The 21 best cult film movies in history

This is a complicated selection because, for starters, the cult movies they are those kind of movies that we know how to identify, but it's difficult to define. It is a cinema that covers all kinds of styles, times and genres, as well as all kinds of critical and public acceptance.

Although a great blockbuster from Marvel will never be a cult-movie, within the label we find both censored, persecuted and virtually invisible films and others that from the first moment find their audience and word of mouth makes them small successes.

Each cult film is, almost literally, its own world, but we can find two features in common between them. The first is that of the vocation to transgress, whether formally or aesthetically: excessive amounts of sex and / or violence, controversial themes or pure and harsh extravagance are usually notes of cult cinema. In second place is the public: passionate, festive, devout, he is the one who gives the character of "cult" to the cult-movies.

It is the public who invents dances and shouts at the screen, who goes to midnight sessions and reinterprets the codes of a genuinely participatory cinema, and who keeps films that were born destined to be alive for decades forgotten.

With only those two elements, it is clear that this selection will be as heterogeneous as it is incomplete: cult cinema, in fact, has its own intrahistory, with its star-system, its successes and failures, parallel to the old massive industry. Serve this selection of 21 films as feverish tribute to the most incredibly strange and feral cinema That has gone through the big screen.

The monsters stop (Freaks, 1923)

A monumental failure in his time because he could not even complete a commercial career to use. Banned for thirty years in the United Kingdom, It ended for practical purposes with the career of Tod Browning, which came from a huge success as 'Dracula' and of a triumphant career with Lon Chaney. And despite everything, today it is considered an absolute masterpiece and total canon of classic Hollywood cinema.

What is clear is that it cost him to find his site. During decades, 'Freaks' was screened in cinemas of bad death and double programs from three to the quarter next to exploitation cinema or directly pornographic. Despite being a film of an indisputable visual poetics, nothing morbid and with a very clear moral, the role of authentic circus phenomena – an environment that Browning knew well, because he grew up in one – condemned her to ostracism. Until precisely his long life in circuits of exploitation granted him a category of cult film in the sixties and seventies and ended up being rediscovered and claimed as the classic it is today.

Maniac (1934)

There are three cult films titled 'Maniac' (four, if we count the recent and very rare Netflix series by Cary Fukunaga: it seems that nothing can escape total extravagance if it is titled like this). One is the classic gore of William Lustig and Larry Cohen from 1980, with the soul of grindhouse New Yorker and starring Joe Spinell, so brutal and perverse that Tom Savini himself, in charge of special effects, repudiated her. Another is his extravagant remake of 2012, produced and starred by Elijah Wood, of a stunning beauty and shot entirely in a subjective chamber.

But the rarest of the 'Maniac' is this unknown production of 1934, already in the public domain, which directed Dwain Esper, father of the exploitation modern and responsible for titles such as the highly cultured 'Marijuana' or the instructive 'How to Undress in Front of Your Husband'. With only $ 7500 in budget, he was remotely inspired by a couple of stories by Edgar Allan Poe to shape the story of an actor who impersonates a scientist who claims to have found the formula to resuscitate dead, freaking out in the process. Ultragore of the thirties, involuntary experimentation and general madness in a film that only found success when it was renamed as 'Sex Maniac', years after its premiere.

Loquilandia (Hellzapoppin ', 1941)

Although its most popular sequence is this devastating display of acrobatic lindy-hop and the Internet has done a lot to spread and viralize it, 'Loquilandia' was for decades only an open secret for cult film fans thanks to its very modern grammar, which constantly breaks the fourth wall, genres are mixed and an argument to use is dispensed with. All very typical of the music-hall style on which it is based, so influential in the film comedy of the time. But 'Loquilandia' has an extra nut, as the most inspired title in Spanish warns.

It is inspired by a Broadway musical starring the same comedians who performed it on stage, Ole Olsen and Chic Johnson, who in a metapirueta, in the film try to stand up the adaptation of his play. The process reminds the rhythm – although it does not reach its peaks of abstract genius – of the craziest films of the Marx Brothers (whose origins, of course, were also in the music hall). In gag machine gun mode, reminiscent of later forms of comedy like 'Land as you can', 'Hellzapoppin' starts with a slide that leads to hell and where artists are tortured. And from there, without brakes.

Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959)

Perfect example of how it is the vision of the spectator that transforms the cult cinema, changing the consideration that can be had of a film, sometimes radically. Ed Wood Jr.'s cinema in general, and Plan 9 in particular (half with 'Glen or Glenda', perhaps his most unclassifiable film) He remained absolutely ignored during the life of the director, who died in misery, writing pornography and directing funny cochambres like 'Orgy of the Dead'.

But in 1980, the foundational book 'The Golden Turkey Awards', by Harry and Michael Medved, made it an anti-classic by defining it as the worst film ever shot. From there, midnight sessions, festivals and domestic circuits celebrated their mistakes of raccord, his expressive poverty, the unclassifiable of his interpreters (of a Bela Lugosi who died before filming Vampira, passing by the seer Criswell or the fighter Tor Johnson Jr.) and his unprecedented shamelessness, which almost invented a filmic grammar of its own . The biopic mainstream of Ed Wood at the hands of Tim Burton in 1994, winner of two Oscars, finished initiating his crazy ascent from the hells of ignonymy to the paradise of cult-movies and the cinema socially well seen.

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965)

All Russ Meyer's work is the perfect raw material to be qualified as a cult film: excessive, exploitative, sexual, with cartoon violence, overflowing with humor and self-parody… from his first films within the margins of nudies at his buzzing jump to mainstream with 'Beyond the valley of the dolls', going through the classics of his unique and recognizable style, such as 'Vixen!' or 'Up!', Meyer signed a movie throughout his career that seemed the very definition of cult-movies.

None, however, has reached the impact of 'Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!', rated by John Waters, who of cult cinema knows a while, as "the best film ever shot". We are not going to discuss it: almost like a hard-rock music video filmed decades before the term, the exhibition simplicity and the visual purity of Meyer's film became popular, to which the disturbing charisma of its protagonist is added, Tura Satana, has made it one of the most honored films of all time by gourmets of the B series, from the Joss Whedon of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' to Quentin Tarantino.

Limit point: zero (Vanishing Point, 1971)

A real story, a spectacular car chase that put the police in check for hours, was the inspiration for Guillermo Cabrera Infante, who uniquely mixed the chase cinema and the countercultural chronicle in his script. His antihero, Kowalski (Barry Newman), is a former police officer who has to drive, up to amphetamines, a car from Denver to San Francisco, with the police on his heels and becoming on the road an antiauthoritarian symbol.

Richard C. Sarafian directed a film that only lasted two weeks in theaters at its premiere in the United States. His success in Europe gave him a second chance as part of a double program with 'The French Connection', and between that and his tireless presence on cable television in the eighties, they turned the film into a piece of worship, and to his car, the iconic Dodge Challenger, in a symbol that was revered by Tarantino's cult-movie par excellence, 'Death Proof'.

Pink Flamingos (1972)

Like Russ Meyer, John Waters is a director who can't stop generating cult cinema: his personality is so overwhelmingly out of the conventions that even his most commercial films, such as 'Pecker' or 'Mom's Murders', on a budget and own Hollywood production deals, they are exercises of cornering humor and militant strangeness very difficult to classify. None so difficult, yes, like his first film, 'Pink Flamingos'.

Perverse, dirty and satirical from the same statement of his argument (a group of people competing to be, officially, the vilest person in the world and, oh yes, the thing is at odds), everything here breathes essence of cult movie. From his incredible cast of outsiders headed by the irreplaceable Divine to its poverty of means, that forced to roll in guerilla plan and without permits through the streets of a cosmopolitan Baltimore anything of the seventies. And culminating all this, of course, in the sequence of dog shit, an absolute top of the most radical, transgressive and unusual cinema.

The wild planet (La planète sauvage, 1973)

The animated films unrelated to the megaproductions of Disney and derivatives are capable of offering, alone, multiple high-class dishes for movie gourmets. From the beginning of animated language to the underground films of the seventies and eighties, where authors whose complete filmography overflows cult-movies historical, like Ralph Bakshi. But 'The wild planet' is special, due to its circumstances and results.

