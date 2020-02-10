The 2020 Oscar winners, Parasite revelation and well-deserved prizes to Joker and Judy

Share it:

On the most important night of the cinema, number 92, the hit of theater at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles were the winners from Oscar 2020: the South Korea conquers the United States. It is now 5.30 in the morning when Jane Fonda announces the best film, Parasite, is the last act of a memorable evening, in which his director Bong Joon – ho literally blows the bank, winning (only him) three awards, best direction, original screenplay, as well as best international filmthus distorting every possible prediction, rewriting, above all, the story as the first non-English film to win the highest recognition.

Four heavy, but deserved, figurines for the true revelation of the season (already winner of the Palme d'Or in Cannes last year) capable of gradually imposing his bi-family, cynical, humorous portrait, in telling the differences between classes, ambition. A true masterpiece, which has recently returned to the theater.

The Academy thus launches a new message, a democratic overtaking, just in its essence, leading its members to vote for the most complete, unexpected outsider.

And Bong Joon – ho, known to film buffs and professionals for years (with works already celebrated such as The Host, Memoirs of a murderer Snowpiercer, Okja) re-establish new rules, and now, for everyone, become the artist to look forward to.

Beaten all the others, from Quentin Tarantino to Martin Scorsese, who defeated each category with The Irishman. It is saved, it is appropriate to say it, alone 1917 by Sam Mendes, another favorite on the eve, an epic journey in retracing the heroism of two British soldiers during the First World War, which brings home three technical statuettes, photography by Roger Deakins, the best sound mixing and special effects.

