The 2021 Copa América schedule was confirmed: venues and match dates

2020 Copa América Soccer draw held in Cartagena, Colombia, December 3, 2019. REUTERS / Luisa González

The America Cup It was one of the sporting events that had to be postponed for next year due to the spread of the pandemic of the coronavirus. The international tournament that they will organize together Argentina and Colombia will be played next year and the Conmebol announced in the last hours the full calendar of the competition that will bring together 10 selected from South America, with the guests of Australia and Qatar.

As reported by the entity based in Luque, he opening match the June 11, 2021 in Buenos Aires and the final he July 10 in Barranquilla.

As the competition will initially be divided into two groups of 6 teams each, each host country will host the meetings in its area, while the quarter finals will also be divided equally with two parties in each venue, as will the semifinals, since one will be played in Argentina and the other in Colombia. However, the duel that defines the champion and the one corresponding to the fight for third place will be in the state coffee grower.

As an additional measure, the South American confederation also clarified that coaches will be able to make up to three changes to their squad lists when the first phase concludes, in addition to substitutions due to injury.

The team that leads Lionel scaloni is the seed of the Group A, where will he face Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Australia and Bolivia. The cast commanded by Carlos Queiroz face your commitments in the B Group against Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Brazil and Qatar.

The best four in each zone will advance to the next phase and depending on their location, they must play in Cali, Barranquilla, Buenos Aires or Silver. The semifinalsinstead, they will be in Medellin and Cordova, while the final will be disputed in Barranquilla and the clash for third place in Bogota.

The Conmebol statement

After the CONMEBOL Council meeting, the National Team Competitions Directorate announced the adjusted schedule for CONMEBOL Copa América Argentina Colombia 2021.

Buenos Aires will host the kickoff on June 11, while hot Barranquilla will host the grand finale on July 10.

The adjustments in the tournament are given in the calendar and regulations, not in the groups or in the dispute format, leaving Group A / South Zone and Group B / North Zone.

Some modifications approved on the date were the dispute for third place on July 10 in Bogotá and the change of up to three players from the list of each country, once the group stage is over, in addition to substitutions due to injury. These changes to the original calendar are made in order to minimize travel between venues and add rest days for teams classified between the group stage and the quarterfinals.

