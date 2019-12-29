The 17 best trailers of 2019

Share it:

We have reached a point where trailer launches have become a sort of events comparable to the premiere of a feature film, but on a small scale. Teasers, countdowns, small clips warming the atmosphere … film advances are increasingly important, and their quality and the care given to them It continues to increase year after year.

As it is necessary, and after fellow Kiko brought us his selection with the best posters, today I bring you this list in which I collect the 17 best movie trailers that this 2019 has left us That is about to end. Action, terror, thrillers and intrigues for all tastes condensed in pills less than three minutes to remember.

'Top Gun: Maverick'

If the selection of the best trailers of the past 2018 started with Tom Cruise and the best advance of 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout', this year we repeat hand in hand with the special living effect with the wild letter of presentation of 'Top Gun: Maverick' . I have to admit that I had to see it a couple of times in a row to process that all the scenes aboard combat fighters were rolled without trap or cardboard while trying to fit my jaw again, because these two and a half minutes of pure adrenaline They anticipate that, except surprise, the sequel to Tony Scott's classic is going to be the great audiovisual festival of 2019.

'Uncut Gems'

After the huge urban odyssey that the Safdie brothers gave us in 2017 with 'Good Time', the couple of directors return to the charge, this time with an unrecognizable Adam Sandler, in 'Uncut Gems'; a new sordid and violent journey that comes preceded by one of those trailers that they grab you by the neck and choke you to not let go until they finish. With a selection of house brand electronic music, a free and frenetic assembly and a style that many would like to replicate, this is one of the great advances of the year.

'The Invisible Man' ('The Invisible Man')

When it seemed that after Paul Verhoeven's 'The Shadowless Man' could not give a minimally interesting twist to the foundations of this horror and science fiction classic, Leigh Whannell and Jason Blum arrived with this new version of the James classic Whale 'The invisible man'. If something can be asked of a trailer of the genre is to worry, and this pill with the terrifying 'The entity' of Sidney J. Furie has left me as bad body as a tremendous desire to put the glove to the feature film.

'Tenet'

'Tenet' is a mystery that Chris Nolan and his team are keeping in cotton. Not even his long-awaited first trailer has managed to give us a fairly clear clue as to where his new story will take place, and that is precisely what makes it so successful.. Beyond the notion that temporary travel – or the alteration of space-time – will be the order of the day, little else is known, but only by seeing that realization mark of the Nolan house and that air to the first 'Origin' advances are already making me long teeth.

'1917'

Speaking of shows, I could not overlook this authentic delight for the senses that is the trailer of '1917', the new thing of a Sam Mendes who has returned to ally with the teacher Roger Deakins after his splendid joint work in the equally fantastic 'Skyfall'. On this occasion, director and director of photography will immerse us in the trenches of the First World War in a feature film whose advance anticipates doses of intensity – and narrative mastery – that promise to leave Chris Chlan's choking 'Dunkirk' in diapers.

'No time to die' ('No Time to Die')

His name is Bond, James Bond, and from 'Casino Royale' he has accustomed us to give us some top-notch trailers. The one of 'No time to die' was not going to be an exception, and besides promising a carousel of intrigues, revelations and strong emotions, lets see the good hand of Cary Fukunaga behind the cameras, and the first moving images of our Ana de Armas distributing bast. After these brief 150 seconds, it is clear that Daniel Craig's farewell as 007 is going to be all over.

'The lighthouse' ('The Lighthouse')

The trailer of the controversial – loved and hated in equal parts – 'The lighthouse' is the closest thing to a feverish expressionist nightmare that can be conceived. With an aspect ratio of 1.19: 1 and exquisite black and white, Robert Eggers challenges us again after the splendid 'The Witch', testing our sanity while bombarding us with grotesque snapshots that point to a descent into the madness of those who are hard to erase from memory. With the film being half as intense as its progress, I am satisfied.

'Parasites' ('Gisaengchung')

How could it be otherwise, which, for server, is the best movie of the year, had to have one of the best trailers we have seen over the past twelve months. Like the Bong Joon-ho tape, the progress is constantly evolving, juggling the tone and showing enough to engage and make us want to know more without revealing a single detail or grant a single clue about the paths through which the story could circulate. An example of how a trailer should be edited to make it perfect.

