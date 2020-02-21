The 19 most mythical costumes of movie psychokillers

Share it:

A good cinematic psychokiller would not be half as scary without a good costume design To accompany you. Imagine Leather face without their "second skins", to Jason Voorhees without one of its variants to cover your face or to Michael Myers without his inexpressive and frightening white mask. Pretty bland, right?

How dressing up is always a pleasure, and horror movies continue to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration when it comes to finding ideas to put into practice either at Carnival, Halloween or at any costume party that takes place, here I bring you this list with my 19 favorite clothes of the great assassins of the seventh art.

Norman Bates ('Psychosis', 1960)

What better way to start our selection than with the great pioneer, along with 'Panic Photographer', who planted the first seeds of slasher as we know it today. A 'Psychosis' that continues as fresh and revolutionary as the first day, that continues to make the hair stand on end and that gave us a brilliant Anthony Perkins, even when she transpires with her mother's iconic dress – she includes it.

The fisherman ('I know what you did last summer', 1997)

The nineties gave us great slashers which stood out in cinematographic terms, as one that we will mention later. Others, like 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', they may not shine at the same level as their peers, but we will not deny that The Fisherman's hook, that hat and that black raincoat were enough to shape one of the great icons of the genre. Of course, it was overshadowed by the look of jeans and white T-shirt by Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Jason Voorhees (Saga 'Friday 13')

Since debuting in 1980 on the first 'Friday the 13th', coming out of the water and giving us a scare of death, Jason's good has changed more modeling than a model on the Cibeles Catwalk. For the memory is your look with head sack from the second part, its iconic hockey mask converted into leit-motiv from the third installment of the saga and its futuristic mask of the underrated – and hilarious – 'Jason X'.

Pin-Up Girl, Man in the Mask and Dollface ('The Strangers', 2008)

In addition to being a tape as inspired as restless, the approach of 'The strangers' to the home invasion us He provided some really terrifying antagonistic trio designs. Pin-Up Girl, Man in the Mask and Dollface not only do they give a terrible bad vibes; They also show us that even to torture a couple physically and psychologically, you have to have style.

Michael Myers ('Halloween', 1978)

If you look into those empty eyes, immersed in the shadows and soulless of the mask that covers Michael Myers' face, you may see a familiar face. That is none other than that of William Shatner, the mythical Captain Kirk from the original series of 'Star Trek', whose face was used by the good of John Carpenter to create the first great monster of the slasher modern in Halloween'; The great cathedral of the subgenre. Never a rubber mask and a mechanic jumpsuit were so terrified.

Freddy Krueger ('Nightmare on Elm Street', 1984)

Yes, Freddy's poor face is not exactly a personal choice. What he could choose the psychokiller Oneironaut is her dress, composed of a mythical red and green striped sweater, a somewhat rickety hat and a glove with four sharp blades which has been part of the history of cinema for almost four decades … and of our worst nightmares.

Leslie Vernon ('Behind the mask: The encumbramiento of Leslie Vernon', 2006)

'Behind the Mask' was one of the most pleasant surprises that the slasher within the Sitges festival, thanks to its metacinematographic treatment and a game with narrative languages ​​that make it a very, very special film. But if something ends up making it so vindicable, that is Leslie Vernon, its peculiar protagonist, dressed in a cowboy bib and a greenish mask That gives a tremendous repelús. Cosplay meat.

Babyface ('Happy day of your death', 2017)

As it is not a plan of constantly suffering and having a bad time, there is also room for messing on this list; and what better representative for it than the Babyface from the thunderous 'Happy day of your death'. No matter how much machete they intend to nail you in the ribs, it's impossible to take a killer seriously with that mask.

Groucho ('The train of terror (Bloody Express)', 1980)

Speaking of grotesque masks, he could not pass up the opportunity to recover the killer of 'Terror Train', known in these parts as 'The train of terror' or 'Bloody Express'. I guess this killer what hides his identity through a Groucho Marx mask of doubtful qualityHe will "forgive that his victims do not get up" after they have been loaded.

