The 20 best movies of 2019

After a 2019 full of excellent surprises, the cinephile reflection days and review days of the best of the year are complicated, as the new century progresses. The plurality of

Proposals, the variety of styles, the new voices along with those already consecrated, and the richness of an art that is renewed without interruption, confirm that in 2020 we will enjoy unforgettable sessions of the seventh art. Here is the list of the 20 best feature films enjoyed in movie theaters and festivals.

twenty.- ‘Give Me Liberty’by Kirill Mikhanovsky. One of the best surprises of the year. Shatteringly independent American cinema. The hectic day of a young ambulance driver of social services becomes a modern odyssey immersed in the dark side of the American liberal dream (nightmare).



19.- invisible The invisible life of Eurídice Gusmão ’, from Karim Aïnouz. Brazilian cinema has not lost the vitality it displays in recent years. Good example of this, this impressive melodrama, in the purest style of Douglas Sirk. (Vertigo Films)

18.- ‘Where is my body?’, by Jérémy Clapin. Animation, an essential genre of current cinema, wins awards, audiences and criticism. Black cinema, inspired and poetic, for an adult and demanding audience. (Netflix)

17.- ‘Martin Eden’, by Pietro Marcello. The adaptation of the novel of Jack london, moved to a time and place totally different from the original, had never appeared so bright on the big screen. (Wanda Vision)