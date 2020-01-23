The 2020 Pokémon World Championship already has celebration dates

Share it:

Good news for lovers of eSports in general and Pokémon in particular. The Pokémon Company International has revealed when and where the next Pokémon World Championship will be held, corresponding to the 2020 edition. It will take place at the ExCel London center from August 14 to 16, 2020. There, the best players in the world of video games and of the Pokémon Trading Card Game will be invited to compete.

For their part, fans can buy spectator identification cards to witness the excitement of the most prestigious event of the Pokémon Championship Series. In addition, the Pokémon 2020 World Championship will also host a Pokémon Center store, where fans can purchase a wide variety of products, including a series of themed items related to the tournament.

To make things easier, the organization has made available to all users a list of hotels and accommodations that you can see in the link that you will find at the end of the news. And the same with the website enabled to keep abreast of the latest information about the 2020 Pokémon World Championship and other Play!

