 The 2020 superhero movies

2019 marked a several milestones for superhero cinema: the excellent "Avengers: Endgame" (Anthony & Joe Russo) positioned itself at the top of the global historical box office closing with a flourish 10 years of stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), and the masterpiece "Joker" (Todd Phillips) has been a leader in this awards season with a strong presence in the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, SAG and total dominance in the Oscars. 2020 is interesting with 8 proposals that will seek to leave a mark on the subgenre and push it towards new frontiers. A year that promises, a year #girlpower
Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
- Release date: February 7
- Direction: Cathy Yan
- Script: Christina Hodson
- Cast: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco
- Synopsis: Have you ever heard about the police, the singing bird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley herself, since only Harley can tell it. When Gotham's most disastrously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his enthusiastic right-hand man, Zsasz, pointed to a young woman named Cass, the city turned to look for her. The roads of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collided, and the four unlikely had no choice but to unite to defeat Roman.
The trailers of the film, conceived as a show vehicle for the Robbie Quinn, advance a casual tone, good action scenes, a charismatic Sionis (McGregor) and great chemistry between Robbie, Winstead (Huntress), Smollett-Bell (Black Canary ), Perez (The Question) and Basco (Cain). The R rating of the feature film, the first within the collective DC assembly, will play in favor of the proposal as it will allow the characters to be better explored. Hopefully another victory for the house of Batman and company.
Bloodshot
- Release date: March 13
- Direction: Dave Wilson
- Screenplay: Eric Heisserer, Jeff Wadlow
- Cast: Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce, Talulah Riley, Lamorne Morris, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Alex Hernandez
- Synopsis: Ray Garrison is a soldier killed in action, revived as the superhero Bloodshot by the Rising Spirit Technologies (RST) corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in its veins, it is an unstoppable force, stronger than ever and capable of healing instantly. But RST controls your body, mind and memories. Now, Ray couldn't distinguish reality, but he has the mission to find out.
Vin “Toretto” Diesel and Sony present a hero from Valiant Comics on the big screen. The advances are not bad, but I would have preferred Jared Leto in the lead (Leto talk later). The original plan was to form a film universe with Harbinger but inexplicably Sony transferred this last property to Paramount Pictures, Great Sony !!
The New Mutants
- Release date: April 3
- Direction: Josh Bone
- Script: Josh Boone, Knate Lee
- Cast: Alice Braga, Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt
- Synopsis: Five young mutants discover their abilities while they are held captive in a secret facility. They will face their past sins to escape and save themselves.
After suffering for 2 years, he arrives at the cinema “The New Mutants” to close the mutant era of Fox. The last trailer of the film, now under the Marvel umbrella, left us a good taste and a question Will there be a UCM connection? Boone commented that the tape would be released with the original material so the answer must be negative. Controversial aside, for us it is enough to enjoy it in the cinema.
Black Widow
- Release Date: May 1
- Address: Cate Shortland
- Script: Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson
- Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, O. T. Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone
- Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow embarks on an extraordinary journey around the world when a dangerous conspiracy reveals connections with her old past. The avenger will be the objective of Taskmaster, a murderer determined to eliminate the Black Widow.
2010 marked the debut of Black Widow (Johansson) at UCM, after the destruction of 2 cities, the fall of SHIELD, a civil war, a Universal genocide and a small but emotional funeral the Avenger will have his solo film, which will give the starting gun to phase 4 of the collective assembly. Hype for heaven there is nothing else to comment.
Wonder Woman 1984
- Release Date: June 5
- Direction: Patty Jenkins
- Screenplay: Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Dave Callaham
- Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel
- Synopsis: Our favorite Amazon jumps to the 80s to face two new enemies: Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.
Its predecessor was a cultural phenomenon and the first light within the bleak Worlds of DC. With these merits WW84 He already has half the race behind him. The rest of the journey should be simple as it will be presented to Cheetah (Wiig), the arch-enemy of Wonder Woman (Gadot), and brought back to Steve Trevor (Pine), the winning team is not changed.
Morbius
- Release date: July 31
- Direction: Daniel Espinosa
- Screenplay: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway
- Cast: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith
- Synopsis: Sick with a strange blood disorder and determined to save others who suffer their same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius tries a desperate bet. What a priori is a success soon becomes a potentially worse remedy than the disease.
The second piece of the Sony Marvel Universe (USM), is headed by a good actor, presents an interesting premise and its advance generated many expectations, specifically with its latest sequence that showed us the Michael Keaton Vulture. The presence of the villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming (Jon Watts, 2017) indicates that Morbius it will be set within the UCM giving rise to a Spidey cameo, to the conception of the Sinister Six or more unlikely any reference to Blade. Hopefully this merger will be mutual for Marvel and Sony.
Venom 2
- Release Date: October 2
- Direction: Andy Serkis
- Screenplay: Kelly Marcel
- Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, Reid Scott
- Synopsis: Unknown
Venom (Ruben Fleisher, 2018) collapsed with specialized criticism but unpredictably downcast the box office mercilessly. The continuation goes for more as it will introduce us to Cletus Kasady / Carnage (Harrelson) one of Marvel's deadliest villains. Hopefully, for round 2, mistakes will be corrected so that critics can be left KO.
Eternals
- Release date: November 6
- Address: Chloe Zhao
- Script: Matthew K. Firpo, Ryan Firpo
- Cast: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee
- Synopsis: A new and exciting team of superheroes is presented at UCM, former aliens who have been inhabiting our planet in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy drives them out of the shadows to gather against the Deviants, the ancient enemy of humanity.
Kevin Feige throws a coin in the air with this project as he did in 2014 with Guardians of the Galaxy (James Gunn). But this time the Marvel boss charged the coin of stars to control the luck a little, quiet Feige Eternals had us at hello.
What movies expect more? What will be a success or disappoint?
Add Comment