The 17 best films of Martin Scorsese

He is the man of the year. Martin Scorsese has been on everyone's lips During this 2019 it reaches its twilight. Marvel, DC, superhero movies, villains, limited premieres or digital manipulation to rejuvenate their also twilight characters have filled the tabloids in recent weeks. But not everything has been controversial, of course. Scorsese has presented one of the best films of the year. 'The Irishman' has been a historical event that brings us back to our favorite filmmaker's works.

Marty's world

Belonging to a generation of unrepeatable filmmakers and that would change the history of cinema forever, Martin Scorsese started at the end of the fifties, but it would not be until the end of the next decade when he would begin to be in everyone's boycott. With 'Who knocks on my door?' and 'Bertha's train' has already begun to be on everyone's lips, ready to start mastering the 'Bad streets' and start being a world reference. We are going to highlight some of his most remembered works taking advantage of the fact that, perhaps, there is a whole generation discovering the filmmaker with his latest work, The Irishman '.

One of ours (Goodfellas, 1990)

The 'One of ours' is not normal. It is an organism that is born, grows, reproduces, becomes paranoid and never dies. It is eternal.

Most surprising of all is the way in which its director manages all the energy frantic that suppurates. What the hell, that has always been the specialty of the house.

Since the 80s, the main character has dragged the director to cocaine and, therefore, also to the narration, leaving behind "the motivating Disney stage" of the first act, the rough hyperviolent gangster movie central, and the story of the great family that unites the story.

It may contain more visual findings than most films shot to this day.

Criticism in Espinof: 'One of ours'.

The Wolf of Wall Street (The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013)

A pallet of energy drinks through a funnel straight to the stomach followed by a kick that throws you down the stairs.

More or less, that is 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

That and a Leonardo DiCaprio who had already sold his soul to the devil to travel through time and snort the ashes of the greatest cinema and be possessed by his spirit.

The director of 'Wild Bull' saw Michael Bay's ordeal with 'Pain and money' and was not far behind. These excesses have almost been invented by him and he was not going to let a more fluorescent Miami lover revisit his 'One of ours' without asking permission.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

Jo, what a night! (After Hours, 1985)

Do you know those nightmares in which you cannot move as much as you try? I think that kind of nightmare is exactly what Scorsese offers here, disguised as an arty comedy developed between menacing empty streets that seem like exits from a post-apocalypse. His gallery of characters also does not sound like other bad dreams. 'After Hours' is a perfect example of how good Scorsese's nerve feels to comedy. A schizophrenic odyssey where you never know if you should laugh or cry. A mythological tragedy of those that the Coen will be debugging a few years later. A flight to nowhere unforgettable.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Jo, what a night'.

The end of fear (Cape Fear, 1991)

When Martin Scorsese seeks fun, the viewer is in luck. Here he puts on the suit of his generation partner De Palma and remakes a classic by J. Lee Thompson, which he hyperbolizes with all its consequences. That the story revolves around the destruction of happiness through a purely malevolent entity? Well, let's play. Incredible physical transformation (as always) of Robert De Niro and a climax that brought her closer to current terror than to the fact that it was based.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The end of fear'.

Infiltrates (The Departed, 2006)

Another remake, in this case of a Chinese trilogy from which Scorsese catches the essence and takes her to her land. To his colleagues and his bad streets. A vertiginous montage and interpretations at its point of hysteria make the function flow as we have rarely seen. When we thought that Martin could start to stagnate after a couple of more or less boring things, he rose again.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Infiltrates'.

Alicia no longer lives here (1974)

Between two of his defining films, Scorsese also made it clear that he could tell another kind of story. This romantic drama about second chances. The Oscar to Ellen Burstyn would surely make many of these new lynxs determined to comment the masculinity of the filmmaker's stories. What things, right.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Alicia no longer lives here'.