It is a co-production between France and Czechoslovakia, of clearly anti-commercial ambitions, directed by René Laloux and co-written by Lalous and Roland Topor (author of, among many other things, the novel in which 'The Chimerical Tenant' is inspired). When Laloux left the project, Topor succeeded him. Y all this comes together in a unique film, of surrealist imagery, openly pictorial, and that turns its technical limitations into part of its identity, with the story of a world in which humans are seen as pets by some enigmatic giant of light blue color. An evocative wonder, literally unique in its kind and that has not aged a bit because it has always floated out of space and time.

The Wicker Man (The Wicker Man, 1973)

The 'The Wicker Man' fan (which is essentially anyone who likes horror movies a little) never has enough of all the material the movie has generated. This story of a crime on an island that reveals a pagan society and that includes violence, strong eroticism, pastoral songs, humor and an insane atmosphere simply unrepeatable is based very remotely on a novel of the sixties, has a couple of official traces, some sequels that did not curdle, a spiritual that is not bad and that remake with Nicolas Cage.

I like all that because I am devoted to folk horror (and Nicolas Cage), but nothing is comparable to the strange magnetism of the original, the result of the creativity collision of director Robin Hardy and screenwriter Anthony Shaffer: a rural thriller brimming with darts poisoned to post-industrial society, of a very strange primal feminism and with a capacity to generate disturbing images that redouble their bad vibes for the pagan context of the argument. An absolutely round film that, like so many others that appear on this list, seems to be not only the best, but directly the only one of its own genre.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Perhaps the cult-movie par excellence, especially for the large number of defining characteristics that adds: comes from a musical underground and it was a box office failure at the time. But the public began to go to the midnight sessions in New York, interacting with her: they chanted the songs, executed small actions at certain times (shooting water guns, throwing rice), even went up next to the screen to interpret dialogues to it Time that projection.

But also his message, openly subversive and feisty, is part of his cult category, starting with his still corrosive and celebrated androgyny, which ranges from the mythical initial credits to the figure of Frank N. Furter himself, which became a fulminating LGBT icon. According to this, although the film parodies and honors classic science fiction movies, its aesthetic is rather inspired by glam rock and the nascent punk phenomenon that was already lived in the streets. As icing on the usual cult cinema, some of the actors, such as Susan Sarandon and, to a lesser extent, Tim Curry, would end up developing a commercial career apart from these crazy beginnings.

Hausu (1977)

Do you want to get a cult movie out of your sleeve by the fast track? When your bosses ask you to do a 'Shark' imitation, tell your little daughter to tell you the last nightmares she has had and embed them in a haunted house movie without worrying too much about plot consistency. This is what Nobuhiko Obayashi did when the horror script of his partner Chiho Katsura had not been funded for two years.

Of course, it may happen that the resulting movie does not make the slightest sense, but who cares when it is a real bazooka of delusional ideas, images for posterity, ultragore naïf, deliciously rudimentary special effects and a script that drinks both the traditions of Eastern wraiths and Agatha Christie's 'Ten Bold', with its story of a group of schoolgirls trapped in a haunted house. Of great success in Japan in its day, it remained in the dark in the West until Criterion recovered it in its seal for cult cinema at the beginning of this century.

Eraser head (Eraserhead, 1977)

Although in a way it could be said that the entire Lynch cinema breathes the essence of cult-movies, few fit into the category better than 'Erasing head', even today the strangest, suggestive and nightmare of his inventions. Was his debut and, like so many others on this list, it was received among the most absolute indifference, but the early morning passes and the mouth-ear turned it into the recognized classic of the strange cinema that it is today, to the point that it appears in the Library of Congress of the United States for its historical importance.

The funny thing is that the film, despite the cryptic of its images, It has a series of recognizable icons that have become an inseparable part of modern culture: the radiator girl and her unrepeatable babysitter about how everything is going well in the sky, Jack Nance's hair, the deformed baby, the factory exteriors in black and white corrosive … an intuitive and very aesthetic mixture of post-industrial symbology and irresoluble enigma that have reinforced their category of cult film masterpiece during all these years.

