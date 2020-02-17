The 21 best Korean movies of recent years to enjoy after watching ‘Parasites’

Share it:

Over the last twenty years there have been many voices that have claimed layer and sword South Korean cinema as one of the most stimulating and highest quality of the international scene. A factory of exciting stories with a unique narrative treatment and an amazing facility to leave the respectable nailed in the armchair with unpredictable librettos.

The crushing victory of 'Parasites' at the last Oscar ceremony has finally put South Korean industry in the eyes of own and strangers from around the world, inviting neophyte spectators to taste some of the many delicacies that the Asian country has offered us.

For all those who want to expand their film library, here I bring you this selection with my 21 favorite South Korean movies released during the last two decades. You may miss titles like 'The Berlin File', 'The Yellow Sea', 'Dos Hermanas', 'A Day', 'Mother' … The list would be endless, but I have stayed with the ones that have most marked all that I have enjoyed. Here we go!

'I found the devil' ('악마 를 보았다', 2010)

Direction: Kim Jee-woon

Cast: Lee Byung-Hun, Choi Min-sik, Jeon Gook-hwan, Oh San-ha, Kim Yun-seo

My contact with South Korean cinema was in 2010, in the framework of the Sitges Festival, by the hand of this wild revenge thriller directed by Kim Jee-woon – from whom you will see a few titles on this list. It is possible that, today, it will continue to be my favorite film in the filmography of the Asian country, and it is that few works manage to keep you with your eyes fixed on the screen while slapping you without any mercy. Awesome look where you look.

Criticism in Espinof: Sitges 2010 | 'I found the devil' (Kim Jee-woon), 'Ip Man 2' (Wilson Yip) and 'Fire of Conscience' (Dante Lam)

'Memories of Murder' ('살인 의 추억', 2003)

Address: Bong Joon-ho

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-Kyung, Kim Roe-ha, Song Jae-ho

Seventeen years after its release there are many voices that continue to claim the debut in the feature film by Bong Joon-ho as the best of all his filmography. It is not for less, because this neo-noir essence thriller captures all the essence that has catapulted the filmmaker, interspersing a social aspect with a construction of characters, intrigues and almost impossible tones in the hands of any other.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Memories of Murder': the colossal criminal thriller of the director of 'Parasites' about the first Korean serial killer

'Silenced' ('도가니', 2011)

Address: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jeong Yu-mi, Kim Hyeon-soo, Kim Ji-yeong, Jeong In-seo

It is clear that South Koreans are good regardless of the gender they cultivate. A good example of this is in Hwang Dong-hyuk's work in 'Silenced', which transforms a judicial drama to use into a heartbreaking, murky and restless story with an enviable style and unique impact capability. If you got a bad body watching 'Spotlight', watch out for her.

'Iron 3' ('빈집', 2004)

Direction: Kim Ki-duk

Cast: Seung-yeon Lee, Hee Jae, Kwon Hyuk-ho, Joo Jin-mo, Choi Jeong-ho, Lee Joo-suk

Although it is understandable that I have a legion of followers, I am not a special devotee of Kim Ki-duk's cinema. But to Caesar what is Caesar's, because this romantic drama, which served the South Korean to win the best performance at the 2004 Venice Film Festival with the Silver Lion, is filmed with extraordinary sensitivity that needs virtually no words to make us Feel a whirlwind of emotions on the surface. Prodigious.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Hierro 3', fascinating love

'The Chaser' ('추격 자', 2008)

Address: Na Hong-jin

Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Ha Jung-woo, Seo Young-hee, Park Hyo-ju, Seong-kwang Ha, Jung In-gi

In a list with Korean cinema recommendations made by a server, thrillers and action will be the order of the day, and what better sample of what the South Korean industry can offer us than with the debut of Na Hong- Jin in the film. 'The Chaser' concentrates in two tight hours a model story about serial killers, calculated to the millimeter but with a huge space for surprise.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Chaser', who kills iron …

'A Bittersweet Life' ('달콤한 인생', 2008)

Direction: Kim Jee-woon

Cast: Lee Byung-Hun, Hwang Jung-min, Jin Goo, Shin Min-ah, Kim Roe-ha, Kim Yeong-cheol

It is possible that seeing some progress or a fragment of 'A Bittersweet Life' you feel the sensation of being before a type of production that you have already seen before. This would not be far fetched, because Kim Jee-woon simply signs an action thriller to use; but the filmmaker manages to give him a narrative cadence and a visual style that transform the everyday into a small work of art.