'Joker'

To the rhythm of the “manipulated” version of 'Smile' that Jimmy During released in 1965 in his album 'Hello Young Lovers', the trailer of 'Joker' synthesizes the tone, aesthetics and descent into hell of Arthur Fleck to conclude in style with a couple of details about his rise as the clown prince of crime. A whole trip condensed in less than three minutes that perfectly fulfills its task of transmitting all the sensations that later gave us the fantastic feature film of Todd Phillips.

'Us' ('Us')

Another great example of how to use a song in a trailer – without, thank God, to match its percussion with the action – is in the great 'We', whose advance draws gold from the base of 'I Got 5 On It' LUNIZ and perfectly reflects the hybrid between terror and comedy of the new Jordan Peele after 'Let me out'. The thing is gradually becoming cloudy until the horror with dopplegangers, chiaroscuro and reaction planes of a Lupita Nyong'o that sells the film by itself.

'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' ('Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood')

A minute and a half, 'Bring a Little Lovin' from Los Bravos, that unmistakable style that oozes Quentin Tarantino and a ton and a half of beautiful people full of talent is all that you need – as if that were not enough – the trailer for ' Once upon a time in … Hollywood 'to steal hearts, make us shake our feet to the rhythm of music, and warm up engines for a true celebration of the seventh art and pop culture of the late 60s. Magnificent.

'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' ('John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum')

John Wick distributing bast, splitting skulls and murdering hitmen of all the forms and for having the rhythm of a remix of Vivaldi's 'Summer'? Sold! And is that the trailer of Chapter 3 of the adventures and misadventures of Baba Yaga is an authentic audiovisual orgy of death and destruction hardly imitable and that, in addition, leaves us to Keanu Reeves saying that of "guns, lots of guns" that he already sang in his time in the skin of Neo.

'Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker' ('Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker')

In case the whole battery of planes to remember the rhythm of John Willams offered by the second half of this fantastic teaser, culminated by the sinister laugh of Palpatine – hairs like scarps -, they do not seem enough for you, let's get your start. Because few more amazing things are going to see in this list that Rey making a somersault on a full-speed Tie Fighter laser saber in hand. If this does not sell us Episode IX by far, turn it off and let's go.

'Daggers in the back' ('Knives Out')

I remember watching the trailer for 'Daggers in the back' for the first time and keeping my eyes wide open. Its rhythm, its amazing ability to let us taste the superb interpretations and characterizations of its extensive choral distribution, the way it plants the seeds of intrigue without letting them germinate even half a millimeter and his flirting with the canons of the stories of Agatha Christie and Alfred Hitchcok These are more than enough reasons to praise him as one of the best promotional exercises of 2019.

'JoJo Rabbit'

A film as extremely special as 'JoJo Rabbit' could only have a trailer as unique and charming as this. It is not only great to see Taika Waititi characterized as Adolf Hitler himself; So is tasting her delicious aesthetics, soaking her light tone and enjoying 'Mit all deiner Liebe', the German cover of 'I'm a Believer' composed by Jack White. Few advances manage to capture the heart of a film like this, and it is somewhat complicated, because the new Waititi has a gigantic one.

'Midsommar'

Folk horror in its purest form. This is the best way to qualify the trailer for an 'Midsommar' that has reaffirmed Ari Aster as one of the great contemporary authors in regards to genre cinema. With stringed instruments that make the hair stand on end, an assortment of Aster house brand plans with impeccable magnetism and a few intrigue and bewilderment light years from their counterparts, we are facing a great reference to continue to sell a horror film.

'Cats'

It is tacky, horrifying, disconcerting and boasts an aesthetic bad taste comparable only to its peculiar — to say something — sense of humor; but, at the same time, the trailer of 'Cats' is a perfect aperitif that invites you to go to the mass cinema to enjoy – or not – a feature film that seems to have come out of hell itself. I don't know about you but to achieve this effect in less than two minutes of kitsch orgy, it seems to me a real achievement.