The 17 best positioned films at the Oscar 2020 at a week of nominations

One of the great reminders of the delivery of the Golden Globes is that the Oscar nominations They are just around the corner. To be more exact, it will be next Monday, January 13, when the Hollywood Academy announces this year's candidates.

However, the awards season has been going on for some time now and several titles have already been outlined as the big favorites to sneak into the nominees. Next we will review the 17 best positioned movies, focusing on your choice in your possibilities in the most important categories and also the number of candidates you aspire to:

'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

The film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino He has received a great boost thanks to the three Golden Globes he took home. 12 looks like its nomination ceiling: film, direction, actor, supporting actor, original script, production design, editing, photography, costumes, makeup and hairdressing, sound and sound editing.

'The Irish'

The big loser of the Golden Globes, but that does not take away so that the acclaimed film of Martin Scorsese remain one of the favorites in the main category. Let us not forget that during the last five years, three Oscar winners -'Birdman ',' Spotlight 'and' The shape of the water'- were left without a Golden Globe.

In addition to the film, it also sounds strongly in a better direction, better actor -even though the Golden Globe to Taron Egerton puts the candidacy for Robert De Niro at risk-, best supporting actor in a double game, better adapted script, better photography, better production design, better visual effects, better assembly, better sound and better sound editing. A priori, 12 looks like your bumper.

'1917'

The new job behind the scenes of Sam Mendes It has arrived almost at the last minute but it has done so with great force. For example, keep in mind that the Golden Globes coincided with the Oscars in the management category in the last four years …

It is likely that '1917' will achieve 10 applications: film, direction, production design, photography, editing, music, visual effects, makeup and hairdressing, sound and sound editing.

'Story of a marriage'

For a few days he even thought he could be the favorite, but the tape Noah Baumbach Netflix has been losing options as the awards season progressed. Of course, it seems likely to get 8 nominations: film, direction, actor, actress, supporting actress, original script – these last two are the ones with the most award options today – music and editing.

'Parasites'

The movie of Bong Joon-ho He is making history and is sure his victory as the best non-English-speaking film. However, it would be weird that he didn't get several more nominations, sounding loudly for best film, direction, supporting actor, original screenplay, production design, editing and photography. Come on, 8 applications.

'Little Women'

The update of the literary classic by Greta Gerwig is exciting both critics and the public, but this year the competition is especially fierce, which somewhat limits their options. It is expected to arrive at 7 nominations : film, actress, secondary actress, adapted screenplay, costumes, production design and soundtrack. It could also go in the direction, but in principle it should be left out.

'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​still today the rival to beat in the category of best actor, but the film has been losing bellows in other sections. Everything indicates that you will have to "settle" with 7 nominations: film, actor, adapted script, photography, editing, makeup and hairdressing, sound and sound editing. I could add an octave with better assembly.

'Le Mans'66'

One of those cases that could benefit from the possibility of having up to ten nominees. James Mangold's film aspires, in principle to get 4 nominations: film, editing, sound and sound editing. It is not convenient to rule out everything that sneaks into an actor, but it seems unlikely.

'The scandal'

The interpretive categories are the ones that have more strength in this Jay Roach movie. I should get into a better actress, secondary actress, makeup and hairdresser. Come on, 4 nominations.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Episode IX of the saga has generated a strong division in both the public and critics, but the J.J. Abrams has options in several categories of more technical cutting. Specifically, it should sneak into visual effects, sound, sound editing and soundtrack. Come on, 4 nominations.

'Jojo Rabbit'

It would be very rare for Taika Waititi's new work not to slip into the main category, but most likely it will end up empty. Of course, its presence is almost taken for granted as a film, adapted script and production design, also with options in direction, supporting actress, editing, costumes and music. Between 3 and 8, but almost certainly closer to the first than the second.

'Judy'

Renée Zellweger She is the big favorite in the category of best actress and the film could also add to the costume and makeup and hairdressing categories. 3 looks like its cap.

'Rocketman'

One of the great doubts of these Oscar is to see if Taron Egerton will manage to sneak into the category of best actor. You could also enter the locker room – where your presence is almost certain – makeup and hairdressing, song – another nomination almost assured – sound and sound editing. Between 2 and 6 nominations.

'Pain and glory'

Of not being 'Parasites', Pedro Almodovar he would have almost certainly taken the prize in international film. To that candidacy could add better actor and original script. Most likely, it stays at 2.

'Frozen 2'

In animated film you are likely to lose to 'Toy Story 4', but 'Into the Unknown' is the best favorite in best song. Almost impossible to pass those 2 nominations.

'The two potatoes'

The third option of Netflix which is also the one with less options. It could easily go empty but also add up to 4 nominations: film, actor, secondary actor, adapted script – where you have more options to enter – and production design.

'Daggers in the back'

One of the titles that could give the bell in the category of best film. Its popularity helps to this and could be one of the great beneficiaries if this year it reaches 10 candidates in that category. In principle you should be content with an original script mention. Between 1 and 2.