Criticism in Espinof: 'A Bittersweet Life', silent revenge

'The man without a past' ('아저씨', 2010)

Direction: Lee Jeong-beom

Cast: Won Bin, Kim Sae-ron, Kim Tae-hoon, Won Bin, Kim Tae-hoon, Won Bin, Kim Sung-oh

If you look for orgies of blood, gunpowder and broken bones, in South Korea they will also satisfy you with products that are tangentially separated from their foreign counterparts. In the case of 'The man without a past', Lee Jeong-beom opens the box of cakes to give us a spectacle of death and destruction that spreads with part of that poetic vision so typical of the Asian country. The result is an essential for action movie lovers.

Criticism in Espinof: Yearning for premieres: 'Man without a past' by Lee Jeong-beom

'Joint Security Area (JSA)' ('공동 경비 구역', 2000)

Address: Park Chan-wook

Cast: Lee Byung-Hun, Song Kang-ho, Lee Young-ae, Shin Ha-kyun, Kim Tae-woo, Shin Ha-kyun

It was a matter of time that Master Park Chan-wook made an appearance in this selection, although my first chosen from his filmography is not one of the most popular. This is 'Joint Security Area', an exciting and, in a way, simple war thriller that focuses on the security area that separates North Korea and South Korea. Intrigue of a manual managed like a charm, containment and an exciting cadence for a title to claim among big-name films.

Criticism in Espinof: 'JSA: Joint Security Area', Park Chan-wook and the dry forest

'Train to Busan' ('부산행', 2016)

Address: Yeon Sang-ho

Cast: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Ahn So-hee, Kim Soo-an, Jeong Yu-mi, Kim Eui-sung

I remember as if it were yesterday to go out with my eyes as dishes to see 'Train a Busan' during the 2016 edition of the Sitges Festival, in which he won the award for best direction and the best special effects. And this prodigy of the zombie subgenre fuses a gigantic heart with a spectacular that puts North American industry against the ropes, moving to productions like 'World War Z' with potatoes and without disheveled. A blockbuster to frame.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Train to Busan', wild entertainment

'The stranger' ('곡성', 2016)

Address: Na Hong-jin

Cast: Hwang Jung-min, Kwak Do-won, Chun Woo-hee, Jo Han-Cheol, Jun Kunimura

In addition to 'Train to Busan', Sitges 2016 left us the other great jewel of the fantastic Korean of the end of the decade; a 'The stranger' who won the award for best Asian film of the edition with a fusion of overwhelming genres that borders on excellence in its formal and narrative aspects. With a unique atmosphere, an exciting libretto and an imaginary that puts the hair on end, Na Hong-jin's third film is well worth the effort of overcoming its suffocating 156 minutes of pure horror.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The stranger', beyond gender subversion

'A Hard Day' (끝까지 간다 ', 2014)

Direction: Kim Seong-hun

Cast: Lee Seon-gyun, Cho Jin-woong, Jeong Man-shik, Shin Jung-geun, Dong Mi Shin

If there is something that has turned the South Korean thriller into a kind of cult subgenre, that is the management of its dramatic turns and the virguerías that are usually done with the structure of the stories. 'A Hard Day' is a perfect example to illustrate all this, turning Agent Gun-Su's dog day into a festival of surprises and plot-twists that keeps you glued to the armchair without forgetting to start a few laughs thanks to a much lighter tone than you would expect.

'The good, the bad and the weird' ('좋은 놈, 나쁜 놈, 이상한 놈', 2008)

Direction: Kim Jee-woon

Cast: Lee Byung-Hun, Song Kang-ho, Jeong Woo-seong, Yoon Je-Moon, Ryu Seung-soo

We return to the charge with Kim Jee-woon and with his impossible remake of 'The good, the ugly and the bad'. The one in Seoul transforms Sergio Leone's epic western into a hypervitamined show without practically a single moment of respite that drinks from the best adventure cinema. With a narrative cadence that advances at full speed like a runaway horse and a stunning visual treatment, 'The good, the bad and the weird' may not be the best film of this selection, but it shows that, even for the oddities, the Korean cinema is the most.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The good, the bad and the weird', excessive show by Kim Jee-woon

