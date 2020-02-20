The 21 best remakes in film history

Share it:

Since cinema is cinema, the medium itself has felt the impulse of perfect, improve, or renew your stories For different generations. Whether for artistic, economic or simple whims of the author, the remake has always been present in the cinema. Let's go over some of the best movie remakes of all time.

Touch it again, Sam

From Alfred Hitchcock to Michael Haneke, through Cecil B. DeMille, there have been several directors who have even re-filmed their own films. The arrival of the sound, of the color, of the different formats, the increase of the possibilities of production … reasons to remake or retouch a previous work have always been left over. Let's see, incidentally, how the fantastic genre has been in most cases the great favored of this maneuver.

Ocean's Eleven (Play Game)

Address: Steven Soderbergh

Distribution: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt

Forty years after the Rat-Pack, Steven Soderbergh's good man bothered enough in update the bet and offer top-notch entertainment for viewers, but also for the stars of the show. A cast of first and production values ​​that over time (my mother, almost twenty years) have placed this nice trilogy in a much higher position than it had in its premiere.

The people of the damned

Address: John Carpenter

Distribution: Christopher Reeve, Kirstie Alley, Linda Kozlowski, Mark Hamill

It was very difficult to improve the 1960 Wolf Rilla movie (curiously the same year as the original gang of eleven), but Carpenter's artisanal work creeps in spite of not being one of the most beloved works by most of fans. Superman, Luke Skywalker, Tom Cody, Cheers' waitress and Crocodile Dundee's girlfriend together in a revival house brand that was only intended to deliver a worthy product and warn of the dangers of Baby Boom. Even if it was alien.

The House On Haunted Hill

Address: William Malone

Distribution: Geoffrey Rush, Famke Janssen, Taye Diggs, Ali Larter, Peter Gallagher

Ridiculously effective updating of the most classic funny terror based on characters that, twenty years later (and sixty from the original), are still working exactly the same today.

If we stay with that detail we can verify that spirits and stupid people have always been, there are and will be in the future. Good update of the patterns of the great William Castle.

The invasion of the ultrabody

Address: Philip Kaufman

Distribution: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy, Jeff Goldblum

There is not much to say about this glorious, excellent, teacher (re) adaptation of one of the most successful genre novels in the history of science fiction literature. It's wonderful to see all that such elegant and valid people running through the streets. One of those gems with which after each review you learn something new and that never ceases to amaze with its more insane and grotesque planes. There are few movies that you want to watch every night, and this is one of them.

Evil Dead

Address: Fede Alvarez

Distribution: Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, Elizabeth Blackmore

Although this review of 'Hell Possession' may offer a little less to the naked eye than it promises in its lavish and surprising prologue, we cannot think of a better way to present itself in society for its director, an indispensable one already within the genre.

Atmosphere, shocks and gore violence to give away. A pity that in the end is remembered as a visit to the house of terror and has not transcended too much.

The ring

Address: Gore Verbinski

Distribution: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox, David Dorfman

15 years before filming the best horror movie of 2017, Verbinski triumphed by moving a horror as localist as the original movie to a American Gothic of multi-room How to do that without falling into ridicule? Easy: a group of people start to die after watching a vhs with David Lynch's short films. We could spend a bit at the time, but the director already had the genre very clear then.

Dawn of the Dead

Address: Zack Snyder

Distribution: Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, Mekhi Phifer, Ty Burrell

Rabid, voracious, technical and a bit of a jerk when proposed, the association between James Gunn and Zack Snyder could have given for a true revolution in the genre. Too bad they ended up taking such different paths.

Gunn knows how to revisit common places, and goes from 'Zombi' to 'The Day of the Dead' without disheveled just like when he advances to 'Land of the Dead' or the AMC series to end in one of Fulci. To claim now that so much time has passed. My God, we are almost like the zombies in the movie.

Fright night

Address: Craig Gillespie

Distribution: Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell, David Tennant, Toni Collette, Imogen Poots

In one of the best sequences of the film, the new Peter Vincent strips of artifice and ornaments, breaking down in front of that boy who had such a good eye to choose projects and which we will miss.

That sequence defines perfectly how to make a remake of a masterpiece and not look like a jerk disrespectful of those that abound so much in the industry.

The Crazies

Address: Breck Eisner

Distribution: Timothy Olyphant, Radha Mitchell, Joe Anderson, Danielle Panabaker

One of those small-scale apocalypse with an extraordinary use of time and space. Taking the starting material of someone like Romero to jump headlong to the update from an even more classic point of view than the original 1973 results in a piece of timeless goldsmith that turns ten years old and would have to be put in place before It's too late for everyone.

