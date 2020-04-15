The 17 best comic movies on Netflix

Share it:

A few days ago we made a review of the best horror movies on Netflix to see if we could make the closure due to the coronavirus more bearable. However, maybe you prefer to have a laugh and that is why today is the turn of the 17 best comedies in real action that can currently be seen on that platform.

'Birdman'

I already anticipate that it is probably the worst option on the list for those who simply seek the greatest possible number of laughs, since Iñárritu scored here a frantic black comedy with no interest in the gag and in which the dramatic load is also notable. And it is a work of great wealth both in content and formality, without forgetting its wonderful cast commanded by Michael Keaton.

'Two good guys'

The dynamic that is established between Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling here is so wonderful that one can only wish to see them together again in countless movies. For this, the contribution of the director and screenwriter Shane Black is essential, who knows how to find the ideal tone to fully express the story that he proposes and also his cast, as there are reasons for applause beyond its two protagonists.

'Crazy, Stupid, Love'

What seems like a romantic comedy on paper ends up being a very funny proposal supported in part by the chemistry between Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, but the truth is that his entire cast embroiders it. It has great dialogues, humor is the main axis, but it does not have problems in giving something more dramatic background to the script without that supposes that the fun falls off.

'Faith of ETA'

A comedy that spent several years spinning around without anyone daring to do it. Finally, it was Netflix who put enough money so that the great script by Borja Cobeaga and Diego San José would go ahead. Fleeing from any type of controversy, we are facing a work that enhances the fun of situations above the gag and that has an extremely inspired Javier Cámara.

'Brian's life'

The definitive religious comedy already become a classic of Easter. An almost impeccable concatenation of gags that knows how to laugh at everything and everyone in charge of some Monty Python at the sweetest moment of their career.

'Embarrassing mess'

Judd Apatow was one of the great controllers of North American comedy for several years and 'Embarrassing Mess' is perhaps his best film to date. A very fun tape that successfully combines the romantic with the thug.

'Lock & Stock'

Guy Ritchie has already shown in his debut film his remarkable talent for uniting London thriller, comedy and underworld in style in a film with an enviable beat and a stimulating gallery of characters.

'The Knights of the Square Table'

The only thing that fails in this gruesome comedy is its abrupt ending, because before it is full of anthological scenes, unforgettable characters and some of the best gags of the Monty Python career.

'The other two'

A comedy of the most entertaining action that is based on the good dynamic that is established between Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, a couple in fiction that would repeat itself in 'Padres por unequal'. Be careful also to its wonderful start with the much more prepared couple who had the leading role before the two of them …

'Stranger than fiction'

To some extent it seems like a more commercial version of the Spike Jonze movies written by Charlie Kaufman. The journey of someone who discovers to be the character of a novel is full of cutting moments, also having a great cast. It is an eccentric proposal but one of the most accessible.

'Game night'

A fun movie that proposes a nice variant of what we saw at the time in 'The Game'. To do this, he uses the dynamics between three couples and presents us with a cross between comedy and mystery that is quite well carried out. In addition to leaving a good taste in your mouth after seeing it, your memory improves and with time you want to see it again.

Paddington 2

It should have included the two existing installments so far -but the second is better than the first, partly because of the anthological villain of Hugh Grant-, since they are great examples of tender comedies, those with which you might not be starting from Laughter, but it does put you in a good mood thanks to an impeccable treatment of a story that other hands could have been a disaster.

'Popstar'

It is a shame that such a hilarious comedy as this is so little known in Spain. A fake documentary with the group The Lonely Island behind their thunderous songs, it is full of wonderful scenes like the one of the wedding that counts on an unforgettable special appearance of the singer Seal.

'Return to the future'

Perhaps it would fit better in a list of better science-fiction movies, but the fact is that the film would not be remotely the same without its notable comic load. I am clear that it was this that made his popularity skyrocket to infinity, and it obviously helped a lot that Michael J. Fox was its protagonist.

'The Disaster Artist'

A celebration of the filming of 'The Room', one of the films aspiring to the arguably worst movie privilege of all time. So much so that a cult emerged around him that served as the basis for a film in which the incredible transformation of James Franco in Tommy Wiseasu stands out. In a similar vein, you can also take a look at the documentary 'Best Worst Movie'.

'I am Dolemite'

The return to the front line of Eddie Murphy with a film in which he offers what is perhaps the best interpretation of his career. As a biopic in itself it may be somewhat conventional, but what counts has enough strength to make it matter little to us and we focus on the enthusiasm of both its characters and its cast to tackle a real case that spells charm.

Zombies Party

The first installment of the Cornetto trilogy is a fun parody of the undead cinema with an unforgettable lead duo. An energetic tape with a great rhythm that should be returned from time to time if you want to have a great time.

