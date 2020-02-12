The 21 best romantic series on Netflix

Share it:

Oh love How easy it seems in series and movies and how difficult it is in real life. But I'm not here to talk about my life, but to talk about television series with romances and love affairs. Specifically today we have prepared a list with the 21 best romantic series that you can find on Netflix.

So, just in time for Valentine's Day, in this selection we have dramas, soap operas, romantic comedies, some that are less but have a lot of component and others are authentic obsessions with love in between.

'Jane the Virgin'

A jewel with a telenovelesque spirit that during its five seasons we follow the story of a young virgin girl (Gina Rodríguez) that is inseminated by mistake, getting pregnant. From there live a great love story not exempt from twists, conspiracies, deaths and tender moments.

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Great musical dramedia co-starred and starring Rachel Bloom who tells us Rebecca's story, a young lawyer who decides to cross the entire country when she learns that Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), a boy she dated, has moved to West Covina.

'A place to dream'

One of Netflix's latest little bombs is based on Robyn Carr's novels. Alexandra Breckendridge plays Mel, who decides to leave everything to respond to a job offer as a midwife and practitioner in a small town in California.

'Wanderlust'

Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh star in this series about a marriage when love and sex seem to have run out. Suddenly they will find in an "open marriage" the solution to their marital problems.

'Doctor Foster'

If you liked 'Story of a marriage', 'Doctor Foster' is a must-see with the story of a reputed English doctor (Suranne Jones) who is facing the possibility that her husband has an affair. A great and visceral exploration of love and infidelity.

'Outlander'

Us we go to the land of the period series with a touch of fantasy with this drama based on Diana Gabaldon's novels. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is a former World War II nurse who, after the war, is mysteriously moved to 18th-century Scotland, where she will meet (and begin to have a relationship) with Jamie (Sam Heughan), a distinguished warrior .

'How I Met Your Mother'

If when it was released it had its label as "successor to 'Friends'", which did differentiate it from the principle was a greater vocation as a romantic comedy. The story of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and his search for the mother of his children as the great macguffin filled seasons and launched theories for years.

'Easy'

Although it does not fit exclusively to the romantic genre, in this anthology of three seasons created by Joe Swanberg We navigate through different stories of Chicago's neighbors and their interpersonal relationships. With great focus, yes, in the exploration of modern love.

'Sees it'

Judd Apatow signs this series that starring Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust, who also cooks this intimate look and "with his feet on the ground". Through its three episodes we find an interesting reinvention of the tropes of this type of romantic fiction.

'Lovesick'

Perfect marathon series, we find a funny comedy that begins when Dylan (Johnny Flynn) is diagnosed with chlamydia and begins to contact his sexual partners. Antonia Thomas and Daniel Ings complete the protagonist trio.

'You me and she'

Veteran series on polyamory starring a marriage Jack and Emma Trakarsky (Greg Poehler and Rachel Blanchard) who have remained in a bland point in their relationship until the arrival of Izzy (Priscilla Faia), a call girl with whom they will begin to develop feelings, Something that will be mutual.

'Passion of Hawks'

I had to put, yes or yes, this soap opera that marked an entire generation during its broadcast that followed day after day the love affairs of the Elizondo sisters and the boys of the ranch. 188 episodes full of scams, betrayals and shirtless people to our delight.

'Crashing'

Before the jewels of 'Fleabag' and 'Killing Eve', our dear Phoebe Waller-Bridge dazzled with 'Crashing', a small romantic comedy about a group of young adults living in a hospital abandoned. These "roommates" will soon begin to develop interests for each other.

'Cable Girls'

About to begin its final season, the first Spanish Netflix series meets both the traditional "Bamboo" series schemes that it is impossible to talk about the series without commenting on its romantic plan. The lives of these telemarketers combine conspiracies and their flourishing feminism with their romantic relationships and yes, love triangles.

'Dramaworld'

A very marathon series is this co-production between South Korea and the United States that tells the story of a young woman obsessed with k-dramas which, it is not known how, ends up in his favorite series, which he is in love with his protagonist.

'Master of None'

Ansari semibiographic comedy is a delicate and fun thing that navigates through the different aspects of the life of a son of immigrants in the US. Between the social comment of its creator and protagonist one or another wonderful sneaks, sensitive and aptly told love story, especially in season 2.

'Spinning Out'

One of those obsessions that you find on Netflix and that you can't stop seeing until That ends is this drama set in the world of figure skating. Kaya Scodelario and Evan Roderick star in a drama that, unfortunately, has remained in a single season.

'Special'

A comedy in which we follow the story of Ryan, a young gay man with cerebral palsy who decides that it is time to go out and start living the life he has wanted. That includes, of course, the search for a partner. The series is created and starred by Ryan O'Connelly, based on his own memories.

'Gossip Girl'

Modern classic of youth television in which the omniscient queen cotilla (Kristen Bell) tells us the last marujeos, love scuffles and much more among a group of privileged teenagers in one of the most posh neighborhoods in Manhattan.

'Nola Darling'

Spike Lee got on television with a new version of one of his tapes ('She's gotta have it' in the original). DeWanda Wise stars in the series as a young artist who maintains a relationship with three other young people.

'You'

Finished with an addictive series which shows that our favorite topics of the genre can twist in a very negative sense if they fall into bad hands. What at first glance seems to be the search for love of Joe (Penn Badgley) becomes something more sinister due to the detail that he is a psychopath.

So far our selection with which I hope you enjoy. As in all lists, surely you will be over some and you will miss others What are your favorite romantic series on Netflix?