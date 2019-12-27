The 21 best movie posters of 2019

Share it:

A year of cinema means a year of posters, and generally, with what it takes now to attract all kinds of spectators to any type of proposal, even the most minority title has half a dozen posters. That is, a year of cinema is a year of tons of posters. In a last exercise of masochism, I will proceed to highlight those that have seemed worthy of appearing among the best movie posters of 2019.

Few walls, too many posters

It is clear: we will never buy the poster of a movie that does not excite us from the bowels, but from there to deny the bread and salt of some movie posters that we do not like there is a world. Not all movies have lived up to some of their posters, but it is no less true that some great proposals have had a terrible signage. Let's see what has come to us this year that comes to an end.

Another thing to keep in mind is the space that each of us has for posters. And it is possible that many of those we choose now should queue before they appear in your home (except spectacular dedications of those responsible, something that authorizes them to be hung in your house without going through the waiting list), but what What is clear is that any of these posters, at some point, will be framed in the living room of your houses. And if not, well, we will always have the wallpaper.

Super nerds (Booksmart)

This exclusive beauty of the people of EW is based on the idea of ​​making posters of the great opera prima Olivia Wilde from her favorite comedies. From 'All in one day' to everything in one night. Beautiful.

Hell Is Where the Home Is (Trespassers)

This more or less routine home invasion has a sign that automatically turns it into something striking for fans of fantasy and old school terror. It is worthy of being on the shelf of the old video clips between 'Trap for tourists' and 'Trap for a rapist'.

Godzilla: King of the monsters

It has not been the most balanced film of the year, and with the arrival of the ninth installment of the Skywalker saga it has been forgotten before any other (despite having come too late to our cinemas), but this poster is deserving of a beautiful frame at the height of its classicism.

Hellboy

The new version of the character of Mike Mignola is a macaroon at the height of a poster that it could well be the cover of Mastodon's latest album. French steel uses that version. If we add that it also comes full and not with the scenes that make sense, twenty-two euros very well invested.

Hidden Life (A Hidden Life)

In a couple of months we will have in our theaters the new Terrence Malick, which despite not having been precisely well received by the press (which puts into question what the filmmaker has done throughout his career) has one of those posters that, shortly you like the movie (or you find Malick and I dedicate it to you), upgrade any wall.

The lighthouse

Robert Eggers decided to go one step further after his excellent 'The Witch' and presented an awkward movie, with two characters, tons of expressionism and eschatology That has divided your potential audience. Maybe the most honest poster of the year.

Captain Marvel

Marvel's space-earth epic ended with a monumental success that took the exquisite 'Shazam!' Ahead, although the posters they used for Carol Danvers' story were much more generic than this one. spectacular saving stamp. Tempting.

Daniel Isn't Real

One of the big surprises and successful mouth-ear Festivalero is the new from Adam Egypt Mortimer, an effective look at the coolest past of Stuart Gordon or Brian Yuzna full of successes and time to raise his terrifying premise.

Glass

The end of an era. M. Night Shyamalan closes his trilogy of heroes in a bitter, dark, fearsome farewell. It raises as many issues as ditch issues, and all with that usual restrained greatness in his best works. One of those posters where everything is in place.

Dragged Across Concrete

The third feature of S. Craig Zahler has not received a premiere in conditions in Spain, but at least his previous two punches did have a domestic edition in high definition. This poster, with that patuco in the first place and the bullet caps, already prepare us for another trip to the most violent darkness.

Girl on the Third Floor

The last film by Travis Stevens is an energy and ectoplasmic sputum Pringoso, disgusting … phenomenal! A parade of tributes and winks with a sense of its own and a clear and direct direction. A surprise that has liked, more or less, as it passes through the specialized festivals of the year. The poster makes clear what awaits us.

Us (Us)

It was clear that the ground Jordan Peele left with his first film was impossible to overcome. 'We' try, and at times he puts us in the wolf's mouth again for our pleasure, but ends up derailing a bit at the last minute. It matters little if we add to this great moments this extraordinary poster. Maybe the creepiest of the year.

The wind

After a couple of documentaries, Emma Tammi jumps to the feature film with an irregular western horror thriller that stumbles in several common places that can cause some inattention in the viewer. On the contrary that in his spectacular first poster.

Ad astra

James Gray's latest film is, as always, a more interior than exterior odyssey, something that perfectly reflects this spectacular poster, worthy of an award-winning National Georaphic cover. It may seem that there is information overdose for such a minimalist poster, but recognize that you've been missing for a long time in yellow.

Joker

The revelation of the year. The film that has made less effort to exceed one billion collection and has more easily achieved it. A film that has become a social phenomenon and that has raised its director to a position of authorship through reflexes. If he already appropriated John Hughes at the time, Hollywood was not going to get rid of the seventies. The poster, absolutely accurate, yes.

Midsommar

The most difficult of Ari Aster is also in its poster format. After 'Hereditary' there were many who accompanied the idealistic brain of horror in procession, and many fled. At the time of choosing a poster I would have stayed with those of the German or French editions of the extended montage, but as a movie poster, I keep the one above.

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

Unpublished in half the world, Henry Dunham's opera is a claustrophobic thriller of seventies air from his impeccable and sober black and white granite poster. Hard as marble. A small goldsmith's work that deserves all our attention.

Uncut Gems

If something has made this article clear is that the people of A24 have the most exquisite designers from the world of cinema. The new Safdie brothers is an enigma since the uncertainty of when it will arrive on our screens (Netflix) after its release in mid-December in the United States. Adam Sandler will once again demonstrate how great actor he is on another bad American night.

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's most Hollywood movie could be, curiously, his less personal work. Your piecework cuts in the editing room may await a very extended version of his funny fable, but the main poster of the movie is a cucada, yes.

The widow (Greta)

The last Neil Jordan movie may be a little late with Paul Verhoeven hanging around, but his premise, his actresses and his poster are delightful. Even his most delusional moments work perfectly as impossible as they are. Yes, we bite the hook.

Daggers in the back (Knives Out)

Rian Johnson is one of the best storytellers we have in the cinema. Depending on the galaxy, it may even be the best. With the poster of his great last hooligan It doesn't take more than the cast and its promising tag: a whodunit by Rian Johnson. To play!