Arrebato (1979)

Hypnotic and decadent, this metallicle of the cried Iván Zulueta is the closest we have been to Spain to have a genuine cult film outside of everything other than the mere creative impulse: regardless of industry and fashion, even his business career was a paradigm of the cult label. It premiered almost a year after its filming, disappeared from the map for a couple of decades and only began to gain notoriety at the beginning of this century, with its restatement and recognition of its values.

Half vampire movie, half drug metaphor, amazing reflection on ingenuity and imagination, Even the creative forces behind it have a halo of curse typical of cult cinema: its protagonist, the captivating Will More, made very few other roles, and remained missing for years, until his recent death a few months ago. And Iván Zulueta fought the rest of his life, until his death in 2009, with the vector themes of 'Arrebato': the creative blockade and heroin addiction.

Forbidden Zone (1980)

More than a cult film, a hodgepodge of references of the same label, ranging from the revindically ambiguous musical of 'Rocky Horror' to the corrosive disagreement freak of 'The stop of the monsters', going through the involuntary celebration of the error of 'Plan 9' or the anarchy with root in the music hall from 'Loquilandia'. To this he adds other elements of undoubted worship such as the lysergic black and white animation of the beginning of the century or the porn cinema of the seventies. The result, of unusual coherence despite its extravagance, was signed by Richard Elfman, brother of Danny Elfman, and also creator of worship on their own merits.

In fact, the film and its masterful soundtrack is an adaptation of the performances from The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo, a avant-garde theater group that would later make a new career, simply as Oingo Boingo, led by Danny Elfman. The story, pure postmodern irony, about a door that opens roads to other dimensions, is perfect to bring together all the madness in its purest state that good cult-cinema.

The murderer of the Shogun (Shogun Assassin, 1980)

The movie that unleashed fever by the samurai cinema in the West, even above Kurosawa films, was this wild comeback, adapted to Western tastes (that is, less contemplation, more action), of the first two films of a total of six of the saga 'Lone Wolf and Cub', inspired by the mythical manga of Kazuo Koike and Goseki Kojima. That is, 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance' and, above all, 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx', both of 1972.

This is the beginning of the story of a murderer in the service of a feudal lord who falls out of favor because of false accusations of treason. Become a murderer without an owner, he seeks revenge accompanied by his three-year-old son, whom he carries in a cart. The two films were traced by Robert Houston and David Weisman, who They bought the rights of the original films to Toho. They were distributed by Roger Corman in the circuit grindhouse and, later, in domestic format by Universal, that he encountered innumerable obstacles because of his notorious violence. What undoubtedly helped him reach his cult category: paradoxically, the result is – despite his condition as a bastard work – perfect to start in the cinema of samurai of the seventies.

Repo Man (1984)

A cult film as strange and unclassifiable as its manager, Alex Cox, who obtained a certain reputation as a punk filmmaker between her and the not very memorable but highly successful 'Sid and Nancy'. The failure of 'Walker' took him away from more or less medium-sized productions, but in his filmography there are films as joyful as 'The Patrolman', 'Direct to Hell' or 'Bill the Galactic Hero'.

In 'Repo Man' and with the collaboration of some great Emilio Estévez and Harry Dean Stanton, he has the story of a couple of car recuperators who have been seized by unpaid loans, and the amazing content in the trunk of one of them. Overflowing with musicote, humor and science fiction, 'Repo Man' has influenced much more famous films, such as 'Pulp Fiction', and has a recent pseudo-school, 'Repo Chick', as horrendous as interesting, shot entirely in front of a chroma.

Bad taste (Bad Taste, 1987)

The debut of a Peter Jackson, still far from the budgetary and aesthetic excesses of the Trilogy of the Rings that would give him fame and prestige, is part of an initial stretch of his filmography that is pure hyperkinetic joy, with gore in abundance and first class humorous humor. 'The delirious world of the Feebles' and their puppets for adults and perfection splapstick of 'Braindead' are milestones, but 'Bad taste' is still the cheapest, rabid and wild of all.

