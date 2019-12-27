The 17 celeb couples who broke up in 2019, because love is not always eternal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Saturn against or perhaps Mercury retrograde. We have not yet found an explanation for the amount of celeb couples who broke up in 2019. The year had started with the (yet another) farewell between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik and if this we could bear it given how many times they have already recovered and given up, we cried for months for the end of the relationship between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. We had just finished wiping away all our tears when another blow came: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced after less than 8 months of marriage!

The couple broke out in 2019. michela fiorentino capoferri / eva novelliGetty Images

And what about what happened at home Kardashian/ Jenner? Khloé, Kendall and Kylie have racked up a break each. What cupid took a sabbatical year? While we retrace the 17 couples that erupted in 2019 that we are sure will reopen wounds that have not yet healed, know that if you and your better half have passed these 12 months, there is a good chance that you will last forever. If, on the other hand, this 2019 was also fatal for your love story, take example from Miley Cyrus who in just 12 months divorced, broke up with his new girlfriend and (for the moment) found love again. For the series: perhaps at the bottom of this 2019 there is still a glimmer of light to bring us to 2020.

All the famous couples burst in 2019

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – January 2019

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik GothamGetty Images

The first among the couples burst in 2019 is the one formed by Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. The model and the singer after persistent rumors of a moment not very happy, decide to take a break. A source a IS! he had released that the separation had taken place by mutual agreement and that the two wanted to focus on their respective careers, deciding to spend time away. Considering how many times they have already been reviewed together, we would not be surprised if in 2020 they returned to being a couple.

Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald – January 2019

Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald. Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Even a super heroine like Captain Marvel can have a broken heart. At the beginning of the year, Brie Larson and boyfriend musician Alex Greenwald, they decide to cancel the engagement. The two were engaged in 2016 after several years of relationship. Although they have remained friends and on good terms, unfortunately they will no longer end up at the altar.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson – February 2019

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Hollywood To You / Star MaxGetty Images

The first real drama of the year could only have involved a Kardashian. Poor Khloé after having already forgiven Tristan Thompson's first betrayal a few days before she gave birth to their daughter True, is involved in another scandal. Tristan Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. The consequences? Khloé dumped him (rightly!) On the spot, Jordyn Woods has been dismissed from the Kardashian / Jenner crew and Tristan has been trying to win back Khloé since February. So far with very little results.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino – February 2019

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino. Kevork DjansezianGetty Images

This wedding is not to be done! For the second time Lady Gaga break an engagement. The first in 2017 with actor Taylor Kinney (one of the cool firemen of Chicago Fire), this year with the manager Christian Carino. The news was confirmed after Lady Gaga had presented herself to the Grammys alone and above all without an engagement ring. Something had to do with it Bradley Cooper? The feeling between the two in A star is born and even off the screen has not only triggered the rumors of a possible relationship, but has made them become the dream couple of many. But if Lady Gaga was single, Bradley was still (not too) happily with Irina Shayk.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters – March 2019

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters. BG005 / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Among the couples that broke out in 2019 there are also Emma Roberts and Evan Peters. The two actors of American Horror Story they broke up after 7 years and an engagement announced. The confirmation that they were no longer together came after Julia Roberts' granddaughter was seen kissing with the handsome Garret Hedlund. Don't despair because Evan seems to have found love again. A certain Halsey does it tell you anything?

Adele and Simon Konecki – April 2019

Adele and Simon Konecki. Kevin MazurGetty Images

Another couple that seems not to have overcome the fateful crisis of the seventh year is, indeed it was the one formed by Adele and Simon Konecki. The English singer has always been very private about her private life, so much so that the wedding had taken place in secret. The news of the breakup therefore came somewhat unexpected through a press release. The star of Hello she communicated the separation from her husband, which however took place in a friendly way for the good of her son Angelo. It is rumored that Adele have a flirt with the rapper Skepta but no official confirmation. If they are roses … we will know in 2020.

