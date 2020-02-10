General News

The 2020 Oscar winners, Parasite revelation and well-deserved prizes to Joker and Judy

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

On the most important night of the cinema, number 92, the hit of theater at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles were the winners from Oscar 2020: the South Korea conquers the United States. It is now 5.30 in the morning when Jane Fonda announces the best film, Parasite, is the last act of a memorable evening, in which his director Bong Joon – ho literally blows the bank, winning (only him) three awards, best direction, original screenplay, as well as best international filmthus distorting every possible prediction, rewriting, above all, the story as the first non-English film to win the highest recognition.

image
Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, the real revelation of these Oscae 2020.

Amy Sussman

Four heavy, but deserved, figurines for the true revelation of the season (already winner of the Palme d'Or in Cannes last year) capable of gradually imposing his bi-family, cynical, humorous portrait, in telling the differences between classes, ambition. A true masterpiece, which has recently returned to the theater.

The Academy thus launches a new message, a democratic overtaking, just in its essence, leading its members to vote for the most complete, unexpected outsider.

And Bong Joon – ho, known to film buffs and professionals for years (with works already celebrated such as The Host, Memoirs of a murderer Snowpiercer, Okja) re-establish new rules, and now, for everyone, become the artist to look forward to.

Beaten all the others, from Quentin Tarantino to Martin Scorsese, who defeated each category with The Irishman. It is saved, it is appropriate to say it, alone 1917 by Sam Mendes, another favorite on the eve, an epic journey in retracing the heroism of two British soldiers during the First World War, which brings home three technical statuettes, photography by Roger Deakins, the best sound mixing and special effects.

No surprise on the front of the leading actors.

image
Joaquin Phoenix wins the 2020 Oscar for best leading actor for Joker.

Rachel Luna

Joaquin Phoenix wins (after three unsuccessful attempts) the Oscar for Joker by Todd Philips, winner also for the soundtrack to Icelandic cellist Hildur Guðnadóttir, who in his long speech, between environmental issues, the need to overcome the walls of racism and a desire for union, finally quotes a phrase written by Brother River, " use love, peace will follow. "

image
Renée Zellweger wins the 2020 Oscar for biopc Judy.

Jeff Kravitz

Renée Zellweger fa en plein, after the Golden Globe and Bafta, for the best leading actress, thanks to Judy, biopic on the last days of Judy Garland's life, for her it is the second recognition after Return to Cold Mountain obtained in 2004.

READ:  Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: the stages of the most reserved love story ever

image
Brad Pitt wins the 2020 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the film Once upon a time in … Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino.

Jeff Kravitz

Not even Laura Dern and Brad Pitt they betray the predictions of the best actress and supporting actor, dedicating from the stage to the parents and children, winning respectively for Storia di un matrimonio (released on Netflix) and

Once upon a time … in Hollywood, a film that also has the best scenography.

The rest speaks of the best costumes in Jaqueline Durran in Little Women by Greta Gerwig, of the two Oscars at Le Mans '66 – The great challenge (editing and sound), of makeup, for Bombshell – The voice of the scandal, starring Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, the journalist who accused Fox News boss Roger Alles and Taika Waititi of harassment, the best non-original screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.

In the field of animation, Pixar returns, instead, to shine with Toy Story 4, elected best film, while in the best documentary he gives the first time Barack and Michelle Obama, producers with their Higher Ground Productions, winning the prize with American Factory ((distributed by Netflix) directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar.

Between yawns, a standing ritual, there is no lack of true moments to remember, in addition to Bong's triumph. There is Elton John, purple jacket and glasses of order, capable of winning his second statuette for best song, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for Rocketman, there is Eminem, who appeared exceptionally to play "Lose Yourself", taken from 8 Mile, for which he won the Oscar fifteen years ago, without being able to withdraw it, there is the splendid voice of Billie Eillish, moving in singing Yesterday at the moment, "In Memoriam", dedicated to those who have disappeared in the last year (including Piero Tosi and Franco Zeffirelli).

Finally, there are Spike Lee and Natalie Portman, who in their clothes send messages of love and remembrance, of political statement and inclusion: the first to his friend Kobe Bryant, who died tragically a few weeks ago, the second, on his Dior dress , to embroider seven names of women, excluded from the direction category, Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang,

Greta Gerwig, Marielle Heller Melina Matsoukas, Alma Har’el, Céline Sciamma and Mati Diop.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

Sign up here

. (tagsToTranslate) oscar 2020 (t) winners (t) Joaquin Phoenix (t) Renée Zellweger (t) brad pitt (t) parasite (t) judy

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.