The story of an alien race that comes to make hamburgers with humans has thundered references to the Antipodes, hilarious aliens, a hilarious Jackson as a revelation actor and a production journey of several years rolling on weekends. All together gave birth to one of the strangest comedies of all time. Jackson has announced that he intends to restore this initial stretch of his career, so that we may soon get rid of the grimy VHS where we have them recorded. Of worship, but VHS after all.

Dawn that is not little (1989)

Definitely and classifiable only as part of the work of José Luis Cuerda, this unusual film and still distracted from any current of Spanish cinema, invented the memes in our industry before the Internet was something minimally conceivable. His redic dialogues ("Long live the munícipe by antonomasia") and his rural surrealism to the brave became citable hoses under any circumstance, and despite its failure at the box office, television broadcasting and word of mouth gave it a unique category .

As an intermediate point of a trilogy that started with the even rarer but not so accessible 'Total' and that has closed just a few weeks ago with the answer but much more domesticated 'Time later', 'Dawn that is not little' is still an absolute oasis in the Spanish comedy of the eighties. Away from the urban nuclei that were carried in the national cosmopolitan humor of that time and using the village folklore as a throwing weapon, 'Dawn that is not little' preserves intact, after all years, the magic of the impossible, the arbitrary and the unexpected.

Audition (1999)

All Takashi Miike and his crazy stakharovism, that the same is done an epic of three-hour gangsters that adapts an anime by packing of CGI, is raw material for cult cinema. But his international revelation in 1999 is not only one of his best films (which is enough to say) It fits quite well with our label. Born to rebuild another success (it was a commission from the Toho to try to replicate the international impact of 'Ringu', another case of cult Asian terror), she got an immediate recognition at festivals and thanks to the mouth-ear.

His stylized ultraviolence, his famous plot twist and the delicate sadism of his history and images turned 'Audition' not only in a success, but in paradigm of what would be the cinema of Asian genre in the new century. There were still productions like 'Ju-On' in terror, 'Battle Royale' out of it and authors like Sion Sono, who would soon launch films like 'Suicide Club' into the world. They would be the first banners of a complex filmography and sometimes impossible to understand in all its magnitude for the western public such as the Japanese, and that in many cases leads us to consider already directly from worship everything that comes from there … even if they are productions endorsed by mastodónticos blockbusters in Asia.

Donnie Darko (2001)

A unique film not only for its industrial and creative uniqueness, but also as part of its director's work, Richard Kelly, the typical director who falls sympathetically, but who does not know how to accept a metaphorical "no" for an answer. After this madness of cryptic time travel received a warm response at the box office due to its coincidental coincidence with the attacks of 9/11, one of the details of his argument being a terrible aviation accident of unknown origin, the mouth- Ear worked miracles with his career in domestic format.

The enigmatic of his proposal (which Kelly himself was responsible for breaking down in a terrible director's cut over-explanatory and without shaft), his ability to machine the viewer with images as iconic as the monster rabbit and the chilling personality of a young Jake Gyllenhaal gave him a unique category. Kelly would not be able to continue it either in the appalling 'Southland Tales' or in the nice but inane 'The Box'. Which undoubtedly reinforces the category of isolated and raw jewel of his debut.

The Room (2003)

As it happens to 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (although I would say that it is closer to 'Glen or Glenda'), We are facing a film so alien to the conventional narrative that its cult has been extended under the label of "bad", but it hides a much more complex reality, an absolute assault on the rules of cinema, as disconcerting as it is endearing. And also like Ed Wood, his manager Tommy Wiseau enjoyed a remarkable biopic, 'The Disaster Artist', but that reduced to a minimum the fascinating personality of the original director.

'The Room' does not even accept the usual genres of cult cinema, almost always related to the fantastic: Wiseau's wrecking ball is a couple drama, ridiculously misogynistic and quite possibly based on real events (or what Wiseau thinks reality is), and his viewing is as painful as it is fascinating. His cult has been practically since its premiere (although obviously it has increased in recent times thanks to the Internet and the biopic) in very similar terms in terms of the relationship with the public to those of a diametrically opposite film, 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'.

This has been our selection of the best cult cinema, but of course, it is only a choice. In a subject like this, the possibilities extend to infinity. Remember that it is only our opinion and we invite you to express yours in the comments. What essential cult films do you miss on the list?