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson – April 2019

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson. Hollywood To You / Star MaxGetty Images

Let's face it, among all the couples that broke out in 2019, the one formed by Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson is the one that passed more quietly. Between the two, more than a story, it can be said that there was a flirtation since it all lasted less than four months. Added to this is the fact that Pete jumps from one relationship to another as often as we eat one Nutella biscuit after another. But, and let's underline the but, for this end of the year he seems to have put his head in place. The reason is called Kaia Gerber, she is a model and is the daughter of Cindy Crowford's photocopy.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons – May 2019

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. James DevaneyGetty Images

The second break in the Kardashian / Jenner home involves the little sister Kendall. The Australian model and basketball player Ben Simmons they say goodbye after almost a year of relationship. No drama because dear Kendall immediately returned to party girl mode and has been having fun with her friends ever since. The last sighting, by boat with Gigi and Bella Hadid. #girlsjustwannahavefun

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk – June 2019

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. Steve GranitzGetty Images

After all the rumors going around, this was perhaps the least surprising break (but it still hurt us). After 4 years together and a daughter, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper they say goodbye. Let all the rumors of a possible relationship have to do with it Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga? They were probably the straw that broke the camel's back, given that in their last public release together (the night of the Oscars) there were smiles between the two that were more circumstantial than really felt. By the way, those who hoped that the separation would bring the cinematographic couple Cooper – Gaga to form in real life too, was disappointed. Indeed, Lady Gaga in an interview with Oprah Winfrey said that those scenes between them were only a fiction and that they are linked only by friendship and esteem. SOB!

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey – June 2019

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey. Emma McIntyre / VF19Getty Images

Maybe you don't remember, but before that Camila Cabello began to sing his love and publicly lemon with Shawn Mendes, was engaged to Matthew Hussey. The couple have been together for over a year until they separated in June of this year. For the singer of Havana, no drama and few tears. Despite the breakup, it looks like this 2019 has brought her to meet the perfect boyfriend aka Shawn Mendes.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth – August 2019

We weren't so shocked by the discovery that Gossip Girl was actually Dan. In a totally unexpected way Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus they announce their divorce after less than 8 months of marriage. Not even time to recover from the blow that a few hours later, the photos of Miley Cyrus come out kissing with Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy. WTF? The reasons for the break between the two, after almost 10 years of relationship, are still unknown. There has been talk of abuse of pills and alcohol by Liam but no statement or denial. What we do know is that to recover from the separation, Miley threw herself into another's arms and Liam returned to his Australia among friends and relatives.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd – August 2019

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. Robert KamauGetty Images

Oops, I did it again! Well yes, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd they give up for the umpteenth time. This time the blame seems to be attributed to distance. She travels the world between one show and another, he is too busy and concentrated in his music. Sorry but we will make a reason for it.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx – August 2019

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. Kevin Mazur / MG19Getty Images

You were probably too shocked to hear of the split between Miley and Liam to notice another breakup. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx after 6 years together they announce their separation. Or rather, they have not announced anything. Jamie was seen with another woman and a source close to the couple said a Page Six that in reality the story between the two actors was already over for a few months. Ooops!

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter – September 2019

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. BG026 / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The flirtation between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter it lasted less than one blink. In August the photos of the two of them on the boat in Italy in intimate attitudes, in September the news that they are no longer together but that they remain only friends. For Miley Cyrus, 2019 was anything but boring and we struggled to keep up with all the rumors about her alleged true or fictitious relationships after the divorce. What we do know is that for a few months now he has been dating with Cody Simpson and seems to have found happiness. Will they make it through to the end of 2019? We are not aware of it, but at least on Thanksgiving they spent it together … and from Thanksgiving turkey to Christmas panettone it is a moment, so maybe we will find them also in 2020.

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron – October 2019

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron. GothamGetty Images

Can a break be made official without the story having been made official? Apparently yes, and that's what happened to the relationship between Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron. Throughout the summer, rumors and photos of the two shot together but both continued to deny involvement with a "we are just friends." In October, however, a source declared to US Weekly that Tyler Cameron is single again. In short, a relationship passed from 0 to 100 and then back to 0, in a moment.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott – October 2019

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Rich FuryGetty Images

The first to drop the bomb that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they broke up, they were those of TMZ. A short time later came the confirmation that the little Kardashian girl and the rapper were no longer together but that they would do everything to ensure a happy life for little Stormi. Among the reasons for the break-up mentioned, what Kylie already wanted to widen the family while Travis wanted to focus on work. Kylie Jenner he doesn't seem to have suffered much from the breakup and apparently, he seems to be attending without obligation Drake. Dead one rapper makes another!

Charles Melton and Camila Mendes – December 2019

Charles Melton and Camila Mendes. Jon KopaloffGetty Images

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton they also took a break. After Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart who have given up but already recovered, another Couple of Riverdale seems to have come to an end. The story between the two actors went very fast and the two decided to slow down and take some time for themselves. This is the last of the couples that broke out in 2019. We just have to hope that 2020 will bring us some reconciliation and much more love.