'The empire of the shadows' ('밀정', 2016)

Direction: Kim Jee-woon

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Gong Yoo, Han Ji-min, Eom Tae-gu, Park Hee-soon, Lee Byung-Hun

I promise that I will not give you the tabarra with another Kim Jee-woon movie and 'The Empire of Shadows' will be the last of the director that I include in my selection. With a classic counterpoint quite unusual for the revolutionary Kim, this vintage thriller set in the 20s disengages jaws with its fantastic production design and finishes finishing off the play with a main interpretation of Song Kang-ho to frame. Delicious.

'Endemoniada' ('김복남 살인 사건 의 전말', 2010)

Direction: Jang Cheol-soo

Cast: Seo Young-hee, Ji Seong-won, Hwang Min-ho, Lee Ji-eun, Park Jeong-hak

In addition to the virguerías with the dramatic turns, South Korean cinema is usually associated, as a general rule, with an impeccable hand when it comes to hybridizing different genres. In the case of 'Endemoniada', Jang Cheol-soo fuses terror and drama into a stormy style exercise in which the tragedy leads to the wildest revenge. A new example that lyricism, brutality and emotion can coexist if sufficient sensitivity and viscerality is applied to the whole.

'The Maiden' ('아가씨', 2016)

Address: Park Chan-wook

Cast: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong, Moon So-ri, Kim Hae-sook

Before 'Parasites', the master Park Chan-wook put the South Korean cinema in the international candlestick with his impressive 'The Maiden'. The film in question captivated festivals such as Cannes and Sitges, and won nominations and awards in prizes such as BAFTA, Critics Choice or Satellite; acknowledgments more than deserved if we consider his brilliant realization, his exquisite and twisted script and the way he manages to get under the skin until it becomes almost an obsession.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Maiden', surprising and twisted

'The Host' ('괴물', 2006)

Address: Bong Joon-ho

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Byeon Hie-bong, Park Hae-Il, Doona Bae, Koh Ah-sung, Lee Dong-ho

Bong Joon-ho does everything right. As soon as he embroiders a thriller with seriously murderers in the middle he nails an epic post-apocalyptic aboard a train. With 'The Host', Daegu's again showed his talent with a kaijū-eiga the Korean exciting, spectacular, unpredictable, with characters as round as his inspired cast and with an immeasurable soul.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Host', emotion in its purest form

'Fog (Haemoo)' ('해무', 2014)

Address: Shim Sung-bo

Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Park Yoo-chun, Han Ye-ri, Mun Seong-kun, Kim Sang-ho, Lee Hee-jun

Shim Sung-bo debuted as a screenwriter alongside Bong Joon-ho in 'Memories of Murder (Chronicle of a Serial Killer)'. Eleven years later, Shim made the leap to the direction with 'Mist', a drama on the high seas based on real events with unthinkable quality for a debutant in which human nature is explored through a vigorous realization and a tangled libretto in which each turn is a vacuum fall. Amazing

'The Tunnel' ('터널', 2016)

Direction: Kim Seong-hun

Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Doona Bae, Oh Dal-su, Lee Sang-Hee, Shin Jung-geun, Nam Ji-hyun

Forget about 'Daylight (Panic in the Tunnel)', because after the fantastic 'A Hard Day', Kim Seong-hun questioned Rob Cohen's classic 90s with this great survival. A highly effective technical and narrative display that is not afraid to flirt with the melodrama to show that in this entertainment, in South Korea they have nothing to envy the Mecca of cinema.

'The Park Chan Wook Revenge Trilogy'

Address: Park Chan-wook

We are going to give this team a big bang, in the hands of Park Chan-wook and his trilogy of revenge. Choosing one of the three feature films that make it up and excluding the other two is as complicated as it is unfair, so why not keep the three? 'Oldboy', 'Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance' and Sympathy for Lady Vengeance 'make up a trio of the best cinema we can face; Three jewels to frame.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance', the beginning of "the trilogy of revenge"

Criticism in Espinof: 'Old Boy', compassion for the beast

Criticism in Espinof: 'Sympathy for Lady Vengeance', goodbye to the revenge trilogy

What are your favorite Korean movies? Tell us in the comments!