The 20 best movies of 2019

After a 2019 full of excellent surprises, the cinephile reflection days and review days of the best of the year are complicated, as the new century progresses. The plurality of Proposals, the variety of styles, the new voices along with those already consecrated, and the richness of an art that is renewed without interruption, confirm that in 2020 we will enjoy unforgettable sessions of the seventh art. Here is the list of the 20 best feature films enjoyed in movie theaters and festivals.
twenty.- ‘Give Me Liberty’by Kirill Mikhanovsky. One of the best surprises of the year. Shatteringly independent American cinema. The hectic day of a young ambulance driver of social services becomes a modern odyssey immersed in the dark side of the American liberal dream (nightmare).
19.- invisible The invisible life of Eurídice Gusmão ’, from Karim Aïnouz. Brazilian cinema has not lost the vitality it displays in recent years. Good example of this, this impressive melodrama, in the purest style of Douglas Sirk. (Vertigo Films)
18.- ‘Where is my body?’, by Jérémy Clapin. Animation, an essential genre of current cinema, wins awards, audiences and criticism. Black cinema, inspired and poetic, for an adult and demanding audience. (Netflix)
17.- ‘Martin Eden’, by Pietro Marcello. The adaptation of the novel of Jack london, moved to a time and place totally different from the original, had never appeared so bright on the big screen. (Wanda Vision)
16.- ‘The wild goose lake’, from Diao Yinan. Asian cinema is the undisputed protagonist of the year and this film is a prodigy in the use of photography and staging of the blackest cinema, anyone can imagine. It is absolutely essential to see it on the big screen of a movie theater. (Segarra Films)
fifteen.- ‘Bacarau’, by Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho. Between a ‘Mad Max’ Of poor people and a future dystopia, very modern and far from reality, Brazilian cinema continues to propose on screen the boldest metaphors of current cinema. (The Audiovisual Adventure).
14.- ‘Papicha’, from Mounia Meddour. In addition to good cinema, a film necessary to understand that the past cannot be repeated indefinitely. (BTeam Pictures)
13.- ‘God is a woman and her name is Petrunya’, from Teona Strugar Mitevska. An extraordinary film that carries the million dollar question. Why are cinematographies, such as that of Algiers or Macedonia, addressing the situation of women in the world so accurately and subtly? (Karma Films)
12.- ‘Buñuel in the turtle labyrinth’by Salvador Simó Busom. One of the most exciting films of the year could not be missing on this list. Everything has already been said about her and we have fallen short. Now, what you have to do is see it or see it again. (Wanda Vision)
eleven.- 'To half voice', by Heidi Hassan and Patricia Pérez Fernández. The last surprise that came to us in the year. Awarded in one of the most important documentary festivals in the world, the IDFA from Amsterdam, and in fact, in all the festivals in which it is presented. A stay of sonority and friendship beyond borders and time. Spectacular. Without a doubt, one of the films that will receive more nominations and awards in 2020.
10.- ‘A great woman’, from Kantemir Balagov.This filmmaker has only needed two films to reach the top of today's best directors. (BTeam Pictures)
9.- ‘Acid’, by Aleksandr Gorchilin. Russian high voltage cinema. Young people in their twenties who are still waiting for them to explain what this is about a future full of opportunities. The 'Trainspotting'of the new century. You will never see a baptismal font again in the same way.
8.- 'The Miserables', from Ladj Ly. The scenario chosen by Victor Hugo, in his famous novel, it is still boiling. (Caramel Films)
7.- ‘Portrait of a woman on fire’, from Céline Sciamma. Seeing is believing. Look to love (Karma Films)
6.- ‘Synonyms'by Nadav Lapid. As insolent as intrepid.
5.- ‘Her Job’, from Nikos Labôt. Without a doubt, the crush of the year. This filmmaker has five minutes left to make himself known. The only question left in the air is where his next film will be presented: Venice, Cannes, San Sebastian …
4.- ‘Monkeys’, by Alejandro Landes. The riskiest movie of the year. (Bteam Pictures)
3.- then And then we danced ’, from Levan Akin. Sublime. (Avalon Audiovisual Distribution)
two.- ‘Until forever, my son’, from Wang Xiaoshuai. The Chinese public has not only become one of the main elements of reflection, before launching a film internationally, but you can also enjoy your own filmmakers who, despite a solid censorship, know how to create stories as wonderful as it is. (Avalon Audiovisual Distribution)
one.- ‘Parasites’, from Bong Joon-ho. It has been his year. No one like him knows how to combine the most popular of genre cinema, with the most cerebral of author cinema. A jewel, plain and simple, that has already entered history. (The Audiovisual Adventure)