Eric Slater ('Seven Women Trapped', 1982)

Don't say panic, say Eric Slater harlequin dress. The murderer of 'The House on Sorority Row', in addition to being disturbed by the odd problem that is not relevant, could not settle for charging the university students on duty; too I had to take our sleep off with a disguise that would make Pennywise himself pale. Gods.

The Soldier ('The Rosemary Killer', 1981)

One of my slasher Favorites had to have a murderer up to the occasion. It might seem that the guy who ends the lives of confused youngsters in Joseph Zito's fantastic 'The Prowler' has put on the first thing he has caught, but his military uniform of World War II says much more – and gives much more bad vibes – than it seems at first glance. Let's add a four-pointed pitchfork and we already have a killer to frame.

Lamb, Tiger and Fox ('You are next', 2011)

I adore 'You are next' for many things. Adam Wingard's direction is spectacular, his script hides many surprises and twists the subgenre of home invasion with great intelligence, its protagonist, played by Sharni Vinson is a real wonder … But, in addition to all this, The trio of psychopaths who assault the Davison family accompany their sober black uniforms with three beautiful animal-style masks I wouldn't mind having my room decorated.

Night owl ('Aquarius', 1987)

The thing is about animals. If we used to talk about tigers, foxes and sheep, now it's time to immerse ourselves in the world of birds by the terrifying Night Owl of 'Aquarius' – also known as 'Deliria' or 'Stage Fright'. It shouldn't be very comfortable to kill with a prop theater of similar dimensions in the head, but we will not deny that it gives a special touch to the noble art – or not – of murder.

The miner ('Bloody Valentine', 1981)

In 'Bloody Valentine', as in 'The Rosemary Killer', the brains were not wound too much to make the killer's costume; But that does not mean that the result is not effective. If in the Joseph Zito film, military clothing was chosen, here they dressed the antagonist with a miner's uniform as simple and iconic.

Billy Chapman ('Night of Peace, Night of Death', 1984)

'Night of peace, night of death' is a real nonsense. Its plot is delusional, its execution is not that it is to shoot rockets and the construction of its protagonist is not far behind. But see Billy Chapman Drop axes left and right with your scruffy Santa Claus costumeIn addition to promoting a few laughs with pretty bad grapes, it is priceless.

Ronald Reagan ('The Republican', 2006)

After playing Dewey Riley in the anthological saga 'Scream', David Arquette had to develop a particular taste for the slasher who decided to satisfy by directing this nonsense entitled 'The Republican' – which also features Courtney Cox. Here, the murderer, obsessed with Ronald Reagan, hunted a group of hippies characterized as the American president. Yes, it may be a grotesque approach, but I can't wait for them to make a sequel with Donald Trump.

Cupid ('A Valentine's Day of Death', 2001)

It may be that 'A Valentine's Day of death' is not, by far, a slasher model It is not even a good movie. But the feature film by Jamie Blanks has two great assets that invite him to recover it. The first one is the presence of Denise Richards, and the second a murderer dressed as a cupid with a mask that shouldn't be scary at all, but that puts the creeps.

Ghostface ('Scream. Watch who's calling', 1996)

With 'Scream, watch who's calling' , Wes Craven not only revolutionized the subgenre of slasher, returning the lost glory between repetitions, absurd sequels and distorted mechanisms. In addition, the master of terror shaped a phenomenon that ended up being introduced into pop culture, among other things, thanks to the figure of a Ghostface that is perfectly identifiable both by the faithful parishioners of terror and by neophytes in the matter.

Leather Face ('The Texas Chainsaw Massacre', 1974)

We finished our selection in style, next to the chilling Leather Face of 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'. A display of the size of a closet closet capable of waving a chainsaw in the air as if it were made of paper that, to finish off the play, He covers his torso with a plastic apron from Mataife and his face with masks made of human skin removed from his victims. All a flirtatious.

What are your costumes of psychokillers favorites? Tell us in the comments!