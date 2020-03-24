The 19 best Disney + series

Share it:

The day has finally come, Disney + is here and now we can enjoy this new video on demand service by subscription with an immense catalog of films and series … but, generally speaking, little news as it is a film library made up of the company's almost eighty years.

While we are preparing our first impressions with the service (in Xataka you can read an analysis made by our partner John Tones), in Espinof we wanted to delve into the catalog and select the 19 best series that the Disney + catalog has.

'Agent Carter'

Although it is a shame that 'Agents of SHIELD' is not on the platform, it is a joy that the spin off of 'Captain America: The First Avenger' is, since it is very worthwhile. Hayley Atwell portrays Peggy Carter, who after the war is relegated to being a telephone operator for SSR, the forerunner agency of SHIELD. He'll be back in action soon in a great action drama.

'The Adventures of Ladybug'

A young teenager one day receives a prodigy that transforms her into a powerful superhero. I really wanted to have some excuse to tell you about Ladybug and Cat Noir and their arrival on this platform is propitious. Its biggest flaw is that it is too schematic, but otherwise we find a solvent and effective series of superheroes.

'The backyard band'

Before 'Adventure Time' and other pseudo-adult animations, at Disney they had 'The Backyard Band', that dazzled us all at the time with the adventures of TJ and company as they try to survive the society that prevails during breaks. All this to make a great comment on social philosophy in small doses of ten minutes.

Darkwing Duck

Spin-off from 'DuckTales', The Darwkwing Duck was a prime example of what could rock Disney drawings. More than anything because they prioritized action over adventure, an issue that was quite noticeable in the development of the stories.

'Gargoyles: Mythological Heroes'

Don't see what I'm resisting the urge to stop writing and get this epic full series starring this group of friendly and warrior gargoyles. Three seasons with dark touches and somewhat more adult than usual and that position it among the best animation series of the 90s.

'Gravity Falls'

Take 'X-file' and take it to the Mabel and Dipper summer in the middle of a mysterious forest and you will have this animated jewel full of references to urban legends of mystery and terror as they get into the work of avoiding an entire apocalypse.

'The Imagineering Story'

A sensational documentary that will delight all Disney fans by entering the giant's design center. A fascinating "making of" Disneyland and the rest of the company's parks in six doses of just over an hour.

'Kim Possible'

More "young adult" than child, the series starring a secret agent determined to save the world in what can "escape" from the institute. His clear vocation as an action series with the mix of drama and comedy fair managed that his eighty episodes have left, so many years later, a lot of lees.

'Lizzie McGuire'

While the sequel series is "rethinking" because Disney must have realized by now that the characters are maturing, it is a good time to vindicate the misadventures of this shy and somewhat clumsy teenager played by Hillary Duff.

'The Mandalorian'

Practically the promotion of Disney + has been based on the arrival of 'The Mandalorian', the real action series of 'Star Wars' that follows the adventures of a Mandalorian bounty hunter. And, the truth is that the wait is very worth it since we find a fantastic western that departs from the Skywalker saga to expand the "cinematic" universe.

'The world according to Jeff Goldblum'

maybe be the rarest we will find in the initial catalog of Disney + originals but gives what it promises and much more. Goldblum playing Goldblum managing to give a fascinating light to everything that comes close.

'Duck adventures'

One of the Disney classics is the adventures of Donald Duck's nephews, Uncle Gilito and company while they go on expeditions around the world. One of those series that amaze you looking and enjoying like a dwarf. And be careful, because the new version of the series is more than worthy of the title.

'Phineas and Ferb'

This series is perhaps among the top of the best animated series of what we have had for the century. An ingenious comedy animated with the adventures and fun technological feats of this pair of brothers and the adventures of agent P. The best? some great songs to liven up each episode.

'The Simpson'

I had my doubts about including this series because of that they have been more mediocre than excellent seasons, But it has been putting the first episodes on the platform (that on top they had not developed their full potential yet) and completely convinced me. An entire television institution that, although it has experienced better times, has not been overcome in terms of brand.

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

Not to be confused with that of Tartakovsky, with the seventh and final season coming to the platform, it is time to recommend the series that intelligently shows the adventures of Anakin, Obi Wan, and Ahsoka during the clone wars, the warlike confrontation located between episodes II and III.

'Star Wars Rebels'

If Clone Wars follows the gap between episodes II and III, 'Star Wars Rebels' gets the rise of the empire between the prequel trilogy and the original. In fact, we met five years earlier with the history of Ezra, who joins a group of rebels who decide to make the empire more difficult.

'TRON: The resistance'

When Disney decided to retrieve 'TRON' with 'Tron: Legacy' it was met with a warm reception from both the public and critics. However of higher quality (and notably superior in every way) is the animated series that was intended to bridge the gap between the two films.

Ultimate Spider-Man

Although the catalog of Marvel superhero cartoons seems short Compared to the American (where are my 'X-Men'?) it is necessary to highlight 'Ultimate Spider-man' which, perhaps is not the best series of Spiderman (there we have 'Spectacular …' and the one from the 90's) but It is a great example of what can be done with the wall-climbing in the animation.

'Me and the world'

One of those series that I did not miss when they played it in La 2 in the afternoon is this comedy starring Fred Savage as Cory, a young boy trying to navigate the world. Seven seasons in which we see these beloved characters grow. Years later we were able to see a sequel series, which lasted three seasons.

And so far our recommendations. Surely you will have in the spotlight other great Disney + series that we have left in the pipeline. So, as always, we leave the comments for it.