac Ezban debuted without making noise and the festivals of the world were circulating his works without haste, but without pause. Hopefully his next projects, without scripts signed by him, will not be lost in infinity. At the moment you can try to discover his taste for fantastic desolation in a prime opera of those that make you a follower of a filmmaker immediately. Find it on Netflix before it disappears.

Origin (Inception, 2010)

Direction: Christopher Nolan

Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page

Wow Again here, Mr. Nolan. The Matrix of the director of the dark knight trilogy, despite his alarmist musical moments and some other somewhat forced interpretation, has the merit of being understandable to everyone. Although I am very aware of reminding you how cool it is every ten minutes, this twisted thriller, like the splendid 'Interstellar', has the incontestable merit of being completely understandable For any viewer. And that is only available to the great storytellers.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Origin'.

Ex Machina (2015)

Direction: Alex Garland

Distribution: Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac

NaturHAAL size 9000. There is a lot to scratch in here. In the background and in the form of the film and also in the form and background of that house on the mountain, the most logical end of the world For humans. Put a body of sin before us and we are already lost. If, moreover, that body belongs to an artificial intelligence that knows our desires and passions, see you later. It is tiny and tremendously overwhelming.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Ex Machina'.

Edge of Tomorrow (Edge of Tomorrow, 2014)

Direction: Doug Liman

Distribution: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson

"Trapped in time of war" was an excellent reminder of the good eye that Tom Cruise usually has. Perfect mix of what we like most in life (action, aliens, death, destruction, Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton), had Christopher McQuarrie in the script (adapting to Hiroshi Sakurazaka) and a little less than two hours (Miracle!) To play ad infinitum to the war of the worlds. Fun, thrilling. An exemplary blockbuster from Doug Liman.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Direction: James gunn

Distribution: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel

With 'Super', Gunn left 'Kick-Ass' at the height of 'The Great American Hero'. With his guardians, he highlighted the soullessness of the other great galaxy, just before Abrams' leaden resuscitation maneuver. The start of the film is light years (not a joke) of any other film in the studio, maybe that's why the company took the opportunity to change the presentation curtain and show it after a prologue where Gunn has brought us back to earth. To the deepest.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Guardians of the galaxy'.

Coherence (2013)

Direction: James Ward Byrkit

Distribution: Emily Baldoni, Maury Sterling, Nicholas Brendon

Among Sundance's most hateful movies and the most biased science fiction is one of the great films of the genre "dinner has been complicated" for the last few years. An intelligent, demanding premise, but not as much as Shane Carruth's. His taste for the classics of 'The Twilight Zone' makes us gain a place in our hearts … and brains. To see, rest and return to it.

Attack the Block (2011)

Direction: Joe cornish

Distribution: John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker, Alex Esmail, Franz Drameh

Cornish is an excellent scriptwriter and a very playful director, and with his series b on Martian Malts who invade the wrong neighborhood he won the love and respect of half the world. An unexpected breath of fresh air that left trembling to the face A of this album, the much more traditional 'Super 8' by J.J. Abrams

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Direction: Ilya Naishuller

Distribution: Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky, Haley Bennett

Can you be more revved than the two 'Crank' tapes together? The answer is yes.

'Hardcore Henry' is a wild first-person epic about the adrenaline survival of a mute cyborg. A Frankenstein monster that went well and uses the language of video games (the first-person shooter is evident, but also the platforms) to mark an ultraviolent and spiritual variation of the most classic science fiction in a bad Moscow afternoon. A winner, a blood feast that begins with the credits and the prettiest (and eighties) close-up of the film. Copy.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Hardcore Henry'.

Prometheus (2012)

Direction: Ridley Scott

Distribution: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba

'Prometheus' is thrilling adventure cinema, alive, something that involves gods and humans, mere mortals, and an android who keeps wondering if eggs or chickens. But that android is immortal. That android is a bastard. That android is Prometheus. In spite of everything, the only one who has the answer to the question is Ridley Scott, who celebrated his power with this old school freedom and entertainment party.

Chronicle (2012)

Direction: Josh Trank

Distribution: Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan

Josh Trank had the world ahead after this fabulous opera prima. His three fantastic, designed with his (former) colleague Max Landis, worked much better than the four that were to come. Almost closer to the 'Jackass' spirit than the ever-mentioned 'Akira', which also, these superpowerful youth diaries are a good breeding ground for audiences who are tired of receiving the same thing over and over again.

The Bay (2012)

Direction: Barry levinson

Distribution: Kristen Connolly, Christopher Denham, Andy Stahl

It is a documentary in found footage format of horror very well run, light, minimal and filmed with desire by a director more accustomed to other prestigious pomposities. In addition to lasting rather little and having a very interesting soundtrack, it contains at least a couple or three extraordinary mutilations that deserve the price of admission. Fun and desire to look to the past With some credits that are pure love. Ideal for Halloween.

Upstream Color (2013)

Direction: Shane carruth

Distribution: Amy Seimetz, Shane Carruth, Andrew Sensenig, Thiago Martins

Did you think that with 'Primer' we had already witnessed the devilish and mystical of Carruth? His still last film may sin of being too cumbersome (among us: it is indescribable), but that's why the conflicts of his characters are ours: they are just as lost as we are. All those hits are really an incentive to never stop going through that brainstorm.

Unlimited (Upgrade, 2018)

Direction: Leigh whannell

Distribution: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson

A true video club classic for a time where cars already have autopilot. The reference salad that Leigh Whannell handles are the same ones that roamed your head every weekend when you ran to rent a movie from the bookshelf. Huge miniature macarra and the most amazing and consistent initial credits with the genre you've seen in your life.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Upgrade'.

Colossal (2016)

Direction: Nacho Vigalondo

Distribution: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Tim Blake Nelson

A lollipop in a schoolyard can cause a kaiju on the other side of the world. Where there were banners before, there are now windows to the inner courtyard where we keep our miseries, hoping they don't stink the rest of the neighbors that transit that gigantic common area that is life. 'Colossal' is almost a western in which the town stays small for two such big gunmen. Y Nacho Vigalondo's best movie.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Colossal'.

Melancholia (2011)

Direction: Lars von Trier

Distribution: Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kiefer Sutherland

That the best day of your life is the last and the worst at the same time is something that can only offer a mind as punished and punishing as that of the crazy Danish genius. While everyone thinks of miracles with incredible astronauts and bombs that avoid a definitive disaster, we actually do the accounts badly and we disappear from the face of the earth. It looks like the most realistic apocalypse of movie history.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Melancholia'.

How difficult it is to be a god (Hard to be a God, 2013)