Bad streets (1973)

Scorsese relied on his personal cartoons to his first collaboration with Robert De Niro, accompanied by Keitel as two small-scale Italian-American thieves in the streets of the New York Mafia. 'Bad streets' is a film full of urgency and energy, which keeps it fresh. The chemistry of its protagonists remains as bright as the first time.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Bad streets'.

Taxi Driver (1976)

Scorsese changed the rules of the game with this thriller winner of the Palme d'Or, a psychological descent into hell and the filth of New York City in the seventies. Perhaps the most iconic role of its protagonist and a hallucinogenic narrative that makes us doubt about what is real and what is not. One of the most important films in the history of cinema.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Taxi Driver'.

Wild bull (1980)

And from classic to classic. If there is something more spectacular than the boxing sequences of the movie is the portrait of the characters that Paul Schrader helps create next to the filmmaker. 'Wild bull' is a film that has a great filmmaker at the best moment of his career, shooting a tragedy at cruising speed How exciting and it hurts. A perfect movie at all levels.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Wild bull'.

The king of comedy

One of those box office failures condemned from day one to be a work of worship. The putative father of the recent 'Joker' shows a really bleak version of American society, of broken mentalities and of the prices we are willing to pay for fame. Fun and scary, 'The king of comedy' is an ingenious and prophetic work. Also painful. Another Scorsese classic.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The king of comedy'.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

One of the most controversial films of its director. Dafoe's portrait is that of a kind of manic-depressive lost between sacred passion and horror. Scorsese shoots a screenplay by Paul Schrader, who adapts the novel by Nikos Kazantzakis and that turned society upside down in the late eighties, far from being prepared for these three hours of blasphemy. That they said.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The last temptation of Christ'.

The Age of Innocence (1993)

After his horror remake, Scorsese made another one of those 180 degree turns and decided to adapt Edith Wharton's novel. It would be the fourth version of the same work. The public did not seem interested in its new direction, and the film did not cover expenses in the United States. 'The Age of Innocence' is a really elegant film where Daniel Day-Lewis offers one of the least valued interpretations of his career. Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder dazzle, and the richness of the staging is overwhelming. There will be those who maintain that we are facing the best film of its director. I might not be very wrong.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The age of innocence'.

Casino (1995)

A gangster opera that arrived five years after 'One of ours' and a couple after his period drama, with which Scorsese he did what he knows best (or what his audience likes most), and seemed to close the golden age of the gangsters. Another three hours of ascents, falls, violence and the most stunning beauty ever seen. A classic that needed his time to settle as such.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Casino'.

To the limit (1999)

Another novel Another script by Paul Schrader. Nicolas Cage. Yes, 'At the limit' lives up to its title. Nicolas Cage in Nic Cage mode as a busted paramedic doing the night shift in a particularly complicated one. A feverish journey to hell with some black humor and two authors challenging each other more than ever. Jo, what a night.

Shutter Island (2010)

After 'Infiltrados', a Rolling Stones documentary and a FREIXENET spot, Marty called Leo again to adapt a novel of the always effective Dennis Lehane written by Laeta Kalogridis, a screenwriter to whom we could pay more attention. East spectacular dark and detective story fool around with pure horror without fear, and leave the occasional memorable scene. He still seems to suffer from the disenchantment of his audience, but he may be considered as he deserves in another ten years.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Shutter Island'.

Silence (2016)

On the wire between reflection and emotion, Scorsese ventured into the work of Shūsaku Endō after twenty years with the idea in mind. The filmmaker's latest works are bringing old impossible desires to fruition. An incredible cast for a seemingly more distant Scorsese, but he never really stops being himself. And to remind us.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Silence'.

The Irish (2019)

A film that is held on one of the best songs of all time is always welcome.

A story about friendship in the elderly that is not sad because all the elders are true bastards, too.

Martin Scorsese closes a film stage putting things back in place. Starting with the DNA of the great history of a nation and ending in a trio of stars that were almost missing.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Irish'.