A cricket cage

Address: Mike Nichols

Distribution: Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane, Dianne Wiest, Hank Azaria

Fantastic and respectful remake of 'Small Vices' that may have remained almost as outdated as the original (in half the time), but whose absolutely delusional interpretations make it a laugh factory. Williams, Lane and Hazaria shine with their own light in a film full of heart and destined to solve a bad Sunday afternoon.

Risky Lies (True Lies)

Address: James Cameron

Distribution: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton

Little is said that one of Cameron's best movies (the best?) Is a remake of a French comedy that premiered five years earlier. This expanded version, loud and unstoppable, but above all terribly funny, was ahead of everyone ('Godeneye' arrived a year later and the first mission impossible, two) and laid the foundations of what should be the new and spectacular espionage: Very horny.

Royal Casino

Address: Martin Campbell

Distribution: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Jeffrey Wright, Judi Dench

OK agreed. It's not really a remake (to use) of that horrible nightmare of the mid-sixties It will never work, but you had to wash the sacred name of Ian Fleming's first novel. The operation worked like a charm, and for now we continue with the same incarnation of the character a month and a half after his return with the expected 'No time to die'.

The fly

Address: David Cronenberg

Distribution: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz, Joy Boushel

A very sad film, in the line of the meat fatality of a director at the best moment of his career. 'The fly' is atrocious, it is devastating, but not only physically. It is a discouraging film about the fragility of humanity and what happens when a fly flutters in the teleportation booth with which you are experienced. A devastating unrepeatable masterpiece.

The Hills Have Eyes

Address: Alexandre Aja

Distribution: Aaron Stanford, Ted Levine, Kathleen Quinlan, Vinessa Shaw

An exemplary remake. A step forward with respect to an original that was stuck in an idea that was not necessary to find a reason. Here, together with Grégory Levasseur, Aja decides to terrify us even more with an idea so simple that it already scares just for that. A stroke of genius and wild authority in a horror movie that, right now, is from Disney.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Address: Francis Ford Coppola

Distribution: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves

Seventy years after 'Nosferatu' and sixty since Tod Browning and with half the budget that 'Batman returns' (and ten million less than 'Death suits you so well'), the director of the saga of 'The Godfather' put end to any type of film adaptation of the work of Bram Stoker. His vision of Dracula remains the best. Point. His cast and his beauty, his color and his passion, have never been seen again flying over the Carpathians.

The little shop of horrors

Address: Frank Oz

Distribution: Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin, Vincent Gardenia

Perfect Director Perfect production design. Perfect Casting Perfect songs. Everything shines in the masterpiece of Frank Oz, everything sounds as if it were the first time we heard those melodies in those neighborhoods of bad death by carnivorous plant attack. An exemplary and perfectly balanced film. If you have the chance do not miss the final deleted from the movie.

The thing

Address: John Carpenter

Distribution: Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, Keith David, David Clennon

One of the best movies in movie history. Of any gender. Carpenter revises the work of John W. Campbell achieving, in the same year in which Spielberg premiered the successful film about friends fallen from the sky, a terrifying bloody and throbbing mass of the best horror and science fiction cinema that man has witnessed. One of those classics for which time does not pass and that with each edition recovers a new color that went unnoticed the last time you saw it.

The messenger of fear

Address: Jonathan Demme

Distribution: Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Liev Schreiber, Anthony Mackie

Sometimes Demme was not wrong with the remakes, and his update of the excellent film by John Frankenheimer is one of the best thrillers of the last twenty years. Elegant, scary and with a perfect dose of conspiracy Insane, the Manchuria candidate overflows tension with his treatment of mind control. If you have not seen it, you are taking it.

The end of fear

Address: Martin Scorsese

Distribution: Robert De Niro, Jessica Lange, Nick Nolte, Juliette Lewis

Scorsese stepped deeply on the hyperbolic pedal of the elegant yet realistic horror, multiplying by far the fine original work. Nolte and De Niro made history, and still today we remember the smoke in the cinema or the game that gave the thumbs up to Juliette Lewis. The soundtrack, as hysterical as the rest of the ensemble, did the rest. Why are thrillers no longer like this?

the man that knew too much

director: Alfred Hitchcock

Distribution: James Stewart, Doris Day, Brenda De Banzie, Bernard Miles

Twenty-two years after his British namesake, with a new screenwriter, more duration and much more exotic locations, Hitchcock offers an exciting plot, an impeccable address and an amazing photograph at the service of James Stewart and Doris Day. So great was the teacher that this immeasurable magna work might not enter the TOP 5 of the half-planet director. Why will it be, will be.

The price of power

Address: Brian De Palma

Distribution: Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

Oliver Stone rewrites the Armitage Trail novel and takes it his way. Palm, a filmmaker as megalomaniac as the protagonist of the film, elevates the narration of a classic rise and fall as we had rarely seen. A perfect balance of all parts, so perfect, that even Tony Montana's histrionism was strictly necessary.