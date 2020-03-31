The 2020 Pokémon World Championship is canceled due to the coronavirus

Share it:

Lovers eSports They were looking forward to the next Pokémon World Championship, corresponding to the 2020 edition. This was to take place at the ExCel London center between August 14-16, 2020. However, The Pokemon Company has just announced that Finally, the expected event has been canceled for security reasons in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

And not only the world championship, but also others such as the North American International Championship. In any case, they also wanted to reassure fans by announcing a proposal for the global event to be held later and in an expanded way.

In this way, The Pokemon Company has announced (via Comicbook) that an expanded World Championship will be held in London next year 2021. However, no more specific official date has been given. Something completely logical, since the circumstances are changing, day by day, right now.

Moreover, they have also announced the cancellation of all minor events that were scheduled in public places. In this way, all other Play! from Pokémon. And this includes events like League, Club, Prerelease, League Challenge and Premier Challenge. Additionally, it has been confirmed that Championship Points will not be awarded for the remainder of the season, and all 2020 Championship points will carry over to next year's events.

The cancellation of this year's World Championships is now expected to have a major impact on the resale of Pokémon cards. Although, to tell the truth, The Pokemon Company has not specified whether or not many cards will be eligible in the next championships, when these are held sometime in the next year 2021. We will be attentive to tell you any information about it.